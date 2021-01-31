Ginecología - Dolor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dolor Agudo y Crónico Ginecología Semestre VI Jose Angulo - Laura Escobar - Camila Giraldo Abril 2020
Anatomía Pélvica (Inervación) ● Plexo Ovárico (Derivado aórtico y renal) ○ Ovarios, Trompas de falopio, ligamento ancho ● ...
Siguen las fibras simpáticas de forma retrógrada, ascendiendo hasta los ganglios sensitivos de nervios torácicos inferiore...
Clasificación del Dolor ● Según su temporalidad ○ Agudo ○ Crónico ● Según su etiología
Diferencias entre dolor nociceptivo y neuropático NOCICEPTIVO - Usualmente punzante o pulsátil y bien localizado - Usualme...
Dolor Somático Localización : Bien localizado Irradiación: Dermatomas Características: Claro y preciso Periodo: A menudo c...
Dolor Visceral Localización : Difuso y mal localizado Irradiación: Puede ser referido a superficie corporal Característica...
Dolor Neuropático PERIFÉRICAS Traumatismo - Cirugía, amputación . Trastornos metabólicos - DM, uremia Infecciones - VIH, h...
Técnicas para evaluar la intensidad dolorosa - Escala verbal numérica - Escala visual análoga - Escala verbal global - Reg...
CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR SEGÚN LA TEMPORALIDAD
Agudo ● Dismenorrea ● Aborto ● EPI Causas: ● Torsión ovárica ● Embarazo ectópico ● Absceso tuboovárico ● Dolor intermenstr...
Otras Causas: ● Urológicas ● Músculo esqueléticas ● Cuadros diversos
Diagnóstico ANAMNESIS: ● Antecedentes personales y quirúrgicos ● Descripción del dolor ● Acompañantes: Hemorragia vaginal,...
Examen físico ● Aspecto general ● Signos vitales ● Exploración abdominal ● Exploración pélvica
Análisis de laboratorio ● HCG-β en orina o sangre. ● Cuadro hemático completo. ● Examen general de orina. ● Examen microsc...
Crónico Causas ● Leiomiomas ● Endometriosis ● Adherencias pélvicas ● Síndrome de vestigio ovárico ● Sindrome de congestion...
Diagnóstico Anamnesis
ANTECEDENTES Ginecobstetricos Quirúrgicos Psicosociales
Exploración física Postura y marcha Decúbito dorsal
Posicion de litotomia ● Inspección ● Palpación Cambios en la vulva Dolor a la palpación Agrandamiento del útero
Estudios ● Análisis de laboratorio ● Ecografia tranvaginal ● Imagen por resonancia magnética ● Tomografía computarizada ● ...
Tratamiento Analgesicos AINES - opioides Supresión hormonal Anticonceptivos Progestágeno Antagonista de la hormona liberad...
CAUSAS
Leiomiomas Sangre, dolor, dismenorrea, infecundidad. ● Son neoplasias benignas de músculo liso ● 70-80% ● Años reproductiv...
Tratamientos ● Observación anual ● AINES ● ACO ● Agonistas GnRH ● Embolización arterias uterinas ● Histerectomía ● Miomect...
Adherencias Pélvicas - Asintomático - Otras pueden: dolor pélvico crónico, dismenorrea, dispareunia Son conexiones fibrosa...
Síndrome de vestigio ovárico ● Posterior a ooforectomía ● Dolor cíclico o crónico Tratamiento Supresión hormonal Extirpaci...
Diagnóstico Dolor Exploración bimanual Venografía Varices Tratamiento Progestágenos Embolización Escleroterapia de la vena...
Dismenorrea ● EPI ● Ecografía transvaginal ● Síntomas ● Embarazo
Tratamiento ● AINES ● ACO ● Antagonista de la hormona libera de gonadotropina y andrógenos ● Medicina alternativa ● Quirúr...
Dispareunia ● Inserción ● Profunda ● Primaria ● Secundaria Diagnóstico Anamnesis Exploración física Cultivo Tratamiento Di...
