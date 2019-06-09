Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Teoria neoclássica da administração Image by Eli Digital Creative from Pixabay
Conjunto de teorias que surgem na década de 1950. Peter Drucker, Willian Newman, Ernest Dale, Ralph Davis, Louis Allen e G...
Ênfase no processo administrativo Planejar • Objetivos • Metas • Planos Organizar • Estrutura organizacional Dirigir • Mot...
Enfoque funcional
Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay
Image by Анастасия Гепп from Pixabay
Enfoque processual
Ciclicidade Image by kmicican from Pixabay
Organicidade
Flexibilidade
Sistematização
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay Interatividade
Acesse o curso completo + material complementar: https://www.udemy.com/50-ferramentas-de-gestao
Funções do Processo Administrativo
Funções do Processo Administrativo
Funções do Processo Administrativo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Funções do Processo Administrativo

22 views

Published on

Funções do processo administrativo. Enfoque processual. Enfoque funcional. PODC - Planejar, Organizar, Dirigir e Controlar.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Funções do Processo Administrativo

  1. 1. Teoria neoclássica da administração Image by Eli Digital Creative from Pixabay
  2. 2. Conjunto de teorias que surgem na década de 1950. Peter Drucker, Willian Newman, Ernest Dale, Ralph Davis, Louis Allen e George Terry.
  3. 3. Ênfase no processo administrativo Planejar • Objetivos • Metas • Planos Organizar • Estrutura organizacional Dirigir • Motivação • Liderança Controla • Medir • Análises
  4. 4. Enfoque funcional
  5. 5. Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay
  6. 6. Image by Анастасия Гепп from Pixabay
  7. 7. Enfoque processual
  8. 8. Ciclicidade Image by kmicican from Pixabay
  9. 9. Organicidade
  10. 10. Flexibilidade
  11. 11. Sistematização
  12. 12. Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay Interatividade
  13. 13. Acesse o curso completo + material complementar: https://www.udemy.com/50-ferramentas-de-gestao

×