Farmacologia de los Antipsicoticos/Antidepresivos

CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA EMPRESARIAL ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA
ANTIDEPRESIVOS
Usos ● Depresión ● fase depresiva de la enfermedad bipolar ● trastornos de ansiedad ● ataques de pánico ● trastorno obsesi...
CLASIFICACIÓN 1. Antidepresivos tricíclicos 2. inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de la serotonina (SSRIs) 3. Inhibi...
MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN las concentraciones de serotonina y/o norepinefrina -bloqueo de recaptación presináptica. - inhibición...
1. Antidepresivos tricíclicos - producen efectos anticolinérgicos y antimuscarínicos. - la capacidad de la vejiga y respue...
REACCIONES ADVERSAS mayor cantidad de efectos colaterales ● fatiga ● dificultades para concentrarse ● somnolencia ● altera...
2. Inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de serotonina -producen un bloqueo más potente y específico en la recaptación ...
REACCIONES ADVERSAS SSRIs-SNRIs ● cefalea ● mareo ● temblor ● vómito ● dolor abdominal ● insomnio ● signos extrapiramidale...
3. Inhibidores de la MAO MAO-> monoaminooxidasa, cataliza la diseminación oxidativa de catecolaminas y serotonina en el SN...
REACCIONES ADVERSAS iMAO principalmente la tranilcipromina ● agitación ● hipotensión ● estreñimiento ● fatiga ● aumento de...
FARMACOCINÉTICA - buena absorción oral. - biodisponibilidad y vida media varía. - Administración por vía oral en dosis dia...
Precauciones y contraindicaciones CONTRAINDICACIONES ● Prostatismo y glaucoma (tricíclicos). ● Postinfarto inmediato. ● In...
Interacciones Tricíclicos pueden interactuar con un gran número de medicamentos: ● disminuye eficacia de clonidina ● poten...
Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Agomelatina valdomax tabletas de 25mg 25- 50 mg diarios Amitriptilina Amitriptilina so...
Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Dapoxetina priligy tab 30- 60 mg 30- 64 mg clomipramida anafranil anafranil retard tab...
Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Duloxetina alacir,dulmar, cymbalata cap.30-60mg inicial 30 a 60mg pueden incrementar a...
Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Imipramina Imipramina grageas 25mg inicial 25 a 100mg/dia 2 0 3 veces, maxima 300mg Ma...
Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Sertralina Aurasert,Dominuim Inosert Tab.25,50 Y 100 mg inicial 25 a 50 mg/dia, se pue...
ANTIPSICÓTICOS
PSICOSIS ● Pérdida del sentido de la realidad ● Deterioro del juicio y la autocrítica ● Alucinaciones ● Delirios ● Disminu...
Antipsicóticos Síntomas Negativos • Apatia • Pérdida del impulso y la afectividad • Retraimiento social Síntomas Positivos...
Utilidad • Esquizofrenia • Manías • Desórdenes esquizoafectivos, psicóticos no especificados • Breves episodios de psicosi...
● Convencionales o de primera generación ● Antagonistas de receptores dopaminérgicos, especialmente D2 ● Efectos extrapira...
1. Fenotiazinas: ● Bloquea el receptor dopaminérgico D2 ● Efectos extrapiramidales ● Aumento prolactina ( los de mayor efe...
Pierídinicas: Mediana potencia y pocos efectos neurologicos, fuertes eventos sedantes y anticolinérgicos y moderados efect...
2. Tioxantenos: Piperazínicos: potentes, con fuertes efectos extrapiramidales, pocos efectos sedantes, anticolinérgicos y ...
4. Dibenzooxacepinas: Loxapina: Antipsicótico de moderada potencia, produce poca sedación, pocos efectos extrapiramidales ...
• Riesgo cardiovascular • Predisposición a arritmias cardiacas por la prolongación del intervalo QT • Efecto anticolinérgi...
• Amisulprida • Aripiprazol • Ciprazidona • Iloperidona • Lurasidona • Olanzapina • Paliperidona • Quetiapina • Risperidon...
