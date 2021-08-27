Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD “FERMÍN TORO” PROPUESTA PARA...
CAPÍTULO I CAPÍTULO II CAPÍTULO III EL PROBLEMA MARCO TEÓRICO Antecedentes Bases Teóricas Bases Legales MARCO METODOLÓGICO
PROBLEMÁTICA A NIVEL MUNDIAL Y NACIONAL La humanidad está adaptada en su totalidad al uso de la energía eléctrica, para qu...
OBJETIVOS GENERALES Desarrollar La propuesta Generador de energía renovable OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS 1) Diagnosticar la neces...
JUSTIFICACIÓN Con el generador de energía renovable se podría combatir la decadencia en el sector energético y su uso tant...
Baquero y González (2017) en su proyecto de investigación denominado “Desarrollo de Estrategias para el Consumo Energético...
BASES TEÓRICAS Aspectos Históricos con Respecto a la Electricidad: Merecen destacarse: la batería de Alejandro Volta, los ...
Energía Renovable: Energía Eólica: Las energías renovables según El Ayuntamiento de Huelva (2008) son aquellas que se obti...
Energía Geotérmica: Según el Consejo Europeo de Energía Geotérmica (EGEC), la energía geotérmica es la energía almacenada ...
BASES LEGALES Artículo 127.- Artículo 128.- Artículo 129. Decreto con Fuerza de Ley Orgánica de Ciencia, Tecnología e Inno...
La investigación es de naturaleza descriptiva: Según Arias (2012) “la investigación descriptiva consiste en la caracteriza...
POBLACIÓN Arias (2006), define la muestra como: “un subconjunto representativo y finito que se extrae de la población”; la...
La encuesta se define como una técnica que pretende obtener información que suministra un grupo o muestra del sujeto; la i...
PROPUESTA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE UN GENERADOR DE ENERGÍA RENOVABLE

Elías Morales C.I 28.667.554

The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
PROPUESTA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE UN GENERADOR DE ENERGÍA RENOVABLE

