REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA “ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE” EXTENSION SAN FELIPE Br. ...
La presente Ley rige las situaciones y relaciones jurídicas con ocasión de la protección de la Seguridad Social a sus bene...
La LOTTT recoge de manera exhaustiva el legado constitucional en un solo Cuerpo, y en tal sentido la legalización laboral ...
Articulo 1: La presente Ley tiene por objeto instrumental La obligación del estado Venezolano de garantizar el Derecho a l...
Objeto de la Ley. • Art. 1 de la Ley: “Establecer, las instituciones, normas, lineamientos de las políticas los órganos y ...
Seguridad Social

LEY ORGANICA DE SEGURO SOCIAL
LEY ORGANICA DEL TRABAJO
LEY DE REGIMEN PRESTACIONAL VIVIENDA Y HABITAT
LOPCYMAT

Seguridad Social

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA “ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE” EXTENSION SAN FELIPE Br. José Hernández. Relaciones Industriales. SISTEMA DE SEGURIDAD SOCIAL VENEZOLANO.
  2. 2. La presente Ley rige las situaciones y relaciones jurídicas con ocasión de la protección de la Seguridad Social a sus beneficiarios en la contingencia de maternidad, vejez, sobrevivencia, enfermedad, accidente, muerte, invalides, cesantía o paro forzoso. LEY ORGANICA DE SEGURIDAD SOCIAL. ARTICULO 1: • Obligaciones del Patrono. ARTICULO 5: • Prestaciones. El Seguro Social otorgara las prestaciones mediante la asistencia medica integral. Articulo 9,10: Indemnización por incapacidad temporal. Articulo 11: prestaciones medicas obligatorias. Articulo 13,14: Pensión por invalidez. Articulo 20,22: Pensión por incapacidad parcial. Articulo 27: Pensión por vejez. Articulo 32: Pensión por sobreviviente. Articulo 98: Régimen prestacional de seguridad y salud en el trabajo.
  3. 3. La LOTTT recoge de manera exhaustiva el legado constitucional en un solo Cuerpo, y en tal sentido la legalización laboral pasa de regir las situaciones Derivadas del trabajo, como hecho social, a proteger el trabajo como hecho Social y garantizar los Derechos de los Trabajadores y de las trabajadoras Como hechos protagónicos de los procesos sociales de educación y trabajo. De esta manera, se consagra el Derecho al Trabajado el deber de Trabajar de las personas de acuerdo a sus capacidades y actitudes, Lo cual incluye a las personas con discapacidad. También se Garantiza la igualdad y equidad de genero en el ejercicio del Derecho Al trabajo. La Ley Orgánica de Trabajo o Empleo (LOT) es el instrumento jurídico que regulas la relaciones entre trabajadores y empleadores en materia de Derecho Individual y Derecho Colectivo del Trabajo. LEY ORGANICA DEL TRABAJO.
  4. 4. Articulo 1: La presente Ley tiene por objeto instrumental La obligación del estado Venezolano de garantizar el Derecho a la Vivienda y Hábitat dignos y asegurar su Protección como contingencia de la Seguridad Social Y servicio publico de carácter lucrativo, para el disfrute Individual y colectivo de una vida y ambiente seguro, sano ecológicamente equilibrado que humanice las relaciones Familiares, vecinales y comunitaria. El Fondo de Ahorro Obligatorio para la vivienda Estará constituido por el ahorro obligatorio Proveniente de los Aportes monetarios efectuados Por los trabajadores o trabajadoras bajo dependencia Y sus patronos o patronas. LEY DE REGIMEN PRESTACIONAL VIVIENDA Y HABITAT.
  5. 5. Objeto de la Ley. • Art. 1 de la Ley: “Establecer, las instituciones, normas, lineamientos de las políticas los órganos y entes que permitan garantizar a los trabajadores(as), condiciones de seguridad, salud y bienestar en el ambiente de trabajo mediante la promoción del trabajo seguro y saludable, la prevención de los accidentes de trabajo y las enfermedad ocupacionales , la reparación integral del daño sufrido y la promoción e incentivo y la promoción e incentivo al desarrollo de programas para la recreación, utilización del tiempo libre, descanso y turismo social.” Ámbito de aplicación • Articulo 4 de la Ley: Su aplicación abarca a los trabajadores bajo relación de dependencia, por cuenta propia del empleador, cualquiera sea su naturaleza el lugar donde se ejecute, persiga o no fines de lucro, sean públicos o privados y en general a toda prestación de servicios personales donde haya patronos y trabajadores. Su aplicación incluye al trabajador domésticos, a domicilio y conserjería así como también aquellos que desempeñan labores en cooperativas u otras formas asociativas, comunitarias de carácter productivo o de servicio. LOPCYMAT.