● Efectos adversos cardiovasculares: Enfermedad cardiovascular (angina e IAM), prolongación QTc, ● Efectos adversos hemato...
ESQUIZOFRENIA CON CONDUCTA VIOLENTA
NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓN DOSIS Amisulpirida Sol. oral 115 mg/ml; Tab 50- 200 mg 400-800 mg/día Aripiprazol Abilify, A...
NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓN DOSIS Flupentixol Deanxit, Fluanxol Sol inyectable de depósito 20, 100 mg; Tab 0,5 - 1 mg Or...
NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓNP RESENTACIÓN DOSIS Lurasidona Latuda Tab 40 -80 mg Inicial 40 mg/dia Maximo 80mg/día Olanzap...
NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓ N DOSIS Pipotiazina PIPORTIL L-4, PIPOTIAZINA, TRIPIPOT Sol. inyectable de depósito 25 mg IM:...
NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓ N DOSIS Sulpirida DOGMATIL,EQUILID,G ARMISCH SULPRID, LEVOPIREX, LEVOSULPIRIDE tab. 25 y 50 m...
NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓ N DOSIS Zotepina tab. 25 y 50 mg 25-30 mg 3 veces al dia. Máximo 450 mg/día Ziprasidona Geodo...
ANSIOLITICOS E HIPNOTICOS
Ansiolíticos: Sustancia que reduce la ansiedad y provoca efecto calmante, pero sin reducir funciones motoras o mentales (d...
GRUPOS Benzodiacepinas Barbitúricos Fármacos Z
Benzodiacepinas Diazepam (Valium) Lorazepam (Ativan) Midazolam (Versed) Alprazolam (Xanax) Triazolam (Halcion) Clonazepam ...
MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN Actúan estimulando el complejo receptor para acido gamma-aminobutirico (GABA), para inhibición neuronal
FUNCIONES No poseen actividad antipsicótica ni anestésica y no afectan el SNA 1. Reducción de la ansiedad: En dosis bajas ...
FARMACOCINÉTICA - Administración Oral, IV, IM - IM: Efectos se manifiestan entre 5-15 min - IV: 1.5- 5 min - Efectos máxim...
Acción Corta (3-8h) Midazolam - Triazolam Acción Intermedia (10-20h) Alprazolam - Lorazepam Acción Larga (1-3 d) Diazepam
Nombre en denominación común internacional Nombre comercial Presentación Dosis adultos Diazepam DIAZEPAM, VALIUM RIPID tab...
Barbitúricos Fenobarbital Pentobarbital Tiopental
MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN Pueden atravesar barrera hematoencefálica y alcanzar el cerebro, actúan impidiendo el flujo de sodio e...
FARMACOCINÉTICA - Administración Oral, IV - Biodisponibilidad +90% - Metabolismo Hepático - Excreción Renal REACCIONES ADV...
Acción Prolongada (1d +) Fenobarbital - tto de convulsiones Acción Corta (3-8h) Pentobarbital - eficaz como sedante e hipn...
Nombre en denominacion comun internacional Nombre comercial Presentacion Dosis adultos Fenobarbital Tabletas: 10, 50 y 100...
Fármacos Z Imidazopiridinas Pirazolopirimidinas Ciclopirrolonas
MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN Actúan estimulando el complejo receptor para acido gamma-aminobutirico (GABA) específicamente en la su...
FARMACOCINÉTICA - Administración Oral - Absorción digestiva - Acción y eliminación rápida (2-3h) efecto hipnótico (-5h) - ...
Empieza el efecto: 30 min Duración: 5h Imidazopiridinas: Zolpidem Empieza el efecto: 30 min Duración: 3h Pirazolopirimidin...
Nombre en denominacion comun internacional Nombre comercial Presentacion Dosis adultos Zolpidem ZOLPDEM, DORMEBEN,INSODEM ...
