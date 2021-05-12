Proyecto de direccion jose luis rey diez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN CURSO: Desarrollo de la función directiva 2021 CEIP TIERRA DE PINARES JOSE LUIS REY DIEZ DNI: 093407...
1. JUSTIFICACION PERSONAL DEL PROYECTO........................................................ 1 ANÁLISIS DIAGNÓSTICO DEL ...
1 1. JUSTIFICACION PERSONAL DEL PROYECTO. El proyecto que se presenta a continuación parte de la realización del curso El ...
2 - Comunicar: saber escuchar y transmitir, establecer metas de forma común. - Gestionar la inteligencia emocional. - Comp...
3 2.1. ANÁLISIS DAFO DEL CENTRO EN EL MOMENTO ACTUAL.   Para facilitar el proceso de mejora del centro que permita crear u...
4 - Buena relación entre los miembros de la comunidad educativa. - Muy buena colaboración de las familias y del AMPA con l...
5 2. ÁREAS DE MEJORA 3.1. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO 3.1.1. Horario de reuniones - Se establece un horario ...
6 3.3. MEJORAS EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA - Reorganizar y concretar los documentos oficiales de centro. -...
7 4. OBJETIVOS Para tener un visión más completa a alcanzar en estos próximos cursos, los objetivos se agrupan en las sigu...
8 4.4. REFERENTES A LAS INSTALACIONES, RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS Y MATERIALES l. Gestionar de manera adecuada y eficaz todos los...
PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Establecer horarios de reuniones unificados para el funcionamiento de los órganos de gobierno, así com...
10 PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Distribuir las funciones, responsabilidades y tareas de forma equitativa entre el claustro a través...
11 PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Formar e informar al profesorado a inicios de curso en los diferentes proyectos de centro para hace...
12 5.2. MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA DE CENTRO PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Fomentar los procesos comunicativos y colaborativos entre ...
13 Coordinar con los servicios sociales la concesión de ayudas educativas, teniendo en cuenta el informe de absentismo de ...
14 Claustro de profesores Crear el grupo de radio del colegio con alumnado interesado de 4º a 6º. Inicio de curso (desarro...
15 PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Potenciar el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje en lengua inglesa, Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción T...
16 5.4. MEJORAS EN EL USO DE ESPACIOS PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Organizar y mejorar los espacios interiores y exteriores creando...
17 Organizar grupos de alumnos encargados/ responsables por niveles. Inicio de curso (revisable mensualmente) Tutores en c...
18 DIRECTOR Primaria Personal de administracióneducativa SECRETARIA Primaria JEFE DE ESTUDIOS Educaciónfísica EOEP 2 Profe...
19 6.2. RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS. Los recursos económicos del centro son los que provienen de la Consejería de Educación de Cas...
20 Este es pues mi proyecto: la educación del futuro como centro público de calidad que ofrece una enseñanza innovadora y ...
  1. 1. PROYECTO DE DIRECCIÓN CURSO: Desarrollo de la función directiva 2021 CEIP TIERRA DE PINARES JOSE LUIS REY DIEZ DNI: 09340758K
  2. 2. 1. JUSTIFICACION PERSONAL DEL PROYECTO........................................................ 1 ANÁLISIS DIAGNÓSTICO DEL CENTRO. .................................................................................... 2 2.1. ANÁLISIS DAFO DEL CENTRO EN EL MOMENTO ACTUAL. ............................................ 3 2. ÁREAS DE MEJORA.................................................................................................... 5 3.1. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO ................................................... 5 3.1.1. Horario de reuniones......................................................................................................................................5 3.1.2. Atención a los miembros de la comunidad educativa ..............................................................................5 3.1.3. Comisiones de trabajo ...................................................................................................................................5 3.1.4. Formación ........................................................................................................................................................5 3.2. MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA DE CENTRO ............................................................. 5 3.3. MEJORAS EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA ...................... 