Relatório Coronavírus - 20 de abril

Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro Trigo e Derivados: como a pandemia afeta os preços no mercad...
PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou a segunda-feira em alta de 1,35%, cotado a R$ 5,3078. ➢ Em um dia de desvalorização de m...
PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou praticamente estável (-0,02%), em 78.990 pontos. ➢ O Ibovespa mostrou resiliência em sessão de ...
PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent teve forte baixa de 8,94%, para US$ 25,57 o barril. ➢ Os mercados internacionais têm operado em ...
PÁGINA 5 ➢ O contrato futuro do petróleo WTI foi negociado abaixo de US$ 0 pela 1ª vez na história, com o vencimento do co...
PÁGINA 6 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ O trigo, 2º cereal mais con...
PÁGINA 7 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ A tendência é de sustentaçã...
PÁGINA 8 MILHO; 1.135,5; 33% TRIGO; 754,9; 22% ARROZ; 499,3; 14% SOJA; 350,1; 10% CEVADA; 152,6; 4% GIRASSOL; 68,1; 2% SOR...
9 PÁGINA 9 -7,5% -0,3% -16,8% 22,4% 37,9% -21,0% -23,8% -8,5% 27,7% -0,2% -4,7% -10,6% 11,3% 44,4% -31,7% -18,7% 30,7% 34,...
PÁGINA 10 0,00 50,00 100,00 150,00 200,00 250,00 300,00 350,00 400,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 20...
11 PÁGINA 11 13,8% 9,9% 15,4% 32,6% 24,3% 5,4% 5,8% 12,9% 27,7% 31,9% 46,1% 35,7% 29,9% 62,2% -4,6% 53,0% 15,7% 34,7% SOJA...
PÁGINA 12 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ Com redução da oferta de g...
PÁGINA 13 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 202...
PÁGINA 14 2,15 2,17 1,90 2,21 2,76 2,45 2,12 1,92 2,04 2,04 2,13 5,88 5,79 4,38 5,53 5,97 5,53 6,73 4,26 5,43 5,15 6,55 09...
PÁGINA 15 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ Preços atingiram patamares...
PÁGINA 16 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ A tendência é de alta para...
PÁGINA 17 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ Em março, a indústria de p...
PÁGINA 18 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ No ano passado, estes segm...
PÁGINA 19 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ O repasse de custos para o...
PÁGINA 20 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ A farinha de trigo represe...
PÁGINA 21 ÁREA DE PRODUTIVIDADE PRODUÇÃO COMÉRCIO CONSUMO CONSUMO ESTOQUES ESTOQUES/ CULTIVO MÉDIA MUNDIAL GLOBAL RAÇÕES T...
PÁGINA 22 RÚSSIA; 33,5; 18% UE-28; 33,5; 18% EUA; 26,8; 15%CANADÁ; 23,0; 13% UCRÂNIA; 20,5; 11% ARGENTINA; 14,0; 8% AUSTRÁ...
PÁGINA 23 SEMENTES/ RAÇÕES MOAGEM TOTAL 2000/2001 6,497 2.457 15,96 6,29 22,25 0,08 4,50 4,99 11,27 5,99 2001/2002 7,109 2...
PÁGINA 24 ANO ANO ESTOQUE OFERTA DEMANDA ESTOQUE PLANTIO COMERCIAL INICIAL TOTAL INTERNA FINAL 2000 2000/2001 567,7 1.658,...
PÁGINA 25 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea ...