Farmacologia de los Antipsicoticos/Antidepresivos
  CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA EMPRESARIAL ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA Presentado por: Jose Angulo - Stevens Erazo - Laura Escobar - Camila Giraldo - Estefanía González – Zamara Moscoso
  2. 2. ANTIDEPRESIVOS
  3. 3. Usos ● Depresión ● fase depresiva de la enfermedad bipolar ● trastornos de ansiedad ● ataques de pánico ● trastorno obsesivo compulsivo ● estrés postraumático ● déficit de atención
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN 1. Antidepresivos tricíclicos 2. inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de la serotonina (SSRIs) 3. Inhibidores de la recaptación de noradrenalina 4. Inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de serotonina y noradrenalina. 5. Antidepresivos atípicos. 6. inhibidores irreversibles no selectivos de la MAO. 7. Inhibidores selectivos de la MAO.
  5. 5. MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN las concentraciones de serotonina y/o norepinefrina -bloqueo de recaptación presináptica. - inhibición de la degradación de los NT. la permanencia de la sinapsis. activación de receptores neuronales de serotonina y /o norepinefrina ligados a proteina G, que se acoplan al AMPc. AMPc->Altera la proteinkinasa= - crecimiento y remodelación neuronal -síntesis y liberaci´n de neurotrofinas (BDNF)
  6. 6. 1. Antidepresivos tricíclicos - producen efectos anticolinérgicos y antimuscarínicos. - la capacidad de la vejiga y respuesta a la repleción= tono de esfínter vesical. - producen bloqueo alfa adrenérgico-> CV= hipotención ortostática. - fuerte bloqueo a receptor histamínico H1-> efectos hipnóticos y sedantes.
  7. 7. REACCIONES ADVERSAS mayor cantidad de efectos colaterales ● fatiga ● dificultades para concentrarse ● somnolencia ● alteraciones de la memoria ● boca seca ● estreñimiento ● convulsiones ● delirios ● taquicardia sinusal ● toxicidad hepática ● secreción inapropiada de la ADH
  8. 8. 2. Inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de serotonina -producen un bloqueo más potente y específico en la recaptación de norepinefrina, serotonina o dopamina. - Afinidad por receptores de histamina, alfa1, beta y muscarínicos. -menor toxicidad con sobredosis.
  9. 9. REACCIONES ADVERSAS SSRIs-SNRIs ● cefalea ● mareo ● temblor ● vómito ● dolor abdominal ● insomnio ● signos extrapiramidales ● insuficiencia hepática (nefazodona) ● priapismo (trazodona)
  10. 10. 3. Inhibidores de la MAO MAO-> monoaminooxidasa, cataliza la diseminación oxidativa de catecolaminas y serotonina en el SNC y la periferia. MAOa-> degrada la norepinefrina y la serotonina. MAOs-> degrada la dopamina. -la inhibición de la MAO en el TGI permite la absorción de tiramina=crisis hipertensivas. iMAOa->efectividad en el tratamiento de la depresión. iMAOs-> orientada para el tratamiento de la enfermedad de parkinson.
  11. 11. REACCIONES ADVERSAS iMAO principalmente la tranilcipromina ● agitación ● hipotensión ● estreñimiento ● fatiga ● aumento de peso ● disfunción sexual
  12. 12. FARMACOCINÉTICA - buena absorción oral. - biodisponibilidad y vida media varía. - Administración por vía oral en dosis diaria. - elevada liposolubilidad= altas concentraciones en cerebro. - unión a proteínas del 90%. - se oxidan en el hígado. - excreción renal y biliar. - penetran barrera placentaria. - interacciones peligrosas hasta 15 días después de suspendido el tratamiento.
  13. 13. Precauciones y contraindicaciones CONTRAINDICACIONES ● Prostatismo y glaucoma (tricíclicos). ● Postinfarto inmediato. ● Insuficiencia hepática(agomelatina). PRECAUCIONES ● Pacientes con arritmias, daño hepático o renal, epilepsia. ● Niños (más sensibles a efectos adversos). ● Embarazadas (justificar riesgo)- síndrome de pobre adaptación neonatal. ● Toxicidad aguda(sobredosis de los antidepresivos).
