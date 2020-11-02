Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Las competencias administrativas Equipado con sus cinco sentidos, el hombre explora el universo que lo rodea y a sus aventuras las llama ciencia Edwin Powell Hubble 1. Introducción. – La actividad de la Administración pública se concreta en hechos y actos jurídicos y no jurídicos (actividad externa e interna, respectivamente), cuya validez depende de que la actividad correspondiente haya sido desplegada por el órgano actuante dentro del respectivo círculo de sus atribuciones legales determina la capacidad legal de la autoridad administrativa, capacidad que en derecho administrativo denominase competencia.1 La competencia es lo que verdaderamente caracteriza una repartición administrativa y la distingue de otra. Es merced a la competencia, por ejemplo, que un ministerio se distingue de otro ministerio.1 En mérito a lo que antecede, la competencia puede ser definida como el complejo de funciones atribuido a un órgano administrativo, o como la medida de la potestad atribuida a cada órgano.1 El origen jurídico legal de la competencia concuerda con el advenimiento del constitucionalismo, ya que al consagrar este el principio de separación de los poderes ejecutivos, legislativo y judicial, consagró simultáneamente el principio de separación de las funciones estatales que, clasificadas en tres grandes grupos- legislativas, ejecutivas (administrativas) y judiciales fueron respectivamente adjudicadas a cada uno de los tres órganos esenciales integrantes del gobierno. Ello constituye la distribución1 de competencias dentro del estado. En esa distribución de funciones tuvo origen la noción de competencia: en el estado absoluto o de policía no cabe hablar de distribución de competencias. Sin perjuicio de ello, posteriormente, en ejecución de la constitución, dentro de cada uno de esos órganos esenciales, se lleva a cabo una distribución jurídica de funciones entre los distintos órganos o
  2. 2. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA reparticiones dependientes del mismo. En este orden de ideas, el Presidente de la república, administrador general del país, por razones de división del trabajo, distribuye entre subordinados suyos, el ejercicio de las distintas actividades integrantes de su competencia constitucional.1 La competencia, en Derecho administrativo, es un concepto que se refiere a la titularidad de una determinada potestad que sobre una materia posee un órgano administrativo. Se trata, pues, de una circunstancia subjetiva del órgano, de manera que cuando este sea titular de los intereses y potestades públicas, será competente2 Vulgarmente, el término suele ser objetivizado, equiparando la noción de competencia con la de interés. Así, por ejemplo, se suele decir que las relaciones internacionales son competencia del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores. En un sentido estrictamente técnico, habría que decir que las relaciones internacionales son interés del Ministerio.2 Juan Alfonso Santamaría Pastor ilustra esta distinción entre la falsa vertiente objetiva y la más exacta vertiente subjetiva, afirmando que "no se tiene competencia, sino que se es competente".2 Puede decirse que la competencia la constituye el conjunto de atribuciones, funciones y potestades que el Ordenamiento Jurídico atribuye a cada órgano administrativo. La competencia es irrenunciable y se ejercerá precisamente por los órganos administrativos que la tengan atribuida como propia, salvo los casos de delegación, sustitución y avocación previstos en la Ley.2 2. Desarrollo. – 2.1. Clases de distribución competencial 2.1.1. Competencia material También conocida como distribución funcional u objetiva, realiza la asignación de competencias entre las divisiones departamentales en función de los distintos servicios públicos posibles, así como los sectores sobre los que exista intervención pública. de los municipios, cada órgano tiene ciertas competencias por tema, imparte por la división de trabajo.3 2.1.2. Competencia jerárquica La distribución se realiza dentro de una división departamental, de manera que las tareas más importantes y trascendentes quedan a cargo de los órganos jerárquicamente superiores.3
  3. 3. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.1.3. Competencia territorial Los distintos órganos son competentes o no en función del ámbito geográfico. Dicho de otro modo, se distribuye la competencia en función de divisiones territoriales, cada una de las cuales, cuenta con un órgano que es titular de las potestades e intereses respecto a ese espacio.3 2.1.4. Competencia ratione temporis La potestad queda atribuida a un órgano durante un determinado periodo temporal. Así, el órgano sería o no competente dependiendo de si se encuentra dentro del marco temporal durante el cual se estipuló que tendría competencia.3 2.2. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA COMPETENCIA ADMINISTRATIVA: Es otorgada por la ley, es irrenunciable, es inderogable, no puede ser cedida, no puede ser ampliada y es improrrogable, salvo por los supuestos de avocación y delegación.4 EXCEPCION A LA IMPRORROGABILIDAD DE LA COMPETENCIA ADMINISTRATIVA: La excepción se refiere a la avocación y a la delegación que consiste en otorgar la jerarquía administrativa de un órgano superior a un inferior en forma exclusiva. Puede entenderse esta excepción de avocación y delegación de la competencia como la facultad y potestad que otorga la jerarquía administrativa, que significa el derecho que tiene el superior jerárquico de trasladar al subordinado la resolución de un asunto o la facultad que tiene éste de atraer la competencia del subordinado.4 AVOCACION DE LA COMPETENCIA DE FIRMA Y DE REPRESENTACION: El acto procesal en virtud del cual el órgano superior, sin que medie recurso alguno, atrae hacia sí el asunto pendiente de resolución y que debe ser resuelto por el órgano inferior; el superior entra en la esfera de competencia del órgano inferior, se aboca el conocimiento y decisión de una cuestión introduciéndola en su esfera de atribuciones.4 Es un acto de procedimiento en el cual el órgano superior atrae la resolución que debe dar el órgano inferior, avocándose al conocimiento y decisión de una cuestión introduciéndola en su esfera de atribuciones.4 DELEGACION DE COMPETENCIA: Es un acto de procedimiento por el cual el órgano superior traslada su competencia a un órgano inferior en un caso determinado.4
