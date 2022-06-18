Successfully reported this slideshow.

The Intuition Flow Dr Vitale

  1. 1. My Wife Almost Died From A Severe Coma Due To Our Poverty… And I Carried This Shame Everywhere I Went... Until This "Invisible Guide" Came Upon Me *** A Shocking Discovery That Has Gone Viral In 2022! A Special Message From Dr. Joe Vitale A foreword from Dr. Joe Vitale - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Star of the movie "The Secret" Re: The “Invisible Guide” That Helps You Discover Your Birthright Weath This is an earth shattering breakthrough. Many people are now calling it the “Future of Personal Growth & Manifestation”. I'm so excited about it my body is shaking just by typing this. But I can’t get all the credits for this breakthrough that you’re about to find out. It was first discovered by my friend, Wesley Serge. 👇👇And I want you to read everything he has to say below 👇👇
  2. 2. “Come on darling, wake up.. wake up please!" It’s hard to believe I, Wesley Serge, let that happen to my wife. And I stood there with tears… feeling useless… Why did I even allow all this to happen to my wife? See, for 3 years, poverty devastated my wife and terrorized my family.  No matter how hard I tried, I always fell into the catastrophes or pitfalls that kept me and my family in the cycle of poverty…  ... which eventually forced my wife into a deadly coma for 5 days. A sickness that I never thought my wife would wake up from. Little did I know that my life was about to turn 180.  Because even though I was in this dry money patch and almost sent my wife to an early grave… This Incident Forced Me On An Unlikely Journey That Banished Scarcity And The Feeling Of Failure  Once And For All....   I went from living a miserable life to attracting wealth and abundance almost magically….  So if I can do it, you can too. Forget what you’ve heard about attracting wealth such as the law of attraction, positive affirmations, NLP or motivation, chakra meditation, or even advice such as working harder… Because according to a breakthrough American study from Harvard University…  There's a hidden wealth robber that steals your wealth that’s known as The Ironic Process.  Keep reading because I’m going to reveal the shaddy powers behind this hidden wealth robber that make manifesting wealth so hard for you… And How To Reverse It And Change Your Life Destiny  For The Greater With Your Ordained Birthright  “Invisible Guide” That Everyone Of Us Has   Honestly, when I first discovered this “Invisible Guide”...
  3. 3. I was so skeptical about it.  But when death stared my wife square in the face... And I wore the badge of shame everywhere I went…  I was ready to try anything. You, too, have your own birthright “Invisible Guide”...  And my painful story will actually help you connect with this “Invisible Guide” and start bathing in the sun of abundance & wealth. Let me tell you all about it now. But first, we need to go back briefly to where this journey of discovery first started for me. When I finally earned my degree as a structural engineer... I thought to myself... “My big break is finally here…A crazy windfall of money beyond my wildest dreams…” “Finally, I can put an end to all the money worries in the family…” But... All I could hear was crickets from all the job applications. Eventually... I landed a job as an admin clerk for a ridiculous boss. Yeah…  A structural engineer relegated to an admin clerk... With a low pay and long working hours. Little Did I Know That Was The Beginning Of All Catastrophes And Pitfalls...    I wanted to provide a better living for my wife… I tried most of the powerful wealth attraction secrets... So believe me when I say I’ve tried most of the “self-help” modalities under the sun - meditation, visualization, hypnosis, law of attraction… you name it.
