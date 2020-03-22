Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD REY JUAN CARLOS TRABAJO FIN DE MÁSTER MÁSTER UNIVERSITARIO EN COMPETENCIAS DOCENTES AVANZADAS PARA NIVELES DE ...
OBJETIVOS Objetivo General: • Determinar las inteligencias múltiples como una perspectiva práctica de innovación en el aul...
Capítulo I Las inteligencias múltiples La inteligencia para Howard Gardner (1995): “implica la habilidad necesaria para re...
Inteligencias múltiples: Lingüística Lógico- matemática Espacial Corporal Musical Interpersonal Intrapersonal Naturalista ...
Capitulo II Propuesta de intervención Se direcciona a los estudiantes del Segundo de Bachillerato quienes han demostrado d...
Inteligencia Contenido Objetivo Naturalista Tabla de frecuencia para datos no agrupados (p. 198, 199) Valorar sobre la bas...
Paso 2 Definir los datos a obtener: número de botellas arrojadas por días (se puede definir en una semana por ejemplo) Emi...
Inteligencia Contenido Objetivo Musical Geometría y medida Integrar con creatividad los conocimientos de la geometría con ...
Ejemplo: El rap de la circunferencia ¡Hip, hop! Recordemos todo recordemos Que este es el circulo (responder) claro que sí...
RÚBRICA DE TRABAJO COLABORATIVO Tema: ……………………………….. Estudiante:…………………………………….. Año de Bachillerato:……………………Paralelo:.......
Conclusiones • Objetivo: Desplegar el agrado por la asignatura: Selección de los contenidos desde cada una de las intelige...
En relación al objetivo: Superar dificultades en el aprendizaje de Matemática, se concluye que cada una de las actividades...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Defensa Del Trabajo de fin de Master J.G.CH.T

17 views

Published on

Trabajo de fin de la MAESTRÍA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Defensa Del Trabajo de fin de Master J.G.CH.T

