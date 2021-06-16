Informe informatica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO IN...
II ÍNDICE GENERAL Contenido ÍNDICE GENERAL II ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS III ÍNDICE DE CUADROS III INTRODUCCIÓN IV DESARROLLO 1 1.1...
III ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS Ilustración 1. Tubos de vacío________________________________________1 Ilustración 2. Ordenador de p...
IV INTRODUCCIÓN La evolución de la computadora y su uso en los procesos de la informática es uno de los elementos más impo...
1 DESARROLLO 1.1 Descripción de las generaciones de la computadora: Se habla de generaciones para referirse a diversas eta...
2 Uno de los modelos más famosos de esta generación fue la ENIAC de 1946, que pesaba varias toneladas y consumía unos cuán...
3 más eficientes energéticamente y más confiables que sus antecesores de primera generación. Los ordenadores de segunda ge...
4 en chips de silicio, llamados semiconductores, que aumentaron drásticamente la velocidad y la eficiencia. Fue el primer ...
5 1.5 Cuarta Generación (1971-1984): La integración de los componentes electrónicos pronto permitió la invención del micro...
6 Ilustración 6. Ordenador de cuarta generación. En 1981, IBM presentó su primer ordenador para el usuario doméstico, y en...
7 Ilustración 7. Ordenador Portátil Surge también un intento japonés por construir una FGCS (Fifth Generation Computer Sys...
8 Primera Generación Segunda Generación Tercera Generación Cuarta Generación Quinta Generación Su componente principal son...
V CONCLUSIÓN El mundo de la alta tecnología nunca hubiera existido de no ser por el desarrollo de la computadora. Toda la ...
VI REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRÀFICAS Generaciones de computadoras. (s/f). – (Generaciones, desarrollo, redes). Recuperado de http:...
  4. 4. IV INTRODUCCIÓN La evolución de la computadora y su uso en los procesos de la informática es uno de los elementos más importantes de nuestra vida moderna, sin duda la computadora ha venido a simplificar nuestras tareas de muchas maneras. Las agencias gubernamentales, la empresa privada, las instituciones educativas y otras entidades utilizan las computadoras para llevar a cabo transacciones, automatizar procesos, enseñar o sencillamente con fines de entretenimiento. También es una herramienta que ha venido a acortar distancias por medio de la comunicación. El uso de la computadora ha mejorado y agilizado muchas de nuestras labores diarias que realizamos tanto en el hogar como en el trabajo. Es por eso que en el siguiente trabajo se busca conocer y analizar de una manera clara y precisa la descripción de las generaciones de las computadoras que de una manera u otra se asocian o se relacionan con el desarrollo de la tecnología y la comunicación hoy en día.
  5. 5. 1 DESARROLLO 1.1 Descripción de las generaciones de la computadora: Se habla de generaciones para referirse a diversas etapas en la historia de la evolución de las computadoras, a medida que se fueron haciendo más complejas y más potentes. Existen cinco generaciones de computadoras identificadas. Cada una de las cinco generaciones de ordenadores se caracteriza por un importante desarrollo tecnológico, que cambió fundamentalmente la forma en que funcionan estos dispositivos. La mayoría de los desarrollos principales inician desde la década de 1940 hasta la actualidad, resultando en dispositivos informáticos cada vez más pequeños, más potentes y más eficientes. 1.2 Primera generación (1940-1958): Los primeros sistemas informáticos usaban tubos de vacío para los circuitos y tambores magnéticos para la memoria, estos equipos a menudo eran enormes, ocupando salas enteras. Además eran muy costosos de operar y de utilizar una gran cantidad de electricidad, los primeros ordenadores generaban mucho calor. Muchas de estas computadoras se programaban con un conjunto de instrucciones simples que debían suministrarse al sistema como tarjetas perforadas de papel o cartón. Ilustración 1. Tubos de vacío
  6. 6. 2 Uno de los modelos más famosos de esta generación fue la ENIAC de 1946, que pesaba varias toneladas y consumía unos cuántos Kwatts con cada simple operación de hasta cinco mil sumas por segundo. En 1951 aparece la UNIVAC (Universal Computer), fue la primera computadora comercial, que disponía de mil palabras de memoria central y podían leer cintas magnéticas. Ilustración 2. Ordenador de primera generación Los ordenadores de primera generación se basaban en el lenguaje de máquina, el lenguaje de programación de nivel más bajo, para realizar operaciones, y solo podían resolver un problema a la vez. A los operadores les tomaría días o incluso semanas establecer un nuevo problema. La entrada de los datos se basó en tarjetas perforadas y cinta de papel, y la salida se mostró en impresiones. 1.3 Segunda Generación (1958-1964): El cambio de la primera a esta segunda generación lo representó la sustitución de las válvulas de vacío por transistores, El transistor fue inventado en Bell Labs en 1947. El transistor era muy superior al tubo de vacío, lo que permitía que los ordenadores se volvieran más pequeños, más rápidos,
  7. 7. 3 más eficientes energéticamente y más confiables que sus antecesores de primera generación. Los ordenadores de segunda generación aún dependían de tarjetas perforadas para la entrada y copias impresas para la salida. Ilustración 3. Uso de transistores. Uno de los modelos más conocidos de esta generación fue la IBM 1401 Mainframe, era una máquina voluminosa y costosa que aún leía tarjetas perforadas. Estos equipos pasaron del lenguaje de máquinas binarias a lenguajes simbólicos o de ensamblaje, lo que permitió a los programadores especificar instrucciones en palabras. Fueron los primeros ordenadores que almacenaron sus instrucciones en su memoria, que pasaron de un tambor magnético a una tecnología de núcleo magnético. Los primeros ordenadores de esta generación fueron desarrollados para la industria de la energía atómica. Los lenguajes de programación de alto nivel también se estaban desarrollando en esta generación, como las primeras versiones de COBOL y FORTRAN. 1.4 Tercera Generación (1964-1971): El desarrollo del circuito integrado fue el sello distintivo de la tercera generación de ordenadores. Los transistores fueron miniaturizados y colocados
  8. 8. 4 en chips de silicio, llamados semiconductores, que aumentaron drásticamente la velocidad y la eficiencia. Fue el primer paso hacia la reducción de tamaño de las computadoras, además de ser aprovechado en la manufacturación de radios, televisores y otros artefactos semejantes. Ilustración 4. Uso de circuitos integrados La IBM produce la serie 360 que utilizaban técnicas especiales del procesador, unidades de cinta de nueve canales, paquetes de discos magnéticos. El sistema operativo de la serie 360, se llamó OS que contaba con varias configuraciones, incluía un conjunto de técnicas de manejo de memoria y del procesador. En lugar de tarjetas perforadas e impresiones, los usuarios interactuaron a través de teclados y monitores, e interactuaron con un sistema operativo, lo que permitió que el dispositivo ejecutara muchas aplicaciones diferentes a la vez con un programa central que monitoreaba la memoria.