  14. 14. Interacciones Tricíclicos pueden interactuar con un gran número de medicamentos: ● disminuye eficacia de clonidina ● potencia efectos anticolinérgicos (antihistamínicos,antiparkinsonianos) ● en uso simultáneo con iMAO pueden presentarse efectos adversos Los SSRIs combinados con sustancias que aumente la actividad de la serotonina(anfetaminas,cocaína,litio) puede producir el síndrome serotoninérgico.
  15. 15. Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Agomelatina valdomax tabletas de 25mg 25- 50 mg diarios Amitriptilina Amitriptilina solucion oral 10mg/ml, jarabe 200mg/ml, tab 25 mg 75-100 mg/mg dia, 25-100mg dia Bupropion Odranal tab 150-300mg 150 diarios puede incrementar 300mg diarios Citalopram Alumbra Citazone tab.20 y 40 mg inicial 20mg, puede incrementar a 40- 60mg
  16. 16. Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Dapoxetina priligy tab 30- 60 mg 30- 64 mg clomipramida anafranil anafranil retard tab25mg y liberacion prolongada 75 mg 25mg tres veces al dia.75 retard en la noche icrementado hasta 100-150 mg/dia desvenlafaxina pristiq tab de liberacion prolongada 50mg y 100mg 50mg/dia doxepina expan tab 50mg inicial 25 a 150mg en tomas divididas puede incrementar hasta 300mg
  17. 17. Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Duloxetina alacir,dulmar, cymbalata cap.30-60mg inicial 30 a 60mg pueden incrementar a 120mg/dia Escitalopram animaxen,citalop, depralin,eslopran tab.10 y 20 mg 10 a 20mg/dia fluoxetina ansidep,asilan dizapil,fluopaz solucion oral 20mg/5ml,jarabe 20mg/5ml,cap.20mg 10 a 20 mg/dia hasta 80mg/dia fluvoxamina luvox,voxamin tab.50 y 100mg inicial 50 mg al acostarse maximo 100 a 300 ng/dia
  18. 18. Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Imipramina Imipramina grageas 25mg inicial 25 a 100mg/dia 2 0 3 veces, maxima 300mg Maprotilina Ludiomil tab.25mg,tab de liberacion prolongada 75mg inicial 75mg/ dia , maxima150mg al dia Milnacipram Dalcipram cap 25mg,tab 50mg 50mg dons veces al dia,maxima 200mg/dia Mirtazapina Mirtax,Mirtazapina tab 30 y 45 mg depresion 15 a 45mg/dia estrés postraumático 30 a 60 mg/dia
  19. 19. Nombre Comercial presentación Dosis Sertralina Aurasert,Dominuim Inosert Tab.25,50 Y 100 mg inicial 25 a 50 mg/dia, se puede incrementar 50 mg/ dia cada semana Tranilcipromina Parnate tab.10mg 30mg/dia en tomas divididas, se puede incrementar sin sobrepasar los 60mg/dia Trimipramina Trimipramina tab. 100mg iniciar con 50-75 mg/dia , puede incrementar maxima 300 mg/ dia Reboxetina Integrex tab 4 mg 8 mg/dia en 2 tomas, se puede incrementar hasta 10-12 mg/dia despues de tres semanas
  20. 20. ANTIPSICÓTICOS
  21. 21. PSICOSIS ● Pérdida del sentido de la realidad ● Deterioro del juicio y la autocrítica ● Alucinaciones ● Delirios ● Disminución o distorsión de la capacidad de procesar la información y llegar a conclusiones lógicas ● Desórdenes del comportamientos
  22. 22. Antipsicóticos Síntomas Negativos • Apatia • Pérdida del impulso y la afectividad • Retraimiento social Síntomas Positivos • Alucinaciones • Excitación • Delirios Antipsicoticos atipicos
  23. 23. Utilidad • Esquizofrenia • Manías • Desórdenes esquizoafectivos, psicóticos no especificados • Breves episodios de psicosis reactiva • Brotes psicóticos inducidos por anfetaminas, cocaínas u otros estimulantes • Depresión mayor con rasgos psicóticos • Síndromes de deprivación sensorial • Episodios psicóticos asociados a demencia, delirio o crisis parciales complejas
  24. 24. ● Convencionales o de primera generación ● Antagonistas de receptores dopaminérgicos, especialmente D2 ● Efectos extrapiramidales: acatisia, parkinsonismo, distonía aguda y disquinesia tardía ● Alteraciones del ciclo menstrual y de la función sexual
  25. 25. 1. Fenotiazinas: ● Bloquea el receptor dopaminérgico D2 ● Efectos extrapiramidales ● Aumento prolactina ( los de mayor efecto dopaminérgico) ● Efectos sedantes, anticolinérgicos y bloqueantes alfa adrenérgicos (los menos potentes) Alifáticos: Poca potencia, pocos efectos neurológicos, son muy sedantes, fuertes efectos bloqueadores alfa (Hipotensión ortostática, síncope) y anticolinérgicos. Clorpromazina, Levomepromazina, Trifluopromazina.
