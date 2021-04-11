J gomez herramientas que gestionan la calidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Herramientas que gestionan la calidad JOSE JUAN GOMEZ RAMOS | UNIVERSIDAD VIRTUAL DEL ESTADO DE MICHOACÁN| MATRICULA: 1922...
DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Concepto El diagrama de Ishikawa se utiliza para recoger de manera gráfica todas las posibles causas ...
DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Construcción Para desarrollar el diagrama de espina se deben seguir los siguientes pasos: 1. Definir ...
DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Aplicación La aplicación de esta herramienta es amplísima:  Conocer y afrontar las causas de los def...
DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Ventajas A pesar de la aparente sencillez de esta herramienta, su aplicación presenta una serie de ve...
DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Concepto El diagrama de correlación o diagrama de dispersión sirve para determinar si existe relac...
DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Aplicación Habitualmente, se aplica después de la utilización del diagrama de espina, donde ya hem...
DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Construcción La construcción del diagrama consta de cuatro fases: 1. Recogida de datos. 2. Represe...
DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Tipos de correlación Fig. 3. Tipos de correlaciones. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). ...
DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Grados de correlación Fig. 4. Grados de correlación. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). ...
DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Interpretación Un diagrama de correlación únicamente identifica la existencia de relaciones entre ...
HISTOGRAMAS Concepto Los histogramas son diagramas de barras que muestran el grado y la naturaleza de variación dentro del...
HISTOGRAMAS Tipos Fig. 5. Tipos de histogramas (comportamiento normal, sesgada y bimodal. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González...
HISTOGRAMAS Tipos Fig. 6. Tipos de diagrama de flujo (truncado, con pico aislado y rectangular). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y G...
HISTOGRAMAS Aplicación En general, el histograma como distribución de frecuencias tiene muchísima utilidad, y se aplica en...
HISTOGRAMAS Construcción Los pasos en su construcción son los siguientes:  Identificar el objetivo del uso del histograma...
HISTOGRAMAS Limitaciones Los histogramas presentan algunas desventajas (Ishikawa, 1994): en primer lugar, no permiten iden...
CONCLUSIÓN Para la gestión de la calidad dentro de las organizaciones, los gestores disponen de herramientas de estadístic...
REFERENCIAS Imágenes Figura 1. Diagrama de Ishikawa. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Ge...
REFERENCIAS Imágenes Figura 4. Grados de correlación. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). G...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
12 views
Apr. 11, 2021

J gomez herramientas que gestionan la calidad

Herramientas que gestionan la calidad. UNIVIM.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

