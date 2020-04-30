Relatório Coronavírus - 30 de abril

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro Carnes: tendências dos mercados e evolução dos preços no 1º ...
PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou a quinta-feira (30/04) em alta de 1,56%, cotado a R$ 5,4387. ➢ O dólar subiu 4,66% em ab...
PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou a quinta-feira (30/04) em baixa de 3,20%, para 80.168 pontos, puxada pelas ações de bancos e de...
PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent para julho subiu 9,29%, para US$ 26,48 o barril. ➢ O petróleo se descolou da cautela vista em ou...
PÁGINA 5 -8,3% -4,2% -21,2% 19,9% 37,9% 31,2% 4,2% -0,7% -17,1% 11,6% 45,5% 34,7% SOJA FARELO MILHO TRIGO ARROZ DÓLAR EVOL...
PÁGINA 6 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TAXA DE CÂMBI...
PÁGINA 7 PERÍODO FRANGO BOI SUÍNO ÚLTIMOS 30 DIAS -0,7% -0,9% -14,1% ACUMULADO 2020 -9,4% -7,5% -40,6% ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES -1...
8 CARNES PÁGINA 8MAI 2020 PROTEÍNA PRODUTOR ATACADO CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DOS MERCADOS POR SEGMENTOS
PÁGINA 9 17,2% 25,7% 0,5% -7,5% -9,4% -40,6% 29,5% 31,2% 43,6% 49,0% 41,1% 29,8% -19,4% -15,0% 66,1% 34,7% SOJA FARELO MIL...
PÁGINA 10 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CARNES: PREÇ...
PÁGINA 11 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Em São Paulo, o preço médio do boi gordo acu...
PÁGINA 12 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Os preços do boi gordo seguem estáveis, mas ...
PÁGINA 13 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ No atacado, em São Paulo, em abril, o valor ...
PÁGINA 14 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ No final de mês de abril, a relação de troca...
PÁGINA 15 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Ainda que a crise do novo coronavírus tenha ...
PÁGINA 16 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ As medidas adotadas desde meados de março pa...
PÁGINA 17 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ No final de abril, o traseiro 1x1 estava cot...
PÁGINA 18 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Além disso, muitos consumidores passaram a c...
PÁGINA 19 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Os cortes bovinos exportados para a Europa d...
PÁGINA 20 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 180,00 200,00 220,00 240,00 BOI GORDO: PREÇOS DA ARROBA...
PÁGINA 21 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ As cotações do frango vivo sofreram leve bai...
PÁGINA 22 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Quanto aos cortes, as quedas mais intensas s...
PÁGINA 23 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Em abril, as exportações de carne de frango ...
PÁGINA 24 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 FRANGO RESFRIADO: PREÇOS ATACADO EM SÃO PAULO R$/KG
PÁGINA 25 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 FRANGO VIVO: PREÇO AO PRODUTOR X CUSTO DE PRODUÇÃO NA REGIÃO SUL EM...
PÁGINA 26 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 KG FRANGO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE ...
PÁGINA 27 0,00 100,00 200,00 300,00 400,00 500,00 600,00 700,00 KG FRANGO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE UMA TONELADA ...
PÁGINA 28 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ As cotações do suíno vivo sofreram forte bai...
PÁGINA 29 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Nas granjas, no intuito de escoar a produção...
PÁGINA 30 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Com as perturbações em mercados locais combi...
PÁGINA 31 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ O interesse do produtor chinês em recompor o...
PÁGINA 32 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Na Europa, o crescimento da demanda asiática...
PÁGINA 33 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ A PSA segue pressionando a produção em grand...
PÁGINA 34 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Após ter importado 2,8 milhões de toneladas ...
PÁGINA 35 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 10,00 11,00 CARNE SUÍNA - CARCAÇA ESPECIAL: PREÇOS ATACADO SÃO...
PÁGINA 36 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 6,00 SUÍNO VIVO: PREÇO AO PRODUTOR X CUSTO DE PRODUÇ...
PÁGINA 37 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 KG SUÍNO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE U...
PÁGINA 38 0,00 100,00 200,00 300,00 400,00 500,00 600,00 700,00 KG SUÍNO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE UMA TONELADA D...
PÁGINA 39 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea ...
