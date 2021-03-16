Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. OBLIGACIONES EXTRACONTRACTUALES Universidad Fermín Toro. Vice Rectorado Académico. Escuela de Derecho. Barquisimeto, 09 Participante: Al-khouri, Yerina Ci:26260927 Marzo, 2021
  2. 2. OBLIGACIONES EXTRACONTRACTUALES se basa en reparar un daño por el incumplimiento de una obligación contractual. FUENTES: Conforme a lo admitido por la generalidad de los sistemas jurídicos Hecho ilícito Gestión de negocios Pago de lo indebido Enriquecimiento sin causa
  3. 3. Hecho Ilícito La responsabilidad civil derivada del hecho ilícito comprende a todas aquellas acciones u omisiones generadoras de daño Los supuestos de responsabilidad derivada de daños causados por conductas ilícitas son: Delitos contra las personas y contra la propiedad Delitos ambientales Los comportamientos culposos en el ejercicio de profesiones y oficios Los accidentes de transito
  4. 4. Gestión de negocios Se han experimentado algunas variaciones en la regulación de este instituto El código Bustamante acogió el criterio de someter la gestión de negocios al régimen de una ley única afirmando como principio general la competencia de la ley del lugar de la gestión , este criterio se sustenta en la consideración fuera de toda relación contractual Las obligaciones que nacen de la gestión de negocios contempladas en las legislaciones son: 1-la que origina el sometimiento de el gestor a todas las consecuencias de la gestión y a las que resultarían un mandato 2-La de que sin estar previamente obligado asume la gestión de un negocio ajeno que debe continuar y llevar a termino hasta que el dueño pueda proveer a si mismo su atención 3-La que surge para el dueño de negocio que ha sido bien administrado, consistente en asumir los compromisos contraídos 4- La de reembolsar al gestor de los gastos necesarios o útiles, con los intereses desde el dia en que el gestor haya hecho gastos
  5. 5. PAGO DE LO INDEBIDO El pago de lo indebido; se presenta cuando una persona denominada deudor paga a quien no es su acreedor. La ley obliga a aquel que ha recibido el pago tiene la obligación de reponerlo. Es considerado una especie de enriquecimiento sin causa, que se da cuando sin existir relación jurídica entre dos personas, una de ellas entrega una cosa a la otra con el propósito de cumplir la supuesta obligación. Todo pago presupone la existencia de una deuda; si esta no existe, la entrega no tiene razón jurídica de existir y debe ser restituida. Tal devolución es conocida como repetición de lo indebido. Esta figura jurídica crea un vínculo que se establece entre la persona que recibe lo que no tenía derecho a recibir y aquella que paga por error.
  6. 6. ENRIQUECIMIENTO SIN CAUSA El enriquecimiento sin causa es una figura clásica del Derecho Civil, que tiene el pro- pósito de brindar protección a aquella persona que se ha empobrecido a favor de otra, sin una justificación jurídica. La consideración del enriquecimiento sin causa como fuente de las obligaciones cuenta con partidarios en la doctrina moderna . El enriquecimiento injustificado es fuente primaria y general de las obligaciones que constituye un principio normativo mucho más impreciso que el contrato o el ilícito dañoso . Se trata de una fuente autónoma de las obligaciones provenientes de la ley y no de la voluntad lícita o ilícita de las partes . Surgió en Roma hacia fines de la República, como regla moral de Derecho natural, teniendo aplicación jurídica en ciertos casos, no obstante la dificultad para elaborar una acción general5 . La idea del instituto puede aparecer con relación a los contratos cuando se decreta su ineficacia y surge la obligación de restituir
