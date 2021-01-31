Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASESORÍA EN ANTICONCEPCIÓN Jose Angulo Mariana Cañas Victor Burbano
Resolución 412 del 2000 La consejería es indispensable en la prestación de servicios de anticoncepción ¿Deficiencias? Solo...
TOMANDO DECISIONES Comunicación Los derechos sexuales y reproductivos y los derechos de los usuarios Elección informada
COMUNICACIÓN 1 Motivación 2 Promoción 3 Información 4 Educación
ELECCIÓN INFORMADA Decisión voluntaria e individual ★ entendimiento ★ comprensión ★ verificación de lo informando basado Q...
Derecho de las parejas e individuos a decidir el número y espaciamiento de hijos derecho a alcanzar el nivel más elevado d...
Estos derechos están basados en libertad información privacidad vida libre de daño justicia sanitaria derecho a recibir, s...
DERECHOS DE LOS USUARIOS Derecho a la Información Derecho a la Libre elección Derecho a la Seguridad Derecho a la continui...
CONSENTIMIENTO INFORMADO Manifestación de la elección informada aceptada por el usuario sobre un procedimiento a realizars...
PERSONAL DE SALUD Y CONSEJERÍA Conocimientos, Actitudes, y Valores para facilitar y no obstruir el acceso a los anticoncep...
PERSONAL DE SALUD Y CONSEJERÍA SABE SALUDAR, DA TIEMPO Y CONFIANZA AL PACIENTE PARA QUE SE EXPRESE APTITUDES DE UN BUEN CO...
OBJETIVO Y FUNDAMENTOS DE LA CONSEJERÍA El propósito de la consejería es ayudar a las personas a tomar decisiones informad...
ELEMENTOS DE LA CONSEJERÍA SE AGRUPAN EN LA SIGLA “ACCEDA” ATENDER AL USUARIO CON AMABILIDAD ● SALUDARLO, OFRECER ASIENTO ...
RESUL TADO DE UNA ADECUADA CONSEJERÍA CUANDO SE REALIZA UNA ADECUADA ASESORÍA ESTÁ NO SOLO TOMA LA MEJOR DECISIÓN, SINO QU...
MUCHAS GRACIAS
  1. 1. ASESORÍA EN ANTICONCEPCIÓN Jose Angulo Mariana Cañas Victor Burbano
  2. 2. Resolución 412 del 2000 La consejería es indispensable en la prestación de servicios de anticoncepción ¿Deficiencias? Solo el 33% recibió información de efectos secundarios del método anticonceptivo Solo 26% recibió instrucciones de qué hacer en caso de efectos secundarios El 14% de las mujeres con esterilización no sabían que esto era permanente Solo el 38% es informada de métodos diferentes al elegido
  3. 3. TOMANDO DECISIONES Comunicación Los derechos sexuales y reproductivos y los derechos de los usuarios Elección informada
  4. 4. COMUNICACIÓN 1 Motivación 2 Promoción 3 Información 4 Educación
  5. 5. ELECCIÓN INFORMADA Decisión voluntaria e individual ★ entendimiento ★ comprensión ★ verificación de lo informando basado Que elegir Por qué elegir? opciones disponibles y accesibles acertada >bienestar
  6. 6. Derecho de las parejas e individuos a decidir el número y espaciamiento de hijos derecho a alcanzar el nivel más elevado de salud sexual y reproductiva derecho a adoptar decisiones sobre la reproducción sin ser discriminados
  7. 7. Estos derechos están basados en libertad información privacidad vida libre de daño justicia sanitaria derecho a recibir, solicitar e impartir información completa capacidad de hacer elecciones básicas sobre la vidad y la atención en salud sexual y reproductiva las decisiones sobre la salud sexual y reproductiva son de carácter privado derecho a la seguridad que tiene el usuario en los procedimientos que se realicen sin discriminación de raza, color, sexo, idioma, nacionalidad, religión, política, opiniones, nivel socioeconómico brindando un trato digno igualdad garantiza el derecho al nivel más alto de salud física y mental que se pueda obtener
  8. 8. DERECHOS DE LOS USUARIOS Derecho a la Información Derecho a la Libre elección Derecho a la Seguridad Derecho a la continuidad Derecho a la igualdad Derecho a la confidencialidad Derecho a la Privacidad Derecho a la dignidad Derecho al acceso a la salud Derecho a la comodidad
  9. 9. CONSENTIMIENTO INFORMADO Manifestación de la elección informada aceptada por el usuario sobre un procedimiento a realizarse Articulo 15/Ley23/1981 Tiene Validez si el usuario: ● Dispone de Información Suficiente ● Comprende adecuadamente la información ● Se encuentra libre de decidir de acuerdo a sus propios valores ● Es competente para tomar una decisión Es indispensable el diálogo y la colaboración. Evitar que caiga en la recitación mecánica de hechos estadísticos y la mera firma de un documento. Velar por el derecho a la Elección libre, responsable, voluntaria e informada.