J gomez herramientas que gestionan la calidad

  1. 1. Herramientas que gestionan la calidad JOSE JUAN GOMEZ RAMOS | UNIVERSIDAD VIRTUAL DEL ESTADO DE MICHOACÁN| MATRICULA: 192256
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Concepto El diagrama de Ishikawa se utiliza para recoger de manera gráfica todas las posibles causas de un problema o identificar los aspectos necesarios para alcanzar un determinado objetivo (efecto). También se le denomina diagrama causa-efecto o diagrama de espina de pez (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Fig. 1. Diagrama de Ishikawa. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  3. 3. DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Construcción Para desarrollar el diagrama de espina se deben seguir los siguientes pasos: 1. Definir y determinar claramente el problema o efecto que se va a analizar. 2. Identificar los factores o causas que originan el efecto. 3. Representación del diagrama. 4. Análisis de las relaciones causa-efecto (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  4. 4. DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Aplicación La aplicación de esta herramienta es amplísima:  Conocer y afrontar las causas de los defectos.  Anomalías o reclamaciones.  Reducir costes.  Obtener mejoras en los procesos.  Mejorar la calidad de los productos, servicios e instalaciones  Establecer procedimientos normalizados, tanto operativos como de control (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  5. 5. DIAGRAMA DE ISHIKAWA Ventajas A pesar de la aparente sencillez de esta herramienta, su aplicación presenta una serie de ventajas, como:  Proporcionar una metodología racional para la resolución de problemas.  Permitir sistematizar las posibles causas de un problema.  Favorecer el trabajo en equipo permitiendo que los trabajadores planteen de forma creativa sus opiniones y que la comunicación sea clara y eficaz (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  6. 6. DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Concepto El diagrama de correlación o diagrama de dispersión sirve para determinar si existe relación entre dos variables, normalmente de causa y efecto (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Fig. 2. Diagrama de correlación. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  7. 7. DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Aplicación Habitualmente, se aplica después de la utilización del diagrama de espina, donde ya hemos identificado todas las posibles causas del efecto, y conviene verificar la existencia de relación, al menos, de las causas más probables. Esta herramienta nos permite conocer cómo al variar una causa probable varía el efecto (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  8. 8. DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Construcción La construcción del diagrama consta de cuatro fases: 1. Recogida de datos. 2. Representación de los datos. 3. Interpretación del diagrama. 4. Medición de la correlación (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  9. 9. DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Tipos de correlación Fig. 3. Tipos de correlaciones. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  10. 10. DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Grados de correlación Fig. 4. Grados de correlación. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  11. 11. DIAGRAMA DE CORRELACIÓN Interpretación Un diagrama de correlación únicamente identifica la existencia de relaciones entre variables, pero no se puede afirmar con total certeza que una variable sea la causa de la otra porque podrían estar influyendo terceras variables no consideradas en el análisis (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  12. 12. HISTOGRAMAS Concepto Los histogramas son diagramas de barras que muestran el grado y la naturaleza de variación dentro del rendimiento de un proceso. El histograma muestra la distribución de frecuencias de un conjunto de valores mediante la representación con barras (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  13. 13. HISTOGRAMAS Tipos Fig. 5. Tipos de histogramas (comportamiento normal, sesgada y bimodal. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  14. 14. HISTOGRAMAS Tipos Fig. 6. Tipos de diagrama de flujo (truncado, con pico aislado y rectangular). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  15. 15. HISTOGRAMAS Aplicación En general, el histograma como distribución de frecuencias tiene muchísima utilidad, y se aplica en la elaboración de informes, análisis, estudios de las capacidades de proceso, la maquinaria y el equipo y para el control (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  16. 16. HISTOGRAMAS Construcción Los pasos en su construcción son los siguientes:  Identificar el objetivo del uso del histograma y reunir los datos necesarios.  Identificar los valores máximos y mínimos y calcular el rango.  Determinar el número de barras a representar.  Establecer la anchura de las barras.  Calcular los límites inferior y superior de cada barra.  Dibujar el histograma.  Analizar el histograma y actuar con los resultados (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  17. 17. HISTOGRAMAS Limitaciones Los histogramas presentan algunas desventajas (Ishikawa, 1994): en primer lugar, no permiten identificar las causas de variación dentro de un periodo de tiempo y, en segundo lugar, para preparar la distribución de frecuencias y representarla hacen falta muchos datos (como mínimo cincuenta valores), por lo menos si se quiere identificar la forma de la distribución (Camisón, Cruz y González, 2006). Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  18. 18. CONCLUSIÓN Para la gestión de la calidad dentro de las organizaciones, los gestores disponen de herramientas de estadística básica, que aportan validez científica a los problemas encontrados relacionados con la calidad. A través de ellas es posible detectar fallos y tomar decisiones dirigidas a corregirlos e incluso prevenirlos. Dichas herramientas incorporan acciones como la recolección, estratificación e interpretación de datos, analizar las relaciones causa efecto, fijar prioridades y sobre todo, establecer si los procesos están bajo control o no. Es importante mencionar, que la utilización de una u otra herramienta dependerá de los objetivos de la organización, por lo que es importante que los gerencia tenga una visión integral de la organización. Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  19. 19. REFERENCIAS Imágenes Figura 1. Diagrama de Ishikawa. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A. Figura 2. Diagrama de correlación. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A. Figura 3. Tipos de correlaciones. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.
  20. 20. REFERENCIAS Imágenes Figura 4. Grados de correlación. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A. Figura 5. Tipos de histogramas (comportamiento normal, sesgada y bimodal. (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A. Figura 6. Tipos de diagrama de flujo (truncado, con pico aislado y rectangular) . (2006). Recuperada de Camisón, C., Cruz, S. y González, T. (2006). Gestión de la calidad: conceptos, enfoques, modelos y sistemas. España, Madrid: Pearson Educación S. A.

×