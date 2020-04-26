Blog slide share parte 2 (1 e 2) 21abr2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana Educação Escolar Básica José Guilmar Mariz de Oliveira Parte 2 A EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA ...
ICHSP Este conjunto de slides acompanha a publicação das Postagens: Parte 2 EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA NA EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: O ...
Educação Física na Educação Escolar Básica ICHSP Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
Educação Física Mães / Pais / Familiares Estudantes Legislação Direção Escolar / Coordenação Pedagógica Professoras / Prof...
Cultura Educação Escolar Educação Física Educação Física COMUM CULTURAL Educação Escolar Couto Ferraz ... 1854 Rui Barbosa...
Constituição da República dos Estados Unidos do Brasil, 1937 Tratamento diferenciado em relação a outros componentes curri...
Brasil, Decreto-Lei Nº 4.244 / 1942 Tratamento diferenciado em relação a outros componentes curriculares... Educação Físic...
Lei 4.024 / 20.12.1961 Art. 22. Será obrigatória a prática da educação física nos cursos primário e médio, até a idade de ...
Núcleo Comum Lei N º 5.692/1971 FIXAR MATÉRIAS DO NÚCLEO COMUM Matéria Disciplina Área de Estudo Atividade ICHSP Conteúdos...
Núcleo Comum Lei Nº 5.692/1971 Parecer Nº 853/1971 Resolução Nº 8/1971 MATÉRIAS ICHSP Conteúdos Curriculares Ensino de 1º ...
Língua Portuguesa Língua Estrangeira Moderna Geografia História Organização Social e Política do Brasil Matemática Ciência...
https://daeducacaofisicaacinesiologiahumana.blogspot.com EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: DA EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA À CINESIOLOGIA HUMANA...
  1. 1. Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana Educação Escolar Básica José Guilmar Mariz de Oliveira Parte 2 A EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA NA EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: O QUE TEM SIDO... (1) e (2) ICHSP
  2. 2. ICHSP Este conjunto de slides acompanha a publicação das Postagens: Parte 2 EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA NA EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: O QUE TEM SIDO... (1) e (2) No Blog DA EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA À CINESIOLOGIA HUMANA https://daeducacaofisicaacinesiologiahumana.blogspot.com EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: DA EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA À CINESIOLOGIA HUMANA Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  3. 3. Educação Física na Educação Escolar Básica ICHSP Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  4. 4. Educação Física Mães / Pais / Familiares Estudantes Legislação Direção Escolar / Coordenação Pedagógica Professoras / Professores de Educação Física Professoras / Professores de outros componentes curriculares Funcionárias / Funcionários de Escolas Mídia (jornal, revistas, rádio, televisão, internet...) Ficção (filmes, novelas) Análise Síntese ICHSP Como esse componente curricular tem sido entendido e considerado? Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  5. 5. Cultura Educação Escolar Educação Física Educação Física COMUM CULTURAL Educação Escolar Couto Ferraz ... 1854 Rui Barbosa ... 1879 Fernando de Azevedo ... 1920 ICHSP Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  6. 6. Constituição da República dos Estados Unidos do Brasil, 1937 Tratamento diferenciado em relação a outros componentes curriculares... Educação Física ICHSP Art 131 - A educação physica, o ensino civico e o de trabalhos manuaes serão obrigatorios em todas as escolas primarias, normaes e secundarias, não podendo nenhuma escola de qualquer desses gráos ser autorizada ou reconhecida sem que satisfaça aquela exigencia. (Brasil, 1937) Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  7. 7. Brasil, Decreto-Lei Nº 4.244 / 1942 Tratamento diferenciado em relação a outros componentes curriculares... Educação Física ICHSP NO CAPÍTULO IV, ARTIGO 19 “A educação física constituirá, nos estabelecimentos de ensino secundário, uma prática educativa obrigatória para todos os alunos, até a idade de vinte e um anos.” Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  8. 8. Lei 4.024 / 20.12.1961 Art. 22. Será obrigatória a prática da educação física nos cursos primário e médio, até a idade de 18 anos. Tratamento diferenciado em relação a outros componentes curriculares... Educação Física ICHSP Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  9. 9. Núcleo Comum Lei N º 5.692/1971 FIXAR MATÉRIAS DO NÚCLEO COMUM Matéria Disciplina Área de Estudo Atividade ICHSP Conteúdos Curriculares Currículo Pleno Ensino de 1º e 2º Graus Educação Moral e Cívica Educação Física Educação Artística Programas de Saúde Ensino Religioso Art. 7º Art. 4º Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  10. 10. Núcleo Comum Lei Nº 5.692/1971 Parecer Nº 853/1971 Resolução Nº 8/1971 MATÉRIAS ICHSP Conteúdos Curriculares Ensino de 1º e 2º Graus Comunicação e Expressão Língua Portuguesa Língua Estrangeira Moderna (recomendação) Estudos Sociais Geografia História Organização Social e Política do Brasil Ciências Matemática Ciências Físicas Ciências Biológicas Educação Artística Educação Física Educação Moral e Cívica Programas de Saúde Ensino Religioso Currículo Pleno Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana”
  11. 11. Língua Portuguesa Língua Estrangeira Moderna Geografia História Organização Social e Política do Brasil Matemática Ciências Físicas Ciências Biológicas Educação Artística Educação Física Educação Moral e Cívica Programas de Saúde Grandes Linhas do Conhecimento Humano Matérias Adaptado de Brasil (1971c), Brasil (1971d) CIÊNCIAS HUMANIDADES Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana” ICHSP NÚCLEO-COMUM PARA OS CURRÍCULOS DO ENSINO DE 1º E 2º GRAUS
  18. 18. https://daeducacaofisicaacinesiologiahumana.blogspot.com EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: DA EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA À CINESIOLOGIA HUMANA Parte 2 A EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA NA EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLAR BÁSICA: O QUE TEM SIDO... (1) e (2) José Guilmar Mariz de Oliveira (2020) ICHSP Educação Escolar Básica: “Da Educação Física à Cinesiologia Humana” VER TEXTO CORRESPONDENTE EM:

