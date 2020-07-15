Successfully reported this slideshow.
Derecho administrativo, conceptos y caracteristicas

Derecho Administrativo

Derecho administrativo, conceptos y caracteristicas

  1. 1. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com El Derecho Administrativo Después de haberle puesto a usted señor lector una gran incógnita del presente artículo, que tal vez le parezca un poco fuera de contexto, le informo para poder resolver dicha pregunta tenemos que saberde manera general ¿Qué es el Derecho Administrativo? ¿Para qué sirve? El derecho administrativo es una rama del derecho que tiene una relación casi fraternal con lo Público,es decires el conjunto de normas que va a regular el (Cómo) se exterioriza el estado ante sus ciudadanos mediante la llamada: ADMINISTRACIÓN PUBLICA. Esta rama del derecho tiene como objetivo regularla organización interna de la administración pública,asícomo preocuparsepor el bienestar general de sus administrados (El poblador, la persona de a pie, el estudiante, el trabajador, el servidor público, etc.). La Administración Pública La administración pública representa al Estado que está al servicio de la comunidad para una mejor calidad de vida de sus ciudadanos en todo aspecto. Se exterioriza mediante las siguientes entidades que de seguro lo han de conocer o escuchado: 1. El Poder Ejecutivo, incluyendo Ministerios y Organismos Públicos; aquí encontramos:Ministerio del Trabajo,OSCE, OEFA, Presidencia de la Republica entre otros. 2. El Poder Legislativo; aquíencontramos al Congreso de la Republica 3. El Poder Judicial; aquí encontramos al Juzgado Penal, Juzgado de Familia, Sala Laborales, Corte Superior y Corte Suprema. 4. Los Gobiernos Regionales; aquí encontramos al Gobernador de Lima, Gobernador de Lambayeque entre otros 5. Los Gobiernos Locales; aquíencontramos a las Municipalidades Distritales, por ejemplo: Municipalidad de San Juan de Lurigancho 6. Organismos autónomos reconocidos constitucionalmente o por leyes; aquíencontramos: Fiscalías, Defensoría del Pueblo, entre otros. 7. Entidades, Organismos, Proyectos Especiales y programas estatales, cuyas actividades se realizan en virtud de potestades del estado. 8. Las personas jurídicas bajo el régimen privado que prestan servicios públicos o ejercen función administrativa; aquí encontramos a: Las universidades privadas, Las federaciones deportivas, entre otros. Entonces, podemos concluir que la Administración Publica (Estado) está cerca a todos nosotros cumpliendo su función administrativa y a nuestro servicio.
  2. 2. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com ¿Qué relación tiene la administración pública con el Derecho Administrativo? La respuesta es súper sencilla, pero primero desarrollare el siguiente cuadro como medio de análisis de la relación que tienen ambos términos: Relación de la administración pública con el derecho administrativo Imagínate que tienes un libro o un auto; La Administración Publica es la tapa y las hojas del libro o el auto nuevo que te compraste, mientras que el contenido del libro o el ingeniero que fabrico tu coche es el Derecho administrativo. Así de dependiente es la relación del Derecho administrativo con la Administración pública; el primero regula la organización y la actividad de la administración pública, mientras que este último cumple las funciones administrativas designadas por el derecho administrativo al servicio del ciudadano. Caso 1: Creación de un consejo distrital de participación de la juventud Juan, es un chico “Líder” de San juan de Miraflores y al igual que él, hay muchos jóvenes que son líderes y tienen a su cargo organizaciones sociales, pero ellos quieren tener una entidad u organización más estructurada y representativa ante la Municipalidad de su sector. Tienen la idea de crear un Consejo Distrital de Participación de la Juventud. Se reúnen y solicitan al Consejo Municipal que promulguen una Ordenanza Municipal que reconozca la creación del primer Consejo Distrital de la Juventud. Se crea dicho Consejo mediante Ordenanza después de varias horas de debate. Conclusiones:
