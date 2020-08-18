Relatório Carlos Cogo - 18 de agosto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Milho: tendências dos preços para o 2º semestre e para a temporada 2020/2021 Overview 18/08/2020
PÁGINA 2 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 20...
PÁGINA 3 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 MILHO: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO PARA 2020/2021 ➔ A tendência é altista para o milho no mercado br...
PÁGINA 4 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 ANO-SAFRA ESTOQUE PRODUÇÃO COMÉRCIO OFERTA DEMANDA ESTOQUE ESTOQUES/ INICIAL MUNDIAL MUNDIAL T...
PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 ...
PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 EUA; 388,1; 33% CHINA; 260,0; 22%BRASIL; 106,9; 9% ARGENTINA; 48,5; 4% UCRÂNIA; 39,5; 3% MÉXIC...
PÁGINA 7 ÍNDICE ITEM 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 VAR. 2020-2021/ 2019-2020 (%) ESTOQUES INICIAIS 54,37 56,41 56,59 0% PR...
PÁGINA 8 ÍNDICE 332,6 316,2 314,0 273,8 351,3 361,1 345,5 384,8 371,1 364,3 345,9 381,0 388,12009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012...
PÁGINA 9 ÍNDICE 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 ...
PÁGINA 10 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 14,4 16,0 18,0 25,3 29,7 33,6 40,7 53,8 77,5 94,2 116,6 127,5 127,3 118,1 130,2 132,1 132,7 1...
ÍNDICE 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 100,00 110,00 120,00 PETRÓLEO BRENT: SÉRIE HISTÓRICA DE ...
ÍNDICE 72% 72% 67% 64% 70% 73% 69% 69% 69% 69% 68% 65% 66% 62% 57% 52% 48% 44% 41% 41% 45% 8% 8% 12% 13% 14% 16% 22% 27% 3...
PÁGINA 13 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 EUA; 56,5; 31% BRASIL; 38,0; 21% ARGENTINA; 34,0; 18% UCRÂNIA; 33,5; 18% RÚSSIA; 4,4; 2% UE ;...
PÁGINA 14 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 ITEM 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 VAR. 2019-2020/ 2018-2019 (%) VAR. 202...
PÁGINA 15 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 1,7 1,4 4,0 3,9 5,9 9,8 7,4 7,8 4,6 2,8 1,7 9,6 4,1 12,313,0 4,3 6,9 11,5 13,713,2 15,3 12,5 ...
PÁGINA 16 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 6,0 7,0 8,0 JAN FEV MAR ABR MAI JUN JUL AGO SET OUT NOV DEZ MILHO: EX...
PÁGINA 17 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,5 0,2 0,0 0,0 0,0 5,6 2,7 3,6 5,0 1,1 3,9 10,9 7,4 7,3 11,0 9,3 22,...
PÁGINA 18 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 Países 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Taiwan 1.485 2.212 1.381 1.760 663 2.831 1.112 Irã ...
PÁGINA 19 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 Taiwan 17% Irã 17% Japão 14% Egito 13% Vietnã 12% Coreia do Sul 6% Espanha 4% Portugal 4% Ban...
PÁGINA 20 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 1,7 1,4 4,0 3,9 5,9 9,8 6,9 7,7 4,6 2,8 1,7 4,0 1,4 8,7 8,0 3,3 3,0 0,6 6,3 5,9 4,3 3,2 2,7 5...
PÁGINA 21 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 201...
PÁGINA 22 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 180,00 200,00 220,00 240,00 MILHO: C...
PÁGINA 23 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2...
PÁGINA 24 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 24,00 MILHO: COMPARATIVO D...
+55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @cogointeligencia
Relatório Carlos Cogo - 18 de agosto

  1. 1. Milho: tendências dos preços para o 2º semestre e para a temporada 2020/2021 Overview 18/08/2020
  2. 2. PÁGINA 2 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 MILHO: PREÇO CIF ATACADO SÃO PAULO - R$/SACA 60 KG VALORES DEFLACIONADOS PELO IGP-DI JULHO/2020
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 MILHO: TENDÊNCIAS DE MERCADO PARA 2020/2021 ➔ A tendência é altista para o milho no mercado brasileiro, mesmo com 75% da 2ª safra de 2020 já colhida, já que grande parte da mesma já estava comercializadas antes da colheita. ➔ O Indicador do milho ESALQ/BM&F (Campinas/SP) está cotado a R$ 55,51 por saca de 60 Kg, com alta de 11,7% nos últimos 30 dias e de 54,7% nos últimos 12 meses. ➔ No ano comercial 2019/2020 (fevereiro a julho/2020), as exportações brasileiras de milho atingiram apenas 5,3 milhões de toneladas e para atingir a projeção de embarques 34,5 milhões de toneladas, terão de ser embarcadas 29,2 milhões de toneladas até janeiro/2021. ➔ Os preços nos portos estão ao redor dos R$ 56,00 por saca de 60 Kg e será necessária uma convergência dos preços internos com a paridade de exportação nos próximos meses para alinhar os preços nos interior com as cotações FAS portos brasileiros – caso contrário, os excedentes não escoados para exportação poderão pressionar os preços internos.