6 3.4. MEJORAS EN EL USO DE ESPACIOS............................................................................ 6 4. OBJETIVOS................................................................................................................... 7 4.1. REFERENTE A LA ACTUACIÓN DEL EQUIPO DIRECTO Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO............................................................................................................ 7 4.2. REFERENTE AL ALUMNADO: MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA. .................................... 7 4.3. REFERENTE A LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA: PROFESORADO E INNOVACIÓN EDUCATIVA........................................................................... 7 4.4. REFERENTES A LAS INSTALACIONES, RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS Y MATERIALES.. 8 5. PLANES DE ACTUACIÓN Y TEMPORALIZACIÓN................................................... 8 5.1. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO. .................................................. 8 5.2. MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA DE CENTRO ............................................................12 5.3. MEJORAS EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA .....................13 5.4. MEJORAS EN EL USO DE ESPACIOS...........................................................................16 6. RECURSOS Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL CENTRO PARA EL LOGRO DE LOS OBJETIVOS...........................................................................................................................17 6.1. RECURSOS HUMANOS. ........................................................................................................17 6.2. RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS...................................................................................................19 7. SEGUIMIENTO Y EVALUACIÓN DEL PROYECTO: INDICADORES DE LOGRO .19 8. CONCLUSIÓN..............................................................................................................19
  3. 3. 1 1. JUSTIFICACION PERSONAL DEL PROYECTO. El proyecto que se presenta a continuación parte de la realización del curso El Desarrollo de la Función Directiva ante la próxima asunción de la dirección de mi centro, el CEIP Tierra de Pinares de Mojados (Valladolid) Desde la experiencia de 11 cursos académicos en equipo directivo, tanto como de secretario como de jefe de estudios, hay que tener en cuenta que un equipo directivo se encuentra con muchos obstáculos, y además tiene la responsabilidad de tomar decisiones y asumir funciones importantes para el día a día del centro, además de la carga burocrática de los centros educativos, que no facilita para nada el desarrollo del primer objetivo de un director: liderar un equipo de trabajo en continua comunicación con la comunidad educativa para llegar al fin común, el desarrollo integro de los alumnos. Me gustaría formar equipo con personas que comparten la visión de la educación como mejora individual y social, no concibo la dirección del centro como un cargo en manos exclusivas del director sino como un equipo integrado y con funciones compartidas por la dirección, la jefatura de estudios y la secretaría, además de por los equipos de nivel, internivel y coordinadores de los diferentes proyectos de centro, siendo todos un grupo de personas más amplio que suma al aportar ideas, asesorar, ayudar, criticar de manera constructiva, construir e implementar. Considero que todo equipo directivo debe distinguirse por: - Ser siempre accesibles y cercanos a las personas con la que trabajamos, tanto emocionalmente como físicamente en las acciones que se necesiten. - Tener claro que nuestra labor es de servicio a las personas que forman nuestra comunidad educativa. - Impulsar y coordinar los distintos proyectos que se llevan a cabo en el centro. - Dar importancia al cuidado de las buenas relaciones y buen clima entre los distintos sectores de la comunidad educativa. - Marcarnos como equipo directivo objetivos básicos definidos, alcanzables y realistas. Como director tendré que tomar decisiones que llevaré a cabo contando siempre con la opinión de la comunidad educativa a la que represento. Por tanto, el trabajo, la participación, el consenso, el compromiso y el buen clima en las relaciones serán las bases más importantes de este proyecto. Las características que como líder del centro me gustaría tener son (adaptado de Fernando González Ferreras): - Compromiso con el centro, con el profesorado, con las familias y con las instituciones. - Coordinar el trabajo en equipo: “juntos podemos hacer grandes cosas” - Confianza en uno mismo y en los demás; delegar las funciones correspondientes.
