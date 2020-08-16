Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El hierro o fierro12 es un elemento químico de número atómico 26 situado en el grupo 8, periodo 4 de la tabla periódica de...
hierro posee estado de oxidación –2 (el monóxido de carbono que aparece como ligando no posee carga), que surge de la reac...
númeroatómicael 26 enla tabla periódica. Susímboloatómicoes Fe.  Presentaunpunto de ebulliciónde 2861 gradosC, y de fusi...
nombre porque tiene laaparienciade unaperlaal observarse microscópicamente Ledeburita. La ledeburitanoesunconstituyente de...
diagramaFe-Fe3C,ypara estudiarfundicionesgrises,ambosdiagramas(Fe-Fe3CyFe-C).La temperaturaa que tienenlugarloscambiosalot...
coordenadasrectangulares.Las mismaspuedendefinirse comoaquel sistemade referencia que se utilizaparalocalizary colocarun p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DIAGRAMA DE HIERRO CARBONO

31 views

Published on

DIAGRAGAMA DE HIERRO CARBONO

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DIAGRAMA DE HIERRO CARBONO

  1. 1. El hierro o fierro12 es un elemento químico de número atómico 26 situado en el grupo 8, periodo 4 de la tabla periódica de los elementos. Su símbolo es Fe (del latín fĕrrum)1 y tiene una masa atómica de 55,847 u.34 Este metal de transición es el cuarto elemento más abundante en la corteza terrestre, representando un 5 % y, entre los metales, solo el aluminio es más abundante, y es el primero más abundante en masa planetaria, debido a que el planeta, en su núcleo, concentra la mayor masa de hierro nativo, equivalente a un 70 %. El núcleo de la Tierra está formado principalmente por hierro y níquel en forma metálica, generando al moverse un campo magnético. Ha sido históricamente muy importante, y un período de la historia recibe el nombre de Edad de Hierro. En cosmología, es un metal muy especial, pues es el metal más pesado que puede ser producido por la fusión en el núcleo de estrellas masivas; los elementos más pesados que el hierro solo pueden crearse en supernovas. Características principales Es un metal maleable, de color gris plateado y presenta propiedades magnéticas; es ferromagnético a temperatura ambiente y presión atmosférica. Es extremadamente duro y denso. Se encuentra en la naturaleza formando parte de numerosos minerales, entre ellos muchos óxidos, y raramente se encuentra libre. Para obtener hierro en estado elemental, los óxidos se reducen con carbono y luego es sometido a un proceso de refinado para eliminar las impurezas presentes. Es el elemento más pesado que se produce exotérmicamente por fusión, y el más ligero que se produce a través de una fisión, debido a que su núcleo tiene la más alta energía de enlace por nucleón (energía necesaria para separar del núcleo un neutrón o un protón); por lo tanto, el núcleo más estable es el del hierro-56 (con 30 neutrones). Presenta diferentes formas estructurales dependiendo de la temperatura y presión. A presión atmosférica:  Hierro-α: estable hasta los 911 °C. El sistema cristalino es una red cúbica centrada en el cuerpo (BCC).  Hierro-γ: 911-1392 °C; presenta una red cúbica centrada en las caras (FCC).  Hierro-δ: 1392-1539 °C; vuelve a presentar una red cúbica centrada en el cuerpo.  Hierro-ε: Puede estabilizarse a altas presiones, presenta estructura hexagonal compacta (HCP). Compuestos  Los estados de oxidación más comunes son +2 y +3. Los óxidos de hierro más conocidos son el óxido de hierro (II) (FeO), el óxido de hierro (III), Fe2O3, y el óxido mixto Fe3O4. Forma asimismo numerosas sales y complejos en estos estados de oxidación. El hexacianoferrato (II) de hierro (III), usado en pinturas, se ha denominado azul de Prusia o azul de Turnbull; se pensaba que eran sustancias diferentes.  