  26. 26. Pierídinicas: Mediana potencia y pocos efectos neurologicos, fuertes eventos sedantes y anticolinérgicos y moderados efectos bloqueantes alfa. Periciacina, Pipotiazina, Tirodiazina. Piperazinicas: Son muy potentes y producen muchos efectos extrapiramidales, son muy pocos sedantes y pocos efectos anticolinérgicos y bloqueantes alfa. Flufenazida, Tiporoperazina, Trifluoperazina.
  27. 27. 2. Tioxantenos: Piperazínicos: potentes, con fuertes efectos extrapiramidales, pocos efectos sedantes, anticolinérgicos y bloqueantes alfa. Flupentixol, Tiotixeno, Zuclopentixol 3. Butirofenonas: potentes bloqueadores del receptor D2, fuertes efectos extrapiramidales, mínimos efectos sedantes, anticolinérgicos y bloqueantes alfa. Haloperidol, Droperidol (En asociación con fentanilo o en anestesia)
  28. 28. 4. Dibenzooxacepinas: Loxapina: Antipsicótico de moderada potencia, produce poca sedación, pocos efectos extrapiramidales y bloqueo adrenérgico alfa y colinérgico. 5. difenilbutilpiperidinas: Potentes, con fuertes efectos extrapiramidales, moderada sedación y moderados efectos anticolinérgicos y bloqueantes alfa. Fluspirileno, Penfluridol, Pimozida
  29. 29. • Riesgo cardiovascular • Predisposición a arritmias cardiacas por la prolongación del intervalo QT • Efecto anticolinérgicos que no solo afectan el tracto gastrointestinal, sino también el sistema urinario, cardiovascular, visual y cognoscitivo • Elevación de enzimas hepáticas Antipsicóticos Atípicos • Menor bloqueo D2 • Pocos efectos extrapiramidales • No aumentan la prolactina (excepto risperidona) • Sedación • Fuertes efectos anticolinergicos • Mayor riesgo de convulsiones • Aumento de peso • Cambios metabolicos • Clozapina: Gran riesgo agranulocitosis
  30. 30. • Amisulprida • Aripiprazol • Ciprazidona • Iloperidona • Lurasidona • Olanzapina • Paliperidona • Quetiapina • Risperidona • Sertindol • Sulpirida • Sultopride • Tiapride • Ziprasidona • Zotepina Antipsicoticos Atipicos
  31. 31. ● Efectos adversos cardiovasculares: Enfermedad cardiovascular (angina e IAM), prolongación QTc, ● Efectos adversos hematológicos: Agranulocitosis, Leucopenias ● Efectos adversos metabólicos: Aumento de peso, Aumento de prolactina, Síndrome metabólico ● Efectos adversos neurológicos: Convulsiones, Disquinesia y disquinesia tardía, distonía aguda, acatisia, parkinsonismo o Síndrome Extrapiramidal agudos. ● Efectos psiquiátricos: Depresión, Ansiedad, TAB, TOC, TEPT
  32. 32. ESQUIZOFRENIA CON CONDUCTA VIOLENTA
  33. 33. NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓN DOSIS Amisulpirida Sol. oral 115 mg/ml; Tab 50- 200 mg 400-800 mg/día Aripiprazol Abilify, Abipren, Alpex, Ariprax, Aripiprazol, Azymol, Faxotina, Ilimit, Ipioral, Izazem Tab 10,15,30 mg 10-15 mg/día hasta 30 mg/día Asenapina Saphris Tab 5,10 mg Agudo: 5-10 mg/ día en dos dosis Mantenimiento: 5-10 mg/ día Clorpromazin a Sol. inyectable 50mg/2ml; Sol. oral 40 mg/ml; Oral: 0,5 - 1 mg/kg cada 4-6 hrs; IM/IV: Inicial 25 mg, usual