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD “FERMÍN TORO” PROPUESTA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE UN GENERADOR DE ENERGÍA RENOVABLE Barquisimeto, Agosto 2021 Autor: Elias Morales C.I 28.667.554
  2. 2. CAPÍTULO I CAPÍTULO II CAPÍTULO III EL PROBLEMA MARCO TEÓRICO Antecedentes Bases Teóricas Bases Legales MARCO METODOLÓGICO
  3. 3. PROBLEMÁTICA A NIVEL MUNDIAL Y NACIONAL La humanidad está adaptada en su totalidad al uso de la energía eléctrica, para quienes viven en grandes ciudades y zonas urbanas, disfrutar del servicio de energía eléctrica es a día de hoy una gran comodidad y una indispensable necesidad. Existen problemas de dotación de energía eléctrica en Venezuela, trayendo como consecuencia que los habitantes opten por la utilización de energías alternativas como plantas eléctricas, las cuales generan tanto contaminación sónica, como del aire La adquisición de una planta puede llegar a ser muy costosa; debido a que requieren un mantenimiento y una constante recarga de combustible que es un bien escaso en el país.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS GENERALES Desarrollar La propuesta Generador de energía renovable OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS 1) Diagnosticar la necesidad de la creación del generador de energía. 2) Analizar los componentes y funcionalidades de un generador 3) Establecer los procedimientos o pasos para lograr la implementación de un generador de energía renovable
  5. 5. JUSTIFICACIÓN Con el generador de energía renovable se podría combatir la decadencia en el sector energético y su uso tanto industrial como residencial. Se podría dar solución momentáneamente a la deficiencia por la cual la población estuviese atravesando, este generador sería un gran avance e innovación para Venezuela al ser uno de las primeras fuentes de energía renovable Reducir el uso de las plantas eléctricas, debido a que su uso frecuente es contaminante y produce sonidos fuertes los cuales causan contaminación sonora.
  6. 6. Baquero y González (2017) en su proyecto de investigación denominado “Desarrollo de Estrategias para el Consumo Energético Mediante el Aprovechamiento de Recursos y Utilización de Energía Alternativa en la Universidad Libre Sede Bosque Popular”, este trabajo trata como punto fundamental de la investigación el uso adecuado de la energía y los recursos en las instituciones. ANTECEDENTES: Machuca y Gutiérrez (2015) en su trabajo de investigación “Diseñar un Aerogenerador para Obtener Energía Eólica”, este trabajo tiene como objetivo el diseño de un aerogenerador que sería de gran utilidad para la población; al ser otra alternativa de energía Padilla (2017) en su proyecto denominado “Implementación de un Sistema de Energía Renovable Alternativo para la Electrificación del Comando de la Guardia Nacional”, dentro de este trabajo se plantea que la ubicación del comando de la guardia dificulta la conexión al sistema eléctrico nacional (SEN), por la existencia y vigencia del reglamento que rige la administración y manejo de los parques nacionales y monumentos naturales
  7. 7. BASES TEÓRICAS Aspectos Históricos con Respecto a la Electricidad: Merecen destacarse: la batería de Alejandro Volta, los avances en el fenómeno del electromagnetismo de Hans Christian Oersted y André Marie Ampere, los principios de inducción electromagnética de Michael Faraday, el electroimán de William Sturgeon y las célebres ecuaciones de James Maxwell, quien logró expresar en lenguaje matemático tan particular del fenómeno físico. Energía: Elena Rodilla González (1998) define la energía como la capacidad que tienen los cuerpos para cambiar o para producir cambios. Esta energía se manifiesta de múltiples formas, si es en forma de calor se denomina calorífica, si es en forma de luz, luminosa y si es en forma de
  8. 8. Energía Renovable: Energía Eólica: Las energías renovables según El Ayuntamiento de Huelva (2008) son aquellas que se obtienen a partir de fuentes naturales que producen energía de forma inagotable e indefinida. La energía eólica o proveniente del viento según Educar Chile (2007) con el tiempo la gente se dio cuenta de que la fuerza del viento podía ser utilizada también para mover las aspas de los molinos. Energía Hidráulica: José Pineda (2020) apuntó, que la energía hidráulica es una fuente de energía renovable que se aprovechan de las energías cinéticas de la corriente, saltos del agua, o mareas para la generación de electricidad
  9. 9. Energía Geotérmica: Según el Consejo Europeo de Energía Geotérmica (EGEC), la energía geotérmica es la energía almacenada en forma de calor por debajo de la superficie sólida de la Tierra. Energía Mareomotriz: Estela Raffino (2018) sostiene que lo que se conoce como energía se obtiene del aprovechamiento de las mareas. A través de plantas mareomotrices. Energía Solar: Oriol Planas (2011) plantea que la energía térmica consiste en la transformación de la energía solar en energía térmica. Se trata de una forma de energía renovable y respetuosa con el medio ambiente.
  10. 10. BASES LEGALES Artículo 127.- Artículo 128.- Artículo 129. Decreto con Fuerza de Ley Orgánica de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación Constitución Plan de la Patria 2019 – 2025 Artículo 5.- Artículo 9.- Artículo 45.- . Artículo 3.4.1: Artículo 3.4.2: Artículo 3.4.6: Artículo 5.1.5:
  11. 11. La investigación es de naturaleza descriptiva: Según Arias (2012) “la investigación descriptiva consiste en la caracterización de un hecho, fenómeno, individuo o grupo, con el fin de establecer su estructura o comportamiento. Los resultados de este tipo de investigación se ubican en un nivel intermedio en cuánto a la profundidad de los conocimientos se refiere” Y de diseño experimental: Según Palella y Martins (2010), definen el diseño experimental como: “aquel según el cual el investigador manipula una variable experimental no comprobada, bajo condiciones estrictamente controladas. Su objetivo es describir de qué modo y porque causa se produce o puede producirse un fenómeno”.
  12. 12. POBLACIÓN Arias (2006), define la muestra como: “un subconjunto representativo y finito que se extrae de la población”; la muestra para el trabajo de investigación en curso han sido 100 personas afectadas por las fallas del sistema eléctrico con esto se ha dado la base para investigar las propiedades de la población. Arias (2006), sostiene que la población “es un grupo o serie de personas que viven en un área específica o que comparten características similares (tales como: ocupación, edad, etc.)”; la población está conformada por las personas afectadas por las fallas en el sistema eléctrico, la cual es el objeto analizado con el fin de dar conclusión a las interrogantes de la investigación. MUESTRA
  13. 13. La encuesta se define como una técnica que pretende obtener información que suministra un grupo o muestra del sujeto; la información se recolectará a través de encuestas donde se aplicarán y serán procesadas de forma manual. Para la tabulación de la misma se utilizarán gráficos de forma de pastel en donde se ubicarán los resultados de cada una de las preguntas de acuerdo con el porcentaje alcanzado. Técnica de recolección de datos:
  14. 14. GRACIAS GRACIAS

Elías Morales C.I 28.667.554