  1. 1. Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro Trigo e Derivados: como a pandemia afeta os preços no mercado global e no Brasil? Overview 20/04/2020 Consolidado: 19h15
  2. 2. PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou a segunda-feira em alta de 1,35%, cotado a R$ 5,3078. ➢ Em um dia de desvalorização de moedas emergentes e ligadas ao petróleo, que teve um dia queda forte, a moeda spot chegou a ser vendida por R$ 5,32. ➢ O comportamento da moeda teve alguns drivers importantes e um deles veio do próprio Banco Central: as palestras online fechadas à imprensa do presidente do BC, Roberto Campos, e também do diretor de Política Monetária da autoridade monetária, Fabio Kanckzuk, foram consideradas “dovish”. ➢ A postura reduziria ainda mais o diferencial de juros do Brasil com o mundo, o que provocaria um fluxo cambial ainda mais desfavorável para o Real. ➢ O BC sinaliza que há espaços para novos cortes na taxa básica de juros. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 20/04/2020: INDICADORES
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou praticamente estável (-0,02%), em 78.990 pontos. ➢ O Ibovespa mostrou resiliência em sessão de vencimento de opções sobre ações. ➢ Em abril, o índice acumula ganho de 8,15%, mas ainda cede 31,71% no ano. ➢ Apesar de todo estresse na esfera política e a derrocada do petróleo, o Ibovespa recuou muito menos do que o mercado internacional, em vista da forte queda dos juros futuros, movimento que favoreceu em especial o setor de consumo e varejo. ➢ O mercado ficou atento ao “tom muito dovish” do presidente do Banco Central, Roberto Campos Neto, em teleconferência pela manhã, na qual reforçou o compromisso da autoridade monetária em oferecer fluxo de crédito, que é a principal preocupação do mercado neste momento. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 20/04/2020: INDICADORES
  4. 4. PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent teve forte baixa de 8,94%, para US$ 25,57 o barril. ➢ Os mercados internacionais têm operado em meio a um descompasso entre oferta e demanda de petróleo, já que os cortes de produção anunciados pela Organização dos Países Exportadores de Petróleo e aliados (Opep+), cada vez mais, parecem insuficientes para compensar a queda na demanda, decorrência direta da retração da atividade global por conta do novo coronavírus. ➢ As pressões do descompasso entre oferta e demanda sobre os contratos, diante da retração da atividade global em meio à pandemia da Covid-19, foram acentuadas em razão do vencimento, em 21/04, do contrato do petróleo WTI para maio, negociado abaixo de US$ 0 pela 1ª vez na história. ÍNDICE PETRÓLEO: COTAÇÃO ABAIXO DE ZERO
  5. 5. PÁGINA 5 ➢ O contrato futuro do petróleo WTI foi negociado abaixo de US$ 0 pela 1ª vez na história, com o vencimento do contrato maio, que acontece na terça-feira (21/04). ➢ A liquidação em massa ocorre para evitar entrega física do barril da commodity, em um contexto em que não há espaço para armazenamento. ➢ Isso significa que os fornecedores estão sendo pagos para ficar com o produto. ➢ Dessa forma, o petróleo está agora em “contango”, ou seja, os contratos de petróleo para entrega futura são mais caros do que os preços à vista. ➢ A negociação no campo negativo, contudo, é restrita ao contrato maio, e, ainda que colabore para perdas em outros contratos, não se reflete em cotações abaixo de US$ 0 nos contratos mais líquidos. ÍNDICE PETRÓLEO: COTAÇÃO ABAIXO DE ZERO
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ O trigo, 2º cereal mais consumido globalmente, também registra desempenho similar ao do arroz, por fazer parte da cesta básica de diversos países, especialmente na Europa, que tem o maior consumo per capita do mundo. ➔ O Brasil tem histórica dependência de 50% do consumo interno oriundo de importações, principalmente da Argentina, levando à disparada de preços com a combinação da entressafra doméstica e da alta das cotações internacionais. ➔ Importações encarecidas pelo dólar em alta manterão preços em patamares elevados. ➔ Área deverá crescer na safra 2020 com os preços elevados ao longo de 2019 e 2020. ➔ Alternativa para regiões que decidiram não cultivar milho 2ª safra com risco climático.
  7. 7. PÁGINA 7 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ A tendência é de sustentação do preço em patamares elevados, com a forte alta do dólar e o aumento das cotações internacionais elevando os custos de importação em período de entressafra no Brasil. ➔ No acumulado de 2020, os preços do trigo em grãos registram forte alta de 32,6% no mercado interno, enquanto a alta das cotações globais foi de 22,4% no mesmo período. ➔ No mercado de derivados, as cotações das farinhas seguem em tendência de alta, com aumento do custo da matéria prima (trigo em grãos) decorrente da alta do dólar, mesmo com a demanda interna mais aquecida. ➔ A comercialização de trigo no mercado interno segue aquecida.
