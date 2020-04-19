Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONFLICTOS LABORALES SEMANA 5 Josceline Lozoya
Definición: Ley Federal del Trabajo deriva que los conflictos de trabajo pueden suscitarse entre trabajadores y patrones, ...
Clasificación: A. En razón de los sujetos. B. En razón de su naturaleza. C. En razón del interés afectado.
En razón de los sujetos Atiende a las diversas combinaciones que se presentan cuando los individuos u organismos que antev...
d) Conflictos entre un sindicato y terceros: Su naturaleza es individual, y entre ellos podemos citar a los que se present...
En razón de su naturaleza a)Conflictos jurídicos: Son los que "se refieren a la interpretación o aplicación de un derecho ...
En razón del interés afectado Conflictos Colectivos: Son los que ponen en juego un interés común de toda o parte de la com...
Conflictos económicos pueden ser individuales o colectivos de acuerdo al interés afectado I. Conflictos económicos individ...
Demandas Laborales La demanda es el primer trámite dentro del juicio laboral, en ella, el trabajador penalista las prestac...
Requisitos: 1- Las condiciones en que se dio la relación de trabajo precisando fecha de inicio, horario, salario, puesto d...
Oportunidad de Presentación • Dos meses cuando se trate de acciones derivadas de la separación de los trabajadores de sus ...
ACCIÓN DE INDEMNIZACIÓN
ACCIÓN DE REINSTALACIÓN
Listado de Derechos de los Trabajadores ❖Una jornada de labores que no deberá exceder de 8 horas ❖Un salario remunerador q...
Etapas del Procedimiento Laboral ❖ ETAPA CONCILIATORIA Llegada la fecha de la audiencia se procede a su desahogo en los té...
❖ OBSERVACIÓN DE LA AUDIENCIA TRIFÁSICA Cabe destacar que la audiencia se llevará a cabo, aún cuando no concurran las part...
❖ ALEGATOS Y LAUDOS Al concluir el desahogo de las pruebas, formulados los alegatos de las partes y previa certificación d...
❖ DE LA CONCILIACIÓN Es el punto de partida ante la existencia de un conflicto laboral.
LEGISLACIÓN FEDERAL DEL TRABAJO: 1- Nacimiento de juntas federales de conciliación y de conciliación y arbitraje 2. Federa...
Autoridades del Trabajo 1. Su enumeración 2. Sus funciones
La Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social Como dependencia del Poder Ejecutivo Federal, tiene a su cargo el desempeño d...
La Procuraduría Federal de la Defensa del Trabajo (PROFEDET) Es un órgano desconcentrado de la Secretaría del Trabajo y Pr...
Servicio Nacional Decapacitación y Adiestramiento El SNE es una institución pública de la STPS que atiende de manera gratu...
Junta Federal de Conciliación y Arbitraje La función dela #JFCA es impartir justicia, promoviendo la paz social yarmoníaen...
Junta Local de Conciliación y Arbitraje Es la encargada de resolver con absoluta imparcialidad y apego a derecho, en un am...
Bibliografía 1.- Paginas de la 1-35. “Conflictos Laborales”.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conflictos Laborales