  4. 4. 2 - Comunicar: saber escuchar y transmitir, establecer metas de forma común. - Gestionar la inteligencia emocional. - Complementariedad: “ninguno de nosotros es tan listo como todos nosotros juntos”. - Inteligencia para resolver eficazmente los problemas. - Innovar, motivar e implicar a toda la comunidad educativa. ANÁLISIS DIAGNÓSTICO DEL CENTRO. EL CEIP Tierra de Pinares es un centro de titularidad pública, perteneciente a la Junta de Castilla y León en el que se imparte 2º ciclo de Infantil y la etapa de Educación Primaria, contando en la actualidad con 5 unidades de infantil y 12 de primaria. En el municipio es el único colegio, rural, de integración y de compensatoria, con alumnos inmigrantes y alumnos tutelados por menores procedentes de la Escuela Hogar “La Alameda”. Por estos motivos, la principal característica de sus alumnos es la gran heterogeneidad que hay entre ellos, lo que hace necesario que el centro cuente con espacios y materiales suficientes para conseguir una mayor implicación y motivación del alumnado. Como señas de identidad respecto al centro en relación con las TIC destacamos: - el fomento de la lectura y la escritura a través del uso de las TIC y de la biblioteca de aula y del centro, gracias a la biblioteca virtual BiblioPini, y al proyecto Leemo´s. - el uso pedagógico de la tecnología (TICs) en el aula. - la formación continua del profesorado. - Es un centro con CODICE TIC Nivel 5 de excelencia. Podemos destacar cuatro aspectos claves que diferencian a este centro del resto y que le convertido en uno de los más reconocidos institucionalmente y en un referente a nivel nacional e internacional: 1- Organización en grupos flexibles en las áreas instrumentales de inglés, lenguaje y matemáticas en primaria. 2- El uso de las tecnologías en el aula en todos los niveles que ha llevado a este centro a convertirse en uno de los únicos 6 centros educativos de España con la distinción “SMART Exemplary School” (SES) 3- El blog “La Piña 3.0”, basado en el uso de los recursos tecnológicos del centro para el trabajo de lectoescritura a partir de la prensa digital, la radio online y la televisión online. 4- Por último, destacamos el compromiso del centro con el entorno natural y con el medio ambiente, además de con la consecución de los ODS, presentes en el PEC y concretados en la PGA. Desde el año 2019 es distinguido como Centro educativo Sostenible de la Consejería de Educación, además de ser el único centro ECOESCUELA de la comunidad.
  5. 5. 3 2.1. ANÁLISIS DAFO DEL CENTRO EN EL MOMENTO ACTUAL.   Para facilitar el proceso de mejora del centro que permita crear un proyecto de dirección actual, contextualizado y real, se parte de su análisis actual siendo los resultados obtenidos los siguientes: DEBILIDADES AMENAZAS - Es necesario actualizar el PEC a la situación actual de centro. - Existencia de varios proyectos de trabajo: TIC, medioambiental, lectura y escritura que pueden agobiar al profesorado, especialmente de nueva incorporación. - Duplicidad de contenidos en diferentes documentos oficiales de centro: PEC, Programaciones, Propuesta curricular… - Falta de estabilidad en 1/3 del profesorado: el profesorado tiende a acercarse a casa con los años y las posibilidades de concurso y/o concursillo modifica la plantilla en cada curso. - Instalaciones en algunas zonas mejorables. - Descenso de natalidad. - El aumento de alumnado inmigrante y con asistencia irregular. - Situaciones económicamente difíciles de un abanico amplio de familias, agravada durante pandemia. - Brecha digital entre familias-alumnado inmigrante con respecto al resto. - Problemas en la implementación del programa “Escuelas conectadas” FORTALEZAS OPORTUNIDADES - Gran implicación del claustro en todos los proyectos cada año. - Metodología individualizada que se ve fortalecida con los resultados académicos. - La Piña 3.0 y BiblioPini son proyectos con buena acogida entre el alumnado y las familias y el nuevo profesorado se interesa por el manejo de herramientas para su implementación. - El nivel de competencia digital del profesor es elevado, lo que facilita el desarrollo de los proyectos TIC de centro. - Los agrupamientos flexibles para la atención a la diversidad. - Es un centro con nivel CODICE TIC 5, referente a nivel regional y provincial. - La colaboración de instituciones, organismos y asociaciones locales. - Las buenas relaciones del centro con las instituciones educativas. - Adquisición de material tecnológico con diferentes iniciativas para su uso por parte del alumnado.
  6. 6. 4 - Buena relación entre los miembros de la comunidad educativa. - Muy buena colaboración de las familias y del AMPA con la escuela. - Buenos cauces comunicativos escuela- familia. - El centro transmite a su alumnado y familias valores relacionados con la igualdad, la colaboración y la cooperación, el respeto y la tolerancia. - La “marca de centro” y la imagen transmitida en redes sociales (identidad digital) es muy positiva. - La red wifi instalada por el centro y el ayuntamiento.