Se conocen compuestos en el estado de oxidación +4, +5 y +6, pero son poco comunes, y en el caso del +5, no está bien caracterizado. El ferrato de potasio (K2FeO4), en el que el hierro está en estado de oxidación +6, se emplea como oxidante. El estado de oxidación +4 se encuentra en unos pocos compuestos y también en algunos procesos enzimáticos.  Varios compuestos de hierro exhiben estados de oxidación extraños, como el tetracarbonilferrato disódico, Na2[Fe(CO)4], que atendiendo a su fórmula empírica el
  2. 2. hierro posee estado de oxidación –2 (el monóxido de carbono que aparece como ligando no posee carga), que surge de la reacción del pentacarbonilhierro con sodio.  El Fe3C se conoce como cementita, que contiene un 6,67% en carbono, al hierro α se le conoce como ferrita, y a la mezcla de ferrita y cementita, perlita o ledeburita dependiendo del contenido en carbono. La austenita es una solución sólida intersticial de carbono en hierro γ (Gamma). Se denominatransformaciónisométricade unafiguraenel planoaquellatransformación que no alterani la formani el tamañode lafiguraencuestiónyque soloinvolucrauncambiode posiciónde ella(enlaorientaciónoenel sentido),resultandoque lafigurainicial ylafinal son semejantes,ygeométricamentecongruentes.Ademásde relacionarse conlasemejanzayla congruenciaenlasfigurasplanas,lastransformacionesisométricastienenunaestrecha relaciónconla expresiónartística,apoyadaenlaconstruccióngeométrica(porejemplo,enlas teselaciones).Porello,enel aula,el tópicoisometríase puede desarrollarentornoa dos aspectostemáticos:1.- Actividadesentornoala posibilidadde embaldosarsuperficiesplanas con figurasgeométricas( teselaciones).2.- Actividadesasociadasal diseño,descripcióny reconocimientode transformacionesisométricasRespectoala isometríaya las posibilidades de transformacionesde figuras,se puedendescribirtrestiposde ejecución:portraslación,por rotacióny por simetría(oreflexión).Cualquieraque seael métodoaplicadopararealizaruna transformaciónisométricaenunplanoesimprescindible trabajarsobre unsistemade coordenadas. Se denomina transformación isométrica de una figura en el plano aquella transformación que no altera ni la forma ni el tamaño de la figura en cuestión y que solo involucra un cambio de posición de ella (en la orientación o en el sentido), resultando que la figura inicial y la final son semejantes , y geométricamente congruentes . Además de relacionarse con la semejanza y la congruencia en las figuras planas, las transformaciones isométricas tienen una estrecha relación con la expresión artística, apoyada en la construcción geométrica (por ejemplo, en las teselaciones ). Por ello, en el aula, el tópico isometría se puede desarrollar en torno a dos aspectos temáticos: 1.- Actividades en torno a la posibilidad de embaldosar superficies planas con figuras geométricas ( teselaciones ). 2.- Actividades asociadas al diseño, descripción y reconocimiento de transformaciones isométricas Respecto a la isometría y a las posibilidades de transformaciones de figuras, se pueden describir tres tipos de ejecución: por traslación , por rotación y por simetría (o reflexión ). Cualquiera que sea el método aplicado para realizar una transformación isométrica en un plano es imprescindible trabajar sobre un sistema de coordenadas . Es quebradizo. Se usa enla producciónde acero.  Es el cuarto elementoque másabundaen la cortezaterrestre.  Está presente enminerales,enlahemoglobinade lasangre y enlas aguas freáticas. Tiene excelentespropiedadesmagnéticas. De fácil aleación. Tiene cuatro isótoposnaturales:54Fe – 56 Fe – 57Fe – 58Fe.  Supesoatómicoes 55.845.  Tiene como