  4. 4. But... Instead of manifesting more wealth, I got absolutely nothing. Even poorer. I couldn’t even afford proper meals for the family. Things Got Worse When My Wife Fell Into A Brain Disorder Coma That I Never Thought She'd Wake Up From...     I felt so sorry for my wife but I couldn’t do anything.  I was so devastated. I was lost in a world I did not choose to enter... I had dark nights of the soul…  Couldn’t even remember what it’s like to smile blissfully. And I was prisoned between this shame... ... and “is my life gonna be poor and terrible for the rest of my life?”... I laid awake one night, tears trickled down my cheeks… I just couldn’t take it anymore. Lost. Alone. Poor, with only a few hundreds to my name. Felt like I was not supposed to be on this earth. That’s when I burst into tears, and I started praying to the Higher Power above… “God, I need help and guidance. I tried so hard to acquire more wealth but all that I was doing was hitting a wall. Please show me a direction...” When I opened my eyes, I didn’t feel anything. But When I Opened Facebook, There’s A Photo  That Jumped Out At Me…     
  5. 5. My body trembled with joy all of a sudden. For the first time ever, I felt like the heavy wet blanket on my shoulder was removed... And the background of the photo was a nice hiking trail of the Ein Avdat National Park in Israel. After my wife woke up from that severe coma, we all decided that it was best for her to stay with her parents first.  I decided right then to withdraw the little amount of money that I had in the bank…  And travel to what many people described as the Holy Land - Israel. Before I knew it, I was already on the plane. I couldn't believe I was travelling a great distance... To find "the answer" that can help me get away from all the setbacks I had with money... I went hiking at the Ein Avdat National Park the second day. When I reached the peak, I was in awe of the breathtaking scene of Israel. I found a corner and sat there quietly. Away from the crowd. As much as I tried to ignore all the “monkey chatters” in my head and my scarce, poor, lousy life… I started looking down and my eyes were wet again. Someone placed his hand on my shoulder all of a sudden… And I was surprised to see a decent-looking man in his fifties. He Looked Me In The Eyes And Started A Conversation  I’ll Never Forget...     
  6. 6. “Hey, I’m Clark Henry. Is everything alright? I can’t help but to notice you’ve been avoiding the crowd since the hike.” Trying to force a smile on my face… I said, “oh it’s nothing. I just prefer to be alone, that’s all”. As if he can see beyond my pathetic smile and right into my soul… He said, “what’s with the wet eyes then? I somehow see a sad story behind that smile. You look… worried.” At that moment, I knew I couldn't hide from him anymore. And I thought to myself, “Maybe Clark is the guide, advisor… the direction that I had asked from God” So I told Clark everything… How I was unable to get more abundance… how I felt so lost in life at that instance… … And how I felt so sorry for my wife. Boy it did feel good to get all things off my chest… I felt lighter. It’s Like I Finally Let Someone Else Share The  1,000 Lbs Weight On My Shoulder...       Clark told me a few years ago he was in my exact shoe - broke, lost, helpless. It wasn’t until he stumbled upon a secret so powerful it set him free and let him go from barely enough to get by… … To be more wealthy and afford most of the things the wealthy spend money on. Clark then went on to explain… “It All Boils Down To The Wealth Secret Of  King Solomon...” “Somehow that rings a bell…” I said. “Of course it does. King Solomon is the richest man who ever lived.” Clark explained.
  7. 7. He then said how this wealth secret of King Solomon... Was adopted by many famous, modern-day rich people... I’m talking about people such as... Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Sir Richard Branson, Oprah Winfrey… just to name a few. And according to Clark… This wealth secret by King Solomon, which you’re about to discover in just a minute… Is a covert wealth attraction secret that’s far more effective than The Law of Attraction, Manifestation, Visualization, Meditation and all the other “tion” that you can think of... It’s a wealth attraction tool that points you in the direction of the “promised land”... A land where you can attract more wealth most “normal folks” can only dream about. Clark then gave me a stern look, and said... “I’m gonna unfold 3 powerful revelations related to this covert wealth attraction secret to you... ... and these 3 powerful revelations will let you walk in the direction of the land filled with abundance. Are you ready?” “Fire away!”, I said excitedly. 👉Clark Then Told Me The First Revelation: 👈 The Culprit of Your Scarcity and “Bad Luck” Clark went on to tell me the culprit is actually something that resides deep within your theta-level mind... The innermost core of your subconscious mind.  
  8. 8. It’s something known as The Ironic Process       Clark told me about a Harvard Medical School psychiatrist, Srini Pillay, who's also the top three psychiatric award winners in the US... In his best-selling book, he mentioned that when you have a goal…   There's Always A Warning-Goal Lurking In Your Mind For example, creating an abundant life is the goal.  At the same time, there's also a background warning voice of "DON’T live in scarcity and poverty" whispering in your theta-level mind.  Usually, the warning-goals are there to help prevent unwanted outcomes such as "living in scarcity and feeling disconnected". Your theta-level mind will make sure dreaded outcomes don't happen.  You see, under normal circumstances, both lights in the conscious mind and theta-level mind are turned on.  But when under situations of stress (which we face ALMOST EVERY SINGLE MINUTE in today’s world)... The light in the conscious mind turns off. Only the theta-level mind is working.       This Gives An Insurmountable Burden To Your  Theta-level Mind. It's Overloaded... When this happens, your theta-level mind fails to suppress the warning-goals. It fails to suppress the background warning voice of "DON’T live in scarcity and poverty"...
