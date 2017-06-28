UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO CABUDARE.ESTADO LARA Apellidos Castañeda Pérez Nombres Manuel José Cédula 23.845.872 Fecha 28-06-2...
Examen de Matemática III

Examen presencial 1 manuel castañeda

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO CABUDARE.ESTADO LARA Apellidos Castañeda Pérez Nombres Manuel José Cédula 23.845.872 Fecha 28-06-2017 Examen presencial I 1. Determine si laserie dadaesconvergente odivergente,aplicandoel criteriode comparaciónpor limite    1 2 4 5 n nn (2 Ptos) 2. Emplee lapruebade la integral paradeterminarsi laserie dadaesconvergente   2 ln 1 n nn (2 Ptos) 3. Determine si laserie esabsolutamenteconvergente,condicionalmenteconvergente o divergente,empleando lapruebade larazón         0 !12 1 n n n (2 Ptos) 4. Determine si laserie dadaesconvergente odivergente.Si esconvergente encuentre su suma    1 )32)(12( 1 n nn (2 Ptos) 10