  34. 34. NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓN DOSIS Flupentixol Deanxit, Fluanxol Sol inyectable de depósito 20, 100 mg; Tab 0,5 - 1 mg Oral: inicial 1 mg/dia maximo 3 mg/día IM: 20-40 cada 2 semanas Haloperidol Apracal, Holoperidol, Holopidol Sol inyectable 5mg/ml; Inyectable de depósito 50 mg/ml; Tab 5 -10 mg; Gotas 2-10 mg/dl Oral 0,5 - 5 mg 2-3 veces al dia Iloperidona Fanapt, Fanapta, Zomaril Tab. 1,2,4,6,8,10,12 mg Inicial 1 mg 2 veces al dia hasta 12-24/mg día
  35. 35. NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓNP RESENTACIÓN DOSIS Lurasidona Latuda Tab 40 -80 mg Inicial 40 mg/dia Maximo 80mg/día Olanzapina Colposec, Dozic, Frenial, Ipca olex, Lanzam, Meflax, Olanzamet, Olanzamax, Zapin, Zelta, Zyprexa Sol inyectable 10mg/ml; Inyectable de deposito 210, 300, 405mg/ml; Tab 5 - 10 mg IM: inicial 5-10 mg cada 2-4 hrs max. 30 mg/dia; Oral inicial 10- 15 mg/dia ajustar 5mg/diarango 5- 20mg/dia IM deposito 300mg cada 2 semanas o 405mg cada 4 semanas Paliperidona Invega Inyectable de deposito 50,75,100,150 mg; Oral: 6 mg/dia ajustar cada 4 dias 3 mg maximo 12 mg/dia; IM
  36. 36. NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓ N DOSIS Pipotiazina PIPORTIL L-4, PIPOTIAZINA, TRIPIPOT Sol. inyectable de depósito 25 mg IM: inicial 25 mg; rango 25-100 mg cada 4 semanas Quetiapina DRUGTECH QUETIDIN XR, KETIAN XR, NORSIC, SEROQUEL, SEROQUEL XR, QUEKLINE, QUETIAMET, QUETIAPINA, QUETIAZIC, QUETIREL, QUTIPIN, TIAMAX, TISDERAN Tab. 25, 100, 200, 300 mg; Tab liberación prolongada 50, 200, 300, 400 mg Oral ≥ 13 años y adultos: inicial 25-50 mg/día; Segundo día 50-100 mg; ajustar 100 mg/día hasta 400- 800 mg/día en 3 dosis. Tab liberación prolongada. Adultos: inicial 50 mg; 100 mg/día al segundo dia; 300-400 mg/día a
  37. 37. NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓ N DOSIS Sulpirida DOGMATIL,EQUILID,G ARMISCH SULPRID, LEVOPIREX, LEVOSULPIRIDE tab. 25 y 50 mg. Tab 25,50 y 3200 mg; cap 50 mg; sol. oral 5 mg/ml Psicosis: 400- 1600 mg/día en 3-4 tomas; Vértigo y otras patologías: 150-300 mg / día Tioridazida Meleril, terod, tioridazina BCN Tab. y grageas 10 y 25 mg; tab liberación prolongada 50 y 200 mg inicial 10-50 mg 3 veces al dia; máxima 300 mg/día. Rango: 100 - 600 mg/día Trifluoperazina Stelazine, Modiur Grageas 5 mg; tableta 1 mg Inicial 2-5 mg/día; ajustar hasta 15-20 mg /día
  38. 38. NOMBRE COMERCIAL PRESENTACIÓ N DOSIS Zotepina tab. 25 y 50 mg 25-30 mg 3 veces al dia. Máximo 450 mg/día Ziprasidona Geodon Cap. 40 y 80 mg Inicial 40 mg 2 veces/día; máx 60-80 mg 2 veces al dia Zotepina tab. 25 y 50 mg 25-30 mg 3 veces al dia. Máximo 450 mg/día Zuclopentixol Clopixol Sol. iny. 50 mg; susp. inyectable Oral: inicial 20-30 mg/día; ajustar hasta
  39. 39. ANSIOLITICOS E HIPNOTICOS
  40. 40. Ansiolíticos: Sustancia que reduce la ansiedad y provoca efecto calmante, pero sin reducir funciones motoras o mentales (depresión del SNC leve) Hipnótico: Fármaco que produce somnolencia e induce al sueño semejante al fisiológico (depresión SNC pronunciada)
