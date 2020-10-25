Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Informe de Marketing 1.0; 2.0; 3.0; 4.0 Lo bueno de la ciencia es que es cierta independientemente de si crees o no en ella Neil deGrasse Tyson 1. Introducción. – Investigar y escribir sobre Marketing, puede resultar más complicado de lo que parece, si nos preguntamos ¿cuál es la palabra que debemos utilizar para referirnos al término de origen anglosajón, aceptado generalmente como “marketing”? La respuesta puede exigir algunas reflexiones. Nuestra lengua, como muchas otras, tiene sus particularidades, así desde hace mucho tiempo atrás venimos utilizando diversos términos para expresar aquello que espontáneamente se generalizó. En Latinoamérica, encontramos términos como: Mercadeo, Mercadología, Comercialización y Mercadotecnia, entre otros, éste último de uso generalizado en México. En España, la cuna de nuestra lengua, se hace uso directo del término marketing, afirmándose que otros términos no son lo suficientemente amplios como para expresar su significado. Sin embargo, de igual modo se tuvieron complicaciones en su adopción, ya que no hace mucho la Real Academia Española (2005) aceptó el término anglosajón para su uso generalizado, aunque permanece el de Mercadotecnia a título nominativo, por su parte el Ministerio de Educación y Ciencia (2005) de España prefirió utilizar, como área de conocimiento, el nombre de: “Comercialización e Investigación de Mercados” con una asignatura troncal denominada “Dirección Comercial”; disponiéndose de la titulación de Licenciado en Investigación y Técnicas de Mercado, para referirse al Marketing.1 Asimismo, el término marketing se suele asociar, o mejor confundir y con bastante frecuencia, con significados distintos; para muchos se corresponde con ventas, con publicidad, y/o investigación de mercados, para unos es un enfoque agresivo de mercado y para otros es una orientación dirigida al consumidor. Muchas personas, por no decir la mayoría, piensan que el marketing es sólo vender y anunciar (Kotler y Armstrong, 2003: 5). Si bien, Lambin y Peeters (1981) comentaban que pese a la
  2. 2. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA amplia utilización del término marketing, no se encuentra un acuerdo en cuanto a su significación y extensión (tanto en la empresa, en el ámbito académico como en la misma sociedad), en la actualidad se han logrado acuerdos mucho más sólidos. Han existido, existen, y seguirán existiendo desacuerdos entre los investigadores sobre cuáles son las dimensiones reales del marketing.1 2. Desarrollo. – 2.1. Marketing 1.0. – El marketing 1.0 está orientado y enfocado en el producto y, por tanto, la estrategia de mercado se orientaba al producto. El objetivo principal son las ventas y se lleva a cabo una producción estandarizada para atender las necesidades del mercado de masas, atendiendo a la masa y no a cada individuo. Se producía en escala para abaratar los costes y cubrir a máxima cuota de mercado, satisfaciendo únicamente las necesidades físicas de los clientes. El marketing 1.0 se centra exclusivamente en el valor económico. Solo se informaba del valor funcional de los productos o de los servicios, a través de los medios de comunicación de masas (televisión, radio y prensa) y con una comunicación unidireccional.2 2.2. Marketing 2.0 Con el tiempo las marcas se dieron cuenta de la importancia de su relación con los consumidores más allá de cifras de venta, cuotas de mercado, etc. A partir de aquí se introdujeron en el nivel emocional tejiendo relaciones: se premiaba la satisfacción del consumidor más allá de la compra, se buscaba un cliente fiel, un embajador de la marca. Entonces comenzó a cultivarse el valor de marca, a asociarle una serie de emociones y sensaciones que diferenciaran el producto del de la competencia. En definitiva, las empresas comenzaron así a posicionar sus productos en el mercado con nuevas maneras de comunicar aparte de los medios tradicionales: marketing «uno a uno», etc.3
  3. 3. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.3. Marketing 3.0. – El Marketing 3.0 es un conjunto de conceptos y técnicas de promoción de marca, productos y servicios, recomendados para aquellas empresas que quieren alcanzar un público cuyos intereses de consumo van más allá de la satisfacción de una necesidad o deseo personal y buscan una experiencia de tipo emocional, más profunda.4 Se percibe que una empresa está migrando hacia el Marketing 3.0 cuando pasa de un abordaje centrado en el consumidor (Marketing 2.0) para uno centrado en el ser humano, donde los resultados financieros van de la mano con la responsabilidad corporativa, al reconocer que sus clientes demandan no sólo satisfacción funcional y sensorial, sino también – y sobre todo – una satisfacción de orden espiritual.4 Normalmente, este tipo de clientes se concentra en el segmento de la población que ha optado por adherirse a hábitos de consumo, a actitudes personales de respeto hacia sus semejantes, hacia el medio ambiente y todo el universo vivo; por lo que desarrollan sus actividades cotidianas con un alto grado de consideración respecto al impacto que ellas tienen sobre el planeta, la sociedad y su entorno inmediato.4 2.4. Marketing 4.0. – El Marketing 4.0 tiene como objetivo principal generar confianza y fidelidad en el cliente, combinando e integrando lo mejor de los medios offline del marketing tradicional y la interacción online que proporciona el marketing digital.5 El consumidor es el que va a estar al mando. Ahora ya nadie se plantea si online u offline, sino estrategias 360º.5 Las marcas deben ahora integrar y combinar lo mejor de los canales offline y online; es decir, la inmediatez e intimidad de los canales online con la fuerza de diferenciación que representan las acciones offline. A través de esta estrategia denominada “omnichannel” (omnicanal) se espera obtener una experiencia transparente y coherente, y además de esta relación múltiple entre marca y consumidor se complementa con inteligencia artificial para mejorar la productividad del marketing.
  4. 4. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Con la ayuda de estas nuevas tecnologías emergentes, como el Big Data, el marketing conseguirá adaptarse mejor a las necesidades emocionales del cliente. De esta forma, las empresas van a tener que predecir lo que quiere el consumidor antes de lo que lo pida. Es la predicción en estado puro que mejora la experiencia del consumidor.5
  5. 5. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 3. Conclusiones. – La evolución del marketing es estos últimos años paso de vender como el único objetivo (Marketing 1.0), que paso a preocuparse y priorizar al consumidor (Marketing 2.0), pasar hacia los valores del cuidado del medio ambiente (Marketing 3.0) hasta el último punto de la inteligencia artificial que de alguna forma interactúan y comprenden al ser humano (Marketing 4.0). En todo ese cambio del marketing pasamos de un Marketing TRADICIONAL, a un Marketing DIGITAL. 4. Referencias. – 1. https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/4259/425942516002.pdf 2. https://www.funkymk.com/del-marketing-1-0-al-marketing-3-0/ 3. https://enriqueosnola.com/tipo-marketing/ 4. https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/marketing-3-0/ 5. https://www.mercadotecniatotal.com/mercadotecnia/marketing-4-0-pasar-de- tradicional-a-digital/ 5. Videos. – - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tkdLYI_XRM - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dGWGo4IwOA