  3. 3. númeroatómicael 26 enla tabla periódica. Susímboloatómicoes Fe.  Presentaunpunto de ebulliciónde 2861 gradosC, y de fusiónde 1535 grados C.1.4. TIPOSDE ALEACIONESDE HIERRO. En lasaleacionesFe-Cpuedenencontrarse hastaonce constituyentesdiferentes,que se denominan:ferrita,cementita,perlita,austenita,martensita,troostitasorbita,bainita, ledeburita,steaditaygrafito.Ferrita.EnMetalurgia,laferritao hierro-α (alfa)esunade las estructurascristalinasdel hierro.Cristalizaenel sistemacúbicocentradoenel cuerpo(BCC) y tiene propiedadesmagnéticas.Se empleaenlafabricaciónde imanespermanentesaleados con cobaltoy bario,ennúcleosde inductanciasytransformadoresconníquel,zinco manganeso,yaque enellosquedaneliminadasprácticamente lasCorrientesde Foucault.La ferritaenla naturalezaaparece comoelementoproeutectoide que acompañaalaperlitaen:  Cristalesmezcladosconlosde perlita(0.55% C)  Formandounared o mallaque limitalos granos de perlita(0.55%a 0.85% de C)  Formandoagujasen direcciónde losplanos cristalográficosde laaustenita. 3. Cementita.Lacementitaocarburo de hierroesun constituyentede losaceros,yotras aleacionesférreascomolasfundicionesblancas,que aparece cuandoel enfriamientode la aleaciónsigue el diagramametaestableFe-Fe3Cenvezde seguirel diagramaestablehierro- grafito.La cementitacontieneun6,67% de carbono, yes un compuestointermetálicode inserción.Si bienlacomposiciónquímicade la cementitaesFe3C,laestructuracristalinaesdel tipoortorrómbicacon 12 átomosde hierroy4 átomosde carbono por celda.Esmagnética hasta los210ºC, temperaturaa partirde lacual pierde suspropiedadesmagnéticas.Aparece toide,enaceroshipereutectoides,formandounredque envuelve Bainita.La bainitaesuna mezclade fasesde ferritaycementitayensu formaciónintervienen procesosde difusión.Se formalabainitaenlatransformaciónisotermade laaustenita,enun rango de temperaturasde 250 a 550ºC. El procesoconsiste enenfriarrápidamentelaaustenita hasta una temperaturaconstante,manteniéndosedichatemperaturahastalatransformación total de laaustenitaenbainita.Austenita.Laaustenita,tambiénconocidacomoacerogamma (γ) esuna formade ordenamientoespecíficode losátomosde hierroycarbono.Esta esla formaestable del hierropuroatemperaturasque oscilanentre los900 °C a 1400 °C. Está formadopor unadisoluciónsólidadel carbonoenhierro,loque supone unporcentaje máximo de C del 2,11% (este valordebe tomarse como 4. referencia,yaque el porcentaje real varíaenfunciónde otroselementosde aleación presentesenel acero).Laaustenitaesdúctil,blandaytenaz.Eslaformacúbica centradaenlas caras (FCC) del hierro.Martensita.Martensitaesel nombre que recibe lafase cristalinaBCT,en aleacionesferrosas.Dichafase se generaapartir de una transformaciónde fasessindifusión (infiltraciónde partículasajenasal material procesado),aunavelocidadque esmuycercanaa la velocidaddel sonidoen el material.Porextensiónse denominanmartensitastodaslasfases que se producena raíz de una transformaciónsindifusiónde materialesmetálicos.Sellama martensitaenhonoral metalúrgicoalemánAdolf Martens(1850-1914). Perlita.Se denomina perlitaala microestructuraformadaporcapas o láminasalternasde lasdosfases(α y cementita) durante el enfriamientolentode unaceroa temperaturaeutectoide.Se le daeste