  3. 3. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com  El ejemplo es relacionado a nuestra realidad (Vida cotidiana en jóvenes)  El consejo municipal es parte de la Municipalidad de San Juan de Miraflores, según lo explicado representa a un Gobierno local (Administración Publica)  La Ordenanza Municipal representa un ACTO ADMINISTRATIVO, por lo que representa la exteriorización del Derecho administrativo. Caso 2: Solicitud de Licencia de Construcción Pepe quiere construir el segundo piso de su casa, pero unos de sus vecinos le informan que tiene que pedir una LICENCIA DE CONSTRUCCION previamente a la ejecución de la obra, ya que podría ser apacible de una sanción administrativa; por ello, consultó a su abogado y este le indico que pasos seguir respecto a la documentación. Posteriormente, la Municipalidad de su sector le otorga una LICENCIA DE CONTRUCCION POR 8 MESES que demorara la construcción. Conclusiones:  El ejemplo es relacionado a nuestra realidad (Vida cotidiana)  La municipalidad que otorga la licencia de construcción forma parte del Gobierno Local (Administración Publica)  La licencia de construcción representa un ACTO ADMINISTRATIVO, por lo que representa al Derecho administrativo. Conclusiones:  El derecho administrativo está mucho más cerca de nosotros: está a la vuelta de la esquina representando una Municipalidad, un Ministerio hasta una Universidad donde tú puedes estarestudiando ahora.Definitivamente es una de las ramas del derecho que está en nuestro día a día.  El derecho administrativo regula nuestra vida cotidiana de una manera indirecta como en los ejemplos mencionados:Mediante Licencias,Ordenanzas, Actas, Sanciones, etc. ¿Qué es el Acto Administrativo? Según ley, nos indica que son actos administrativos las declaraciones de las entidades de la administración pública que están destinadas a producir efectos jurídicos sobre los intereses, obligaciones o derechos de los administrados.
  4. 4. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Ejemplo: Licencia de construcción  Efectos: Obligación y derechos del propietario o representante legal.  Entidad que declara: Municipalidades. Entonces, el acto administrativo es la manifestación unilateral y externa de la administración pública que busca generar, modificar o extinguir derechos. Diferencias del Acto Administrativo con otras denominaciones Ahora recuerda la definición ya indicada, porque te explicare mediante el siguiente cuadro las diferencias que hay entre: Acto Administrativo, Acto de Administración y un Hecho administrativo. De seguro dirás, John me está mareando con esos términos tan raros e inentendibles. ¿Por qué lo diferenciarás? Bueno, un estudiante de derecho promedio se equivoca constantemente con dichos términos y mucho más una persona de a pie. Por ello, es importante diferenciarlas ya que cada termino tiene un significado importante en la vida real.
  5. 5. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Requisitos de validez para solicitar un Acto Administrativo ¿Cómo solicito un Acto administrativo? Recuerden que en el mundo del derecho siempre existirán requisitos de validez para todo acto, contrato, resolución, etc.; es decir tienes la obligación de cumplir con ciertos parámetros o estándares que impone la ley para que un derecho sea generado, modificado o extinguido. ¡Recomendación! Es preferible tener conocimientos previos de los requisitos para poder solicitar, reclamaro supervisarun derecho. Recuerda ser precavido cuando te emitan un Acto administrativo y observes que no cumplen los requisitos básicos, en dicho caso podrás impugnarla solicitando su corrección o una nueva emisión de dicho acto. Entonces el Acto administrativo cuenta con cinco requisitos de validez fundamentales que son importantes de tomar en cuenta: 1. Competencia Es el órgano facultado por razón al lugar, materia, tiempo, grado, cuantía, entre otros términos. (Es irrenunciable) Es a quien ira dirigido las solicitudes. Ejemplo: Tengo como objetivo construir mi casa en San Juan de Miraflores. Para ello tengo que solicitar una licencia de construcción entonces tengo que analizar los siguientes elementos por competencia: Pregunta: ¿Dónde lo voy a solicitar?  Órgano facultado para emitir Licencia de Construcción: Municipalidad de San Juan de Miraflores.  Lugar: Distrito de San Juan de Miraflores. Entonces cumplo con el primer requisito básico del Acto administrativo 2. Objeto o Contenido Es el contenido del pedido que se solicitará. Debe de ser Lícito, Preciso, Posible física y jurídicamente, además de resolver todas las peticiones formuladas.