  10. 10. PERSONAL DE SALUD Y CONSEJERÍA Conocimientos, Actitudes, y Valores para facilitar y no obstruir el acceso a los anticonceptivos. Debe actuar en equipo Aplicar las políticas Gubernamentales para la prestación de servicios de salud sexual y reproductiva, y específicamente en planificación familiar. APTITUDES DEL PERSONAL DE SALUD
  11. 11. PERSONAL DE SALUD Y CONSEJERÍA SABE SALUDAR, DA TIEMPO Y CONFIANZA AL PACIENTE PARA QUE SE EXPRESE APTITUDES DE UN BUEN CONSEJERO POSEE CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE EL PROBLEMA QUE SE LE CONSULTA PROPORCIONA INFORMACIÓN CLARA DE MANERA IMPARCIAL, RESPETANDO CREENCIAS RELIGIOSAS O CULTURALES HACE EMPATÍA CON LOS USUARIOS, TOLERA VALORES DIFERENTES A LOS PROPIOS Y RESPETA EL DERECHO DE DECIDIR DE LAS PERSONAS DEBE CONOCER LAS POLÍTICAS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS DE LA INSTITUCIÓN CONOCER LAS POLÍTICAS GUBERNAMENTALES
  12. 12. OBJETIVO Y FUNDAMENTOS DE LA CONSEJERÍA El propósito de la consejería es ayudar a las personas a tomar decisiones informadas, libres, y responsables acerca de sus vidas reproductivas. Se busca lograr que el usuario crea en los proveedores, en los servicios y lo más importante, que este se sienta seguro de la elección que ha tomado. LA CONSEJERÍA: ● Asegura que el usuario conozca las opciones de anticoncepción ● Proporciona información acerca de los beneficios, riesgos y efectos secundarios de los diferentes métodos ● Reducir el abandono de los métodos por desconocimiento de efectos secundarios. Se puede hacer uso de ayudas visuales, volantes e ilustraciones.
  13. 13. ELEMENTOS DE LA CONSEJERÍA SE AGRUPAN EN LA SIGLA “ACCEDA” ATENDER AL USUARIO CON AMABILIDAD ● SALUDARLO, OFRECER ASIENTO CONVERSAR CON EL USUARIO ● SOBRE EXPECTATIVAS - INQUIETUDES COMUNICACION CON EL USUARIO ● INFORMACION SOBRE METODOS DE PLANIFICACION - COSTOS ELEGIR EL MÉTODO APROPIADO ● DE ACUERDO A NECESIDADES Y PREFERENCIAS DEMOSTRAR CÓMO SE USA ● ADEMÁS SE LE PIDE QUE REPITA LA EXPLICACIÓN PARA ASEGURAR QUE EL USUARIO ENTENDIERA ACORDAR LA PRÓXIMA CITA ● CON EL FIN DE GARANTIZAR EL SEGUIMIENTO
  14. 14. RESUL TADO DE UNA ADECUADA CONSEJERÍA CUANDO SE REALIZA UNA ADECUADA ASESORÍA ESTÁ NO SOLO TOMA LA MEJOR DECISIÓN, SINO QUE SIGUE EL TRATAMIENTO Y LAS INDICACIONES DEL PERSONAL DE SALUD; LO CUAL TENDRÁ COMO RESULTADO A UNA PERSONA SATISFECHA EN CUANTO A SUS METAS SEXUALES
  15. 15. MUCHAS GRACIAS