  9. 9. It fails to hear the word "DON'T". That's why you're more likely to manifest scarcity and poverty. That's why the very outcomes you want to prevent... they happen. I was so shocked when I heard about This Ironic Process! I couldn’t believe that it was this exact process that caused me to be stuck in life…  And made all things fall apart - my finances, my relationships, and my spiritual awareness. I felt so relieved after hearing this from Clark! Because that was a big AHA moment for me to finally understand what was preventing me from blossoming into the person I was always meant to become. But my next concern immediately surfaced… “Okay, so now I know I need to banish The Ironic Process, but what should I do after that to stop wandering aimlessly through life and manifest more wealth and abundance? It's as if Clark read my mind... 👉 He Then Told Me The Second Revelation: 👈 “Do You Know Where The Abundantly Wealthy People Get Life Directions And Decisions From?" “Tell me more about it!”, I was getting excited at that point of time. He then continued… All rich people know that it’s not enough to just banish The Ironic Process. They used what I call the “Invisible Guide” to guide them to the “land of overFLOWING abundance”. Many people also call this “Invisible Guide” as “divine intuition”. Letting your intuition guide you is the easiest way... To get your life upright and move in a prosperous direction…  A direction full of overFLOWING abundance... That’s how successful people shape their own reality. In fact, the concept of intuition was brought to light by the richest man who ever lived - King Solomon. It was written in the bible, when God asked King Solomon what he wanted most…
  10. 10. Solomon replied, "Give me an understanding heart to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and bad" (I Kings 3:9).  Not material wealth, not fame, long life, or power, but the ability to know  what is right for him and act on it.  That, my friend, is divine intuition. It’s your “Invisible Guide”. Divine Intuition is the only tool that made King Solomon the richest man who ever lived. He had received 25 tonnes of gold for each of the 39 years of his reign, which would be worth about $2 trillion today. You see… The Higher Power knows the exact things, ways, and directions that will give you an abundantly wealthy life. And it's delivered & communicated through your divine intuition. Clark then looked at me and said… The reason why you can’t seem to manifest the perfect life, despite your best efforts, is because you didn’t let your divine intuition work for you! Almost all modern-day successful people know we should tap into our own divine intuition to… This Gives An Insurmountable Burden To Your  Theta-level Mind. It's Overloaded...  Sidestep all the wrong decisions in life that will make manifesting abundance even harder and…  Receive guidance from the Higher Power so we know the right decisions in life that will attract abundance at will... And the concept of intuition has been adopted by some of the most powerful, influential people in today’s modern world.  "Intuition is a very powerful thing, more powerful than intellect, in my opinion. That’s had a big impact on my work.”  - Steve Jobs "I rely far more on gut instinct than researching huge amounts of statistics.”  - Sir Richard Branson "“Often you just have to rely on your intuition.”  - Bill Gates
  11. 11. "The intellect has little to do on the road to discovery. There comes a leap in consciousness, call it intuition or what you will, and the solution comes to you and you don’t know why or how." – Albert Einstein When you tap into your divine intuition and let it work for you… That’s when you'll have a clear path that attracts the life you desire... .... And experience miracles and feel confident that miracles happen every day.  It's almost as if you can manifest loving relationships, lucrative careers, dream cars, money with ease.  But when this divine intuition gets blocked by The Ironic Process...  You can’t manifest the life you truly want. It's like the Higher Power, your God, wants to communicate all your birthright abundance and wealth to you... But The Ironic Process just blocks this communication transmission... That's why wealth can't flow to you…      👉 Then Clark Told Me The Third Revelation: 👈  “Let Me Tell You HOW TO Banish The Ironic Process And Tap Into Your Divine Intuition To Manifest A Future With OverFLOWING Abundance AND More Cash In  Your Bank Account...”  God, or the Higher Power, knows the exact things, ways, and directions that will give you an abundant life. And it's delivered through your divine intuition. It “knows” the best things/actions YOU should do to propel yourself in the overFLOWING abundance direction. All that you need to do is to immerse yourself in your divine intuition.      In fact, Dr. Wayne Dye... An internationally renowned, NYT Bestselling author and speaker in the field of self-development said it well...