  8. 8. PÁGINA 8 MILHO; 1.135,5; 33% TRIGO; 754,9; 22% ARROZ; 499,3; 14% SOJA; 350,1; 10% CEVADA; 152,6; 4% GIRASSOL; 68,1; 2% SORGO; 58,7; 2% DEMAIS; 444,8; 13% GRÃOS: DISTRIBUIÇÃO DA DEMANDA GLOBAL EM 2019/2020 EM MILHÕES DE TONELADAS E EM %
  9. 9. 9 PÁGINA 9 -7,5% -0,3% -16,8% 22,4% 37,9% -21,0% -23,8% -8,5% 27,7% -0,2% -4,7% -10,6% 11,3% 44,4% -31,7% -18,7% 30,7% 34,7% SOJA FARELO MILHO TRIGO ARROZ ALGODÃO AÇÚCAR CAFÉ DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO EXTERNO (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  10. 10. PÁGINA 10 0,00 50,00 100,00 150,00 200,00 250,00 300,00 350,00 400,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TRIGO: PREÇOS HARD PANIFICADOR FOB PORTO ARGENTINA US$/TONELADA
  11. 11. 11 PÁGINA 11 13,8% 9,9% 15,4% 32,6% 24,3% 5,4% 5,8% 12,9% 27,7% 31,9% 46,1% 35,7% 29,9% 62,2% -4,6% 53,0% 15,7% 34,7% SOJA MILHO ARROZ TRIGO FEIJÃO ALGODÃO CAFÉ AÇÚCAR DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO INTERNO (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  12. 12. PÁGINA 12 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ Com redução da oferta de grão argentino, os moinhos buscam outras fontes de importação alternativas de matéria-prima a custos menores, a fim de sustentar a demanda aquecida por farinhas e derivados. ➔ Os moinhos continuam ativos na busca por novos lotes para aquisição, enquanto os produtores aproveitam para negociar a preços atraentes o baixo volume disponível da última safra (2019). ➔ Os preços mais elevados ao longo de 2019 e também neste ano de 2020 deverão levar ao aumento da área plantada no Brasil na próxima safra de inverno de 2020, o que poderá estabilizar os preços no 2º semestre do ano.
  13. 13. PÁGINA 13 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TRIGO GRÃOS: PREÇO FOB PRODUTOR PARANÁ- R$/SACA 60 KG VALORES DEFLACIONADOS PELO IGP-DI MARÇO/2020
  14. 14. PÁGINA 14 2,15 2,17 1,90 2,21 2,76 2,45 2,12 1,92 2,04 2,04 2,13 5,88 5,79 4,38 5,53 5,97 5,53 6,73 4,26 5,43 5,15 6,55 09/10 10/11 11/12 12/13 13/14 14/15 15/16 16/17 17/18 18/19 19/20 TRIGO: ÁREA E PRODUÇÃO NO BRASIL ÁREA - MILHÕES HA PRODUÇÃO - MILHÕES T
  15. 15. PÁGINA 15 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ Preços atingiram patamares recordes nominais nas regiões produtoras. ➔ No Paraná, lotes são negociados entre R$ 1.150/tonelada e R$ 1.170/tonelada FOB. ➔ No Rio Grande do Sul, na região da Serra Gaúcha, as cotações subiram de R$ 1.000/tonelada FOB para R$ 1.100,00 por tonelada FOB. ➔ A demanda pelo cereal é impulsionada pelo aumento do consumo doméstico das famílias, observado desde a adoção das medidas de isolamento social. ➔ Os moinhos relatam que os clientes estão absorvendo toda a produção. ➔ Eles buscam repassar parte do aumento dos custos, mas ainda negociam.
  16. 16. PÁGINA 16 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ A tendência é de alta para o grão e derivados, com moinhos se antecipando ao consumo em meio à pandemia e pelo maior consumo de produtos alimentícios à base de trigo. ➔ A indústria de pães, massas e biscoitos do Brasil prepara reajustes de 12% a 30% em seu portfólio ao longo deste semestre, para repassar o aumento de custos com o trigo, ao mesmo tempo em que vê o consumo de seus produtos crescendo com a Covid-19. ➔ A alta de preços poderá até gerar desaceleração na demanda, em um primeiro momento. ➔ O setor está sendo beneficiado pelo isolamento domiciliar, pois vende produtos que oferecem facilidades aos consumidores, com a praticidade muitas vezes prevalecendo sobre os custos na hora da decisão de compra.
