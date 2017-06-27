LABORATORIO 1- REDES IP JOSE ESPER MONTEALEGRE SEGURA JHAN CARLOS VILLAMIL EDINSON CASTILLO CADENA SERVICIO NACIONAL DE AP...
Trabajo de redes 2

  1. 1. LABORATORIO 1- REDES IP JOSE ESPER MONTEALEGRE SEGURA JHAN CARLOS VILLAMIL EDINSON CASTILLO CADENA SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE CENTRO AGRO EMPRESARIAL Y DESARROLLO PECUARIO DEL HUILA TECNICO EN SISTEMAS 1321974 GARZON – HUILA 2017
  2. 2. 2 LABORATORIO 1- REDES IP Presentado por: JOSE ESPER MONTEALEGRE SEGURA JHAN CARLOS VILLAMIL EDINSON CASTILLO CADENA Presentado a: INSTRUCTOR: HUGO FERNANDO POLANIA INGENIERO DE SISTEMAS SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE CENTRO AGRO EMPRESARIAL Y DESARROLLO PECUARIO DEL HUILA TECNICO EN SISTEMAS 1321974 GARZON – HUILA 2017
  3. 3. 3 CONTENIDO INTRODUCCIÓN.....................................................................................................................6 OBJETIVOS ..............................................................................................................................7 Objetivos Generales ...............................................................................................................7 Objetivos Específicos.............................................................................................................7 PRACTICA DE LABORATORIO............................................................................................8 CONCLUSIONES...................................................................................................................21 GLOSARIO .............................................................................................................................22 BIBLIOGRAFÍA .....................................................................................................................24
  4. 4. 4 Ilustración 1 DESCUBRIMIENTO IP.......................................................................................8 Ilustración 2 DIRECCION IP ....................................................................................................9 Ilustración 3 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 1 ........................................................................................10 Ilustración 4 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 2 ........................................................................................11 Ilustración 5 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 3 ........................................................................................11 Ilustración 6 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 4 ........................................................................................12 Ilustración 7 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 5 ........................................................................................12 Ilustración 8 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 6 ........................................................................................13 Ilustración 9 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 7 ........................................................................................13 Ilustración 10 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 8 ......................................................................................14 Ilustración 11 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 9 ......................................................................................14 Ilustración 12 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 10 ....................................................................................15 Ilustración 13 PING PC ...........................................................................................................17 Ilustración 14 PING PAG WEB ..............................................................................................18
  5. 5. 5 Tabla 2 PING-IP-PC................................................................................................................17 Tabla 3 SITIOS WEB..............................................................................................................18
  6. 6. 6 INTRODUCCIÓN Analizando las redes de datos veremos cómo se identifica cada computador dentro de una red aplicando el comando IPCOFIG/ALL el cual nos determina todos los elementos relacionados que intervienen dentro de un sistema: MAC, IP, MASCARA, SERVIDOR DHCP.
  7. 7. 7 OBJETIVOS Objetivos Generales Especificar los procesos de la red dentro del servidor que posee el centro de formación para identificar los procesos que pose los computadores y la red. Objetivos Específicos  Verificar los pines de algunos computadores para saber la conexión determinada con el servidor.  Fundamentar las conexiones de una red.  Especificar el por qué algunos computadores rechazan la información IP con el servidor.  Realizar PING a algunas páginas web.
