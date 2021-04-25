El uso del video tico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana Hola, en esta presentación hablaremos de
  2. 2. Que s on las TIC ( Tec nologí as de la información y la c omunic ac ión ) Las TIC son un conjunto de herramientas para facilitar el trabajo en nuestra vida cotidiana, otro uso es la información y la comunicación con otras personas, o su uso como forma de entretenimiento
  3. 3. ejemplos Computadora o laptop Teléfono, celular o tabletas electrónicas Radio, bocinas o grabadoras Televisor analógico, pantallas, consolas de videojuegos o reproductores de películas
  4. 4. Estos ejemplos de herramientas tecnológicas hoy en día son de muy fácil acceso, la mayoría de personas tienen mas facilidad de tener información y comunicar, lo que hace mas practicas tus actividades , ya sea en el trabajo, en la escuela o en el hogar Hoy en día vivimos en un mundo globalizado y para todo se usa la tecnología
  5. 5. Las TIC en el trabajo Las TIC en el trabajo hacen que el trabajo sea mas fácil, y en ocasiones de manera automática Algunos ejemplos en los que se ocupan las tecnologías son para: hacer hojas de calculo, para enviar y crear archivos, para llevar acabo conteos cíclicos llevar un control de inventarios, estar en comunicación, hacer telemarketing , incluso la tecnología abrió una gran posibilidad a mas trabajo como por ejemplo: centros de atención a clientes hacer videos para plataformas, crear paginas web o incluso pedir a domicilio
  6. 6. Las TIC en la educación Las TIC en la educación permiten ele desarrollo de los estudiantes así como un mejor aprendizaje, también abrió un gran opción que es estudiar en línea lo que permite aquellas personas que no pudieron ejercer sus estudios lo hagan y ala ves permite organizar su tiempo para sus demás actividades Unos ejemplos son las computadoras con las cuales los alumnos pueden realizar actividades como cuentos diapositivas hojas de calculo, incluso las copias impresas en hojas vienen de una herramienta tecnológica
  7. 7. Las TIC en el hogar • Las TIC en el hogar nos dan muchas posibilidades de hacer cosa, un ejemplo a la hora de querer hacer alguna actividad y no sabemos como hacerla recurrimos a internet ya sea para ver un video tutorial o investigar en un sitio web, otro ejemplo seria escuchar música o jugar algún videojuego, entonces las TIC en el hogar son una forma de entretenimiento
  8. 8. Espero que te halla sido útil la información Mi nombre es: Jose Emmanuel Gutiérrez Báez