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD REY JUAN CARLOS TRABAJO FIN DE MÁSTER MÁSTER UNIVERSITARIO EN COMPETENCIAS DOCENTES AVANZADAS PARA NIVELES DE EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL, PRIMARIA Y SECUNDARIA Apellidos y Nombre del Alumno: Director /a TFM: INTELIGENCIAS MÚTIPLES EN ELAULA DE MATEMÁTICA CHACÓN TORRES JOSÉ GERARDO CRISTINA CHAVARRÍA PÉREZ
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS Objetivo General: • Determinar las inteligencias múltiples como una perspectiva práctica de innovación en el aula de Matemática para activar aprendizajes significativos en los estudiantes. Objetivos específicos:  Desplegar el agrado por la asignatura de Matemática.  Romper la rutina de las clases magistrales en las horas de Matemática.  Superar dificultades detectadas en el aprendizaje de Matemática.
  3. 3. Capítulo I Las inteligencias múltiples La inteligencia para Howard Gardner (1995): “implica la habilidad necesaria para resolver un problema o para elaborar productos que son importantes en un contexto cultural” (p. 53). Entonces Son todas las capacidades del ser humano a lo que comúnmente se denomina talento, habilidad, destreza, competencia que deben ser reconocidas como inteligencia.
  4. 4. Inteligencias múltiples: Lingüística Lógico- matemática Espacial Corporal Musical Interpersonal Intrapersonal Naturalista Aportes de Gardner para la educación: Estrategia: aprender observando Aprendizaje: Individualizado. Práctica educativa: necesidades educativas. Currículo: Sean significativos. Espíritu de tiempo educativo: concentración y calidad de tiempo Evaluación: observación “La tarea del profesor es tomar en serio las diferencias individuales, centrar su interés en los alumnos y lograr que estos utilicen bien su mente (Gardner” (1999). CURRÍCULO ECUATORIANO
  5. 5. Capitulo II Propuesta de intervención Se direcciona a los estudiantes del Segundo de Bachillerato quienes han demostrado desmotivación y rechazo en el aprendizaje de la Matemática por: Enseñanza tradicional por parte del docente. Los estudiantes llevan la mentalidad que es la asignatura más difícil, Contenidos: Según la actualización curricular (2011) de Matemática. Fichas de actividades: Al docente un apoyo pedagógico para el estudiante, alcanzar un aprendizaje significativo con todas sus habilidades. Estrategias: trabajo colaborativo y con situaciones de la vida real Tiempo: Horas clase de 40 minutos. Ejes transversales: Valores formativos. Evaluación: Rúbrica
  6. 6. Inteligencia Contenido Objetivo Naturalista Tabla de frecuencia para datos no agrupados (p. 198, 199) Valorar sobre la base de un pensamiento crítico-reflexivo el nivel de contaminación de nuestro contexto en vinculación con los conocimientos matemáticos. Eje transversal: Cuidado del medio ambiente Tema: Media aritmética, mediana y moda Recursos: Libro del estudiante Proyector de imágenes Pizarra Actividad: Paso 1  Integrar grupos de trabajo colaborativo de cinco estudiantes  Designar un líder grupal para organizar la recolección de la información.  Designar a cada grupo un aspecto a investigar sobre la contaminación de nuestros ríos.
  7. 7. Paso 2 Definir los datos a obtener: número de botellas arrojadas por días (se puede definir en una semana por ejemplo) Emitir las conclusiones y recomendaciones Preparar diapositivas para socialización Paso 3 Socializar el tema aplicando los conocimientos matemáticos Con los diferentes grupos integrar las conclusiones y recomendaciones y establecer un compromiso para disminuir el nivel de contaminación en el medio ambiente. Se puede iniciar desde el espacio de la misma institución.
  8. 8. Inteligencia Contenido Objetivo Musical Geometría y medida Integrar con creatividad los conocimientos de la geometría con la música y expresión corporal para romper esquemas tradicionales de evaluación. Eje transversal: Formación ciudadana democrática Tema: Circunferencia y sus componentes Recursos: Texto del estudiante (p.162) Grabadora CD Actividades: Paso 1 Organizar a los estudiantes en grupos de trabajo Paso 2 Con el contenido de la circunferencia y sus componentes crear una canción y ponerle el ritmo que deseen. Cantarla en coreografía con sus compañeros.
  9. 9. Ejemplo: El rap de la circunferencia ¡Hip, hop! Recordemos todo recordemos Que este es el circulo (responder) claro que sí el punto que ves, es el perímetro del circulo Desde este punto sale el radio a cualquier punto de la circunferencia Mientras que el diámetro lo dividen en dos partes iguales. (dos palmadas) ¡Ah! y la cuerda es un segmento que toca dos puntos de la circunferencia sin pasar por el centro El arco es la parte de la circunferencia limitada en dos puntos El Angulo central está comprendido entre dos radios que van del centro a dos puntos de la circunferencia La tangente es una recta que toca en un solo punto a la circunferencia Y ahora canta con nosotros. Periodos sugeridos: seis periodos
  10. 10. RÚBRICA DE TRABAJO COLABORATIVO Tema: ……………………………….. Estudiante:…………………………………….. Año de Bachillerato:……………………Paralelo:...................................... Fecha:………………………………… Objetivo: Criterio Excelente 5 Muy bueno 4 Bueno 2 Debe mejorar Es creativo Colabora con el grupo Es organizado Actitud TOTAL 20 Observaciones
  11. 11. Conclusiones • Objetivo: Desplegar el agrado por la asignatura: Selección de los contenidos desde cada una de las inteligencias múltiples ha contribuido: primero en los docentes porque han desplegado la enseñanza con creatividad y sobre todo porque ya no son un limitante, sino una estrategia para descubrir las inteligencias en sus estudiantes. - En los estudiantes al no ser repetitivos o quedarse en el copie y haga ha estimulado la motivación por aprender comparten ideas, conocimientos e incluso valores como un eje transversal asignado en cada una de las diferentes tablas de las inteligencias múltiples. • Con el objetivo: Romper la rutina de las clases magistrales en el aula de Matemática, se evidenció que seguir una normativa de imposición solo relega el aprendizaje, Las tablas de actividades contribuye aprender interactivamente ya sea desde la observación de videos, no es solo ver letras sino imágenes, sonidos, que hacen que el tema de clase se posesione del estudiante; El trabajo de campo a través del cual los educandos se integran, socializan hasta se arranca sonrisas de entusiasmo en la hora de clase de Matemática; entrevistas, estrategia que es oportuna para conocer más de los matemáticos, así como establecer lazos comunicativos sociales e intelectivos entre estudiantes y con los demás maestros de las diferentes áreas
  12. 12. En relación al objetivo: Superar dificultades en el aprendizaje de Matemática, se concluye que cada una de las actividades propuestas en la Tabla con las inteligencias múltiples son motivantes para el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje de la Matemática, pues se rompe la rutina, se innova en el aula, se canta, se ríe, se integra, lo que ha sido incluso un antídoto contra el temor hacia la asignatura. Se determina que plantear una rúbrica de observación para el aula de Matemática se constituye en una herramienta pedagógica útil para que los docentes cambien la rutina y a través de la observación el profesor se convierta en un ente creativo de evaluación y en consecuencia permita desplegar una serie de actividades que desarrollen las inteligencias múltiples en todos sus temas de clase. Futuras líneas de investigación Detectado que la propuesta de Gardner se plantea como estrategia de desarrollo de las inteligencias múltiples partir de la observación sería importante hacer una investigación de cómo aplicarlas en todas las áreas del conocimiento con el fin de potenciar cada una de las inteligencias de los estudiantes y trabajar como eje transversal el trabajo colaborativo. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×