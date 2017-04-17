Presentacion anatomia acabada

RESUMEN DEL SISTEMA CARDIO-PULMONAR Realizado por: José Enrique Moreno Oses y Carlota Morillo Martínez
Resumen del sistema cardio-respiratorio

  1. 1. RESUMEN DEL SISTEMA CARDIO-PULMONAR Realizado por: José Enrique Moreno Oses y Carlota Morillo Martínez
  2. 2. Sangre Sangre: líquido circulatorio compuesto en un 55% por plasma y en un 45% por células sanguíneas, compuesto por: glóbulos rojos (transportan oxígeno y dióxido de carbono) y el resto glóbulos blancos (elementos del sistema inmunitario) y trombocitos (coagulación sanguínea). La hemoglobina, una proteína de los glóbulos rojos de la sangre, recoge el oxígeno y lo transporta al corazón, se distribuye a todas las células del organismo. Recogen el dióxido de carbono de las células y lo transportan por las venas hasta el corazón.
  3. 3. Vasos Sanguíneos Vasos sanguíneos: son tubos de sección circular. Se distinguen: arterias, venas y capilares. Las arterias salen del corazón y debido al latido cardíaco tienen alta presión sanguínea. Se ramifican en arteriolas. Las venas son vasos que regresan al corazón. Se ramifican en vénulas. Los capilares son vasos con paredes muy delgadas, por donde se realiza el intercambio de sustancias con el líquido tisular, es decir, aportan nutrientes y oxígeno a los tejidos y recoge dióxido de carbono y sustancias de desecho de los tejidos.
  4. 4. CORAZÓNCorazón: Es el motor de todo el sistema circulatorio. Aunque este órgano es el mayor responsable de la circulación sanguínea, también influye en ella la contracción de las paredes y de las válvulas de los vasos sanguíneos. El corazón está dividido en dos mitades que no se comunican entre sí, la mitad derecha siempre contiene sangre pobre en oxígeno, mientras que la mitad izquierda del corazón siempre posee sangre rica en oxígeno.
  5. 5. Circulación Menor y Mayor Circulación menor. La sangre sale del corazón por el ventrículo derecho, a través de la arteria pulmonar, hacia los pulmones y regresa, entrando por las venas pulmonares, a la aurícula izquierda. Circulación mayor. La sangre sale del corazón por el ventrículo izquierdo, a través de la arteria aorta, hacia todo el organismo y regresa, entrando por las venas cavas superior e inferior, a la aurícula derecha.
  6. 6. Sístole y Díastole La sangre llega al corazón por una serie de venas. En la aurícula derecha desembocan las venas cavas y en la izquierda las venas pulmonares. La sangre va llenando las aurículas impulsada por las propias venas. Cuando se llenan, ambas aurículas se contraen a la vez (sístole auricular) pasando la sangre cada una a su ventrículo a través de las respectivas válvulas. A continuación se contraen los ventrículos (sístole ventricular). La sangre no puede volver a la aurícula, porque se lo impiden las válvulas y no le queda más remedio que salir por las arterias. Del ventrículo derecho sale la arteria pulmonar y del izquierdo la arteria aorta. A continuación todo el corazón se relaja (diástole general) y vuelve a iniciarse el ciclo.
  7. 7. Sistema Respiratorio Intercambio de gases. Se realiza a través del epitelio muy fino de células planas presente en alveolos y capilares pulmonares. Conducción de los gases desde el exterior al epitelio de intercambio, para ello es necesario un sistema traqueal y orificios respiratorios. Al proceso de entrada de aire en nuestro sistema respiratorio se conoce como inspiración; al proceso inverso (salida de aire), como espiración.
  8. 8. Vías Superiores Nariz y orificios nasales Paladar FaringeLaringe Cavidad nasal
  9. 9. Vías Inferiores Tráquea Bronquios y Bronquiolos Alveolos Pulmones
  10. 10. Pulmones • Pulmones. El conjunto formado por bronquios, bronquiolos, alveolos, venas, arterias, capilares sanguíneos y tejido conjuntivo que los une constituye el pulmón.Rodean en su parte inferior e interna al corazón, situados dentro de la caja torácica, protegidos por las costillas. Están cubiertos por una doble membrana lubricada (serosa) llamada pleura.

×