  4. 4. nombre porque tiene laaparienciade unaperlaal observarse microscópicamente Ledeburita. La ledeburitanoesunconstituyente de losaceros,sinode lasfundiciones.Se encuentraenlas aleacionesFe-Ccuandoel porcentaje de carbonoenhierroaleadoessuperioral 25%, esdecir, un contenidototal de 1.76% de carbono.La ledeburitase formaal enfriaruna fundiciónlíquida de carbono (de composiciónalrededordel 4.3% de C) desde 1130ºC, siendoestablehasta 723ºC, decomponiéndoseapartirde estatemperaturaenferritaycementita. ESTUDIAR EL DIAGRAMA DEEQUILIBRIO HIERRO-CARBURO DE HIERRO DIAGRAMA DE EQUILIBRIOHIERRO-CARBURODE HIERRO: En el diagramade equilibrioo diagramade faseshierro-carbono(Fe-C) (tambiéndiagramahierro-carbono),se representan lastransformacionesque sufrenlosacerosal carbonocon latemperatura,admitiendoque el calentamiento(oenfriamiento) de lamezclase realizamuylentamente,de modotal que los procesosde difusión(homogeneización) tengantiempoparacompletarse.Dichodiagramase obtiene experimentalmente identificandolospuntoscríticos — temperaturasalasque se producenlassucesivastransformaciones— pordiversosmétodos.Lasaleacioneshierro- carbono pertenecenal tipode aleacionesque formanunacomposiciónquímica.El carbonose puede encontrarenlasaleacioneshierro- carbono,tantoenestadoligado(Fe3C),comoen estadolibre (C,esdecir,grafito),poreso,el diagramacomprende dossistemas: Fe-Fe3C(metalestable):Este sistemaestárepresentadoenel diagramaconlíneasllenas gruesasy comprende acerosyfundicionesblancas,osea,lasaleacionesconel carbonoligado, sincarbono libre (grafito).Fe-C(estable):Enel diagramase representaconlíneaspunteadas; este sistemaexponeel esquemade formaciónde lasestructurasenlasfundicionesgrisesy atruchadas donde el carbonose encuentratotal o parcialmente enestadolibre (grafito).Para estudiarlastransformacionesque tienenlugarenacerosyfundicionesblancasse empleael
  5. 5. diagramaFe-Fe3C,ypara estudiarfundicionesgrises,ambosdiagramas(Fe-Fe3CyFe-C).La temperaturaa que tienenlugarloscambiosalotrópicosenel hierroestáinfluidapor elementosde aleación,de loscualesel másimportante esel carbono.Estala parte entre hierropuroy un compuestointersticial,carburode hierro,que contiene 6.67% de carbono por peso;portanto, estaporciónse llamarádiagrama de equilibriohierro - carburode hierro. Este no es unverdaderodiagramade equilibrio,puesel equilibrioimplicaque nohaycambio de fase con el tiempo;sinembargo,esunhechoque el compuestocarburode hierrose descompondráenhierroycarbono(grafito).Lasreaccioneseutéticasyeutectoidesdifieren entre sí, enmás de un aspectoimportante.Lasreaccioneseutéticasimplicanel pasode una fase líquidaa dosfasessólidasmientrasque lasreaccioneseutectoidesse efectúatotalmente dentrodel estadosólido.El diagramade fasesFe-Cmuestradoscomposicionessingulares EutécticoComposiciónparalacual el puntode fusiónesmínimoque se denominaledeburitay contiene un4,3% de carbono (64,5 % de cementita).Laledeburitaapareceentre los constituyentesde laaleacióncuandoel contenidoencarbonosuperael 2% (región del diagramano mostrada) y esla responsable de lamalaforjabilidadde laaleaciónmarcandola fronteraentre losaceroscon menosdel 2% de C (forjables) ylasfundicionesconporcentajes de carbono superiores(noforjablesyfabricadaspormoldeo).De este modose observaque por encimade latemperaturacríticaA3[1] losacerosestánconstituidossóloporaustenita,una soluciónsólidade carbonoenhierroγ y su microestructuraencondicionesde enfriamiento lentodependeráportantode las transformacionesque sufraésta. 