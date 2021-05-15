Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOSPITAL GT G R U P O 1 0
¿QUÉ ES HOSPITAL GT? • Hospital GT es una propuesta de software implementada bajo la suite de Microsoft para solucionar el...
INTEGRIDAD Y CERO REDUNDANCIA B A S E D E D ATO S
MODELO ENTIDAD RELACIÓN • Este modelo asegura que nuestros datos sean integros, es decir con sentido lo cual optimiza el m...
LA INTERFAZ DE ACCESS U N P R O G R A M A A M I G A B L E Y S E N C I L LO D E U T I L I Z A R .
¿POR QUÉ ACCESS?
Access cuenta con una interfaz gráfica que te permite realizar consultas sin necesidad de saber lenguaje SQL. Además es sú...
FORMULARIOS SENCILLOS DE ENTENDER • Formularios que son intuitivos y fáciles de utilizar, no se necesita más para poder ll...
UNA AUTOMATIZACIÓN EN EXCEL ¡ N O T E C O M P L I Q U E S !
EXCEL LA MEJOR OPCIÓN • Excel es una solución versátil, rápida y óptima para emitir reportes ya que cuenta con acceso a co...
MACROS IMPLEMENTADAS N O P I E R D A S T I E M P O, D E J A Q U E F L U YA .
SENCILLA Y CON BOTONES DESCRIPTIVOS
SEGURIDAD PARA TU Y TUS CLIENTES
REGISTRO DE NUEVOS CLIENTES, PACIENTES Y DOCTORES EN 2 SENCILLOS PASOS
VISUALIZACIÓN DE TODOS LOS DATOS EN UN SOLO CLIC
May. 15, 2021

Hospital GT

Un sistema desarrollado en Excel Macros

Hospital GT

  1. 1. HOSPITAL GT G R U P O 1 0
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES HOSPITAL GT? • Hospital GT es una propuesta de software implementada bajo la suite de Microsoft para solucionar el problema de gestión ocasionado por la reciente pandemia, esta al ser implementada bajo la suite de Microsoft cuenta con una alta compatibilidad lo cual lo hace la mejor solución considerando que vivimos en un país con poca infraestructura de redes.
  3. 3. INTEGRIDAD Y CERO REDUNDANCIA B A S E D E D ATO S
  4. 4. MODELO ENTIDAD RELACIÓN • Este modelo asegura que nuestros datos sean integros, es decir con sentido lo cual optimiza el manejo de memoria, esta optimización evita que existan datos basura, además el modelo evita redundancia ya que los datos no se repiten y solamente son consultados mediante sus relaciones.
  5. 5. LA INTERFAZ DE ACCESS U N P R O G R A M A A M I G A B L E Y S E N C I L LO D E U T I L I Z A R .
  6. 6. ¿POR QUÉ ACCESS?
  7. 7. Access cuenta con una interfaz gráfica que te permite realizar consultas sin necesidad de saber lenguaje SQL. Además es súper versátil ya que esta base de datos es portable puesto que únicamente es un archivo el que se debe migrar si se desea cambiarlo de equipo, el cual es compatible en la mayoría de equipos en el planeta.
  8. 8. FORMULARIOS SENCILLOS DE ENTENDER • Formularios que son intuitivos y fáciles de utilizar, no se necesita más para poder llenar fácilmente la base de datos.
  9. 9. UNA AUTOMATIZACIÓN EN EXCEL ¡ N O T E C O M P L I Q U E S !
  10. 10. EXCEL LA MEJOR OPCIÓN • Excel es una solución versátil, rápida y óptima para emitir reportes ya que cuenta con acceso a comandos que pueden generar archivos Words automatizados. • ¿Papel? • Pffff… algo del pasado • Con esta herramienta podrás generar pdf y llevar tus procesos digitalmente, es una aplicación amigable con el medio ambiente y con tu bolsillo ya que las licencias de dichos programas son económicas y la mano de obra cualificada existe en abundancia.
  11. 11. MACROS IMPLEMENTADAS N O P I E R D A S T I E M P O, D E J A Q U E F L U YA .
  12. 12. SENCILLA Y CON BOTONES DESCRIPTIVOS
  13. 13. SEGURIDAD PARA TU Y TUS CLIENTES
  14. 14. REGISTRO DE NUEVOS CLIENTES, PACIENTES Y DOCTORES EN 2 SENCILLOS PASOS
  15. 15. VISUALIZACIÓN DE TODOS LOS DATOS EN UN SOLO CLIC