  7. 7. 5 2. ÁREAS DE MEJORA 3.1. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO 3.1.1. Horario de reuniones - Se establece un horario de reuniones unificado para el funcionamiento de los órganos de gobierno. 3.1.2. Atención a los miembros de la comunidad educativa - Se establece un horario flexible de atención a la comunidad educativa por parte del profesorado, manteniendo como fijo un día a la semana, no coincidente entre los interniveles. 3.1.3. Comisiones de trabajo - Distribución de funciones, responsabilidades y tareas de forma equitativa. - Se establecen las siguientes comisiones de trabajo para el establecimiento de propuestas y la realización de un trabajo coordinado: o Comisión del plan de lectura y uso de la biblioteca de centro. o Comisión TIC. o Comisión de actividades generales de centro. 3.1.4. Formación - Realizar formación al profesorado respecto al blog de centro. - Formar e informar al profesorado a inicios de curso en los diferentes proyectos de centro. 3.2. MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA DE CENTRO - Entregar al profesorado y las familias de un resumen del RRI al inicio de curso. - Incrementar el grado de participación en la renovación parcial del Consejo escolar. - Facilitar la colaboración familiar en actividades de centro, ya sea de aula o generales. - Mantener los cauces comunicativos familia escuela a través de las herramientas web disponibles: página web, redes sociales, equipos de TEAMS y Aula virtual y APP del centro. - Formar en el uso de las TIC a las familias que lo necesiten y facilitar la asistencia en remoto. - Crear píldoras informativas en el uso de las TIC para uso de familias, alumnado y profesorado. - Coordinar con los servicios sociales la concesión de ayudas educativas, teniendo en cuenta el informe de absentismo de centro.
  8. 8. 6 3.3. MEJORAS EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA - Reorganizar y concretar los documentos oficiales de centro. - Impulsar las metodologías activas en los niveles de primaria, basadas en la formación del profesorado. - Trabajar y evaluar competencialmente. - Impulsar Proyecto Formación en Centro en innovación metodológica, competencia científica y TIC. - Crear el grupo de radio del colegio con alumnado interesado de 4º a 6º. - Impulsar el uso de lengua inglesa a través del blog de centro con colaboraciones intercentros entre colegios de nuestra provincia, comunidad país o internacionales. - Continuar con los agrupamientos flexibles como medida de atención a la diversidad. - Continuar la coordinación con la escuela infantil como etapa previa, y cono el instituto como etapa posterior. - Sistematizar e implantar dentro del Plan de lectura la lectura digital vinculada al reconocimiento LeoTIC. 3.4. MEJORAS EN EL USO DE ESPACIOS - Gestionar aspectos como el mantenimiento y el cuidado de instalaciones, haciendo énfasis en la prevención de riesgos. - Crear rincones de la biblioteca en planta inferior y gestionar y coordinar el uso de los diferentes corners ya creados, a través de la correspondiente comisión. - Crear un aula exterior, en colaboración con el ayuntamiento, y acondicionar los espacios naturales del centro para su uso didáctico. De esta forma, el modelo de dirección que pretendo llevar a la práctica está basado en los siguientes principios: Dirección; Toma de decisiones colegiada, con una actuación coordinada y un reparto de funciones y responsabilidades entre el profesorado en el ámbito ejecutivo basado en el diálogo, consenso e intercambio fluido de información. Innovación; El Equipo Directivo se preocupará por la innovación educativa - dinamiza y promueve cambios - así como por la formación del equipo de profesores. Promoverá el trabajo en equipo eficaz y la toma de decisiones compartida. Potenciará el impulso y puesta en marcha de programas e iniciativas de formación e innovación que mejoren el funcionamiento del Centro. Participación; Buscando la cohesión de todos los sectores de la Comunidad Educativa y la colaboración en toma de decisiones compartidas, recogiendo iniciativas tanto individuales como colectivas de la Comunidad Educativa. Así mismo, se potenciará la coordinación y dinamización de los órganos de gobierno y de coordinación docente, respetando y ejecutando acuerdos tomados.
