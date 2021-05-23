Dinámica de rotación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 1 Dinámica Rotacional En Cinemática Rotacional describimos el movimiento de Rotació...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 2 Definiremos primero el torque o momento de rotación para el caso de una particula...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 3 El módulo o magnitud del torque también se puede expresar con una distancia denom...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 4  Momentos de inercia de cuerpos rígidos A continuación se muestran los momentos ...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 5 3) Torque sobre un cuerpo rígido Supongamos una particula de masa i m de un cuerp...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 6 Se tiene una analogía entre las magnitudes físicas de la rotación y la traslación...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 7 Como el centro O del cuerpo se encuentra directamente encima del punto de contact...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 8 El rodamiento de un cuerpo rígido se puede visualizar como la superposición de do...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 9 6) Energía cinética en el rodamiento El eje que pasa por el punto de contacto C e...
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 10
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 11
Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 12
  1. 1. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 1 Dinámica Rotacional En Cinemática Rotacional describimos el movimiento de Rotación de un cuerpo rígido sin conocer sus causas, empleando magnitudes físicas como el desplazamiento angular, la velocidad angular y la aceleración angular. En Dinámica Rotacional se estudian las causas que producen el movimiento de rotación de los cuerpos rígidos mediante magnitudes físicas análogas al movimiento de traslación donde se aplican las leyes de Newton. Estas magnitudes son: el momento de inercia que es el análogo de la masa y el torque que es el análogo de la fuerza. Veremos que el torque neto que actúa sobre un cuerpo rígido determina su aceleración angular de la misma manera que la fuerza neta determina la aceleración lineal sobre un cuerpo. Esta será la ley fundamental de la dinámica de rotación de un cuerpo rígido. Analizaremos primero la rotación de un cuerpo rígido alrededor de un eje que esta fijo (rotación pura) en un marco de referencia inercial. Posteriormente se trabajara la rotación de cuerpos rígidos que no están fijos, específicamente veremos el caso común de rodadura de un cuerpo rigido que se estudia como un movimiento combinado de rotación y traslación. 1) Torque o Momento de Torsión Para hacer rotar un cuerpo rígido es necesario aplicar una fuerza. La capacidad de esa fuerza para producir una rotación depende de su modulo, dirección y punto de aplicación respecto a un eje de rotación. Por ejemplo cuando tratamos de aflojar o apretar una tuerca con una llave inglesa, su eficiencia aumenta si aumentamos el módulo de la fuerza, pero también aumenta si aplicamos la fuerza en un punto que este lo más alejado del eje rotación y en dirección perpendicular al mango de la llave.
  2. 2. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 2 Definiremos primero el torque o momento de rotación para el caso de una particula y más adelante se ampliara este concepto para el caso general de un cuerpo rígido. Si una fuerza F  es aplicada sobre una particula situada en un punto P cuya posición con respecto al origen O de un marco de referencia inercial esta dado por el vector r  , el torque o momento de rotación   que se produce sobre la particula respecto al origen O, se define matemáticamente con el siguiente producto vectorial: F r       (1) El módulo o magnitud de este producto vectorial es:    Sen F r    (2) Donde  : ángulo formado entre r  y F  El torque   es un vector que es perpendicular al plano formado por r  y F  El sentido del torque   esta dado por la regla de la mano derecha (ver tema de vectores). Según esta regla con los dedos entrecerrados de la mano derecha, se hace girar r  hacia F  y luego la dirección del pulgar extendido indica la dirección y sentido del vector torque   La unidad del torque en el SI es: Newton. Metro = N .m z   y r  P F  x 
  3. 3. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 3 El módulo o magnitud del torque también se puede expresar con una distancia denominada brazo de la palanca, esto es: bF Sen F r        (3) Donde  Sen r r b    , b : brazo de la palanca b : distancia donde la proyección del vector r  es perpendicular a línea de acción de la fuerza F  2) Momento de Inercia El momento de de inercia I de un sistema de partículas respecto de un eje de rotación es la suma de los productos de sus masas i m por el cuadrado de sus distancias i r perpendiculares a dicho eje. Esto es:   i i i r m I 2 (4) n n nr m r m r m r m I      .... 2 3 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 La unidad SI del momento de inercia es: kg . m2 Para una distribución continua de materia (o cuerpo rígido), la suma se transforma en una integral, esto es:   dm r I 2 (5) Donde dV dm   : :  densidad volumétrica de masa Ejemplo Eje rotación m1 m2 1 r 2 r Ejemplo r dm
  4. 4. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 4  Momentos de inercia de cuerpos rígidos A continuación se muestran los momentos de inercia respecto al centro de masa de algunos cuerpos rígidos simétricos, donde su eje de simetría pasa por su centro de masa.  Teorema de los ejes paralelos o Teorema de Steiner El momento de inercia I de un cuerpo rígido respecto a un eje arbitrario, es igual al momento de inercia CM I con respecto a un eje paralelo que pase por su centro de masa, más el producto de la masa M del cuerpo por el cuadrado de la distancia d entre los dos ejes. Esto es: 2 Md I I CM   (6)
  5. 5. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 5 3) Torque sobre un cuerpo rígido Supongamos una particula de masa i m de un cuerpo rígido qu puede rotar entorno a un eje z (ver figura). Se aplica una fuerza tangencial externa i F  sobre la particula i m que la hace girar en un círculo de radio i r en un plano xy. Por la segunda ley de Newton el módulo de esta fuerza tangencial es igual a i i i a m F  . El módulo del torque i  asociado a esta fuerza es: i i i i i i a m r F r    Como todos los elementos de masa i m giran con la misma aceleración angular se tiene que su aceleración tangencial es igual a  i i r a  . Por tanto tenemos que él torque i  es:   2 i i i r m  Sumando sobre todas las partículas obtenemos el torque neto sobre el cuerpo rígido,     I r m i i i neto      ) ( 2    I neto  Vectorialmente se tiene que:     I neto  (7) Esta ecuación nos indica que el torque neto neto   sobre un cuerpo rígido produce una aceleración angular  . Esta ecuación se conoce como la segunda ley de Newton de la rotación que y dice así: El torque neto neto   de las fuerzas externas que hacen rotar o girar un cuerpo rígido en torno a un eje, es igual al producto del momento de inercia I por la aceleración angular   .