  6. 6. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Ejemplo: Quiero solicitar una Licencia de conducirporque recién acabo de aprender a conducir. Pregunta: ¿Qué voy a solicitar o pedir? Para ello tengo que cumplir con los siguientes paramentos:  Lícito: Si es licito pedir licencias de conducir.  Preciso: Si, estoy solicitando dicha licencia sin denominaciones erróneas o ambigüedades.  Posible físicamente: Claro.  Posible jurídicamente: Si, está tipificado en la ley. 3. Finalidad publica Se debe perseguir un interés público Ejemplo: Solicito que se cierre un local de prostitución en el Callao Pregunta: ¿Qué busco con dicha solicitud? El caso de solicitud de cierre de un local de prostitución es de interés general es decir de toda la población que se siente afectada por dicho lugar. 4. Motivación Que debe de estar fundamentado con hechos y con derecho. Ejemplo: Mi solicitud de Licencia de Construcción debe de estar motivado por las leyes (Ley Nº 29090)y por los hechos (¿Por qué solicito la licencia de construcción?) 5. Procedimiento Regular Que el procedimiento del que procederá su solicitud debe de estar determinado cronológicamente sin variables. ¿Qué forma se expresan los actos administrativos? Bueno los actos administrativos se expresan por dos vías:
  7. 7. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com 1. Por escrito (Fecha, lugar, denominación del órgano, nombre y firma de la autoridad) 2. Por mail, fax u otro medio virtual (Nombre y cargo de la autoridad que lo expide) ¿Cuál es el objeto o contenido del Acto Administrativo? Bueno esencialmente un acto administrativo es una resolución de carácter netamente administrativo y que tiene como prioridad respetar los parámetros estipulados en la ley ¿Cuáles son esos parámetros? En el siguiente cuadro te explicare uno por uno los parámetros y que trata cada uno de ello.
  8. 8. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Nulidad del Acto Administrativo Nulidad en termino jurídicos es invalidez que provoca una norma, ley, acto jurídico, acto administrativo o acto procesal para que deje de provocar efectos jurídicos. La nulidad sirve para retrotraer hasta el origen de su celebración. En el presente caso hablaremos sobre la nulidad del acto administrativo. ¿Cómo identifico que mi acto administrativo es nulo?
  9. 9. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Según la ley hay cuatro causales de nulidad, pero ten en cuenta previamente que el acto administrativo siempre será válido si es conforme a las leyes y se presumirá valido tanto no se declare nulo. Ejemplo (Caso de presunción de validez de acto administrativo): Juan tiene una Licencia de Construcción recientemente otorgada, pero solamente le aprobaron en parte ya que la parte del techado fue rechazada por incumplimiento de las leyes urbanísticas. Entonces Juan tiene que interponer nulidad ya que observo ciertos fundamentos obscuros, pero mientras tanto dicha licencia seguirá siendo válida y no podrá construir su techo hasta que resuelva posteriormente su pedido. Causales de Nulidad 1. Contravenir la constitución, las leyes o normas reglamentarias Ejemplo: Juan solicito una licencia de conducir. El MTC le otorga dicha licencia, pero expresamente indica que no puede circular por las calles de Villa el Salvador, porque su auto es muy nuevo. En dicho caso se observa expresamente una violación a la constitución: Libre tránsito. 2. El defecto o la omisión de alguno de sus requisitos de validez En el presente caso es cuando no se cumple con los requisitos de validez ya explicado. (Competencia, Objeto o contenido, Finalidad Publica, Motivación o Procedimiento regular) Ejemplo: Pedro solicita a la Municipalidad de Surco que construya un parque que se encuentra ubicado al lado de su terreno. En su solicitud adjunta un plano falso que abarca un pedazo de su terreno, por lo que la autoridad sin darse cuenta autoriza la ejecución de la obra. Al culminar el parque, Pedro construye su casa y toma espacio del parque según el plano presentado. Los vecinos al observar dicha invasión, plantean nulidad de dicho plano ya que hay un defecto en la FINALIDAD PUBLICA, además que el perímetro real de dicho parque no concuerda con el presentado por Pedro. Se aprueba la Nulidad y destruyen la parte que invade el parque.