  9. 9. 7 4. OBJETIVOS Para tener un visión más completa a alcanzar en estos próximos cursos, los objetivos se agrupan en las siguientes dimensiones de actuación, que concretan con los ámbitos anteriormente señalados. 4.1. REFERENTE A LA ACTUACIÓN DEL EQUIPO DIRECTO Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO a. Tener una comunicación fluida, actitud de apoyo entre los miembros del equipo directivo, con el fin de transmitir a la comunidad educativa un mensaje consensuado. b. Crear un plan de comunicación del centro, con pautas para el uso del correo electrónico, pagina web, aula Moodle/TEAMS y RRSS. c. Fomentar la cooperación y el trabajo en equipo de todos los profesionales del centro ejerciendo desde la dirección el papel de coordinación, facilitando el desarrollo de todos aquellos proyectos e iniciativas que repercutan en el buen funcionamiento del centro. d. Reforzar el liderazgo de los coordinadores de los diferentes interniveles y de las comisiones del centro. 4.2. REFERENTE AL ALUMNADO: MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA. e. Fomentar la información, comunicación y participación a través de: asambleas, tutorías, talleres, actividades extraescolares y complementarias, escuelas de formación o el blog de centro. f. Desarrollar la competencia lingüística a través del proyecto de centro La Piña 3.0. g. Fomentar un hábito de cuidado de nuestro entorno a partir del proyecto medioambiental de centro llamado “RqR por el medio ambiente”, dándolo a conocer a toda la comunidad educativa. h. Adquirir hábitos básicos para una buena comunicación verbal: utilizando tanto el castellano como el inglés con fluidez suficiente para defender propuestas en clase, saber escuchar, preguntar, saber comunicar… i. Atender al alumnado acorde a sus características individuales, adaptando los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje a las diferentes realidades. 4.3. REFERENTE A LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA: PROFESORADO E INNOVACIÓN EDUCATIVA. i. Impulsar la formación en Centros con planes consensuados que den respuesta a las necesidades del mismo con tres itinerarios básicos a desarrollar a medida que el metodologías activas y educación ambiental. j. Impulsar y fomentar el uso de las TIC y la realización de proyectos en todos los niveles que mejoren los servicios prestados por el centro tanto en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje como en la gestión del mismo. k. Valorar la innovación y la creatividad como aspectos ya representativos del Centro.
  10. 10. 8 4.4. REFERENTES A LAS INSTALACIONES, RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS Y MATERIALES l. Gestionar de manera adecuada y eficaz todos los medios humanos, recursos materiales y económicos. m. Mejorar y renovar las instalaciones, el material didáctico y el material informático. n. Colaborar con las instituciones del entorno en orden a mejorar la calidad de la enseñanza. Resumiendo estos objetivos podemos destacar la búsqueda de los siguientes elementos en el proyecto de dirección: - La mejora de los aprendizajes y de los resultados escolares así como a la reducción del abandono escolar y/o prevención, según el caso. - La dirección, coordinación, organización y la gestión del centro. - Dinamización e impulso de la participación de los distintos sectores de la comunidad educativa. - Fomento y mejora del clima de convivencia, la igualdad de género, la promoción de planes de mejora de la calidad del centro. - Puesta en marcha de programas e iniciativas de innovación y formación que mejoren el funcionamiento del centro y en especial sobre la educación y evaluación basada en competencias, la dinamización y fomento de la coordinación de la aplicación de las medidas de atención a la diversidad y la extensión de las tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación a las actividades que se desarrollen en el centro educativo, así como de procesos educativos medioambientales. 5. PLANES DE ACTUACIÓN Y TEMPORALIZACIÓN. A continuación se establecerán las estrategias de intervención, medidas y actuaciones a desarrollar para la consecución de los objetivos planteados anteriormente. 5.1. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ÓRGANOS DE GOBIERNO. Impulsar la acción tutorial individual y de grupo como instrumento esencial para llevar a cabo la orientación educativa y profesional, así como las diversificaciones y adaptaciones curriculares de los alumnos.
