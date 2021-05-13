Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

La responsabilidad jose correia 10 g

valor de la responsabilidad
José Correia 10G

La responsabilidad jose correia 10 g

  1. 1. LA RESPONSABILIDAD José Correia 10G
  2. 2. QUE ES LA RESPONSABILIDAD? La responsabilidad es el cumplimiento de las obligaciones o cuidado al hacer o decidir algo, o bien una forma de responder, que implica el claro conocimiento de que los resultados de cumplir o no las obligaciones, recaen sobre uno mismo. Es considerada un valor y una cualidad del ser humano. Se refiere a una característica positiva de las personas, a través de la cual son capaces de comprometerse y actuar de una manera correcta.
  3. 3. UN EJEMPLO Realizar mis tareas a tiempo y entregarlas en la fecha pedida
  4. 4. CONCLUSIÓN La responsabilidad significa que en todo lo que hagamos deberá hacerse con responsabilidad que pensemos antes de actuar, hacer las cosas bien pensemos para así no perjudicar a los demás debemos ser responsables de nuestros propios actos, debemos cumplir las tareas que tenemos día a día.