  41. 41. GRUPOS Benzodiacepinas Barbitúricos Fármacos Z
  42. 42. Benzodiacepinas Diazepam (Valium) Lorazepam (Ativan) Midazolam (Versed) Alprazolam (Xanax) Triazolam (Halcion) Clonazepam (Rivotril)
  43. 43. MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN Actúan estimulando el complejo receptor para acido gamma-aminobutirico (GABA), para inhibición neuronal
  44. 44. FUNCIONES No poseen actividad antipsicótica ni anestésica y no afectan el SNA 1. Reducción de la ansiedad: En dosis bajas 2. Acción sedante e hipnótica: En dosis altas 3. Amnesia anterógrada: trastorno en la capacidad individual de aprendizaje y de elaborar nuevas memorias 4. Anticonvulsiva: Algunas se utilizan para tratar epilepsia INDICACIONES 1. Ansiedad 2. Trastornos musculares 3. Convulsiones 4. Trastornos del sueño 5. Precursores Anestésicos 6. Sedantes
  45. 45. FARMACOCINÉTICA - Administración Oral, IV, IM - IM: Efectos se manifiestan entre 5-15 min - IV: 1.5- 5 min - Efectos máximos aparecen entre 20-60 min luego disminuyen - Biodisponibilidad +90% - Metabolismo Hepático REACCIONES ADVERSAS - Sedación - Somnolencia - Ataxia - Disartria - Incoordinación motora - Incapacidad para responder estímulos que requieren respuesta rápida - Posible adicción
  46. 46. Acción Corta (3-8h) Midazolam - Triazolam Acción Intermedia (10-20h) Alprazolam - Lorazepam Acción Larga (1-3 d) Diazepam
  47. 47. Nombre en denominación común internacional Nombre comercial Presentación Dosis adultos Diazepam DIAZEPAM, VALIUM RIPID tab o comp.5mg y 10 mg sln iny 10mg/ 2ml Para el tratamiento de la ansiedad 2 mg 3 veces al dia max 40 mg dia IV 5 a 10mg lentamente a velocidad de 5mg por min. pueden repetirse cada 15 a 30 min no sobrepasar 30 mg como hipnotico 0.5 a 1mg en la noche Lorazepam LORAZEPAM ATIVAN tab 2 mg tab 1 y 2 mg como ansiolitico 1 a 6 mg diarios divididos en 2 a 3 dosis, como hipnotico 1 a 4mg noche Midazolam MIDAZOLAM tab 7.5mg; sln iny 5 mg/ml 5mg/5ml y 15 mg/3ml Para la sedacion IV de 2.5 a 7.5 mg. en induccion anestesica se recomienda una dosis de 0.1 a 0.2 mg/kg pacientes premedicados Para la premedicacion se han utilizado dosis de 5 mg IM o de 0.1 mg/kg IM.Como inductor del sueño se recomiendan dosis de 7.5 a 15 mg Triazolam TRIAZOLAM SOMESE tab 0.25 mg para tratamiento de insominio 0.125mg o 0.25mg en la noche Alprazolam ALPRAZOLAN XANAX BENZOLAM tab 0.25 mg y 0.5 mg tab 0.25 mg, 5mg 1mg tab 0.25 y 0.5mg; tab sublingual 0.5 mg 0.25 a 0.5mg Tres veces al dia, con incrementos que pueden ir hasta una dosis de 3 a 4 mg diarios, ataque de panico mas de 10mg
  48. 48. Barbitúricos Fenobarbital Pentobarbital Tiopental
  49. 49. MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN Pueden atravesar barrera hematoencefálica y alcanzar el cerebro, actúan impidiendo el flujo de sodio entre neuronas y favoreciendo el flujo de iones cloruro. Se unen a receptores GABA, en un sitio diferente a las benzodiazepinas y aumentan la acción de este NT.