Ginecología - Dolor

  1. 1. Dolor Agudo y Crónico Ginecología Semestre VI Jose Angulo - Laura Escobar - Camila Giraldo Abril 2020
  2. 2. Anatomía Pélvica (Inervación) ● Plexo Ovárico (Derivado aórtico y renal) ○ Ovarios, Trompas de falopio, ligamento ancho ● Plexo Mesentérico (Celíaco y aórtico) ○ Hemicolon izq. , colon sigmoideo, recto ● Plexo Hipogástrico Inferior ○ Plexo vesical: vejiga y uretra ○ Plexo rectal medio: recto ○ Plexo uterovaginal (ganglio Frankenhauser): útero, vagina, clítoris, bulbos vestibulares
  3. 3. Siguen las fibras simpáticas de forma retrógrada, ascendiendo hasta los ganglios sensitivos de nervios torácicos inferiores y lumbares superiores Siguen las fibras simpáticas de forma retrógrada por plexo pélvico e hipogástrico inferior hasta los ganglios sensitivos sacros (S2-S4) Reflexión peritoneal
  4. 4. Clasificación del Dolor ● Según su temporalidad ○ Agudo ○ Crónico ● Según su etiología
  5. 5. Diferencias entre dolor nociceptivo y neuropático NOCICEPTIVO - Usualmente punzante o pulsátil y bien localizado - Usualmente limitado en tiempo - Generalmente responde a analgésicos convencionales NEUROPÁTICO - Usualmente descrito como dolor con hormigueo, urente, asociados con entumecimiento - Usualmente es un padecimiento crónico - Responde pobremente a analgésicos convencionales
  6. 6. Dolor Somático Localización : Bien localizado Irradiación: Dermatomas Características: Claro y preciso Periodo: A menudo constante o incidental
  7. 7. Dolor Visceral Localización : Difuso y mal localizado Irradiación: Puede ser referido a superficie corporal Características: Sordo y mal localizado Periodo: Periodico, características cólicas
  8. 8. Dolor Neuropático PERIFÉRICAS Traumatismo - Cirugía, amputación . Trastornos metabólicos - DM, uremia Infecciones - VIH, herpes zoster Toxinas - Alcohol Vasculares - LES, poliarteritis nudosa CENTRALES - Ictus - TCE - Lesiones médula espinal - Esclerosis múltiple - Tumores
  9. 9. Técnicas para evaluar la intensidad dolorosa - Escala verbal numérica - Escala visual análoga - Escala verbal global - Registro diario - Observación conductora motora
  10. 10. CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR SEGÚN LA TEMPORALIDAD
  11. 11. Agudo ● Dismenorrea ● Aborto ● EPI Causas: ● Torsión ovárica ● Embarazo ectópico ● Absceso tuboovárico ● Dolor intermenstrual ● Tumoración en ovarios ● Prolapso de leiomioma
  12. 12. Otras Causas: ● Urológicas ● Músculo esqueléticas ● Cuadros diversos
  13. 13. Diagnóstico ANAMNESIS: ● Antecedentes personales y quirúrgicos ● Descripción del dolor ● Acompañantes: Hemorragia vaginal, secreción vaginal, dispareunia o amenorrea.
  14. 14. Examen físico ● Aspecto general ● Signos vitales ● Exploración abdominal ● Exploración pélvica
  15. 15. Análisis de laboratorio ● HCG-β en orina o sangre. ● Cuadro hemático completo. ● Examen general de orina. ● Examen microscópico y cultivo de la secreción vaginal. ● Ecografía. ● Radiografías simples. ● Tomografía computarizada. ● Resonancia magnética. ● Laparoscopia ● Cirugía. Estudios radiográficos
  16. 16. Crónico Causas ● Leiomiomas ● Endometriosis ● Adherencias pélvicas ● Síndrome de vestigio ovárico ● Sindrome de congestion pelvica ● Embarazo ectópico ● Prolapso de órganos pélvicos Problema ginecológico frecuente, 15% en mujeres en edad fértil
  17. 17. Diagnóstico Anamnesis
  18. 18. ANTECEDENTES Ginecobstetricos Quirúrgicos Psicosociales
  19. 19. Exploración física Postura y marcha Decúbito dorsal
  20. 20. Posicion de litotomia ● Inspección ● Palpación Cambios en la vulva Dolor a la palpación Agrandamiento del útero
  21. 21. Estudios ● Análisis de laboratorio ● Ecografia tranvaginal ● Imagen por resonancia magnética ● Tomografía computarizada ● Laparoscopia ● Cistoscopia
  22. 22. Tratamiento Analgesicos AINES - opioides Supresión hormonal Anticonceptivos Progestágeno Antagonista de la hormona liberadora de gonadotropinas intervención quirúrgica Neurolisis Histerectomía Neurectomia presacra Ablación laparoscópica del nervio uterino
  23. 23. CAUSAS
  24. 24. Leiomiomas Sangre, dolor, dismenorrea, infecundidad. ● Son neoplasias benignas de músculo liso ● 70-80% ● Años reproductivos Dx: tacto vaginal – ecografía.
  25. 25. Tratamientos ● Observación anual ● AINES ● ACO ● Agonistas GnRH ● Embolización arterias uterinas ● Histerectomía ● Miomectomía
  26. 26. Adherencias Pélvicas - Asintomático - Otras pueden: dolor pélvico crónico, dismenorrea, dispareunia Son conexiones fibrosas de tejido cicatricial Dx: Sospecha clínica / ecografía transvaginal ¿CAUSAS? ¿TRATAMIENTO?
  27. 27. Síndrome de vestigio ovárico ● Posterior a ooforectomía ● Dolor cíclico o crónico Tratamiento Supresión hormonal Extirpación quirúrgica Diagnóstico Ecografía Concentración de FSH Tomografía C Resonancia MN
  28. 28. Diagnóstico Dolor Exploración bimanual Venografía Varices Tratamiento Progestágenos Embolización Escleroterapia de la vena ovárica Histerectomía total con salpingooforectomía Síndrome de congestión pélvica Flujo retrógrado de sangre por válvulas insuficientes. Dolor continuo, presión o sensación de pesantez
  29. 29. Dismenorrea ● EPI ● Ecografía transvaginal ● Síntomas ● Embarazo
  30. 30. Tratamiento ● AINES ● ACO ● Antagonista de la hormona libera de gonadotropina y andrógenos ● Medicina alternativa ● Quirúrgico
  31. 31. Dispareunia ● Inserción ● Profunda ● Primaria ● Secundaria Diagnóstico Anamnesis Exploración física Cultivo Tratamiento Dilatadores lubricantes Quirúrgico