  4. 4. PÁGINA 4 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 ANO-SAFRA ESTOQUE PRODUÇÃO COMÉRCIO OFERTA DEMANDA ESTOQUE ESTOQUES/ INICIAL MUNDIAL MUNDIAL TOTAL MUNDIAL FINAL CONSUMO 2000/2001 237,4 589,5 77,2 826,9 609,3 217,6 35,7% 2001/2002 217,6 598,9 76,3 816,5 622,4 194,1 31,2% 2002/2003 194,1 601,9 78,2 796,0 627,4 168,6 26,9% 2003/2004 168,6 623,0 77,3 791,6 645,0 146,7 22,7% 2004/2005 146,7 712,2 78,2 858,9 685,1 173,8 25,4% 2005/2006 173,8 696,9 80,9 870,7 703,9 166,8 23,7% 2006/2007 166,8 711,1 93,8 877,8 727,0 150,8 20,7% 2007/2008 150,8 792,4 98,6 943,3 772,0 171,3 22,2% 2008/2009 171,3 798,8 84,5 970,2 782,0 188,1 24,1% 2009/2010 188,1 819,4 96,8 1.007,5 822,8 184,7 22,4% 2010/2011 184,7 832,5 91,5 1.017,1 850,3 166,8 19,6% 2011/2012 166,8 886,6 117,0 1.053,5 883,2 170,3 19,3% 2012/2013 170,3 868,0 95,2 1.038,3 864,7 173,6 20,1% 2013/2014 173,6 990,5 131,1 1.164,0 948,9 215,2 22,7% 2014/2015 215,2 1.056,8 128,4 1.272,0 991,8 280,1 28,2% 2015/2016 280,1 1.013,2 144,9 1.293,3 981,0 312,3 31,8% 2016/2017 312,3 1.123,4 160,1 1.435,7 1.084,1 351,6 32,4% 2017/2018 351,6 1.080,1 148,2 1.431,7 1.090,5 341,2 31,3% 2018/2019 341,2 1.123,5 181,1 1.464,7 1.144,5 320,2 28,0% 2019/2020 320,2 1.112,4 171,2 1.432,6 1.121,2 311,4 27,8% 2020/2021 311,4 1.171,0 184,7 1.482,4 1.164,9 317,5 27,3% VAR. 2020-2021/2019-2020 -2,7% 5,3% 7,8% 3,5% 3,9% 2,0% -1,8% MILHO: OFERTA E DEMANDA MUNDIAL - MILHÕES DE TONELADAS Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO Fonte: USDA AGOSTO/2020
  5. 5. PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: RELAÇÃO ESTOQUES FINAIS/DEMANDA MUNDIAL (%)
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 EUA; 388,1; 33% CHINA; 260,0; 22%BRASIL; 106,9; 9% ARGENTINA; 48,5; 4% UCRÂNIA; 39,5; 3% MÉXICO; 28,0; 3% DEMAIS; 300,1; 26% MILHO: PRODUÇÃO MUNDIAL POR PAÍSES NA SAFRA 2020/2021 MILHÕES DE TONELADAS E DISTRIBUIÇÃO (%)
  7. 7. PÁGINA 7 ÍNDICE ITEM 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 VAR. 2020-2021/ 2019-2020 (%) ESTOQUES INICIAIS 54,37 56,41 56,59 0% PRODUÇÃO 364,26 345,89 388,08 12% IMPORTAÇÕES 0,71 1,14 0,64 -44% OFERTA TOTAL 419,34 403,44 445,31 10% CONSUMO RAÇÕES 137,91 142,25 150,50 6% CONSUMO ETANOL 136,60 123,19 132,09 7% CONSUMO HUMANO E OUTROS 35,94 35,80 36,20 1% EXPORTAÇÕES 52,48 45,60 56,52 24% DEMANDA TOTAL 362,93 346,84 375,31 8% ESTOQUES FINAIS 56,41 56,59 70,01 24% MILHO: OFERTA E DEMANDA NOS ESTADOS UNIDOS EM MILHÕES DE TONELADAS Fonte: USDA AGOSTO/2020 Fonte: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  8. 8. PÁGINA 8 ÍNDICE 332,6 316,2 314,0 273,8 351,3 361,1 345,5 384,8 371,1 364,3 345,9 381,0 388,12009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021-JUL 2020/2021-AGO MILHO: PRODUÇÃO NOS EUA - MILHÕES DE TONELADAS
  9. 9. PÁGINA 9 ÍNDICE 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: PRODUTIVIDADE MÉDIA NOS EUA - TONELADAS/HA