  50. 50. FARMACOCINÉTICA - Administración Oral, IV - Biodisponibilidad +90% - Metabolismo Hepático - Excreción Renal REACCIONES ADVERSAS - Posible adicción - Náuseas - Somnolencia - Temblores - Vértigo
  51. 51. Acción Prolongada (1d +) Fenobarbital - tto de convulsiones Acción Corta (3-8h) Pentobarbital - eficaz como sedante e hipnótico, pero no como ansiolíticos Acción Ultracorta (20 min +) Tiopental - actúa en pocos segundos, se emplea IV normalmente junto con anestesia
  52. 52. Nombre en denominacion comun internacional Nombre comercial Presentacion Dosis adultos Fenobarbital Tabletas: 10, 50 y 100mg. Solución Oral: 4mg/ml. Ampollas: 40 y 200mg/ml. 100 mg a 300 mg al dia Pentobarbital Pentobarbital sodico capsulas de 50,100; solucion oral 4 mg/ml; rectal supositorios de 30,60,120 y 200mg IV 50mg/ml 1 ml por cada 2.5 kg 26 mg/kg sedante Tiopental IV polvo para reconstitucion 20,25 mg/ml Inducción de la anestesia en adultos 2 a 5 mg/Kg Estados convulsivos: De 75 a 125 mg.
  53. 53. Fármacos Z Imidazopiridinas Pirazolopirimidinas Ciclopirrolonas
  54. 54. MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN Actúan estimulando el complejo receptor para acido gamma-aminobutirico (GABA) específicamente en la subunidad alpha 1, para inhibición neuronal. A diferencia de las benzodiazepinas no se unen a otras subunidades, por eso tienen deficiencia como efecto anticonvulsivante, miorrelajante, ansiolíticos, etc INDICACIONES Hipnosis, tratamiento a corto plazo del insomnio.
  55. 55. FARMACOCINÉTICA - Administración Oral - Absorción digestiva - Acción y eliminación rápida (2-3h) efecto hipnótico (-5h) - Excreción renal REACCIONES ADVERSAS - Posible adicción - Náuseas - Somnolencia diurna - Temblores - Vértigo - Pesadillas - Molestias digestivas
  56. 56. Empieza el efecto: 30 min Duración: 5h Imidazopiridinas: Zolpidem Empieza el efecto: 30 min Duración: 3h Pirazolopirimidinas: Zaleplon Empieza el efecto: 20 min Duración: 7h Ciclopirrolonas :Eszopiclona
  57. 57. Nombre en denominacion comun internacional Nombre comercial Presentacion Dosis adultos Zolpidem ZOLPDEM, DORMEBEN,INSODEM STILNOX tab o comp 10 mg tab de liberacion inmediata de 10 mg; tab de liberacion prolongada de 6.25mg y 12.5 mg tab de liberación inmediata 10mg inmediatamente antes de acostarse: ancianos o personas con infusion hepatica 5mg; mujeres tab liberacion inmediata 5 mg y tab de liberacion prolongada 6.25mg Zaleplon caps 5 y 10 mg dosis de 5 a 10mg Eszopiclona VALNOC, NOPTIC ISOKLO tab 2mg y 3 mg tab 3 mg 2 mg a 3 mg antes de acostarse ancianos e insuficiencia renal hepática severa de 1 a 2 mg antes de acostarse

×