21 views

Published on

Conflictos Laborales

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conflictos Laborales

  1. 1. CONFLICTOS LABORALES SEMANA 5 Josceline Lozoya
  2. 2. Definición: Ley Federal del Trabajo deriva que los conflictos de trabajo pueden suscitarse entre trabajadores y patrones, sólo entre aquellos o sólo entre éstos, con motivo de las relaciones de trabajo o de hechos vinculados con esas relaciones.
  3. 3. Clasificación: A. En razón de los sujetos. B. En razón de su naturaleza. C. En razón del interés afectado.
  4. 4. En razón de los sujetos Atiende a las diversas combinaciones que se presentan cuando los individuos u organismos que antevienen en las relaciones laborales entran en conflicto. a)Conflictos del trabajador con el patrón: Se presentan entre uno o varios trabajadores, o uno o varios sindicatos de trabajadores con uno o varios patrones, o uno o varios sindicatos de patrones. b)Conflictos intersindicales: Son los que se suscitan entre dos o más sindicatos. c)Conflictos entre un sindicato y sus agremiados: Se trata de conflictos que tienen una "naturaleza originariamente individual, porque ocurren entre un sindicato, persona jurídica, y uno o varios de sus miembros, y porque la sentencia que se dicte no afectará los derechos de los restantes miembros de la comunidad, ni el interés general de la misma".
  5. 5. d) Conflictos entre un sindicato y terceros: Su naturaleza es individual, y entre ellos podemos citar a los que se presentan con motivo dela aplicación de la cláusula de admisión. e)Conflictos entre trabajadores: Son los que se suscitan entre trabajadores de la misma empresa, ocasionados por la aplicación de normas individuales de trabajo que los afectan exclusivamente a ellos. Entre estas normas se encuentran las de preferencia, antigüedad y ascensos. f)Conflictos interpatronales: Pertenecen más bien al campo teórico, no se dan en la vida real.
  6. 6. En razón de su naturaleza a)Conflictos jurídicos: Son los que "se refieren a la interpretación o aplicación de un derecho nacido y actual, sin importar que tenga su fuente en una prescripción formal de la ley o en una disposición de un contrato individual o colectivo“. b)Conflictos económicos: Surgen por el establecimiento, modificación, suspensión o extinción de las condiciones de trabajo.
  7. 7. En razón del interés afectado Conflictos Colectivos: Son los que ponen en juego un interés común de toda o parte de la comunidad obrera, o bien los que plantean una cuestión de principio, cuya solución afectará la condición jurídica de los diferentes miembros de la comunidad. Conflictos Individuales: Puede convertirse, en un momento dado, en conflicto colectivo. Así, por ejemplo, un despido de varios trabajadores por haber incurrido en una causal de rescisión de la relación de trabajo sólo da lugar en principio a una serie de conflictos individuales.
  8. 8. Conflictos económicos pueden ser individuales o colectivos de acuerdo al interés afectado I. Conflictos económicos individuales. II. Conflictos económicos colectivos. III. Así mismo los conflictos jurídicos también pueden ser individuales o colectivos conforme al interés afectado IV. Conflictos jurídicos individuales. V. Conflictos jurídicos colectivos.
  9. 9. Demandas Laborales La demanda es el primer trámite dentro del juicio laboral, en ella, el trabajador penalista las prestaciones que reclama y narra los hechos que dan origen a la misma precisando el domicilio de la fuente de trabajo a la que se demanda y el giro al que se dedica.
  10. 10. Requisitos: 1- Las condiciones en que se dio la relación de trabajo precisando fecha de inicio, horario, salario, puesto desempeñado, días de descanso etc. 2- Las condiciones de modo tiempo y lugar en que se haya dado el despido, si es el caso • Las prestaciones económicas que reclama (vacaciones, prima vacacional, aguinaldo, etc.) y los periodos de tiempo respecto de los cuales las reclama. • Los fundamentos legales en que se sustenta su reclamación. • Los puntos petitorios en los cuales debe precisarse con claridad la pretensión del trabajador demandante. • Del escrito inicial de demanda deben acompañarse tantas copias como demandados haya;
  11. 11. Oportunidad de Presentación • Dos meses cuando se trate de acciones derivadas de la separación de los trabajadores de sus labores, este término empieza a correr a partir del día siguiente en que se suscite la separación. • Un año cuando se trate de prestaciones económicas en cuyo caso el término empieza a correr a partir del día siguiente en que de acuerdo ala Ley sea exigible la prestación de que se trate. • Dos años cuando se trate de las acciones de los trabajadores y sus beneficiarios derivadas de un riesgo de trabajo. • Para el caso de que la demanda sea intentada por el Patrón con la finalidad de rescindir la relación de trabajo el término de interposición de la demanda será de un mes contado a partir de la fecha en que actualizó la causal de rescisión.