  11. 11. PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Establecer horarios de reuniones unificados para el funcionamiento de los órganos de gobierno, así como para atención a las familias. Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Coordinar a principio de curso las sesiones de coordinación entre los diferentes miembros de la comunidad educativa. Septiembre Jefatura de estudios y profesorado Establecer días fijos de reunión en los niveles, interniveles y CCP. Septiembre Jefatura de estudios Establecer un horario fijo de atención a los miembros de la comunidad educativa, siendo no coincidente entre los interniveles. Principio de curso Jefatura de estudios Flexibilizar y facilitar la forma de atención a las familias mediante el uso de medios tecnológicos. Todo el curso Jefatura de estudios y profesorado Coordinar las reuniones generales no coincidentes entre interniveles en fecha y horario. Inicio de curso Jefatura de estudios, coordinadores (CCP) y profesorado Indicadores de logro Evaluación Las reuniones de coordinación se realizan en el horario establecido Las reuniones de coordinación se realizan en el horario establecido. El tiempo establecido se considera el adecuado El horario establecido es el adecuado siguiendo la propuesta de la PC La atención a las familias se realiza de forma adecuada. Se usan los medios tecnológicos y se flexibiliza el horario de atención para la atención a las familias. Se realizan las reuniones en la fecha programa. No existen cambios no justificados de reuniones. Evaluación PGA en febrero Memoria final de curso
  12. 12. 10 PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Distribuir las funciones, responsabilidades y tareas de forma equitativa entre el claustro a través de la creación de comisiones de trabajo en la que estén representados todos los interniveles. Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Crear comisión del plan de lectura y uso de la biblioteca de centro. Inicio de curso Jefatura de estudios y profesorado Continuar con la comisión TIC de centro. Crear comisión de actividades generales de centro. Crear comisión medioambiental de centro que colabore con el comité ambiental. Indicadores de logro Evaluación La comisión organiza actividades acordes a todos los niveles. El alumnado y las familias participan en las actividades planteadas. Se realiza una actualización de la web de centro. Se coordinan actividades a desarrollar a partir del plan TIC. Se dan propuestas de actuación en cada nivel. Se organizan los recursos disponibles del centro. Se coordinan actividades en los diferentes niveles para desarrollar en las actividades generales de centro. El profesorado y alumnado participa de las actividades planteadas. Se coordinan acciones medioambientales conjuntas de centro. Se preparan y organizan los espacios de nuestro entorno para su uso educativo. Se plantean retos medioambientales familiares. Las familias participan de los retos medioambientales. Al finalizar cada trimestre Memoria fin de curso.
  13. 13. 11 PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Formar e informar al profesorado a inicios de curso en los diferentes proyectos de centro para hacerle partícipe de los mismos y encuentra sentido a su implementación. Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Hacer una sesión formativa e informativa sobre los proyectos generales de centro Septiembre Jefatura de estudios y coordinadores Coordinar el desarrollo del blog La Piña 3.0. Septiembre y al principio de cada trimestre. Coordinador TIC y jefatura de estudios. Coordinar el desarrollo del blog BiblioPini. Septiembre y al principio de cada trimestre. Comité del plan lector Coomité TIC Jefatura de estudios Coordinar el desarrollo del proyecto medioambiental de centro Septiembre y al principio de cada trimestre. Coordinador medioambiental y jefatura de estudios. Indicadores de logro Evaluación El profesorado conoce y se implica en el desarrollo de los proyectos de centro. El profesorado pregunta cuestiones relativas a los proyectos de centro. Cada nivel elige 2 tipos de documentos a trabajar específicamente por su alumnado en cada trimestre. El alumnado participa en las actividades de BiblioPini. El profesorado y el alumnado publica en las fechas señaladas. Las familias establecen un feed back con las entradas publicadas. El profesorado conoce y se implica en el desarrollo de las actividades generales ambientales de centro: compostera, huerto, retos… Mensual Trimestral Memoria fin de curso