  6. 6. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 6 Se tiene una analogía entre las magnitudes físicas de la rotación y la traslación, es decir: el torque neto neto   es el análogo de la fuerza neta neta F  , el momento de inercia I es el análogo de masa M y a la aceleración angular   es el análogo de la aceleración lineal   . Esto es:     I neto   a M Fneta    El torque neto es proporcional a la aceleración angular en el movimiento de rotación por un factor de proporcionalidad I , de la misma manera que la fuerza neta es proporcional a la aceleración lineal en el movimiento de traslación por el factor de proporcionalidad M. 4) Energía cinética de rotación Cuando un cuerpo rígido rota o gira alrededor de un eje fijo, todas las partículas tienen la misma velocidad angular . Considerando el momento de inercia I respecto al eje fijo, tenemos que la energía cinética de rotación vine dada por la siguiente ecuación: 2 2 1  I K  (8) Se tiene una analogía entre las magnitudes físicas de la rotación y la traslación, es decir: el momento de inercia I es el análogo de masa M y a la velocidad angular   es el análogo de la velocidad lineal v  . Esto es: 2 2 1  I K   2 2 1 v M K  5) Rodadura Cuando un cuerpo rígido rueda sin deslizar sobre una superficie plana, este presenta un movimiento combinado de rotación y de traslación. Si el cuerpo gira o rota un ángulo  su punto C de contacto con el piso (ver dibujo) se habrá desplazado una distancia  R s  .
  7. 7. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 7 Como el centro O del cuerpo se encuentra directamente encima del punto de contacto C, su centro de masa se mueve la misma distancia s . Luego la velocidad de CM es:   R dt d R dt ds vCM      R vCM  (9) Si la rueda tiene una aceleración angular  , su centro de masa se desplaza sobre una trayectoria rectilínea y se tiene una aceleración lineal de CM dada por:   R dt d R dt dv a CM CM      R aCM  (10) Las ruedas de un automóvil o de una bicicleta se diseñan para que ruede sin deslizar (o resbalar). Esto implica que en el punto de contacto C con el piso existe una fuerza de rozamiento estático donde la rueda permanece momentáneamente en reposo. Considerando que el punto de contacto C no se desliza, la fuerza de roce estático no realiza trabajo y la energía mecánica se conserva. Supongamos que la rueda se traslada hacia la derecha en una superficie plana. En un instante dado, un punto a la izquierda del punto C de contacto se estará moviendo hacia arriba, mientras que el punto C se estará moviendo hacia abajo. Un momento después, este último punto que baja tocara el suelo y quedara instantáneamente en reposo y así el proceso se va repitiendo
  8. 8. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 8 El rodamiento de un cuerpo rígido se puede visualizar como la superposición de dos movimientos: una rotación pura respecto a un eje que pasa por su CM y una traslación pura del CM Respecto a eje O, el punto C de contacto se mueve hacia atrás con velocidad R v    , mientras que el punto P superior se mueve hacia adelante con velocidad R v   Las velocidades instantáneas de los puntos de la rueda resultan de la superposición del movimiento de rotación y traslación. Escalarmente tenemos que:  En punto de contacto C : 0      R v R v R v v CM CM CM C   En el punto del eje O: CM CM o v v v    0  En el punto superior P : CM CM CM CM P v R v R v R v v 2      
  9. 9. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 9 6) Energía cinética en el rodamiento El eje que pasa por el punto de contacto C esta instantáneamente fijo, por tanto la energía cinética total de la rueda es: 2 2 1  C I K  Donde C I es el momento de inercia respecto a un eje en el punto de contacto. Aplicando la condición de rodadura  R vCM  y el teorema de los ejes paralelos: 2 MR I I CM C   Tenemos que la energía cinética total es: 2 2 2 ) ( 2 1 2 1          R v MR I I K cm CM C 2 2 2 1 2 1 CM CM Mv I K    (11) La ecuación (11) indica que la energía cinética total de un cuerpo que rueda es la suma de la energía cinética de rotación ( 2 2 1  CM I ) más la energía cinética de traslación ( 2 2 1 CM Mv K  )
  10. 10. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 10
  11. 11. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 11
  12. 12. Profesor Donato Loparco Galasso Página 12

