GUERRA FRIA
FINAL DE LA II GUERRA MUNDIAL 1945- 46 • NACEN DOS NUEVAS SUPERPOTENCIAS • EL MUNDO QUEDA DIVIDIDO EN DOS BLOQUES • CAPITA...
DIVISION DE ALEMANIA • ALEMANIA QUEDA DIVIDIDA EN 4 PARTES • SE REPARTE ENTRE FRANCIA, INGLATERRA, EEUU Y LA URSS • ALEMAN...
DISCURSO DE STALIN 1946 • EN SU DISCURSO STALIN AFIRMA QUE LA VISTORIA SE DEBIO A LA SUPERIORIDAD DEL SISTEMA COMUNISTA. •...
GUERRA FRIA • CONFLICTO MAS IDEOLOGICO, QUE ARMADO • ESTADO DE TENSION POLITICA Y SOCIAL MUNDIAL • SE PROLONGA DURANTE 40 ...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • DOCTRINA TRUMAN (1947) AYUDA ECONOMICA PARA LOS PUEBLOS LIBRES • PLAN MARSHALL (1947) AYUDA ECO...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • PRIMERA CRISIS (JUNIO- 1948) - BLOQUEO DE BERLIN OCCIDENTAL POR PARTE DE LA URSS - SUPONE EL IN...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • OTAN - ABRIL DE 1949, SE CREA LA O.T.A.N (Organización del atlántico norte) Forma de organizaci...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • SEGUNDA CRISIS - GUERRA DE COREA (1955) En esta guerra se enfrentan las fuerzas norteamericanas...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • CARRERA ESPACIAL - “SPUTNIK” En 1957 la URSS lanza el primer satélite artificial, impactando al...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • REVOLUCION CUBANA (1959) - Fidel Castro y las fuerzas revolucionarias derrocan el régimen de Fu...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • CRISIS DE LOS MISILES EN CUBA (1962) - Peor crisis política de la guerra fría - Aviones espías ...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • GUERRA DE VIETNAM (1964-1975) - Enfrentamiento indirecto entre EEUU Y LA URSS. - Deja una gran ...
• GIRO INTELECTUAL EN LOS JOVENES - Se revaloriza la democracia y surge el NEOLIBERALISMO CRITICA A LA INTERVENCION ECONOM...
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • URSS - Se vive una crisis social por la fuerte inflación y salarios estancados.
HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • NOVIEMBRE DE 1989 - CAE EL MURO DE BERLIN - INMINENTE CAÍDA DE LA URSS “FIN” DE LA GUERRA FRIA
Education
May. 16, 2021

Iñaki Clavero

Guerra fria

Iñaki Clavero

  1. 1. GUERRA FRIA
  2. 2. FINAL DE LA II GUERRA MUNDIAL 1945- 46 • NACEN DOS NUEVAS SUPERPOTENCIAS • EL MUNDO QUEDA DIVIDIDO EN DOS BLOQUES • CAPITALISMO (EEUU) COMUNISMO (URSS)
  3. 3. DIVISION DE ALEMANIA • ALEMANIA QUEDA DIVIDIDA EN 4 PARTES • SE REPARTE ENTRE FRANCIA, INGLATERRA, EEUU Y LA URSS • ALEMANIA ORIENTAL (URSS) • ALEMANIA OCCIDENTAL (EEUU)
  4. 4. DISCURSO DE STALIN 1946 • EN SU DISCURSO STALIN AFIRMA QUE LA VISTORIA SE DEBIO A LA SUPERIORIDAD DEL SISTEMA COMUNISTA. • TAMBIEN AFIRMA QUE ESTE SISTEMA Y EL CAPITALISMO ERAN INCOMPATIBLES • LA DIVISION DE ALEMANIA Y ESTE DISCURSO SUPONEN EL INICIO DE LA GUERRA FRIA
  5. 5. GUERRA FRIA • CONFLICTO MAS IDEOLOGICO, QUE ARMADO • ESTADO DE TENSION POLITICA Y SOCIAL MUNDIAL • SE PROLONGA DURANTE 40 AÑOS
  6. 6. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • DOCTRINA TRUMAN (1947) AYUDA ECONOMICA PARA LOS PUEBLOS LIBRES • PLAN MARSHALL (1947) AYUDA ECONOMICA PARA PAISES AFECTADOS POR LA II GUERRA MUNDIAL Y FRENAR EL COMUNISMO • OFICINA DE INFORMACION PARA LOS PAISES COMUNISTAS RESPUESTA DE STALIN A LA DOCTRINA TRUMAN Y EL PLAN MARSHALL
  7. 7. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • PRIMERA CRISIS (JUNIO- 1948) - BLOQUEO DE BERLIN OCCIDENTAL POR PARTE DE LA URSS - SUPONE EL INICIO DE UNA CARRERA ARMAMENTISTICA POR PARTE DE LAS POTENCIAS OCCIDENTALES
  8. 8. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • OTAN - ABRIL DE 1949, SE CREA LA O.T.A.N (Organización del atlántico norte) Forma de organización entre los países occidentales ante la amenaza de la URSS. PACTO DE VARSOVIA 1955 - La URSS y sus países satélites forman un pacto que establece que todas sus fuerzas militares quedan sujetas a un comando central en Moscú.
  9. 9. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • SEGUNDA CRISIS - GUERRA DE COREA (1955) En esta guerra se enfrentan las fuerzas norteamericanas y soviéticas, - Corea del sur (EEUU) - Corea del norte (URSS)
  10. 10. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • CARRERA ESPACIAL - “SPUTNIK” En 1957 la URSS lanza el primer satélite artificial, impactando al mundo - N.A.S.A Como respuesta en 1958, los EEUU crean la NASA, y lanzan el “EXPLORER I”, el primer satélite artificial de EEUU
  11. 11. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • REVOLUCION CUBANA (1959) - Fidel Castro y las fuerzas revolucionarias derrocan el régimen de Fulgencio Baptista,establecen un régimen comunista. • MURO DE BERLIN (1961) - El gobierno socialista levanta una línea fortificada entre las dos Alemanias. - Se convierte en el símbolo de la “Guerra Fría”
  12. 12. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • CRISIS DE LOS MISILES EN CUBA (1962) - Peor crisis política de la guerra fría - Aviones espías de EEUU descubren bases de cohetes nucleares en Cuba - Fue el acercamiento más directo de una guerra nuclear - Finalmente, Nikita Kruschev, decide ceder y retirar los cohetes.
  13. 13. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • GUERRA DE VIETNAM (1964-1975) - Enfrentamiento indirecto entre EEUU Y LA URSS. - Deja una gran cantidad de perdidas humanas - Posterior a esta guerra se vive una decadencia capitalista y un florecimiento soviético China emerge como una potencia En Nicaragua triunfa el Sandinismo sobre base Marxista. En Chile triunfa Salvador Allende, con un claro propósito De establecer un régimen socialista sobre base Marxista.
  14. 14. • GIRO INTELECTUAL EN LOS JOVENES - Se revaloriza la democracia y surge el NEOLIBERALISMO CRITICA A LA INTERVENCION ECONOMICA DEL ESTADO - CONDENANDO ASI LA TEORIA CENTRAL DE LA URSS. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA
  15. 15. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • URSS - Se vive una crisis social por la fuerte inflación y salarios estancados.
  16. 16. HECHOS DE LA GUERRA FRIA • NOVIEMBRE DE 1989 - CAE EL MURO DE BERLIN - INMINENTE CAÍDA DE LA URSS “FIN” DE LA GUERRA FRIA

