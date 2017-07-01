Tic 1 jose power

TIC 1 Instituto superior de formación docente N° 810 “Fidel Pérez Moreno” Datos del alumno: José Luis Estrada Datos del do...
FORTALEZAS  INTERESANTE.  DESPIERTA CURIOSIDAD.  ORGANIZA CLASES Y TAREAS.  APORTA NUEVOS EMPRENDIMIENTOS.  ES UNA DE...
DEBILIDADES  NO TODOS TIENEN LA POSIBILIDAD DE TENER INTERNET O COMPUTADORAS.
SUGERENCIAS  QUE LAS CONSIGNAS SEAN MAS EXPLICATIVAS
  1. 1. TIC 1 Instituto superior de formación docente N° 810 “Fidel Pérez Moreno” Datos del alumno: José Luis Estrada Datos del docente: Gustavo Parolin Tema de trabajo: Devolución al profesor Estrada Año:2017
  2. 2. FORTALEZAS  INTERESANTE.  DESPIERTA CURIOSIDAD.  ORGANIZA CLASES Y TAREAS.  APORTA NUEVOS EMPRENDIMIENTOS.  ES UNA DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS MUY UTILES PARA LA EDUCACION.
  3. 3. DEBILIDADES  NO TODOS TIENEN LA POSIBILIDAD DE TENER INTERNET O COMPUTADORAS.
  4. 4. SUGERENCIAS  QUE LAS CONSIGNAS SEAN MAS EXPLICATIVAS