  9. 9. 5 1.5 Cuarta Generación (1971-1984): La integración de los componentes electrónicos pronto permitió la invención del microprocesador, un circuito integrado que reúne todos los elementos fundamentales de la máquina, denominándolo como chip. El chip Intel 4004, desarrollado en 1971, ubicó todos los componentes, desde la unidad de procesamiento central y la memoria hasta los controles de entrada / salida, en un solo chip. Inicialmente fabricado para una calculadora electrónica. Ilustración 5. Microprocesadores Gracias a la incorporación de chips, las computadoras podían diversificar sus funciones lógico-aritméticas y reemplazar, por ejemplo, la memoria de anillos de silicio por memoria de chips, dando otro paso importante hacia la reducción del tamaño de las computadoras. Los computadores populares de esta generación fueron muchos, clasificados entre PC (IBM) y “clones” (de otras empresas).
  10. 10. 6 Ilustración 6. Ordenador de cuarta generación. En 1981, IBM presentó su primer ordenador para el usuario doméstico, y en 1984, Apple presentó el Macintosh. A medida que se volvieron más poderosos, pudieron vincularse entre sí para formar redes, lo que finalmente condujo al desarrollo de Internet. 1.6 Quinta Generación (1984-2000): Surge la competencia internacional por el dominio del mercado de la computación, en la que se perfilan dos líderes que, sin embargo, no han podido alcanzar el nivel que se desea: la capacidad de comunicarse con la computadora en un lenguaje más cotidiano. La computación se diversificó enormemente, se hizo portátil, liviana y cómoda. Gracias a Internet, expandió sus fronteras de uso hasta límites nunca antes vistos. Aparecieron las computadoras laptop o portátiles, revolucionando el mercado e imponiendo la idea de que el computador ya no necesita estar fijo en una habitación, sino que es una herramienta más de nuestro uso.
  11. 11. 7 Ilustración 7. Ordenador Portátil Surge también un intento japonés por construir una FGCS (Fifth Generation Computer Systems, Sistemas Computarizados de Quinta Generación) que sería un nuevo diseño de computadores fuertemente basados en la inteligencia artificial. Sin embargo, luego de once años de desarrollo, el proyecto no dio los resultados esperados.
  12. 12. 8 Primera Generación Segunda Generación Tercera Generación Cuarta Generación Quinta Generación Su componente principal son los tubos de vacío Su elemento principal eran los transistores Su elemento principal eran los circuitos integrados. Su elemento principal es el Microprocesador El almacenamiento se realiza en discos magnéticos. Utilizaban programas escritos en lenguaje de máquina. Sus programas se escribían en lenguaje simbólico. Requerían menos energía eléctrica. Requerimientos de electricidad muy bajos. Se crea entonces la computadora portátil o laptop la cual la conocemos en la actualidad. Su velocidad de proceso se media en milisegundos. Su velocidad de procesamiento se media en microsegundos. Su velocidad de procesamiento se media en nanosegundos Velocidad de cálculo en picosegundos Conectividad entre computadoras. Cuadro 1. Cuadro comparativo de las diferencias de las generaciones de los computadores
  13. 13. V CONCLUSIÓN El mundo de la alta tecnología nunca hubiera existido de no ser por el desarrollo de la computadora. Toda la sociedad utiliza estas máquinas, en distintos tipos y tamaños, para el almacenamiento y manipulación de datos. Las diferentes computadoras que han aparecido desde los años cincuenta han sido clasificadas, de acuerdo a su evolución, en cinco generaciones, para las tres primeras generaciones: el tubo de vacío, el transistor y el circuito integrado. Los equipos informáticos han abierto una nueva era en la fabricación gracias a las técnicas de automatización, y han permitido mejorar los sistemas modernos de comunicación.
  14. 14. VI REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRÀFICAS Generaciones de computadoras. (s/f). – (Generaciones, desarrollo, redes). Recuperado de http://www.cad.com.mx/generaciones_de_las_computadoras.htm Las generaciones de la computadora. (Graciela Marker / Marzo 2019). Recuperado de https://www.tecnologia-informatica.com/generaciones-computadoras-sexta- generacion/ Características de las generaciones. (s/f) (Diagrama). Recuperado de https://coggle.it/diagram/W7P5B1uwSzxNWqsJ/t/caracter%C3%ADsticas-de- las-6-generaciones-de-computadoras

×