+55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @carloscogo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Relatório Coronavírus - 30 de abril

43 views

Published on

Relatório Coronavírus - 30 de abril

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Relatório Coronavírus - 30 de abril

  1. 1. Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro Carnes: tendências dos mercados e evolução dos preços no 1º quadrimestre de 2020 Overview 30/04/2020 Consolidado: 19h55
  2. 2. PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou a quinta-feira (30/04) em alta de 1,56%, cotado a R$ 5,4387. ➢ O dólar subiu 4,66% em abril, o quarto mês consecutivo de alta. ➢ No ano, a moeda norte-americana tem valorização de 35,6% e o Real é a divisa com pior desempenho em uma cesta de 34 divisas. ➢ A pandemia do coronavírus, a perspectiva de mais cortes de juros e a turbulência política estão entre os fatores que fizeram o dólar testar níveis históricos em abril. ➢ Mesmo com as fortes altas, o dólar ainda pode subir mais e testar valores acima de R$ 6,00 nas próximas semanas, caso o cenário em Brasília piore. ➢ Na última semana de abril, o dólar acumulou queda de 3,93%, a primeira de baixas desde o início do mês. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 30/04/2020: INDICADORES
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou a quinta-feira (30/04) em baixa de 3,20%, para 80.168 pontos, puxada pelas ações de bancos e de siderúrgicas. ➢ O Ibovespa passou por realização de lucros na última sessão de abril, após série de três ganhos diários que permitiram ao principal índice da B3 acumular alta de 10,25% no mês, com avanço de 6,87% na semana. ➢ O dia também foi negativo nas bolsas de Nova York e da Europa. ➢ Na cena interna, vale citar a sequência ininterrupta do aumento de números de casos do coronavírus no Brasil, o que vem preocupando os governadores e deve resultar no adiamento das medidas de flexibilização de isolamento previstas, até então, para o começo de maio. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 30/04/2020: INDICADORES
  4. 4. PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent para julho subiu 9,29%, para US$ 26,48 o barril. ➢ O petróleo se descolou da cautela vista em outros mercados, que reagem a retrações históricas na atividade econômica de países europeus e ao aumento do desemprego nos Estados Unidos, e fechou a sessão em alta. ➢ A commodity energética é beneficiada pela perspectiva de recuperação parcial da demanda e pelo aumento menor do que o esperado nos estoques americanos. ➢ Na New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), o petróleo WTI para junho avançou 25,1%, a US$ 18,84 o barril. ➢ Em abril, no entanto, o petróleo WTI acumulou perdas de 8,0%, enquanto o Brent registrou leve alta de 0,5%. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 30/04/2020: INDICADORES
  5. 5. PÁGINA 5 -8,3% -4,2% -21,2% 19,9% 37,9% 31,2% 4,2% -0,7% -17,1% 11,6% 45,5% 34,7% SOJA FARELO MILHO TRIGO ARROZ DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO EXTERNO EM US$ (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TAXA DE CÂMBIO NO BRASIL (R$/US$) - MÉDIA MENSAL
  7. 7. PÁGINA 7 PERÍODO FRANGO BOI SUÍNO ÚLTIMOS 30 DIAS -0,7% -0,9% -14,1% ACUMULADO 2020 -9,4% -7,5% -40,6% ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES -19,4% 29,8% -15,0% CARNES: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS PAGOS AOS CRIADORES
  8. 8. 8 CARNES PÁGINA 8MAI 2020 PROTEÍNA PRODUTOR ATACADO CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DOS MERCADOS POR SEGMENTOS
  9. 9. PÁGINA 9 17,2% 25,7% 0,5% -7,5% -9,4% -40,6% 29,5% 31,2% 43,6% 49,0% 41,1% 29,8% -19,4% -15,0% 66,1% 34,7% SOJA FARELO MILHO BOI FRANGO SUÍNOS OVOS DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO INTERNO EM R$ (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  10. 10. PÁGINA 10 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CARNES: PREÇOS AO PRODUTOR - R$/KG CARCAÇA (PESO VIVO) VALORES DEFLACIONADOS PELO IGP-DI MARÇO/2020 BOI GORDO SUÍNO VIVO FRANGO VIVO
  11. 11. PÁGINA 11 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Em São Paulo, o preço médio do boi gordo acumula ligeira baixa de 0,9% nos últimos 30 dias e de 7,5% no acumulado do 1º quadrimestre de 2020. ➔ Nos últimos 12 meses, o boi gordo acumula alta nominal de 29,8%. ➔ As ofertas de boi gordo para abate começam a crescer principalmente na Região Centro-Sul do Brasil, onde o volume de chuvas diminui, limitando a capacidade de pecuaristas de segurar os bovinos no pasto. ➔ Porém, os preços do boi gordo seguem sem grandes alterações. ➔ Com a oferta maior de boi gordo, os frigoríficos conseguiram alongar suas escalas de abate e, com o aumento da disponibilidade em algumas regiões, o volume de negócios já começa a crescer.