  8. 8. 8 PRACTICA DE LABORATORIO 1. Ubique la dirección IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP, MAC y registre el descubrimiento y su importancia Descubrimiento: Fuente. Elaboración Propia Importancia: El IPCONFIG/ALL nos permite conocer los componentes de enlace el cual la máquina se encuentra enrrutada dentro de una red. Ilustración 1 DESCUBRIMIENTO IP
  9. 9. 9 2. Por qué es importante asignar una dirección IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace, Servidor DHCP y MAC de una computadora: Es importante debido a que cada computador debe tener identificador para poder procesar dentro de la conexión de red. Y nos permite ampliar la comunicación entre varios ordenadores ya sea distribuido con diferentes enrutadores o servidores. 3. Utilice la siguiente tabla para completar la descripción del adaptador Ethernet y la dirección física (MAC): Ilustración 2 DIRECCION IP Computador IP Máscara de subred Puerta de enlace Servidor DHCP MAC - Dirección Física PC 1 10.100.16.29 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 10.100.16.1 EC-A8-6B- 35-98-53 PC 2 10.100.16.21 8 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 93 10.100.16.1 93 EC-A8-6B- 2B-B9-1B PC 3 10.100.16.22 7 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 93 10.100.16.1 93 EC-A8-6B- 2B-B9-2D PC 4 10.100.16.21 7 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 93 10.100.16.1 93 EC-A8-6B- 2B-B8-EB PC 5 10.100.16.18 0 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 29 10.100.16.1 29 EC-A8-6B- 35-99-2F PC 6 10.100.16.16 4 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 29 10.100.16.1 29 EC-A8-6B- 2B-B9-23 PC 7 10.100.16.17 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 10.100.16.1 EC-A8-6B-
  10. 10. 10 0 29 29 C9-23-A3 PC 8 10.100.16.15 9 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 29 10.100.16.1 29 EC-A8-6B- 35-97-A1 PC 9 10.100.16.22 2 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 93 10.100.16.1 93 EC-A8-6B- 35-99-1D PC 10 10.100.16.14 4 255.255.255.192 10.100.16.1 29 10.100.16.1 29 EC-A8-6B- 35-94-04 Fuente. Elaboración Propia Ilustración 3 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 1 FUENTE: Elaboración propia
  11. 11. 11 Ilustración 4 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 2 FUENTE: Elaboración propia Ilustración 5 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 3 FUENTE: Elaboración propia
  12. 12. 12 Ilustración 6 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 4 FUENTE: Elaboración propia Ilustración 7 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 5 FUENTE: Elaboración propia
  13. 13. 13 Ilustración 8 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 6 FUENTE: Elaboración propia Ilustración 9 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 7 FUENTE: Elaboración propia
  14. 14. 14 Ilustración 10 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 8 FUENTE: Elaboración propia Ilustración 11 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 9 FUENTE: Elaboración propia
  15. 15. 15 Ilustración 12 IPCONFIG/ALL PC 10 FUENTE: Elaboración propia
  16. 16. 16 4. ¿Por qué una computadora puede tener más de una dirección MAC, IP, Máscara de subred, Puerta de enlace y Servidor DHCP? Dispuestos a saber los tipos de conexión que un computador posee dentro de las direcciones IP nos damos cuenta que tiene diferentes sistemas de adaptadores de conexión de red tales como:  Adaptador de LAN  Adaptador de Ethernet o área local.  Adaptador de Ethernet virtualbox Las cuales se reconocen con una información diferente de IP.