  14. 14. 12 5.2. MEJORAS EN LA CONVIVENCIA DE CENTRO PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Fomentar los procesos comunicativos y colaborativos entre los diferentes estamentos de la comunidad educativa como la base de una buena relación entre el profesorado y entre la familia y la escuela. Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Entregar al profesorado y las familias de un resumen del RRI al inicio de curso. Septiembre Equipo directivo Incrementar el grado de participación en la renovación parcial del Consejo escolar a través de la implicación. Con la convocatoria Equipo directivo Facilitar la colaboración familiar en actividades de centro, ya sea de aula o generales. Todo el curso Profesorado y tutores Mantener los cauces comunicativos familia escuela a través de las herramientas web disponibles: página web, redes sociales, equipos de TEAMS y Aula virtual y APP del centro. Todo el curso Equipo directivo Comisión TIC Formar en el uso de las TIC a las familias que lo necesiten y facilitar la asistencia en remoto. Todo el curso Equipo directivo Comisión TIC Crear píldoras informativas en el uso de las TIC para uso de familias, alumnado y profesorado. Todo el curso Equipo directivo Comisión TIC
  15. 15. 13 Coordinar con los servicios sociales la concesión de ayudas educativas, teniendo en cuenta el informe de absentismo de centro. Primer trimestre (con continuidad) Equipo directivo Servicios sociales ayuntamiento Indicadores de logro Evaluación - El profesorado y las familias conocen el reglamento de régimen interno y su aplicación. - El claustro presenta candidatos suficientes para la renovación del consejo. - Las familias participan activamente en las actividades del centro. - Las familias reciben adecuadamente la información de interés por los medios establecidos. - Las familias reciben asistencia y formación en el uso de las TIC. - Se reduce el nivel de absentismo en el centro. Mensual Trimestral 5.3. MEJORAS EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN ACADÉMICA Y METODOLÓGICA PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Impulsar un cambio metodológico basado en el uso de metodologías activas a partir de la modificación y concreción del PEC y de la PC, basado en la formación del profesorado a través del Proyecto de Formación de Centro (PFC) Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Reorganizar y concretar los documentos oficiales de centro. Primer trimestre Equipo directivo CCP Impulsar las metodologías activas en los niveles de primaria, partiendo de la formación del profesorado. Primer trimestre (continuación el 2º y 3º trimestre) Equipo directivo Profesorado Impulsar Proyecto Formación en Centro en innovación metodológica, competencia científica y TIC. Inicio de curso Coordinadora de formación
  16. 16. 14 Claustro de profesores Crear el grupo de radio del colegio con alumnado interesado de 4º a 6º. Inicio de curso (desarrollo todo el curso) Dirección y alumnado de 4º a 6º Continuar con los agrupamientos flexibles como medida de atención a la diversidad. Todo el curso Equipo directivo Claustro de profesores Continuar la coordinación con la escuela infantil como etapa previa, y cono el instituto como etapa posterior. Primer trimestre y tercer trimestre Equipo directivo Profesorado de infantil Sistematizar e implantar dentro del Plan de lectura la lectura digital vinculada al reconocimiento LeoTIC. Todo el curso Jefatura de estudios Comisión del plan lector Indicadores de logro - Se concretan y organizan los documentos oficiales de centro. - La valoración de la ejecución de las UD creadas a partir de la formación es positiva. - El alumnado se implica en el proceso de aprendizaje de forma activa. - Se ha creado y funciona activamente el grupo de radio del colegio. - Los agrupamientos flexibles en primaria facilitan la atención de las necesidades individuales. - Se realizan coordinaciones trimestrales con la escuela infantil y con el instituto. - Generalizar el uso de herramientas de lectura digital. Mensual en reuniones internivel Evaluación PGA en febrero Memoria fin de curso
  17. 17. 15 PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Potenciar el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje en lengua inglesa, Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Impulsar el uso de lengua inglesa a través del blog de centro con colaboraciones intercentros entre colegios de nuestra provincia, comunidad país o internacionales. Todo el curso Jefatura de estudios Comisión TIC Profesorado Especialistas de inglés Crear podcast temáticos en lengua inglesa para la radio del centro. Inicio de curso (desarrollo todo el curso) Profesorado especialista de inglés Continuar con los agrupamientos flexibles como medida de atención a la diversidad. Todo el curso Equipo directivo Profesorado especialista de inglés Indicadores de logro - Los resultados académicos en lengua inglesa han mejorado. - Se crean podcast temáticos en lengua inglesa de forma mensual. - Los agrupamientos flexibles favorecen la atención de las necesidades individuales. Mensual Trimestral Evaluación PGA de febrero Memoria fin de curso