  12. 12. PÁGINA 12 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Os preços do boi gordo seguem estáveis, mas se a disponibilidade continuar avançando e o ritmo reduzido dos abates persistir, a pressão de baixa aumentará. ➔ O bom desempenho das exportações de carne bovina tem dado sustentação às cotações da arroba no físico, já que o consumo no mercado doméstico continua desaquecido, resultado da crise provocada pelo novo coronavírus. ➔ Embora o regime de chuvas já diminua em algumas regiões, de uma maneira geral pecuaristas ainda encontram boas condições para reter os bois no pasto. ➔ Do lado comprador, as indústrias continuam limitando as compras, uma vez que não encontram espaço para reajustes nos preços dos cortes bovinos, já que a produção limitada atende a fraca demanda do mercado doméstico.
  13. 13. PÁGINA 13 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ No atacado, em São Paulo, em abril, o valor médio da carcaça casada do boi foi de R$ 14,06/Kg, 0,7% superior à média de março/2020 e 24,1% acima da média de abril do ano passado, em termos reais. ➔ Porém, a crise da Covid-19 está afetando a competitividade da carne bovina em relação às carnes de frango e suína, proteínas tradicionalmente mais baratas e que se tornam mais atrativas para o consumidor em momentos de queda na renda. ➔ A relação de troca entre a carne bovina e as outras duas proteínas está alterada. ➔ No dia 2 de janeiro de 2020, a relação entre a carne bovina e a de frango era de 2,5 vezes, isto é, era possível adquirir 2,5 Kg de frango pelo valor de 1 Kg de carne bovina (boi casado, ou seja, traseiro e dianteiros vendidos juntos).
  14. 14. PÁGINA 14 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ No final de mês de abril, a relação de troca bovina/frango subiu para 3,6 vezes. ➔ No caso da carne suína, a relação era de 1,3 vez no início do ano e alcançou 2,3 vezes no final de abril. ➔ A perda de competitividade ocorre porque, embora todas as carnes tenham sido pressionadas neste período de quarentena, as de frango e suíno caíram bem mais do que a carne bovina. ➔ Enquanto o boi casado recuou 1,1% nos últimos sete dias, o frango e a carne suína tiveram retração de 9,3% e 6,6%, respectivamente, no mesmo período. ➔ As carnes de frango e suína podem ter a preferência do consumidor em relação à carne bovina no cenário atual.
  15. 15. PÁGINA 15 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Ainda que a crise do novo coronavírus tenha afetado a demanda, sobretudo no food service, e consequentemente os preços das proteínas de forma geral, as carnes de frango e suína são mais pressionadas devido às diferenças nos ciclos de produção. ➔ O pecuarista tem a possibilidade de reter os bovinos no pasto enquanto as condições climáticas permitem e pode esperar o melhor momento para vender. ➔ Isso não acontece com as aves e suínos, que têm de ser abatidos após um tempo determinado de engorda. ➔ Restaurantes e churrascarias fechados, menos churrascos nos fins de semana, mais gente cozinhando e comendo em casa no dia a dia são algumas das consequências das medidas de isolamento adotadas em várias regiões do País.
  16. 16. PÁGINA 16 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ As medidas adotadas desde meados de março para conter o avanço da Coivd-19 mudaram a vida dos consumidores e o mercado de carne bovina. ➔ Um dos efeitos foi a redução expressiva do spread entre os preços do traseiro e do dianteiro bovino, ou seja, a diferença de preço entre uma carne mais nobre (traseiro) e uma mais simples (dianteiro) ficou menor. ➔ No começo do ano, a diferença entre o preço do traseiro 1x1 (comercialização do traseiro com osso separado do restante da carcaça) e do dianteiro 1x1 (dianteiro com osso separado do restante da carcaça) no atacado de São Paulo era de 48%. ➔ O traseiro estava cotado no dia 2 de janeiro a R$ 16,20/Kg, enquanto o dianteiro estava com média de R$ 10,95/Kg.
