Descriptions A three-level vocabulary series for both self-study and classroom use. Now with a revised edition for each le...
Author : Stuart Redman Pages : 264 pages Publisher : Cambridge University Press Language : ISBN-10 : 0521123755 ISBN-13 : 9780521123754
(Vocabulary in Use Intermediate: 100 Units of Vocabulary Practice in North American English) By - @Stuart Redman
- A three-level vocabulary series for both self-study and classroom use. Now with a revised edition for each level, this best-selling series has been fully updated to give students the support they need to master more than 7,000 words and phrases in American English. Following the popular in Use format, new language is taught in manageable two-page units with presentation of vocabulary on the left-hand page and innovative practice activities on the right. Suitable for self-study or classroom use, the books are informed by the Cambridge International Corpus to ensure vocabulary taught is useful, up-to-date, and presented in a natural context. Additional activities for extra vocabulary and listening practice are available on the companion website. Firmly based on current vocabulary acquisition theory, this series promotes good learning habits and teaches students how to discover rules for using vocabulary correctly. The Intermdiate level teaches approximately 2,500 vocabulary items.

Published in: Education
  2. 2. Descriptions A three-level vocabulary series for both self-study and classroom use. Now with a revised edition for each level, this best-selling series has been fully updated to give students the support they need to master more than 7,000 words and phrases in American English. Following the popular in Use format, new language is taught in manageable two-page units with presentation of vocabulary on the left-hand page and innovative practice activities on the right. Suitable for self-study or classroom use, the books are informed by the Cambridge International Corpus to ensure vocabulary taught is useful, up-to-date, and presented in a natural context. Additional activities for extra vocabulary and listening practice are available on the companion website. Firmly based on current vocabulary acquisition theory, this series promotes good learning habits and teaches students how to discover rules for using vocabulary correctly. The Intermdiate level teaches approximately 2,500 vocabulary items.
  Author : Stuart Redman Pages : 264 pages Publisher : Cambridge University Press Language : ISBN-10 : 0521123755 ISBN-13 : 9780521123754
