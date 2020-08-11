Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REDES Y COMUNIDADES VIRTUALES Jetzan Anel Valdez Verduo
REDES SOCIALES UNO MISMO AMIGOS DE PRIMER NIVEL AMIGOS DE MIS AMIGOS o Red de relaciones que teje uno alrededor de si mism...
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CJNQHZD08w
COMUNIDAD VIRTUAL COMUNIDAD VIRTUAL SE CENTRA EN UN TEMA SE CENTRA EN UN TEMA UN MISMO OBJETIVO O FIN Usurarios Activos ...
EJEMPLOS FOROS DE INTERNET • CUALQUIER GRUPO DE PERSONAS QUE INTERACTUE A TRAES DE UNA PLATAFORMA VIRTUAL (SE LE DENOMINA ...
• "Estamos acostumbrados a contactar con personas y luego llegar a conocerlas. En las comunidades virtuales uno puedo lleg...
DIFERENCIAS DIFERENCIAS COMUNIDAD VIRTUAL RED SOCIAL INFORMACION Basan su experiencia en este hecho, sin acción no existe ...
Redes y comunidades virtuales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Redes y comunidades virtuales

40 views

Published on

Una descripción acerca de las diferentes herramientas de comunidad virtual

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Redes y comunidades virtuales

  1. 1. REDES Y COMUNIDADES VIRTUALES Jetzan Anel Valdez Verduo
  2. 2. REDES SOCIALES UNO MISMO AMIGOS DE PRIMER NIVEL AMIGOS DE MIS AMIGOS o Red de relaciones que teje uno alrededor de si mismo R E D S O C I A L
  3. 3. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CJNQHZD08w
  4. 4. COMUNIDAD VIRTUAL COMUNIDAD VIRTUAL SE CENTRA EN UN TEMA SE CENTRA EN UN TEMA UN MISMO OBJETIVO O FIN Usurarios Activos Usuarios Pasivos
  5. 5. EJEMPLOS FOROS DE INTERNET • CUALQUIER GRUPO DE PERSONAS QUE INTERACTUE A TRAES DE UNA PLATAFORMA VIRTUAL (SE LE DENOMINA COMUNIDAD) MENSAJERIA INSTANTANE A BLOGS
  6. 6. • "Estamos acostumbrados a contactar con personas y luego llegar a conocerlas. En las comunidades virtuales uno puedo llegar a conocer a personas y luego decidir si encontrarse con ellas". Rheinglod (1994). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaykGWoES8c
  7. 7. DIFERENCIAS DIFERENCIAS COMUNIDAD VIRTUAL RED SOCIAL INFORMACION Basan su experiencia en este hecho, sin acción no existe la comunidad virtual Aunque también hay flujo de información, se puede tener como mero repositorio de contactos OBJETIVO Tienen objetivos específicos Su objetivo se centra en el ocio/networking MARKETING Ayuda a segmentar los usuarios con mayor precisión Generan nuevas tendencias y crean eventos

×