  12. 12. “If prayer is you talking to God, then intuition is God (Higher Power) talking to you.”  That’s how you can “download” and “receive” inspirations, wealth, abundance, ideas from the Higher Power … literally. But oftentimes... This is blocked by The Ironic Process that we talked about in revelation 1. Until you can banish The Ironic Process in your theta-level mind and immerse yourself in your divine intuition... It's hard to create the life and freedom you've always wanted. Clark continued on… All thanks to the cutting-edge neuroscience technology, it’s quite easy to banish The Ironic Process and immerse yourself in your own divine intuition. Combined a few segments of intuition rewiring into one simple audio track,.. And it will trigger an almost unrealistic outpouring… overFLOWING financial abundance to FLOW into your life. It’s Called The IntuitionFlow Then Clark shared with me that discovering The IntuitionFlow caused him to be hated by many wealth & money teachers. Because The IntuitionFlow will almost put their reputation on the line ... And they felt it threatened their traditional teachings about attracting wealth... Because The IntuitionFlow is not some "spend less and save more" type of stuff. Clark said he didn't have time to attract wealth SLOWLY by using the traditional, typical wealth advice. It was at that moment... I asked if he's okay to share The IntuitionFlow with me. He then downloaded the IntuitionFlow audio to my phone and told me to listen to it. “That simple?” I asked. “Yeap, that simple”, Clark replied. To be honest, at first I started to kind of chuckle and laugh it off, because it sounded like something out of a sci-fi movie or something.
  13. 13. I thought to myself... “Here we go again with some more of that mystic psycho-babble stuff.” After I stopped laughing, he told me to give it a try. If nothing happened after 5 days, you can forget we ever met. But you have to promise to listen to it for at least 5 days. I agreed. I mean, come on, what did I have to lose? So during the rest of my stay in Israel, I made sure I listened to it every day. For the next few days... I listened to it while soaking up the beautiful Jerusalem city... And all the history & stories. But... Nothing changed after listening to it for 2 days... I even started questioning myself, "Is Clark and this IntuitionFlow audio even a sign or direction from God?" I thought it was a huge waste of my time. I almost deleted it from my phone and forgot I ever met Clark. But I remember I made a 5 days promise to Clark, so I'm gonna hold it to the end. Then, On The 5th Day, Something Happened... In just a minute… I’ll tell you about how it helped me gain more wealth than all my friends and provided an almost 5- star living standard for myself & my aging parents… But first let me share with you the harmonious blend of joy, purity, and freedom that I felt deep in my soul. It's like thawing my cold, bitter, and wintry life and letting me see the beginnings of spring. … Like I neutralized all the negative emotions that were interfering with me.
  14. 14. And it’s as if I can tap into my intuition freely and ready to receive the gifts & glories of the heavenly realms from God, the higher power. Feelings of frustration and inadequacy just disappeared like smoke... I can finally forgive and love myself again no matter how bad my life was... The overwhelming sense of joy just washed over me... No more shackled down by negative emotions and heavy burdens…  I can finally turn wailing into dancing... and sorrow into joy! With a deep sense of appreciation...  I actually soaked myself in the world around me that time and felt like I was part of nature, and that everything will be alright. And felt like “Everything ALWAYS works out for me in a magnificently abundant way.” When I returned to the States… Within just 3 weeks, the managing director of the engineering company called me into her office and said… “We’ve decided to switch you from an admin clerk to an on-site engineer.” And my salary went from $500 to $4,000. And I thought to myself, “Wow, The IntuitionFlow works like a charm…” Then 3 months went by… I stumbled upon a simple online business so I gave it a go. To my amazement, within just 4 months… I was making 10 times what I was making in my regular engineering job every month. Initially I thought that was just a lucky shot… But that amount of income kept appearing even after 6 months… averaging at about $12,000 a month. I had more than enough to quit my soul-crushing job and spend even more much needed precious time with my wife. And after that…
  15. 15. I renovated my house and built a magnificent water feature wall because that was my wife’s dream. My wife and I are living a comfortable life now… And we always have a lot of fun and laughter… creating memories that will last a lifetime... I was finally designing a life that’s constantly attuned to my purpose and passion... Waking up every day feeling energized... And it happened not because I became a “pro” at making money…  Or because I had become a meditation expert. I Simply Listened To The Audio Track  Clark So Generously Gave To Me… And The IntuitionFlow Did The Rest 📣Important: 📣 Why It’s Urgent For Anyone (YOU) To Use  The IntuitionFlow NOW Because of the times we're in... They're very stressful, chaotic, and confusing. And they're very dangerous for a lot of people. The times are uncertain right now. And because times are uncertain, that also means life is changing... extremely fast. That's why The IntuitionFlow is designed to help you receive inspiration and information from the Higher Power (God) to save you and your family.  It's designed to help you sidestep dangers and to seize & collect on opportunities. Because when you have The IntuitionFlow, you know where to sidestep black holes and you know where exactly are your destined gold mines. After I experienced the life changing outcome from The IntuitionFlow, my heart was filled with gratitude to the brim.. I contacted Clark to thank him... And asked him if I can share it with more people in the States. Clark said no. He was sick of all the unnecessary attention and disagreements from those wealth “ex-spurts”or self-help "goo-roos". He said, "you can't change a leopard's spot..."