  17. 17. PÁGINA 17 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ No final de abril, o traseiro 1x1 estava cotado a R$ 14,30/Kg e o dianteiro 1x1, a R$ 11,95/Kg, com spread de 19,7%. ➔ Um mês antes, no final de março, a diferença era de 33,7%. ➔ Há diversas razões para essa redução de spread entre o traseiro e o dianteiro. ➔ Uma delas é a queda brusca na demanda do food service, após o fechamento de restaurantes, bares e hotéis por causa da pandemia de Covid-19 no Brasil. ➔ Os cortes nobres do traseiro vão para food service e para a alta gastronomia. ➔ Com todos os restaurantes fechados, a demanda caiu e, ao mesmo tempo, houve perda do poder de compra do consumidor por causa da crise do novo coronavírus, o que leva à procura por cortes mais baratos, como os do dianteiro.
  18. 18. PÁGINA 18 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Além disso, muitos consumidores passaram a comer mais em casa devido às medidas de isolamento social e, para essa refeição do dia a dia, o consumidor normalmente compra cortes mais baratos e, também, não está havendo churrascos, quando normalmente são consumidos cortes mais caros. ➔ O consumo forte de hambúrguer, principalmente nos serviços de delivery, também ajuda a compor esse quadro de valorização dos cortes de dianteiro. ➔ Outro motivo para a redução na diferença entre os preços é o aumento na oferta de traseiro bovino no mercado brasileiro, decorrente do fato de que a Europa, o principal mercado para esse tipo de corte, praticamente interrompeu importações, uma vez que só agora começa a flexibilizar a quarentena.
  19. 19. PÁGINA 19 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Os cortes bovinos exportados para a Europa destinam-se quase em sua totalidade para o food service, que ficou paralisado recentemente pela pandemia. ➔ Enquanto as vendas de traseiro para a Europa despencaram, as exportações para a China, que compra principalmente dianteiro bovino, estão firmes. ➔ A China parece ter superado a pandemia de coronavírus, o que tende a manter firme a procura internacional por carnes. ➔ Esse foi outro fator que contribuiu para valorizar o corte menos nobre. ➔ Há espaço para que a diferença dos preços do traseiro e do dianteiro diminua mais nos próximos meses, continuando a demanda mais forte para a carne bovina de menor valor, o que pode sustentar preços do dianteiro e pressionar os do traseiro.
  20. 20. PÁGINA 20 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 180,00 200,00 220,00 240,00 BOI GORDO: PREÇOS DA ARROBA AO PRODUTOR INTERIOR SÃO PAULO - PRAZO 30 DIAS REAIS DÓLARES
  21. 21. PÁGINA 21 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ As cotações do frango vivo sofreram leve baixa de 0,7% nos últimos 30 dias, acumulando um recuo de 9,4% no 1º quadrimestre de 2020. ➔ Entretanto, nos últimos 12 meses, o recuo nominal é de expressivos 19,4%. ➔ No atacado de São Paulo, a tendência é de baixa dos preços do frango resfriado, com o produto cotado, em média, a R$ 3,87/Kg, com recuo de 17,1% nos últimos 30 dias, de 27,7% no 1º quadrimestre de 2020 e de 20,0% nos últimos 12 meses. ➔ Os preços do frango inteiro congelado registraram queda de 20% no mês de abril, por causa da dificuldade de escoar a produção, principalmente após a queda na demanda por hotéis e restaurantes. ➔ A queda de preços no atacado eleva mais a competitividade da carne de frango.
  22. 22. PÁGINA 22 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Quanto aos cortes, as quedas mais intensas são registradas para os produtos resfriados, devido ao menor tempo de prateleira. ➔ Esses produtos também são mais dependentes das vendas aos serviços de alimentação, setor que funciona de forma reduzida por conta da quarentena. ➔ Em São Paulo, no atacado, o peito com osso congelado registra queda de 4,1% no acumulado do mês de abril, enquanto para o peito resfriado a baixa é de 8,2%, com médias de R$ 4,71/Kg e R$ 4,84/Kg, respectivamente. ➔ A asa congelada apresenta desvalorização de 1,5% no período, atingindo R$ 7,28/Kg, enquanto o produto resfriado está cotado a R$ 7,09/Kg, recuo de 3,6% no mês de abril.
