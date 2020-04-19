Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALUMNO: JOSÉ J. Rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza - aprendizaje e-Learning.
Retos en la preparación de docentes. • El docente debe ser un mediador (facilitador) entre el conocimiento y el aprendizaj...
Roles y responsabilida des del docente. 1. Facilitar el acceso a la información de calidad. 2. Transferir conocimiento med...
Habilidade s del profesor virtual. • El profesor, jugará un papel importante en el diseño de materiales y recursos electró...
Conclusione s • El fenómeno de la globalización está asociado a permanentes y vertiginosos cambios relacionados con lo eco...
Tarea No. 1: Rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje E-learning