  16. 16. I then came up with a proposition that made him eventually say yes. "What if with every sale of The IntuitionFlow audio track we donate a portion of the earnings to hopeplace.org.my? This is to help fund children's education in the rural areas... So they're empowered to bring their own family and community  out of poverty and scarcity? Clark looked at me in disbelief... "Deal!", he said. And I could sense his passion and excitement in his voice. With some tweaks and introductions of some leading-edge intuition rewiring technology to the original IntuitionFlow audio track... We can't wait to have you join us in this ride to the "overFLOWING abundance land"! We’ve called it… Solomon’s IntuitionFlow In fact, it’s a step-up from the original IntuitionFlow audio track that I listened to back then. But, before I tell you more about it, I need to clarify one thing... Solomon's IntuitionFlow is NOT some audios that let you "feel soothing and relaxed after listening to them but do nothing else after that". It consists of 5 advanced IntuitionFlow audios, with 15 minutes of guided immersion in each audio, that combine ancient Solomon's teachings and modern-day total IntuitionFlow rewiring! So rest assured, Solomon's IntuitionFlow is definitely NOT another poorly produced, glorified "manifestation music" audio that makes you go “Huh? Is this everything I get on this product download page?”
  17. 17. Solomon's IntuitionFlow is set up to banish The Ironic Process QUICK and rewire your Intuition FAST. That simply means it’s not a weeks-long or months-long boring program that gives slow (or no) results. All You Have To Do Is To Listen To It Everyday…  And Let Solomon's IntuitionFlow Audios  Do The Work For You  That way, you have the power to receive wealth and abundance guidance from the Higher Power through your Intuition… And have a strong connection with the Higher Power... As if He is rooting for you, guiding you every step of the way through your Intuition so you know the exact path to the “promised land”. Because Solomon’s IntuitionFlow lets you attract wealth and abundance so fast and almost magically… It has turned heads throughout the manifestation community. That’s why it’s extremely important that you take action right now before we’re forced to take this offline. Now, here’s what you’ll experience in this 5-phase Solomon's IntuitionFlow audio: 5-Phase Solomon's IntuitionFlow  Phase 1: IntuitionFlow Alignment  ✅The 970 B.C ancient way of realignment and rewiring elements in the audio will let you realign with your Intuition and let you receive & download abundance & wealth from the Higher Power. ✅With Solomon's IntuitionFlow, it will let the higher power point you in the direction of the "overFLOWING promised land".  Phase 2: The Ironic Process Reversal   Phase 3: The Ironic Process De-Hypnotization    Phase 4: Gratitude Intuition    Phase 5: Intuition Full-Immersion  
  18. 18. And To Amplify The Effectiveness, We Decided To Fuse Dr. Joe Vitale’s Legendary “Awakening" Teaching Into Solomon’s IntuitionFlow So You Can’t Fail!  Yes, that’s right. After talking to Dr. Joe Vitale, we think Solomon’s IntuitionFlow will be even more powerful when we integrate with his legendary “Awakening” Teachings. Have you ever wondered… Why did successful people like Dr. Joe Vitale manifested abundance successfully… While 99% of the people failed? The secret lies in his legendary “Awakening” teaching that helps to awaken your IntuitionFlow from its slumber…  And allows you to connect with the Higher Power consciously. It turbo-charges the effectiveness of Solomon’s IntuitionFlow! And makes it even EASIER for you to receive & hear wealth guidance from the Higher Power. Just Listen To Solomon's IntuitionFlow Audios & Let Them Work Magic… It's As Simple As That! Let Solomon's IntuitionFlow work its magic and start writing your new story of abundance, happiness, and prosperity. Look, I get it… There are many teachings out there all showing you “how to manifest abundance” or “how to attract wealth”... But, the key lies in banishing the underlying issue, which is The Ironic Process that has been secretly plaguing you and millions of other people…