  17. 17. PÁGINA 17 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ Em março, a indústria de pães, massas e bolos industrializados registrou alta de 15% a 20% no volume comercializado em relação ao igual período do ano anterior, no momento que parte da população temeu pela eventual escassez de produtos. ➔ Macarrão é um produto relativamente barato e que sai ganhando quando a população passa a se alimentar dentro de casa. ➔ O pão de forma também tem a demanda mantida porque as pessoas reduzem o deslocamento a padarias e não deve haver recuo de volume de vendas neste ano. ➔ Não há problemas no abastecimento destes produtos para o comércio varejista. ➔ A projeção para o segmento de pães é de aumento de 3% a 5% nas vendas em 2020.
  18. 18. PÁGINA 18 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ No ano passado, estes segmentos, juntos, movimentaram R$ 36,7 bilhões, 3,5% acima do valor alcançado no ano anterior, e 3,3 milhões de toneladas em volume de vendas, mesmo resultado obtido em 2018, com base em dados da consultoria Nielsen. ➔ O aumento nas despesas com o trigo, matéria-prima da farinha usada nesses produtos industrializados, ocorrerá na esteira da valorização do câmbio ante o Real, considerando que o Brasil precisa importar o cereal para complementar a oferta local. ➔ Os reajustes de preços dos produtos do portfólio ocorrem todos os anos, durante a entressafra do trigo, mas em 2020 serão mais intensos por causa do patamar histórico do dólar, que registra ganhos de mais de 30% em 2020.
  19. 19. PÁGINA 19 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ O repasse de custos para os derivados deve ser iniciado a partir deste mês de abril. ➔ Este aumento tende a ser gradual, pois não há espaço para elevar os preços de uma só vez para o consumidor final. ➔ As indústrias estão com estoques de trigo e produto acabado para dois a três meses de consumo, a depender do fabricante. ➔ Isso significa que os fabricantes precisarão do cereal importado até meados de setembro, quando começa a colheita da safra nacional. ➔ Das 12 milhões de toneladas de trigo consumidas por ano no Brasil, metade vêm principalmente da Argentina, este ano com 30% de aumento de preço, em média.
  20. 20. PÁGINA 20 TRIGO: EFEITOS DA COVID-19 SOBRE PREÇOS EXTERNOS E INTERNOS TRIGO: CENÁRIO POSITIVO ➔ A farinha de trigo representa 70% do custo das massas, 60% nos pães e bolos e 30% nos biscoitos: qualquer variação no preço do trigo tem impacto direto para os fabricantes. ➔ A indústria de biscoitos, que responde pela maior participação no faturamento do setor, fechou o ano passado com receita de R$ 18,7 bilhões, aumento de 1,7% ante 2018, e vendas de 1,47 milhão de toneladas, retração de 1,1% em volume. ➔ Em 2019, as indústrias de pães movimentaram R$ 7 bilhões, com aumento de 4,5% na receita, resultante da venda de 537 mil toneladas de produtos, com alta de 3,4%. ➔ Já o mercado de bolos industrializados atingiu R$ 1,1 bilhão em faturamento, 1,5% a mais se comparado com 2018.