  18. 18. 16 5.4. MEJORAS EN EL USO DE ESPACIOS PROPUESTA DE MEJORA Organizar y mejorar los espacios interiores y exteriores creando espacios emocionantes para la lectura y el aprendizaje, para la mejora de la convivencia y la reducción de conflictos Actuaciones a desarrollar Acción Temporalización Responsables Gestionar aspectos como el mantenimiento y el cuidado de instalaciones, haciendo énfasis en la prevención de riesgos. Todo el curso Dirección y claustro Crear rincones de la biblioteca en planta inferior y gestionar y coordinar el uso de los diferentes corners ya creados, a través de la correspondiente comisión. Primer trimestre Comisión del plan de lectura y uso de la biblioteca Crear un aula exterior, en colaboración con el ayuntamiento, y acondicionar los espacios naturales del centro para su uso didáctico. Todo el curso Dirección Ayuntamiento Comisión medioambiental Diseñar juegos de patio para uso y disfrute de los alumnos en su tiempo de recreo. Preferiblemente en septiembre Profesorado Ampa Ayuntamiento Elaboración de un decálogo de normas y uso de las zonas de juego. Inicio de curso Tutores y alumnado Elaborar juegos con material reciclado. Todo el curso Tutores y alumnado Realizar actividades grupales y cooperativas. Todo el curso Profesorado (coordinados por EF) y alumnado
  19. 19. 17 Organizar grupos de alumnos encargados/ responsables por niveles. Inicio de curso (revisable mensualmente) Tutores en cada grupo Indicadores de logro Evaluación - El mantenimiento y cuidado de las instalaciones es el adecuado. - Se han creado y se usan de forma habitual los corners de la biblioteca de planta inferior. - Se ha creado el aula didáctica exterior. - Se han diseñado y creado juegos de patio en las zonas comunes. - Cada grupo tiene su encargado/responsable. Memoria final de curso. 6. RECURSOS Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL CENTRO PARA EL LOGRO DE LOS OBJETIVOS. 6.1. RECURSOS HUMANOS. Para el curso 2021-2022 estarán en funcionamiento 18 unidades con 273 alumnos distribuidos de la siguiente manera. 1º EI 2º EI 3º EI 1º EP 2º EP 3º EP 4º EP 5º EP 6º EP TOTAL 1 aula 2 aulas 2 aulas 2 aulas 2 aulas 2 aulas 2 aulas 2 aulas 3 aulas 18 unidades 20 19 25 40 35 32 34 32 36 273 Las unidades/profesores/especialistas se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
  20. 20. 18 DIRECTOR Primaria Personal de administracióneducativa SECRETARIA Primaria JEFE DE ESTUDIOS Educaciónfísica EOEP 2 Profesorado 28 Tutores 18 Infantil 5 Especialistas 2 Tutoras 3 Primaria 13 Especialistas 7 EF 1 Inglés 6 Tutoras 6 Especialistas 10 Apoyo infantil 1 PT 2 Compensatoria 2 Educaciónfísica 2 Música 1 AL 1 Religión 1 Personal de otras administraciones Conserje Ayuntamiento(1) Personal de limpieza Ayuntamiento(4) Personal de las empresas concesionarias Comedor Aramark Responsable 1 Ayundantes 2 Auxiliaresde limpieza 2 Transporte Linecar Acompañante 1 Madrugadores Senior Monitores 2
  21. 21. 19 6.2. RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS. Los recursos económicos del centro son los que provienen de la Consejería de Educación de Castilla y León, de la participación en algunos de los proyectos de innovación de la Consejería de Educación y de los premios recibidos por la participación en diferentes concursos de ámbito educativo. Dichos recursos son gestionados por la dirección del centro, con la colaboración de la secretaría del mismo y teniendo en cuenta la Comisión Económica del consejo escolar. 7. SEGUIMIENTO Y EVALUACIÓN DEL PROYECTO: INDICADORES DE LOGRO La evaluación del proceso se basará en la recogida de una serie de información y de su posterior valoración que vendrá determinada por los siguientes indicadores. - Grado de coherencia del proyecto y su adecuación al contexto donde se desarrolla. - Grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos y actividades propuestas. - Grado de satisfacción por parte del equipo docente, las familias y resto de la comunidad educativa sobre la capacidad de liderazgo y trabajo desarrollado por el Equipo Directivo. - Grado de cumplimiento del calendario de temporalización del proyecto de dirección. - Grado de participación del profesorado - Nivel de establecimiento de relaciones y otras instituciones Se llevarán a cabo diferentes encuestas sobre diferentes ámbitos del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, uno de ellos será un formulario sobre organización de espacios, tiempos y recursos (personales y materiales) del centro al profesorado, con cuyas conclusiones se establecerán las mejoras pertinentes en el proyecto. En general se puede decir que el profesorado, el alumnado y las familias tienen una opinión altamente satisfactoria del centro educativo a tenor de los resultados de cursos previos. A la hora de indicar agentes evaluadores destacaremos la Administración Educativa mediante el Servicio de Inspección, el propio Equipo Directivo a través de reuniones periódicas y los resultados de la Memoria Anual, el profesorado a través de los claustros, reuniones de la Comisión de coordinación Pedagógica e informes sobre la evaluación práctica docente. 8. CONCLUSIÓN Como ha quedado expuesto, el proyecto y la tarea de dirección de un Centro Educativo deben entenderse como una labor de equipo, del Equipo Directivo y del equipo docente que esté comprometido con el Centro y su Proyecto. Aunque sea el director, desde el nuevo modelo directivo, quien decida y tenga la última responsabilidad en las decisiones que se tomen.
  22. 22. 20 Este es pues mi proyecto: la educación del futuro como centro público de calidad que ofrece una enseñanza innovadora y donde los retos asumidos nos aportan esa diferenciación que buscamos.