  17. 17. 17 5. Ejecutar un ping a 5 sitios web y 5 Computadores conectados a la red del Centro de formación desde la consola CMD y evidencie en la siguiente tabla la cantidad de paquetes enviados, recibidos y perdidos. Tabla 1 PING-IP-PC Fuente. Elaboración Propia Ilustración 13 PING PC Fuente. Elaboración Propia COMPUTADORES DIRECCION IP DE INICIO PQUETES ENVIADOS PAQUETES RECIBIDOS PQUETES PERDIDOS PC 1 10.100.16.159 4 0 4 PC 2 10.100.16.222 4 0 4 PC 3 10.100.16.29 4 0 4 PC 4 10.100.16.29 4 0 4 PC 5 10.100.16.218 4 0 4
  18. 18. 18 Tabla 2 SITIOS WEB Fuente. Elaboración Propia Fuente. Elaboración Propia SITIO WEB PING PQUETES ENVIADOS PAQUETES RECIBIDOS PQUETES PERDIDOS WWW.ELTIEMPO.COM 181.49.20.26 4 4 0 WWW.REGISTRADURIA .COM 94.124.199.68 4 0 4 WWW.GOOGLE.COM 216.58.222.196 4 3 1 WWW.CTI.COM 107.180.41.149 4 4 0 WWW.BANCOLOMBIA. COM 169.45.141.185 4 4 0 Ilustración 14 PING PAG WEB
  19. 19. 19 6. De manera individual exponga los conocimientos apropiados en 500 palabras. Los sistemas de red que he manejado durante mi historial laboral son Satelitales y Terrestres. La clase de equipos que he instalado y configurado son: MODEM – SKYEDGE ROUTER – BUFALO SWICH ATA (adaptador de telefonía) SISCO, AUDIO CODE, LYNSYK. EQUIPOS PORTATILES, (plataformado sistema operativo Windows server 2012). SATELITAL: El Internet es suministrado satelitalmente llega a un Modem el cual configuramos con una frecuencia y parámetros el cual la parte de soporte ingeniería nos suministra. Desde el Modem utilizamos un puerto LAN distribuimos un cable UTP que llega a la WAN del Router, donde nos permite adaptarle internet a este dispositivo para distribuirlos a los diferentes canales de LAN que posee este equipo. Del Router Sacamos un cable UTP GJ-45 a un Swich donde nos permite conectar otros ordenadores. Cada equipo cliente va conectado a la Red bajo un cable UTP RJ-45 Hay un servidor que es el equipo que suministra los servicios a estos equipos ya que manejan un sistema de tarificación el cual controla toda la red WIFI, de tal forma que soliciten un código de permiso para poderlos conectar, y los equipos que van conectados a la red LAN quedan libres para el servicio. Manejamos instalaciones de 5 puntos de Red LAN y 5 puntos de Red Eléctricos. Siempre he manejado el tipo de ponchado para los conectores RJ 45 la norma (T586 B). En los dos extremos. BLANCO NARANJA – NARANJA BLANCO VERDE – AZUL BLANCO AZUL – VERDE BLANCO CAFÉ- CAFÉ
  20. 20. 20 Nuestro sistema de energía sale del TDG principal de local existente e instalamos nuestro TDG secundario para regularlo con un equipo, el cual nos permite controlar todo el sistema de alto o bajo voltaje. Manejamos un sistema de sistema de tierra SPAT (Varilla copper well, hidrosolta, cable # 8 de tierra, y conector), para aterrizar nuestro TDG el cual nos permite proteger nuestro sistema eléctrico. He realizado estudio de campo para instalaciones satelital y terrestres, con toda la documentación y registro fotográfico. Reconozco como se encuentra constituido un PC, HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE. HARDWARE: está conformado por Torre, monitor, mouse, teclado, parlante, cámara web, disco duro, tarjeta madre, memoria RAM, procesador, tarjeta de video, fuente de poder, SOFTWARE: está formado por: Sistema operativo, aplicativos, driver, sistema de programación. Tengo conocimiento como instalar un sistema operativo, con su paquete ofimático y sus aplicativos primordiales. Tengo conocimiento de los conceptos básicos de los pc, su funcionamiento. Manejo desensamble y ensamble de un computador, posibles fallas generales. Se realizar mantenimiento preventivo a los equipos, utilizando las herramienta necesarias como: BLOWER, BROCHA, PAQUETES DE DESTORNILLADORES, BORRADOR NATA, MANILLA ANTIESTATICA, PASTA TERMICA, LIMPIADOR DE CONTACTO, LIMPIADOR ELECTRONICO, FROTEX, GUANTES, TAPABOCAS, UN LIMPION. Soy una persona responsable, capaz realizar una red LAN y eléctrica, con todas las normas de instalación, capaz de llevar un liderazgo dentro de un proyecto, capaz de aplicar mi conocimiento como técnico en Sistema, en el campo de las telecomunicaciones. Con el curso técnico de sistema en el SENA de garzón, me ayudo a adquirir un conocimiento más el cual no lo sabía, como lo es, realizar mantenimiento preventivo y predictivo de los PC, al igual complementación de conceptos de redes.