  21. 21. PÁGINA 21 ÁREA DE PRODUTIVIDADE PRODUÇÃO COMÉRCIO CONSUMO CONSUMO ESTOQUES ESTOQUES/ CULTIVO MÉDIA MUNDIAL GLOBAL RAÇÕES TOTAL FINAIS CONSUMO milhões ha Kg/hectare milhões t milhões t milhões t milhões t milhões t % 1999/2000 216,6 2.706 586,0 112,8 99,3 585,2 207,0 35,4% 2000/2001 219,4 2.660 583,7 102,8 106,4 585,7 205,0 35,0% 2001/2002 215,6 2.697 581,6 108,1 107,9 586,3 201,0 34,3% 2002/2003 213,7 2.656 567,7 110,1 112,6 604,1 166,1 27,5% 2003/2004 210,6 2.633 554,6 104,5 96,7 588,8 132,7 22,5% 2004/2005 218,9 2.872 628,6 111,1 106,6 610,0 151,2 24,8% 2005/2006 218,8 2.840 621,5 116,2 111,3 624,4 147,7 23,6% 2006/2007 215,3 2.767 595,6 111,6 106,2 615,2 128,2 20,8% 2007/2008 217,2 2.810 610,4 117,2 96,3 616,9 123,3 20,0% 2008/2009 225,6 3.024 682,2 143,7 117,9 641,5 166,7 26,0% 2009/2010 225,6 3,039 685,6 135,8 117,7 650,2 200,8 30,9% 2010/2011 218,3 3,192 652,2 132,9 116,1 654,7 198,9 28,5% 2011/2012 221,7 2,942 697,0 157,8 146,9 697,1 198,9 30,4% 2012/2013 221,3 2,977 658,7 137,4 137,0 680,0 175,6 25,8% 2013/2014 219,6 3,255 714,9 165,9 126,5 697,9 193,9 27,8% 2014/2015 221,7 3,284 728,1 164,5 131,6 705,4 217,6 30,8% 2015/2016 225,0 3,268 735,2 172,8 136,6 711,2 242,7 34,1% 2016/2017 222,2 3,405 756,4 183,4 147,0 739,1 262,3 35,5% 2017/2018 218,3 3,495 762,9 182,5 146,6 742,0 283,7 38,2% 2018/2019 215,4 3,395 731,5 173,5 139,4 737,1 278,1 37,7% 2019/2020 218,7 3,495 764,5 182,7 144,3 749,8 292,8 39,0% % 2020/2019 1,5% 2,9% 4,5% 5,3% 3,5% 1,7% 5,3% 3,5% TRIGO: SUPRIMENTO MUNDIAL SAFRA Fonte: USDA ABRIL/2020 Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  22. 22. PÁGINA 22 RÚSSIA; 33,5; 18% UE-28; 33,5; 18% EUA; 26,8; 15%CANADÁ; 23,0; 13% UCRÂNIA; 20,5; 11% ARGENTINA; 14,0; 8% AUSTRÁLIA; 8,2; 4% DEMAIS; 23,2; 13% TRIGO: PRINCIPAIS EXPORTADORES MUNDIAIS 2019/2020 - MILHÕES T E %
  23. 23. PÁGINA 23 SEMENTES/ RAÇÕES MOAGEM TOTAL 2000/2001 6,497 2.457 15,96 6,29 22,25 0,08 4,50 4,99 11,27 5,99 2001/2002 7,109 2.152 15,30 5,99 21,29 0,05 4,50 4,75 10,80 5,74 2002/2003 6,300 1.953 12,30 5,74 18,04 0,05 4,60 5,16 6,76 6,12 2003/2004 6,040 2.411 14,56 6,12 20,68 0,05 4,80 5,23 9,41 6,05 2004/2005 6,260 2.549 15,96 6,05 22,00 0,08 4,93 5,01 11,83 5,16 2005/2006 5,222 2.408 12,57 5,16 17,74 0,08 4,80 5,00 8,50 4,24 2006/2007 5,676 2.572 14,60 4,24 18,84 0,08 4,80 4,90 9,51 4,43 2007/2008 5,948 2.749 16,35 4,43 20,78 0,08 5,05 5,13 8,91 6,74 2008/2009 4,732 1.769 8,37 6,74 15,11 0,08 5,00 5,08 3,10 6,93 2009/2010 3,556 2.531 9,00 6,93 15,93 0,53 6,28 6,81 3,73 5,39 2010/2011 4,577 3.474 15,90 5,39 21,29 0,46 6,60 7,06 7,75 6,48 2011/2012 4,630 3.132 14,50 6,48 20,98 0,40 6,30 6,70 11,40 2,88 2012/2013 3,162 2.536 8,02 2,88 10,90 0,40 5,50 5,90 3,10 1,90 2013/2014 3,648 2.519 9,19 1,90 11,09 0,40 6,00 6,40 1,75 2,94 2014/2015 5,260 2.648 13,93 2,94 16,87 0,40 5,81 6,21 6,20 4,46 2015/2016 4,380 2.580 11,30 4,46 15,76 0,50 5,59 6,09 6,75 2,92 2016/2017 6,360 2.892 18,39 2,92 21,31 0,90 5,86 6,76 12,81 1,74 2017/2018 5,927 3.124 18,52 1,74 20,26 0,90 5,99 