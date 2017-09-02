REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO DECANATO DE INGEN...
LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL VISUAL BASIC C++ PYTHON INSTRUCCIONES DE LECTURA Y ESCRITURA Escritura: 01 WX-VARIABLE- ALFNUM PIC ...
LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL VISUAL BASIC C++ PYTHON OPERADORES LOGICO $y_1_1 = verdadero y verdadero # -> verdadero $y_1_0 = ve...
LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL PYTHON C++ VISUAL BASIC TIPOS DE DATOS VARGRAPHIC( n ) LONG VARCHAR DOUBLE REAL DECIMAL( p , s ) BI...
LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL C++ PYTHON VISUAL BASIC Estructuras Repetitivas y Selectivas PERFORM…TIMES PERFORM…UNTIL. PERFORM…V...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadro

22 views

Published on

Lenguaje de Programacion

Published in: Devices & Hardware
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cuadro

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO DECANATO DE INGENIERIA CABUDARE EDO.LARA LOS LENGUAJES INTEGRANTE: Jose Daniel Contreras Bohorquez C.I: 25.571.441
  2. 2. LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL VISUAL BASIC C++ PYTHON INSTRUCCIONES DE LECTURA Y ESCRITURA Escritura: 01 WX-VARIABLE- ALFNUM PIC X(10) VALUE 'LOQUESEA 10'. Lectura: /var/cics_regions/regi ón/bin Escritura: Write([‘nombre_varia ble’]/[‘nombre_variab le’]); Lectura: Read(Nombre_variabl e); Escritura: Dim i, j, k As Integer Lectura: Dim strRuta as String Dim strLinea as String strRuta = "C:RutaArchivo.txt" Escritura: Float Nombre_variable; Lectura: Printf(¨Texto = %f¨, Nombre_variable; Escritura: dirFichero = './fichero_leer.txt‘ Lectura: dirFichero = './fichero_leer.txt' with open(dirFichero, 'r') as reader: for line in reader: print line SINTAXIS DE LAS INSTRUCCIONES DE ASIGNACION 77 a PIC 99V999 VALUE 1.777 . var edad, anyo, grado : integer; circunferencia : real; GradoObtenido : char; Aprobado: Boolean; Dim q As String = "Sample " q &= "String" Int x; X=5; >>> x = valor
  3. 3. LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL VISUAL BASIC C++ PYTHON OPERADORES LOGICO $y_1_1 = verdadero y verdadero # -> verdadero $y_1_0 = verdadero y falso # -> falso $y_0_1 = falso y verdadero # -> falso $y_0_0 = falso y falso # -> falso OR XOR NOT AND OR NOT AND EQV XOR IMP &&: AND lógico || : OR lógico ! : Negacion lógica OR NOT AND OPERADORES ARITMETICOS ADD SUBSTRACT MULRIPLY DIVIDE COMPUTE +Suma -Resta *Multiplicacion /Division MOD modulo * Multiplicacion / Division división entera + suma - resta + = suma de 2 o mas dígitos - = Resta de 2 o mas dígitos • = Multiplicacion de 2 o mas dígitos / = Division de 2 o mas digitos + suma - Resta / Division • Multiplicacion ** Exponenciacion OPERADORES RELACIONALES = igual que <>Distinto de < Menor que >Mayor que >=Mayor o igual que <=Menor o igual que = Igual que <>Diferente que < Menor que >Mayor que <= Menor o igual que >= Mayor o igual que = : igual que < > : diferente a < : menor que > : mayor que <= : menor igual que >= : mayor igual que < Menor que >Mayor que <=Menor igual >=Mayor igual == igual que != Diferente que == : igual que != : diferente a < : menor que > : mayor que <= : menor igual que >= : mayor igual que
  4. 4. LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL PYTHON C++ VISUAL BASIC TIPOS DE DATOS VARGRAPHIC( n ) LONG VARCHAR DOUBLE REAL DECIMAL( p , s ) BIGINT CHAR( n ) BIGINT INTEGER SMALLINT DECIMAL( p , s ) VARCHAR( n ) DATE CLOB CLOB( n ) BLOB BLOB( n ) GRAPHIC( n ) TIMESTAMP TIME LONG VARGRAPHIC Char Byte Integer Real Boolean Shortint Word Longint String Int Long Float complex Cadenas True False Double Entero Entero largo Decimal simple Decimal doble Caracter Integer Long Single Double Currency String Variant
  5. 5. LENGUAJES COBOL PASCAL C++ PYTHON VISUAL BASIC Estructuras Repetitivas y Selectivas PERFORM…TIMES PERFORM…UNTIL. PERFORM…VARYING IF JCL bucle For..to..do Bucle condicional repeat..until Bucle condicional while..do IF..THEN..ELSE Ciclo For Ciclo While Do While IF IF ELSE SWITCH-CASE If Else Else if While for WHILE DO UNTIL FOR FOR EACH IF IF-ELSEIF

×