  10. 10. PÁGINA 10 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 14,4 16,0 18,0 25,3 29,7 33,6 40,7 53,8 77,5 94,2 116,6 127,5 127,3 118,1 130,2 132,1 132,7 138,0 142,4 136,6 123,2 132,1 1999/2000 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: USO PARA PRODUÇÃO DE ETANOL NOS ESTADOS UNIDOS MILHÕES DE TONELADAS
  11. 11. ÍNDICE 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 100,00 110,00 120,00 PETRÓLEO BRENT: SÉRIE HISTÓRICA DE COTAÇÕES MÉDIAS ANUAIS E MENSAIS EM 2020 - US$/BARRIL
  12. 12. ÍNDICE 72% 72% 67% 64% 70% 73% 69% 69% 69% 69% 68% 65% 66% 62% 57% 52% 48% 44% 41% 41% 45% 8% 8% 12% 13% 14% 16% 22% 27% 35% 39% 43% 45% 48% 42% 42% 43% 41% 42% 42% 40% 39% 23% 23% 20% 21% 20% 22% 22% 21% 17% 17% 16% 14% 8% 16% 15% 16% 17% 18% 16% 15% 17% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: DESTINAÇÃO DA PRODUÇÃO DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS EXPORTAÇÕES USO PARA ETANOL CONSUMO INTERNO
  13. 13. PÁGINA 13 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 EUA; 56,5; 31% BRASIL; 38,0; 21% ARGENTINA; 34,0; 18% UCRÂNIA; 33,5; 18% RÚSSIA; 4,4; 2% UE ; 3,7; 2% PARAGUAI; 2,9; 2% DEMAIS; 11,6; 6% MILHO: PRINCIPAIS EXPORTADORES MUNDIAIS 2020/2021 - MILHÕES T E %
  14. 14. PÁGINA 14 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 ITEM 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 VAR. 2019-2020/ 2018-2019 (%) VAR. 2020-2021/ 2019-2020 (%) ESTOQUE INICIAL 5.231,7 15.876,6 14.582,7 10.189,9 10.068,3 -30% -1% PRODUÇÃO 97.842,8 80.709,6 100.043,0 101.405,9 106.899,6 1% 5% 1ª SAFRA 30.462,0 26.810,7 25.646,7 25.689,6 26.919,0 0% 5% 2ª SAFRA 67.380,8 53.898,9 73.177,6 74.176,5 78.418,3 1% 6% 3ª SAFRA 1.218,7 1.539,8 1.562,3 26% 1% IMPORTAÇÕES 952,5 900,7 1.596,0 900,0 900,0 -44% 0% OFERTA TOTAL 104.027,0 97.486,9 116.221,7 112.495,8 117.867,9 -3% 5% CONSUMO INTERNO 57.337,3 59.162,0 64.957,8 68.427,5 71.164,6 5% 4% EXCEDENTE INTERNO 46.689,7 38.324,9 51.263,9 44.068,3 46.703,3 -14% 6% EXPORTAÇÕES 30.813,1 23.742,2 41.074,0 34.000,0 38.000,0 -17% 12% DEMANDA TOTAL 88.150,4 82.904,2 106.031,8 102.427,5 109.164,6 -3% 7% ESTOQUE FINAL 15.876,6 14.582,7 10.189,9 10.068,3 8.703,3 -1% -14% DIAS DE CONSUMO 101 90 57 54 45 MILHO: OFERTA E DEMANDA NO BRASIL EM MIL TONELADAS Fonte: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO ANO-SAFRA (FEVEREIRO-JANEIRO)
  15. 15. PÁGINA 15 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 1,7 1,4 4,0 3,9 5,9 9,8 7,4 7,8 4,6 2,8 1,7 9,6 4,1 12,313,0 4,3 6,9 11,5 13,713,2 15,3 12,5 25,1 31,933,0 40,7 24,1 46,7 38,3 51,3 44,1 46,7 1989/1990 1990/1991 1991/1992 1992/1993 1993/1994 1994/1995 1995/1996 1996/1997 1997/1998 1998/1999 1999/2000 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: EXCEDENTES NO BRASIL (OFERTA TOTAL - CONSUMO INTERNO) MILHÕES DE TONELADAS
  16. 16. PÁGINA 16 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 6,0 7,0 8,0 JAN FEV MAR ABR MAI JUN JUL AGO SET OUT NOV DEZ MILHO: EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS EM MILHÕES DE TONELADAS/MÊS 2020 2019 2018 2017 EXPORTAÇÕES RECUARAM 50% ENTRE JANEIRO E JULHO/2020 EM RELAÇÃO AO MESMO PERÍODO DO ANO ANTERIOR
