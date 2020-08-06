Relatório Carlos Cogo - 6 de agosto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio Alimentos: evolução dos preços agrícolas globais em 2020 Overview 06/08...
PÁGINA 3 ÍNDICE Date Food Price Index Meat Price Index Dairy Price Index Cereals Price Index Oils Price Index Sugar Price ...
PÁGINA 4 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ O Índice de Preços de Alimentos da Organização das Nações...
PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ Apesar do dólar norte-americano mais fraco e das preocupa...
PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ A força contínua do Índice reflete principalmente valores...
PÁGINA 7 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ O subíndice de preços das Carnes apresentou média de 93 p...
PÁGINA 8 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ O subíndice de preços de Laticínios, por sua vez, registr...
  1. 1. Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio Alimentos: evolução dos preços agrícolas globais em 2020 Overview 06/08/2020
  2. 2. PÁGINA 2 ÍNDICE 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020-1 2020-2 2020-3 2020-4 2020-5 2020-6 2020-7 FAO: ÍNDICE DE PREÇOS REAIS DE ALIMENTOS 2014-2016=100 - VALORES DEFLACIONADOS ÍNDICE FAO CARNES LEITE CEREAIS OLEAGINOSAS AÇÚCAR MÉDIA 2002-2004 = 100
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 ÍNDICE Date Food Price Index Meat Price Index Dairy Price Index Cereals Price Index Oils Price Index Sugar Price Index ANNUAL REAL FOOD PRICE INDICES (2002-2004=100) - DEFLATED 2010 106,8 91,0 111,9 107,5 121,9 131,8 2011 118,8 94,9 117,0 128,1 140,9 145,0 2012 111,5 95,3 101,3 124,7 125,5 121,0 2013 109,5 96,8 128,4 117,7 108,9 99,8 2014 106,3 103,8 120,4 107,1 102,2 97,2 2015 95,1 98,9 89,1 98,0 92,0 85,0 2016 97,8 96,8 87,9 93,9 105,8 118,7 2017 100,8 100,5 111,0 93,5 104,7 101,9 2018 94,2 93,3 105,4 98,9 86,3 76,1 2019 95,6 100,6 103,4 96,9 83,7 79,1 2020-1 103,6 104,9 104,9 101,5 109,9 88,5 2020-2 100,4 101,6 103,9 100,4 98,6 92,4 2020-3 96,1 100,5 102,6 98,7 86,4 74,7 2020-4 93,4 97,9 96,8 100,3 82,1 63,8 2020-5 91,9 96,4 95,4 98,5 78,6 68,6 2020-6 94,1 95,7 99,4 97,8 87,6 75,7 2020-7 95,2 94,0 102,9 97,9 94,2 76,8 JUL/JUN 2020 1,2% -1,8% 3,5% 0,1% 7,6% 1,4% 2020/2019 -0,4% -6,5% -0,5% 1,0% 12,5% -2,9% 2020/2014-2016 = 100 -4,8% -6,0% 2,9% -2,1% -5,8% -23,2% SOURCE: FAO JULY-20
  4. 4. PÁGINA 4 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ O Índice de Preços de Alimentos da Organização das Nações Unidas para Agricultura e Alimentação (FAO) alcançou média de 94,2 pontos em julho, alta de 1,1 ponto (1,2%) ante junho, o segundo mês consecutivo de crescimento. ➢ O resultado foi impulsionado pelo aumento dos óleos vegetais, açúcar e laticínios, que compensaram os preços mais baixos nos mercados de carnes. ➢ O Índice de Preços para Cereais permaneceu estável. ➢ O subíndice de preços dos Cereais registrou média de 96,9 pontos em julho, inalterado em relação a junho e 0,4 ponto acima do verificado em julho de 2019. ➢ Entre os cereais, os preços internacionais do trigo ficaram praticamente estáveis, enquanto milho e sorgo tiveram alta acentuada e a cotação do arroz cedeu.
  5. 5. PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ Apesar do dólar norte-americano mais fraco e das preocupações com as perspectivas de produção na Europa, na região do Mar Negro e na Argentina, a lenta atividade comercial e a expectativa inicial de uma forte recuperação da produção na Austrália, o trigo manteve o valor médio de julho próximo do mesmo nível do mês anterior, 2% a mais do que em julho de 2019. ➢ Em compensação, o impulso do milho e do sorgo se deve às grandes compras recentes dos produtos norte-americanos pela China, além da queda do dólar. ➢ O subíndice de preços dos Óleos Vegetais registrou média de 93,2 pontos em julho, alta de 6,6 pontos (7,6%) em comparação com junho, o maior nível nos últimos cinco meses.
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ A força contínua do Índice reflete principalmente valores mais firmes para os óleos de palma, de soja e de canola. ➢ As cotações internacionais do óleo de palma continuam subindo, devido à menor produção nos principais países produtores, após inundações e fortes chuvas. ➢ A demanda global mais aquecida e a menor disponibilidade de mão-de-obra forneceram um apoio adicional aos preços do óleo. ➢ Os preços internacionais do óleo de soja também aumentaram acentuadamente, principalmente por conta do aperto no fornecimento no Brasil. ➢ Os valores do óleo de canola foram sustentados pela nova demanda dos setores de biodiesel e de alimentos na União Europeia.
  7. 7. PÁGINA 7 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ O subíndice de preços das Carnes apresentou média de 93 pontos em julho, o que indica queda de 1,7 ponto (1,8%) em relação a junho e também queda de 9,4 pontos (9,2%) ante o verificado em julho do ano passado. ➢ No mês de julho, as cotações internacionais das carnes suína e bovina continuaram em queda, refletindo as altas disponibilidades de exportação nos principais países produtores, apesar de um aumento na demanda de importação. ➢ Por outro lado, as cotações da carne de aves registraram uma recuperação, após cinco meses de quedas consecutivas, refletindo amplamente os cortes de produção no Brasil, desencadeados por altos custos de alimentação e preocupações com as perspectivas de demanda no futuro.
  8. 8. PÁGINA 8 ÍNDICE ALIMENTOS: EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS GLOBAIS EM 2020 ➢ O subíndice de preços de Laticínios, por sua vez, registrou média de 101,8 pontos em julho, alta de 3,5 pontos (3,5%) em relação a junho. ➢ A média é também 0,7 ponto superior ao observado em mesmo mês do ano passado (0,7%) e, pela primeira vez, acima do nível pré-pandemia do coronavírus. ➢ Em julho, as cotações internacionais de todos os produtos lácteos subiram. ➢ As cotações para o leite em pó, especialmente o integral (WMP), aumentaram devido à forte demanda de importação dos países da Ásia, com preocupações quanto a disponibilidade de exportação na Oceania na safra 2020/2021. ➢ O subíndice de preços do Açúcar ficou, em média, em 76 pontos em julho, alta de 1 ponto (1,4%) em relação a junho, com o aumento dos preços do petróleo.
