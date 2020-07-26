Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bisphosphonates in Giant cell tumour(GCT) Dr. Jose Austine Senior Resident, Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jawaharlal Insti...
How? Why? What? When? Then?
Design & Method: - Retrospective case-control study(1988-2004) - 24 cases and 20 controls Result: - Recurrence- 1 in 24 an...
Design & Method: - Case report: Sacral GCT with 2 year follow up - Curettage + Cement with neoadjuvant BP Result: - No rec...
Design & Method: - Proof of principle study; Multi-centre - 17 patients; 1 to 12 year follow up - Extended curettage + Hig...
Design & Method: - Retrospective study; Multi- centre - 25 cases of aggressive primary, recurrent and metastatic GCT - Cli...
Design & Method: - Molecular and Immuno-histochemical study Result: - Dose dependent increase in GCT cells undergoing apop...
Design & Method: - Multi- centre Phase II Clinical trial; High risk GCT - 14 patients(90 initially) - Primary objective: R...
Design & Method: - Multi- centre Phase II Clinical trial - 20 patients; Curettage + Adjuvant BP(5 doses) - No other confou...
A brief literature review

  1. 1. Bisphosphonates in Giant cell tumour(GCT) Dr. Jose Austine Senior Resident, Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER), Pondicherry, India
  3. 3. How? Why? What? When? Then?
  4. 4. How? Why? What? When? Then? Giant Cell tumour Mononuclear cells Multi-nucleated Osteoclast like giant cellsStromal cells • Known efficacy as anti– osteoclastic agent in metastatic lytic bone disease(osteoclast mediated)
  5. 5. • Aminobisphosphonates - Zolendronic acid - Pamidronate - Alendronate • Intravenous, oral, locally with cement How? Why? What? When? Then?
  6. 6. •Neoadjuvant • Adjuvant • Intra-op How? Why? What? When? Then?
  7. 7. • Lower incidence of recurrence • Better pain relief • Reduce morbidity from extensive surgery How? Why? What? When? Then?
  8. 8. Design & Method: - Retrospective case-control study(1988-2004) - 24 cases and 20 controls Result: - Recurrence- 1 in 24 and 6 in 20 - Better pain relief and radiological healing Conclusion: - Bisphosphonate 👍🏼 - Stage 3 disease 👍🏼 👍🏼 👍🏼 Limitations: - Retrospective, single centre, sample size, no histological co- relation, control matching
  9. 9. Design & Method: - Case report: Sacral GCT with 2 year follow up - Curettage + Cement with neoadjuvant BP Result: - No recurrence - Less morbidity; Histology clear Conclusion: - Bisphosphonate 👍🏼 👍🏼 👍🏼 Limitations: - Case report
  10. 10. Design & Method: - Proof of principle study; Multi-centre - 17 patients; 1 to 12 year follow up - Extended curettage + High speed burring + traditional adjuvant therapy + BP loaded PMMA Result: - Recurrence only in 1 patient(distal femur GCT) Conclusion: - Local Bisphosphonate 👍🏼 👍🏼 - Targeted local adjuvant therapy- feasible and safe Limitations: - Level IV evidence, no controls, variable follow up duration - Confounding adjuvant therapy
  11. 11. Design & Method: - Retrospective study; Multi- centre - 25 cases of aggressive primary, recurrent and metastatic GCT - Clinical and radiological outcome Result: - Recurrence/ Disease progression in 3 cases(non extremity) - Decreased pain, stable size and no further recurrence in majority Conclusion: - Bisphosphonate 👍🏼 - ? Controls disease progression Limitations: - Retrospective, no standardized protocol
  12. 12. Design & Method: - Molecular and Immuno-histochemical study Result: - Dose dependent increase in GCT cells undergoing apoptosis - Zolendronic acid more potent than pamidronate Conclusion: - Bisphosphonate 👍🏼 👍🏼 Limitations: - In vitro study
  13. 13. Design & Method: - Multi- centre Phase II Clinical trial; High risk GCT - 14 patients(90 initially) - Primary objective: Recurrence at 2 years Result: - Recurrence higher in case group - All recurrences within 2 years Conclusion: - Bisphosphonate 👎🏼 - No reduction in recurrence rate Limitations: - Small sample size, Denosumab, Selection Bias, Unmet target
  14. 14. Design & Method: - Multi- centre Phase II Clinical trial - 20 patients; Curettage + Adjuvant BP(5 doses) - No other confounding practices - Followed up for 3 years Result: - Recurrence in 3 out of 20; Local relapse free survival rate 83% - Side effects of BP in 90% Conclusion: - Bisphosphonate 👍🏼 - Decreases but does not prevent recurrence Limitations: - Bone cement vs bone grafting
  15. 15. 👍 🏼 Or