  23. 23. PÁGINA 23 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Em abril, as exportações de carne de frango recuaram 2,5% em relação ao mesmo mês de 2019, mas foram 5,1% superiores às de março deste ano. ➔ A diminuição na demanda final, causada tanto por conta da pandemia quanto pela redução do poder aquisitivo da população, tem pressionado os valores negociados da carne de frango, principalmente ao longo do mês de abril. ➔ Mesmo com a leve expansão das exportações, a diferença entre demanda e a oferta de carne de frango tem gerado estoques nos frigoríficos. ➔ Parte das agroindústrias e das integradoras de frangos deve reduzir os alojamentos e consequentemente os níveis de produção, no intuito de ajustar o volume de carne disponibilizado no mercado doméstico.
  24. 24. PÁGINA 24 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 FRANGO RESFRIADO: PREÇOS ATACADO EM SÃO PAULO R$/KG
  25. 25. PÁGINA 25 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 FRANGO VIVO: PREÇO AO PRODUTOR X CUSTO DE PRODUÇÃO NA REGIÃO SUL EM R$/KG VIVO PREÇO AO PRODUTOR CUSTO DE PRODUÇÃO
  26. 26. PÁGINA 26 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 KG FRANGO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE UMA SACA DE 60 KG DE MILHO - MÉDIA REGIÕES SUL/SUDESTE
  27. 27. PÁGINA 27 0,00 100,00 200,00 300,00 400,00 500,00 600,00 700,00 KG FRANGO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE UMA TONELADA DE FARELO DE SOJA - MÉDIA REGIÕES SUL/SUDESTE
  28. 28. PÁGINA 28 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ As cotações do suíno vivo sofreram forte baixa de 14,1% nos últimos 30 dias, acumulando um recuo expressivo de 40,6% no 1º quadrimestre de 2020. ➔ Nos últimos 12 meses, o recuo nominal acumulado é de 15,0%. ➔ No atacado de São Paulo, a tendência é de baixa dos preços da carcaça especial suína, com o produto cotado, em média, a R$ 5,76/Kg, com recuo de 32,6% nos últimos 30 dias, 42,2% no 1º quadrimestre de 2020 e 9,9% nos últimos 12 meses. ➔ O cenário de incertezas na suinocultura, devido à pandemia, tem pressionado as cotações do suíno vivo, que registram os menores patamares em um ano. ➔ Do lado da demanda, os frigoríficos reduziram o ritmo de abate e adquirem novos lotes apenas quando há maior necessidade.
  29. 29. PÁGINA 29 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Nas granjas, no intuito de escoar a produção, os suinocultores negociam a preços cada vez mais baixos e o mês de abril registrou consecutivas desvalorizações e as quedas de preços no mercado independente são as mais intensas desde 2002. ➔ A expectativa é de que a demanda se aqueça no curto prazo, devido ao início de mês e ao Dia das Mães. ➔ A pandemia da Covid-19 fez a demanda por carne suína sofrer um choque de curto prazo devido às medidas de isolamento adotadas por diversos países enquanto produtores e indústrias enfrentam interrupções na cadeia de suprimentos. ➔ A queda acentuada da demanda por carne suína na América do Norte e na Europa podem se estender em breve para as outras regiões afetadas pela Covid-19.
  30. 30. PÁGINA 30 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Com as perturbações em mercados locais combinadas com déficits das proteínas na Ásia, a expectativa é de volatilidade contínua dos preços da carne suína. ➔ O efeito combinado da destruição da demanda no curto prazo e interrupções na indústria devido a restrições de mão de obra por causa da quarentena enfraqueceu a margem dos produtores e desacelerou o crescimento da produção. ➔ Um crescimento mais fraco do PIB pode pressionar ainda mais a demanda, tornando o ambiente operacional do segmento ainda mais desafiador. ➔ Na China, maior consumidor global de carne suína, os preços firmes refletem a recuperação lenta do rebanho em decorrência da Peste Suína Africana (PSA) e da demanda interna.