  10. 10. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com 3. Cuando se adquieren derechos o facultades que son contrarios al ordenamiento jurídico o cuando no se cumplen con los requisitos, documentación o tramites esenciales para su adquisición En esta causal se busca corregir mediante nulidad, los actos que de mala fe puedan dar lugar a la obtención indebida de facultades o derechos. Ejemplo: John solicita a la Municipalidad de San juan de Miraflores una Constancia de Posesión de un terreno que indica que es suyo. En el procedimiento de emitirse la Constancia de Posesión, yo nunca adjunto o probo su titularidad. Pese a ello la Municipalidad de otorgo dicha Constancia obteniendo derechos indebidos y afectado a terceros. El tercero afectado pide Nulidad de dicha Constancia por incumplimiento de requisitos, documentación o tramites esenciales para adquirir un derecho. 4. Los actos administrativos que sean constitutivos de infracción penal, o que se dicten como consecuencia de la misma En este caso son pasible de nulidad los actos administrativos cuando crean, modifica o extingue derechos indebidamente, a consecuencia de un delito. Ejemplo: Piero quiere adquirir 20 hectáreas de terreno por Villa el Salvador, pero dichos terrenos tienen dueño. Por ello, contacta con el Subgerente de Catastro de dicha Municipalidad y le paga S/. 2,000.000.00 de soles para que emita su constancia de posesión por toda el área solicitada. Los afectados denuncia al Ministerio Publico por Falsificación de documentos y Usurpación de tierras. ¿Quién declara la nulidad del acto administrativo? ¿Quién lo solicita? La nulidad del acto administrativo se plantea mediante el recurso administrativo de “Nulidad”. La nulidad de oficio será conocida y declarada por la autoridad superior de quien dicto el acto. En caso,se tratará de una autoridad no sometida a subordinación jerárquica, la nulidad tendrá que ser declarada por resolución de la misma autoridad. ¿Cuándo se conserva un Acto Administrativo? En situación distinta a la Nulidad del acto administrativo, existe dentro de la normativa administrativa una figura que es totalmente contraria y que no tiene como finalidad retrotraer efecto de alguna norma, acto jurídico o administrativa. Dicha figura es la: CONSERVACION DEL ACTO ADMINISTRATIVO. ¿Por qué la conservación es contraria a la nulidad?
  11. 11. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Respecto a la pregunta, se podría decir que la Conservación de un acto administrativo oscila en que pese a existir un incumplimiento de los elementos de validez, Vicios no trascendentes, el contenido del mismo prevalece con su conservación. Es decir, en diferencia de la nulidad que tienes ciertas causales y retrotrae efectos jurídicos; la conservación del acto jurídico busca no caer en el campo de las causales de nulidad y ejercer una mayor celeridad en las emisiones de los actos administrativos, evitando vicios sin trascendencia. ¿Cuáles son esos vicios no trascendentes por lo que se conserva el Acto administrativo? ¡Dímelo toditito! 1. El acto cuyo contenido sea impreciso o incongruente con las cuestiones surgidas de la motivación Ejemplo: Carlos solicita una licencia de demolición a la Municipalidad de Ate, cumple con todos los requisitos y a la hora de recibir su solicitud aprobada observa que el fundamento corresponde a una licencia de demolición, pero en la parte resolutiva observa la expedición de una Licencia de Construcción. En conclusión,elvicio solamente gira alrededor del objeto o del contenido mas no de la motivación. 2. El acto emitido con una motivación insuficiente o parcial Ejemplo: Pedro es notificado por la Municipalidad de Carabayllo, dicha resolución le otorga la licencia de construcción, cuando da inicio al análisis de dicho documento observo que en la motivación no comenta sobre los documentos técnicos que adjunto, por lo que no provoca una justificación para que se le otorgue la licencia solicitada. Entonces, en el presente caso se busca una decisión administrativa más justificada ya que posteriormente un tercero puede reclamar la nulidad de dicho acto administrativo.