  19. 19. This Ironic Process is the exact culprit that lets you manifest scarcity, poverty, inadequacy instead of rich, abundance, and contentment. It gives you the exact opposite of what you want. Not only that… Once it is banished... You have to immerse yourself in your Intuition so you can “download” and “receive” abundance from the Higher Power.  That’s how you’ll know what paths or decisions you should take in life (Hint: What works for Steve Jobs or Bill Gates doesn't necessarily work for you! Only the Higher Power knows best, and He communicates through your Intuition)  That’s how you’ll know what is your ONE, true life purpose on this earth and what kind of legacy you’d like to leave behind (Hint: It’s not doing things like vision boards. Again, Only the Higher Power knows best, and He communicates through your Intuition)  ​ That’s how you’ll shatter your old, self-limiting beliefs or negative emotions so you can have more faith in your own ability to create the life you desire. It’s Like Attracting Wealth & Abundance Like Moths To The Flame…All By Listening To  Solomon's IntuitionFlow Why wait for 2, 5, 7 years to live an abundant life... When the best time is NOW? Just listen to Solomon’s IntuitionFlow… Then... do absolutely nothing else. That's right... You don't have to change your lifestyle 180 or disrupt your normal daily routine... Just follow Solomon’s IntuitionFlow simple guidance and let it work miracles in your wealth and life. You could start living a life filled with choices and opportunities! Here’s My Newfound Mission: I Don’t Want More People To Walk Down The Lane That I Was Once In… Alone… Poor… Everything Falling Apart… That has been my greatest mission ever since I came back from Israel.
  20. 20. I want to help more and more people escape the scarce reality and enter the “overFLOWING promised land”... the land full of abundance, happiness, and hope. I want others to harness the power of their own Intuition and manifest more wealth. We’ve received a lot of “heat” from wealth “ex-spurts” and self-help "goo-roos". They’re beginning to feel challenged. So they’re actually doing a lot of “behind the scenes” stuff to ban Solomon's IntuitionFlow. It's An Uphill Battle For Us... That’s why I urge you to take action today… now. Because I cannot promise Solomon's IntuitionFlow will still be here tomorrow. But what I can promise you is that… If you take action today... And take advantage of Solomon's IntuitionFlow... You could potentially just wave the magic wand... And live your best life… … Where terms like "world-class" and "I can afford this!" apply to just about everything: ski resorts, golf courses, wineries, fine dining… And Potentially Have That Radical Shift In Finances That Many People Beg For… Just like what some of our previous customers have to say about Solomon's IntuitionFlow... "Have crystal-clear clarity on the solution to solve my crisis..." I was in a state of chaos and total darkness. I got fired from my job and wondered how to pay all the monthly bills. I was in emotional turmoil to say the least. But after listening to Solomon's IntuitionFlow, I felt like I just went through a total inner transformation - I no longer swayed by scarcity mindsets. And I was so happy to be released from all the guilt, self-sabotage, doubt and self-punishment in each area of my life. The best part? I actually followed my intuition, and received blessings from The Higher Power in the form of a new banking job that gives me 1.5x more salary than my previous job! Thank you Wesley and Clark!  Marcus Sanders ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Maryland, United States “Always there to pour out abundance…” I used to hurt myself a lot. Not physically, but mentally. I'd say a lot of negative things that were very hurtful to my own sacred soul and wellbeing. And it affected my views of myself, my relationships, and my career. Because of this, I had a roller coaster career. But now, I know there's an invisible advisor always by my side, cheering me up, and always there to pour out abundance in my life. I couldn't ask for more... Thank you so much! Carlene J. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Niagara Falls, United States