  21. 21. 21 CONCLUSIONES  La identificación de la IP, Mascara, Puerta de enlace, MAC de un equipo se realiza por medio del comando IP CONFIG/ALL.  Todos los equipos manejan una identificación cuando se conectan a un sistema de Red, ya sea por Ethernet, o Inalámbrico.  Todo usuario configurado con una IP, ayuda a la seguridad de información ya que se puede programar con determinado sistema.
  22. 22. 22 GLOSARIO DIRECCION MAC: Una dirección MAC es el identificador único asignado por el fabricante a una pieza de hardware de red (como una tarjeta inalámbrica o una tarjeta Ethernet). «MAC» significa Media Access Control, y cada código tiene la intención de ser único para un dispositivo en particular. FUENTE: (help.gnome.org) DHCP: (Sigla en inglés de Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, es un protocolo de red que permite a los nodos de una red IP obtener sus parámetros de configuración automáticamente. Se trata de un protocolo de tipo cliente/servidor en el que generalmente un servidor posee una lista de direcciones IP dinámicas y las va asignando a los clientes conforme éstas van estando libres, sabiendo en todo momento quién ha estado en posesión de esa IP, cuánto tiempo la ha tenido y a quién se la ha asignado después. FUENTE: (www.ecured.cu) CMD: Cmd.exe es el intérprete de comandos en OS/2 y sistemas basados en Windows NT (incluyendo Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista y Windows 7). Es el equivalente de command.com en MS-DOS y sistemas de la familia Windows 9x. FUENTE: (taringa) DIRECCION IP: Una dirección IP es un número que identifica, de manera lógica y jerárquica, a una Interfaz en red (elemento de comunicación/conexión) de un dispositivo (computadora, tableta, portátil, Smartphone) que utilice el protocolo IP (Internet Protocol), que corresponde al nivel de red del modelo TCP/IP. FUENTE: (es.wikipedia.or) DIRECCION IPV4: IPv4 es la versión 4 del protocolo IP (Internet Protocol). Es el estándar actual de Internet para identificar dispositivos conectados a esta red. FUENTE: (www.alegsa.com.a)
  23. 23. 23 Ipconfig: Es una aplicación de consola que muestra los valores de configuración de red de TCP/IP actuales y actualiza la configuración del protocolo DHCP y el sistema de nombres de dominio (DNS). También existen herramientas con interfaz gráfica. FUENTE: (es.wikipedia.org) MÁSCARA DE SUBRED: La máscara de subred indica al sistema cuál es el esquema de particionamiento de subred. Esta máscara de bits está formada por la parte de la dirección de red y la parte de la dirección de subred de la dirección Internet. FUENTE: (www.ibm.com)
  24. 24. 24 BIBLIOGRAFÍA es.wikipedia.or. (s.f.). es.wikipedia.or. Obtenido de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dirección_IP es.wikipedia.org. (s.f.). es.wikipedia.org. Obtenido de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ipconfig help.gnome.org. (s.f.). help.gnome.org. Obtenido de https://help.gnome.org/users/gnome- help/stable/net-macaddress.html.es taringa. (s.f.). www.taringa.net. Obtenido de http://www.taringa.net/posts/info/6258005/CMD-comandos-y-definicion.html www.alegsa.com.a. (s.f.). www.alegsa.com.a. Obtenido de http://www.alegsa.com.ar/Dic/ipv4.php www.ecured.cu. (s.f.). www.ecured.cu. Obtenido de https://www.ecured.cu/DHCP www.ibm.com. (s.f.). www.ibm.com. Obtenido de https://www.ibm.com/support/knowledgecenter/es/ssw_aix_72/com.ibm.aix.networkc omm/addresses_subnetmasks.htm

×