  4. 4. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Los criterios fundamentales de distribución de competencias son tres: el jerárquico, el territorial y el material, dando origen a otras tantas clases de competencias denominadas de igual forma.5 La competencia jerárquica es la medida de la distribución de las funciones y potestades entre los diversos grados de la jerarquía; se trata de un reparto vertical.5 La competencia territorial supone una distribución horizontal, relacionados con otros órganos que se encuentran en el mismo nivel jerárquico en otras partes del territorio. La competencia material supone una distribución por fines, objetivos o funciones entre las diversas administraciones, y dentro de ellas, entre los órganos de un mismo ente.5 La complejidad creciente de la vida administrativa a consecuencia de la descentralización, desde la instauración de las CCAA por la Constitución 1978, ha originado nuevas formas o criterios de atribución de competencias.5 Uno de los más equívocos es el concepto de competencia exclusiva, expresión referida a una de las formas de atribución de competencias a las CCAA por sus EEA. Las CCAA, por la exclusividad, tendrían atribuidas todas las funciones sobre una materia (legislativa, reglamentaria y de ejecución), con reserva al Estado únicamente de las derivadas de los títulos constitucionales. Otra fórmula es la competencia compartida sobre la misma materia, que se distribuye en función de criterios materiales entre el estado y los diversos entes públicos. Así, entre el Estado y las CCAA, aquel se reserva la competencia legislativa básica o se distribuye en función del territorio, como en el transporte terrestre (según que los itinerarios excedan o no el territorio de una Comunidad), la SS (en que el Estado asume competencias para los ingresos y las CCAA para la ejecución de los servicios y el gasto).5 En materia de servicios asistenciales, culturales y deportivos se está aceptando que se trata de competencias abiertas o indistintas, de modo que los entes territoriales pueden ejercitar las competencias de forma simultánea y no excluyente, con la consiguiente descoordinación y despilfarro.5 Distinto es el supuesto de atribución conjunta que supone la intervención forzosa y obligada de dos entes públicos; cuando se articula en fases sucesivas, el procedimiento recibe el nombre de bifásico, como acontece con la aprobación de los Planes Generales de Ordenación Urbana, en los que su aprobación provisional corresponde al Pleno del Ayuntamiento, mientras que la definitiva a la CCAA.5 Por último, cabe hablar también de una competencia alternativa, cuando la atribución a dos o mas entes se hace de modo conjunto pero excluyente, de tal modo que si es utilizada por uno de ellos no puede ejercerla el otro. Así se distribuye la competencia
  5. 5. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA para suspender licencias de obras entre el Alcalde, que la tiene preferente, y el órgano autonómico competente.5 La falta de competencia origina un vicio del acto administrativo que produce su invalidez. La incompetencia puede ser manifiesta o no manifiesta. Según el art. 47 LPAC, la primera da lugar a la nulidad de pleno derecho, y la segunda, a la simple anulabilidad. Estas clases de incompetencia coinciden con la clasificación doctrinal:  Incompetencia absoluta (manifiesta): se origina por la falta de competencia material o territorial (ej. el acto de liquidación de un impuesto por el Ministro de Educación, si correspondiendo a la Delegación de Sevilla se realiza por la de Barcelona).  Incompetencia relativa: se origina por la falta de competencia jerárquica (ej. si un Director General adoptase una resolución que corresponde a un Ministro, éste podría convalidarlo, por ser un órgano superior jerárquico anulabilidad).5 3. Conclusión. - Las competencias que necesitan los gerentes para tener éxito, es identificar seis competencias específicas que son importantes en particular, comunicación, planeación y administración, trabajo en equipo, acción estrategita, globalización y manejo personal. Estas competencias son transferibles de una organización a otra. 4. Referencias. – 1. http://www.enciclopedia-juridica.com/d/competencia- administrativa/competencia-administrativa.htm 2. https://practico-administrativo.es/vid/cuestiones-generales-competencias- general-427627574 3. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Competencia_administrativa 4. https://estuderecho.com/sitio/?p=244#:~:text=CARACTERISTICAS%20DE%20 LA%20COMPETENCIA%20ADMINISTRATIVA%3A,supuestos%20de%20avocaci %C3%B3n%20y%20delegaci%C3%B3n. 5. https://derechouned.com/administrativo/organizacion/8098-concepto-de- competencia-en-la-administracion- publica#:%7E:text=La%20competencia%20puede%20definirse%20como,auto rizado%20y%20obligado%20a%20ejercitar
  6. 6. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 5. Videos. – - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKtj1Ipl2OI - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfDFHN08lAA