  12. 12. ACCIÓN DE INDEMNIZACIÓN
  13. 13. ACCIÓN DE REINSTALACIÓN
  14. 14. Listado de Derechos de los Trabajadores ❖Una jornada de labores que no deberá exceder de 8 horas ❖Un salario remunerador que en ningún caso será inferior al mínimo ❖Un día de descanso por cada seis de labores ❖Seis días laborables por concepto de vacaciones una vez que se haya cumplido un año de labores ❖El pago de una prima vacacional equivalente al 25% del importe de salario que corresponda a los días de vacaciones ❖El pago de un aguinaldo que en ningún caso será menor a 15 días de salario ❖Aquellos trabajadores que dejen de laborar antes de cumplir un año de servicios tienen el derecho a que se les pague la parte proporcional de dichos conceptos, etc.
  15. 15. Etapas del Procedimiento Laboral ❖ ETAPA CONCILIATORIA Llegada la fecha de la audiencia se procede a su desahogo en los términos siguientes: (Artículo 876 LFT) ❖ ETAPA DE DEMANDA Y EXCEPCIONES Se desarrollará conforme a las normas siguientes ❖ ETAPA DE OFRECIMIENTO Y ADMISIÓN DE PRUEBAS -El actor ofrecerá sus pruebas en relación con los hechos controvertidos. Inmediatamente después el demandado ofrecerá sus pruebas y podrá objetar las de su contraparte y aquel a su vez podrá objetar las del demandado -Las partes podrán ofrecer nuevas pruebas, siempre que se relacionen con las ofrecidas por la contraparte y que no se haya cerrado la etapa de ofrecimiento de pruebas.
  16. 16. ❖ OBSERVACIÓN DE LA AUDIENCIA TRIFÁSICA Cabe destacar que la audiencia se llevará a cabo, aún cuando no concurran las partes (Artículo 879) acarreando las siguientes consecuencias. ❖ ETAPA DE DESAHOGO DE PRUEBAS Concluido el desahogo de la audiencia a que se refiere el artículo 873 de la Ley Federal del Trabajo
  17. 17. ❖ ALEGATOS Y LAUDOS Al concluir el desahogo de las pruebas, formulados los alegatos de las partes y previa certificación del Secretario de que ya no quedan pruebas por desahogar, el auxiliar, de oficio, declarará cerrada la instrucción, y dentro de los diez días siguientes formulará por escrito el proyecto de resolución en forma de laudo. ❖ DEL LAUDO, PROYECCIÓN, DISCUSIÓN, VOTACIÓN Y ELEVACIÓN Del proyecto de laudo formulado por el auxiliar, se entregará una copia a cada uno de los miembros de la Junta.
  18. 18. ❖ DE LA CONCILIACIÓN Es el punto de partida ante la existencia de un conflicto laboral.
  19. 19. LEGISLACIÓN FEDERAL DEL TRABAJO: 1- Nacimiento de juntas federales de conciliación y de conciliación y arbitraje 2. Federalización de la legislación del trabajo 3. Ley Federal del Trabajo de 18 de Agosto de 1931 4. Ley Federal del Trabajo de 1970 5. Reforma procesal del 1980
  20. 20. Autoridades del Trabajo 1. Su enumeración 2. Sus funciones
  21. 21. La Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social Como dependencia del Poder Ejecutivo Federal, tiene a su cargo el desempeño de las facultades que le atribuyen la Ley Orgánica de la Administración Pública Federal, la Ley Federal del Trabajo, otras leyes y tratados, así como los reglamentos, decretos, acuerdos y órdenes del Presidente de la República.
  22. 22. La Procuraduría Federal de la Defensa del Trabajo (PROFEDET) Es un órgano desconcentrado de la Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS), que tiene la misión de proteger los derechos de los trabajadores ante la autoridad laboral, mediante los servicios de asesoría, conciliación y representación legal6.
  23. 23. Servicio Nacional Decapacitación y Adiestramiento El SNE es una institución pública de la STPS que atiende de manera gratuita y personalizada, los problemas de desempleo y subempleo en el país. Su misión consiste en ofrecer servicios de información, vinculación y orientación, así como proveer apoyos de tipo económico, de capacitación y de movilidad laboral.
  24. 24. Junta Federal de Conciliación y Arbitraje La función dela #JFCA es impartir justicia, promoviendo la paz social yarmoníaen las relaciones laborales, mediante la conciliación y el arbitraje.
  25. 25. Junta Local de Conciliación y Arbitraje Es la encargada de resolver con absoluta imparcialidad y apego a derecho, en un ambiente y trato humano digno, los conflictos laborales de competencia estatal, que se susciten entre los factores de la producción, mediante la conciliación y el arbitraje, para mantener el equilibrio en las relaciones de trabajo y preservar la paz social.
  26. 26. Bibliografía 1.- Paginas de la 1-35. “Conflictos Laborales”.

×