7. Eutectoide Un eutectoideenlazonade losaceros, equivalenteal eutécticoperoenestado sólido,donde latemperaturade transformaciónde laaustenitaesmínima.El eutectoide contiene un0,77 %C(13,5% de cementita) yse denominaperlita.Estáconstituidoporcapas alternasde ferritaycementita,siendosuspropiedadesmecánicasintermediasentre lasde la ferritay lacementita.Laexistenciadel eutectoidepermitedistinguirdostiposde aleacionesde acero: Aceroshipoeutectoides(<0,77% C): Al enfriarse pordebajode latemperaturacrítica A3 comienzaa precipitarlaferritaentre losgranos(cristales)de austenitayal alcanzar la temperaturacrítica A1 la austenitarestante se transformaenperlita.Se obtieneportanto a temperaturaambiente unaestructurade cristalesde perlitaembebidosenunamatrizde ferrita.Aceroshipereutectoides(>0,77% C):Al enfriarse pordebajode latemperaturacrítica se precipitael carburode hierroresultandoatemperaturaambiente cristalesde perlita embebidosenunamatrizde cementita Coordenadas del diagrama Es un conceptoque se utilizaenlageometríay que permite nombraralas líneasque se empleanparaestablecerlaposiciónde unpuntoyde losplanoso ejesvinculadosaellas.Las coordenadascartesianasocoordenadasrectangulares( sistemaCartesiano).Sonuntipode coordenadasortogonalesusadasenespacioseuclidianos,paralarepresentacióngráficade una relaciónmatemática( Funcionesmatemáticasyecuacionesde geometríaanalítica),odel movimientooposiciónenfísica,caracterizadas porque usacomo referenciaejesortogonales entre si que se cortan enun puntode origen.Lascoordenadascartesianasse definenasícomo la distanciaal origende lasproyeccionesortogonalesde unpuntodadosobre cada unode los ejes.Dentrodel ámbitode laGeometría,tampocopodemospasarporalto la existenciade lo que se conoce comocoordenadascartesianas,que tambiénse conocenporel nombre de
  6. 6. coordenadasrectangulares.Las mismaspuedendefinirse comoaquel sistemade referencia que se utilizaparalocalizary colocarun puntoconcreto enun espaciodeterminado,tomando como referencialoque sonlosejesX,Yy Z. Más concretamente,aquellasse identifican porque existendosejesque sonperpendicularesentre síy que ademásse cortan enlo que es un puntodenominadoorigen.Asimismohayque subrayarque lacoordenadaX se da enllamar abscisay la coordenadaY recibe el nombre de ordenada. Zonas Es importante destacaraquí que a laszonas,tambiénse lesllamahusos.Laszonas,son los limitesobordesde cadagrafico o diagrama.Las zonasrepresentanEtapasofasesdel proceso. Las cualesestánrepresentadasenungraficopordistintoscoloresque diferencianel estadode la sustancia.Ejemplo:EnunDiagrama,Cuatro zonasrepresentanetapasenlasque el acero obtenidoestáformadoporunaúnica fase.1. Dentrode la primerazonael acero estáen estadolíquido.2.Cuandoun acero estádentrode la segundazonanosencontremosconuna sustanciasólidaformadaexclusivamenteporaustenita.3.EnLa tercerazona correspondiente a aceros con unmuy bajocontenidoenCy temperaturasentornoa los 1400ºC se corresponde conunaúnica fase sólidade acero. 4. En lacuarta zona tambiénconbajo contenidoenCperoa temperaturasmenores(entornoalos700ºC) se encuentraenfase sólidayestá formadapor ferrita . ECUACIONES ISOMÉTRICAS. En geometría, las transformaciones isométricas son transformaciones de figuras en el plano que se realizan sin variar las dimensiones ni el área de las mismas; la figura inicial y la final son semejantes, y geométricamente congruentes. Es decir, una transformación isométrica convierte una figura en otra que es imagen de la primera, y por lo tanto congruente a la original. Traslación en un sistema cartesiano. Las transformaciones isométricas son cambios de posición (orientación) de una figura determinada que no alteran la forma ni el tamaño.

×