  31. 31. PÁGINA 31 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ O interesse do produtor chinês em recompor o rebanho de suínos permanece firme, resultando em tendência de aumento dos custos dos leitões. ➔ Os persistentes surtos de PSA são uma preocupação e limitam o crescimento de pequenos produtores e a demanda está se recuperando na China, embora mais lentamente do que o previsto. ➔ No caso do Brasil, o ritmo das exportações segue forte, mesmo com a Covid-19, puxado pela demanda da China. ➔ A queda do Real ante o dólar e a redução da oferta na Ásia devem sustentar um crescimento contínuo, ajudando a compensar o consumo doméstico fraco, mas os suinocultores enfrentam custos mais altos da ração, o que deve limitar a produção.
  32. 32. PÁGINA 32 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Na Europa, o crescimento da demanda asiática pela carne suína produzida no bloco ajudou a compensar as interrupções devido à Covid-19. ➔ Casos de PSA na Polônia na fronteira com a Alemanha geram receios. ➔ Nos Estados Unidos, o fechamento de plantas de abate e a demanda fraca no food service fizeram os preços do suíno recuar 35% nas duas últimas semanas, além de escassez de mão de obra por causa da Covid-19. ➔ Isso levou a um acúmulo de suínos no mercado dos Estados Unidos, o que deve rapidamente atingir níveis críticos, dada a oferta recorde. ➔ Os efeitos da pandemia continuar monopolizando as atenções mercado global de carne suína até pelo menos o próximo trimestre.
  33. 33. PÁGINA 33 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ A PSA segue pressionando a produção em grande parte da Ásia e algumas partes da Europa e a Covid-19 restringe tanto a produção quanto o consumo. ➔ A crise financeira global em 2008/2009 também levou a forte retração nas economias, mas o efeito na demanda por proteína animal foi relativamente fraco. ➔ Em geral, as crises econômicas têm um impacto maior no valor da proteína animal do que no volume consumido. ➔ A principal diferença da crise atual é que o consumo de proteína animal também está sendo impactado pelo forte declínio no food service. ➔ A rapidez com que a demanda melhorará nesses setores depende principalmente da duração das quarentenas.
  34. 34. PÁGINA 34 CARNES: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO E PREÇOS NO 1º QUADRIMESTRE DE 2020 ➔ Após ter importado 2,8 milhões de toneladas de carne suína em 2019, a China deve ampliar as importações em 32,7% em 2020, para 3,7 milhões de toneladas. ➔ Esse aumento nas importações é esperado, mesmo com o movimento interno da China para recompor os planteis suínos, reduzidos pela metade devido a PSA. ➔ Desde o início deste ano, houve um aumento de 3,5% no número de cabeças de suínos na China, o que pode parecer uma percentagem pequena, mas em tempo de pandemia, o dado se mostra positivo. ➔ O aumento nas importações se ampara no consumo da proteína favorita dos chineses que segue firme, mesmo em tempo da Covid-19 e no pós-pandemia, enquanto as pessoas ainda estiverem inseguras para sair de casa.
  35. 35. PÁGINA 35 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 10,00 11,00 CARNE SUÍNA - CARCAÇA ESPECIAL: PREÇOS ATACADO SÃO PAULO - R$/KG
  36. 36. PÁGINA 36 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 6,00 SUÍNO VIVO: PREÇO AO PRODUTOR X CUSTO DE PRODUÇÃO NA REGIÃO SUL EM R$/KG VIVO PREÇO AO PRODUTOR CUSTO DE PRODUÇÃO
  37. 37. PÁGINA 37 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 KG SUÍNO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE UMA SACA DE 60 KG DE MILHO - MÉDIA REGIÕES SUL/SUDESTE
  38. 38. PÁGINA 38 0,00 100,00 200,00 300,00 400,00 500,00 600,00 700,00 KG SUÍNO VIVO NECESSÁRIOS PARA AQUISIÇÃO DE UMA TONELADA DE FARELO DE SOJA - MÉDIA REGIÕES SUL/SUDESTE
  39. 39. PÁGINA 39 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea – Centro de Pesquisas Econômicas da Esalq/USP MAPA – Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis CNA – Confederação Nacional da Agricultura e Pecuária ANEC – Associação Nacional dos Exportadores de Cereais IBGE – Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística USDA – Departamento de Agricultura dos Estados Unidos OMS – Organização Mundial da Saúde ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  40. 40. +55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @carloscogo

×