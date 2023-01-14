Successfully reported this slideshow.
Imperfecto de los verbos ser y estar

Jan. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Presente de los verbos irregulares ser y estar
Presente de los verbos irregulares ser y estar
Imperfecto de los verbos ser y estar

Jan. 14, 2023
Education

Conjugación del tiempo imperfecto del indicativo de los verbos ser y estar.

Conjugación del tiempo imperfecto del indicativo de los verbos ser y estar.

Education
License: CC Attribution License
Imperfecto de los verbos ser y estar

  1. 1. Imperfecto de los verbos irregulares SER ESTAR
  2. 2. Yo era Tú eras Él/Ella/Usted era Nosotros/Nosotras éramos Vosotros/Vosotras erais Ellos/Ellas/Ustedes eran (los pronombre personales no son obligatorios) SER
  3. 3. Yo estaba Tú estabas Él/Ella/Usted estaba Nosotros/Nosotras estábamos Vosotros/Vosotras estabais Ellos/Ellas/Ustedes estaban (los pronombre personales no son obligatorios) ESTAR
  4. 4. Practicando ¿Quién era tu cantante favorito cuando tenías 15 años? Era Ricky Martin ¿Dónde estabas a las 2 de la tarde? Estuba en mi casa Estaba