6,89 11,83 1,54 2018/2019 6,287 3.095 19,46 1,54 21,00 0,90 5,95 6,85 12,20 1,95 2019/2020 6,500 3.000 19,50 1,95 21,45 0,90 5,90 6,80 14,00 0,65 VAR. 2020/2019 3% -3% 0% 27% 2% 0% -1% -1% 15% -67% Fontes: Agritrend Consultoria e Bolsa de Cereais de Buenos Aires Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO ESTOQUES FINAIS MILHÕES T ARGENTINA: OFERTA E DEMANDA DE TRIGO (DEZEMBRO A NOVEMBRO) ANO SAFRA PRODUÇÃO EM MILHÕES T OFERTA TOTAL MILHÕES T DEMANDA EM MILHÕES T EXPORTAÇÕES GRÃOS EM MILHÕES T ESTOQUES INICIAIS MILHÕES T RENDIMENTO MÉDIO EM KG/HA ÁREA DE CULTIVO MILHÕES HA
  24. 24. PÁGINA 24 ANO ANO ESTOQUE OFERTA DEMANDA ESTOQUE PLANTIO COMERCIAL INICIAL TOTAL INTERNA FINAL 2000 2000/2001 567,7 1.658,4 7.632,4 9.858,5 1,3 9.338,7 518,5 2001 2001/2002 518,5 3.194,2 7.055,4 10.768,1 4,7 10.059,2 704,2 2002 2002/2003 704,2 2.913,9 6.853,2 10.471,3 5,0 9.851,5 614,8 2003 2003/2004 614,8 6.073,5 5.373,8 12.062,1 1.373,3 9.642,0 1.046,8 2004 2004/2005 1.046,8 5.845,9 4.971,2 11.863,9 3,5 9.803,0 2.057,4 2005 2005/2006 2.057,4 4.873,1 5.844,2 12.774,7 784,9 10.231,0 1.758,8 2006 2006/2007 1.758,8 2.233,7 7.164,1 11.156,6 19,7 9.600,0 1.536,9 2007 2007/2008 1.536,9 4.097,1 5.926,4 11.560,4 746,7 9.618,0 1.195,7 2008 2008/2009 1.195,7 5.884,0 5.676,4 12.756,1 351,4 9.398,0 3.006,7 2009 2009/2010 3.006,7 5.026,2 5.922,2 13.955,1 1.170,4 9.614,2 3.170,5 2010 2010/2011 2.879,7 5.881,6 5.798,4 14.559,7 2.515,9 9.842,4 2.201,4 2011 2011/2012 2.201,4 5.788,6 6.011,8 14.001,8 1.901,0 10.144,9 1.955,9 2012 2012/2013 1.955,9 4.379,5 7.010,2 13.345,6 1.683,8 10.134,3 1.527,5 2013 2013/2014 1.527,5 5.527,9 6.642,4 13.697,8 47,4 11.381,5 2.268,9 2014 2014/2015 2.268,9 5.971,1 5.328,8 13.568,8 1.680,5 10.713,7 1.174,6 2015 2015/2016 1.174,6 5.534,9 5.517,6 12.227,1 1.050,5 10.367,3 809,3 2016 2016/2017 809,3 6.726,8 7.088,5 14.624,6 576,8 11.517,7 2.530,1 2017 2017/2018 2.530,1 4.262,1 6.387,0 13.179,2 206,2 11.287,4 1.685,6 2018 2018/2019 1.685,6 5.427,6 6.753,1 13.866,3 582,9 12.481,4 802,0 2019 2019/2020 802,0 5.154,7 7.000,0 12.956,7 300,0 12.206,1 450,6 2020 2020/2021 450,6 6.546,3 6.600,0 13.596,9 500,0 12.313,4 783,5 -43,8% 27,0% -5,7% 4,9% 66,7% 0,9% 73,9% TRIGO: OFERTA E DEMANDA NO BRASIL EM MIL TONELADAS ANO COMERCIAL AGOSTO-JULHO PRODUÇÃO VAR. 2020-2021/2019-2020 IMPORTAÇÕES EXPORTAÇÕES ANO COMERCIAL 2020/2021: AGOSTO DE 2020 A JULHO DE 2021 Fontes: Conab, Ibge, Abitrigo, Secex e Cogo Inteligência em Agronegócio Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  25. 25. PÁGINA 25 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea – Centro de Pesquisas Econômicas da Esalq/USP MAPA – Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis CNA – Confederação Nacional da Agricultura e Pecuária ANEC – Associação Nacional dos Exportadores de Cereais IBGE – Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística USDA – Departamento de Agricultura dos Estados Unidos OMS – Organização Mundial da Saúde ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
×