  12. 12. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com 3. El acto emitido con infracción a las formalidades no esenciales del procedimiento;aquínace la suposición de en caso se hubiera produciendo en una situación correcta, igual se llegaba a la misma decisión o que también no afecte al debido proceso. Lo único rescatable del presente punto es que no se quiebre el debido proceso, ya que se estaría afectando formalidades trascendentes, en caso sucediera se estaría afectando al procedimiento regular. 4. El acto administrativo hubiese tenido el mismo contenido, de no haber producido el vicio Es un caso sumamente sencillo, ya que pese al vicio existente o sin este no se afecta el contenido de lo resuelto por la autoridad administrativa. 5. El acto emitido con omisión de documentación no esencial Se refiere a documentación no esencial a cuando se presenta ciertos documentos que no afectan o transformas, positiva o negativamente el trámite de lo que uno solicita. Entonces tiene un carácter de neutralidad. Eficacia de los Actos Administrativos Contestando la pregunta, en el mundo del derecho existe un término muy sencillo denominado: NOTIFICACION. Seguro lo has escuchado, aunque sea una vez en tu vida, ha este término se le aplica en su mayoría de veces en los pasillos judiciales. Por ejemplo: Cuando vas a ver si tu demanda ya fue admitida y le preguntas: “Señor secretario cuando procederá mi demanda”; y el responde: “Señor, espere que le notifiquen”. Primero, un acto administrativo recién es eficaz a partir de la notificación y segundo, la notificación no es solamente judicial sino administrativa. Excepcionalmente de la notificación, hay casos en que la autoridad puede disponer que el acto administrativo tenga eficacia anticipada a su emisión,solo si es favorable al administrado y no afecta derechos fundamentales.
  13. 13. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com ¿Quién está obligado a notificar? Los obligados a notificar los actos administrativos son la autoridad competente que estuvieron a cargo delprocedimiento administrativo. Dicha notificación debe de serde oficio, diligenciada porla entidad que lo dicto y debe de realizarse en día y hora hábil. (Hay excepciones) OJO: No necesariamente tiene que ir una persona de la entidad a cargo del procedimiento, también pueden dejar mensajeros u terceros que son contratados para dicha finalidad. ¿En qué casos se dispensa de notificar? Exactamente, hay dos casos: 1. Cuando el acto administrativo fue emitido en presencia del administrado bajo acta de actuación procedimental. 2. Cuando el administrado tiene acceso directo al expediente y recaba una copia o fotografía del mismo. Se deja constancia en el expediente de dicho acto. ¿Cuáles son las modalidades de notificación de un acto administrativo? Según ley existen diversas modalidades para notificar un acto administrativo, pero en este caso elaborare un cuadro de prelación de cómo deben de notificar: *Excepcionalmente, cuando sean varios interesados se le notificara a cada uno de ellos, salvo si actúan bajo alguna representación legal o un domicilio común. En caso que sean más de 10 interesados solo se le notificara al primero de la lista el que tendrá el deber de informar a todos sus cointeresados.
  14. 14. Abogados & Asociados Jr. Lampa 1115 - Of. 906 / Lima 01 Telf. (01) 426-2952 / 966420453 E-mail: jromerorabogado@gmail.com www.estudioabogarsac.com Plazo, Contenido y vigencia de la Notificación Entonces después de visitar un órgano de administración pública que te indica que tu notificación ya está lista o que el acto administrativo fue emitido. Solo te queda esperar 5 días para que recibas tu notificación y te enteres de los resuelto. ¿Qué contenido debe tener mi notificación para que sea válida? Una notificación debe de tener como mínimo los siguientes elementos: ¿Qué vigencia tiene dichas notificaciones? Exactamente la vigencia de las notificaciones dependerá de la modalidad que fuiste notificado, conforme a lo siguiente: 1. En domicilio: Desde el día que llego bajo tu puerta. 2. Cursada por correo certificado, oficio, correo electrónico: El día que conste que lo recibiste. 3. Por publicación: Desde el ultimo día que fue publicado en el diario.