  17. 17. PÁGINA 17 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,5 0,2 0,0 0,0 0,0 5,6 2,7 3,6 5,0 1,1 3,9 10,9 7,4 7,3 11,0 9,3 22,3 26,2 20,9 30,1 18,8 30,8 23,7 41,1 34,0 38,0 1989/1990 1990/1991 1991/1992 1992/1993 1993/1994 1994/1995 1995/1996 1996/1997 1997/1998 1998/1999 1999/2000 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS - MILHÕES DE TONELADAS
  18. 18. PÁGINA 18 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 Países 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Taiwan 1.485 2.212 1.381 1.760 663 2.831 1.112 Irã 4.699 4.208 4.791 4.833 6.379 5.362 1.108 Japão 1.312 2.777 2.694 2.946 247 6.732 939 Egito 1.246 2.009 1.501 3.226 1.980 3.262 846 Vietnã 3.185 4.841 2.877 2.637 3.001 3.986 787 Coreia do Sul 1.900 3.004 1.483 1.717 1.233 3.499 405 Espanha 218 881 366 2.868 2.274 3.209 288 Portugal 35 0 87 644 655 672 273 Bangladesh - 190 724 1.017 1.158 1.175 234 Marrocos 684 672 164 485 631 1.076 203 República Dominicana 328 543 408 694 417 958 185 Malásia 1.260 1.682 1.609 1.495 1.248 1.579 169 Argélia 647 963 507 494 650 519 119 Arábia Saudita 726 745 667 681 580 642 105 Países Baixos (Holanda) 293 390 587 802 525 437 0 Demais 2.635 3.806 2.028 2.968 1.924 6.814 667 Total 20.655 28.924 21.873 29.266 23.566 42.752 7.440 Fonte: Secex Dados até 31/07/2020 Exportações Brasileiras de Milho em Grãos por Países de Destino (1.000 toneladas)
  19. 19. PÁGINA 19 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 Taiwan 17% Irã 17% Japão 14% Egito 13% Vietnã 12% Coreia do Sul 6% Espanha 4% Portugal 4% Bangladesh 3% Demais 10% MILHO EM GRÃOS: EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS POR DESTINOS ENTRE JANEIRO E JULHO DE 2020 (%)
  20. 20. PÁGINA 20 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 1,7 1,4 4,0 3,9 5,9 9,8 6,9 7,7 4,6 2,8 1,7 4,0 1,4 8,7 8,0 3,3 3,0 0,6 6,3 5,9 4,3 3,2 2,7 5,7 12,2 10,5 5,2 15,9 14,6 10,210,1 8,7 1989/1990 1990/1991 1991/1992 1992/1993 1993/1994 1994/1995 1995/1996 1996/1997 1997/1998 1998/1999 1999/2000 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 2020/2021 MILHO: ESTOQUES FINAIS NO BRASIL - MILHÕES DE TONELADAS
  21. 21. PÁGINA 21 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 MILHO: COTAÇÕES FUTURAS NA BOLSA DE CHICAGO (CBOT) ENTRE 2008 E 2020 US$/BUSHEL MÉDIA MENSAL MÉDIA 2010 A 2019
  22. 22. PÁGINA 22 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 180,00 200,00 220,00 240,00 MILHO: COMPARATIVO DE PREÇOS FOB PORTOS EM US$/T PARANAGUÁ (BRA) X GOLFO (EUA) X ROSÁRIO (ARGENTINA) BRASIL EUA ARGENTINA
  23. 23. PÁGINA 23 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 MILHO: COMPARATIVO DE PREÇOS B3 x CBOT US$/60 KG FUTUROS CHICAGO MILHO B3
  24. 24. PÁGINA 24 ÍNDICE AGOSTO 2020 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 20,00 22,00 24,00 MILHO: COMPARATIVO DE PREÇOS EM US$/SACA 60 KG FOB PRODUTOR PARANÁ X GOLFO EUA PR PRODUTOR EUA GOLFO
  25. 25. +55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @cogointeligencia

