Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jose Angulo Valery Hurtado ATEROESCLEROSI S
Son lesiones llamadas ateromas o placas que ocurren en la capa íntima de las arterias, estas se elevan hacia la luz y en s...
Factores de Riesgo H.T.A Diabétes Tabaquism o
Patogenía Daño en la pared endotelial Acumulación de lípidos Respuesta inmune Celulas espumosas Proliferación del M.L Form...
Patogenía
Patogenía
Placa ateroesclerótica
Estria Grasa ● Inicia como máculas amarillas planas ● 1 cm o mas de longitud ● No impiden el flujo de sangre ● Están prese...
Lesión ateroesclerótica 1. Placa adiposa 1: nucleo centrado de deposito de grasa extracelular 1. Placa fibrosa 2: aumento ...
Ateroesclerosis de la aorta (macroscopica) Aorta con ateroesclerosis leve con placas fibrosas Aorta con lesiones complicad...
Cambios patológicos Rotura, ulceración y erosión Hemorragia Ateroembolismo Formación de aneurisma
Placas vulnerables y estables ● Cubierta fibrosa delgada ● Nucleo lipidico grande ● Mayor inflamación ● Cubierta fibrosa e...
Consecuencias de la ateroesclerosis ● Grandes arterias elásticas ○ Aorta ○ Carotida ○ Iliaca ● Arterias musculares de tama...
Estria Grasa
Tratamientos de la ateroesclerosis ● Modificar y disminuir los hábitos propios del paciente: Reducir el colesterol, el tab...
GRACIAS!
Patología Ateroesclerosis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Patología Ateroesclerosis

45 views

Published on

Generalidades, factores de riesgo, patogenia, lesion

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Patología Ateroesclerosis

  1. 1. Jose Angulo Valery Hurtado ATEROESCLEROSI S
  2. 2. Son lesiones llamadas ateromas o placas que ocurren en la capa íntima de las arterias, estas se elevan hacia la luz y en su interior contienen lípidos, macrofagos y también celulas musculares lisas. ¿Qué es?
  3. 3. Factores de Riesgo H.T.A Diabétes Tabaquism o
  4. 4. Patogenía Daño en la pared endotelial Acumulación de lípidos Respuesta inmune Celulas espumosas Proliferación del M.L Formació n de placa
  5. 5. Patogenía
  6. 6. Patogenía
  7. 7. Placa ateroesclerótica
  8. 8. Estria Grasa ● Inicia como máculas amarillas planas ● 1 cm o mas de longitud ● No impiden el flujo de sangre ● Están presentes en casi todos los niños mayores de 10 años
  9. 9. Lesión ateroesclerótica 1. Placa adiposa 1: nucleo centrado de deposito de grasa extracelular 1. Placa fibrosa 2: aumento del número de monocitos y producción de matriz extracelular, núcleo central de lípidos y células espumosas 1. Placa grave 3: placa fibrosa con fisura endotelial, trombosis, calcificaciones
  10. 10. Ateroesclerosis de la aorta (macroscopica) Aorta con ateroesclerosis leve con placas fibrosas Aorta con lesiones complicadas graves, placa ulcerada y lesión con trombo
  11. 11. Cambios patológicos Rotura, ulceración y erosión Hemorragia Ateroembolismo Formación de aneurisma
  12. 12. Placas vulnerables y estables ● Cubierta fibrosa delgada ● Nucleo lipidico grande ● Mayor inflamación ● Cubierta fibrosa engrosada/ sustituida de colágeno denso ● Minima inflamacion ● Nucleo ateromatoso subyacente
  13. 13. Consecuencias de la ateroesclerosis ● Grandes arterias elásticas ○ Aorta ○ Carotida ○ Iliaca ● Arterias musculares de tamaño grande e intermedio ○ Coronarias ○ Popliteas ● IAM ● Infarto cerebral (accidente cerebrovascular) ● Aneurismas aorticos ● Enfermedad vascular periférica (gangrena en las piernas)
  14. 14. Estria Grasa
  15. 15. Tratamientos de la ateroesclerosis ● Modificar y disminuir los hábitos propios del paciente: Reducir el colesterol, el tabaquismo o la falta de ejercicio. ● anticoagulantes y antiagregantes plaquetarios ● Tratamientos quirúrgicos como la angioplastia, que abre las arterias obstruidas, o un bypass de la arteria coronaria
  16. 16. GRACIAS!

×