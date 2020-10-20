Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grup...
Flujo circular de_la_economia

Trabajo de Investigación del tema Flujo Circular de la Economía

Published in: Education
Flujo circular de la economía

  1. 1. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Flujo circular de la economía Un hombre que se atreve a perder una hora no ha descubierto el valor de la vida Charles Darwin 1. Introducción. – Es un modelo económico que refleja el funcionamiento de la actividad económica dentro de una economía de mercado, suponiendo que la economía es cerrada, es decir, que los consumidores gastan todo su ingreso, no existe el Estado y no hay comercio internacional. El flujo circular es un modelo económico que pretende explicar cómo se relacionan dos tipos de agentes económicos. 1 Por un lado, se encuentran los hogares o familias (consumidores), y por otro lado las empresas (productores).1 Este flujo es un concepto que fue acuñado por primera vez hacia el siglo XVIII. El responsable de la aparición del flujo circular de la renta fue François Quesnay.2 2. Desarrollo. – François Quesnay (4 de junio de 1694 – Versalles, 16 de diciembre de 1774) fue un economista francés de la escuela fisiocrática, siendo de profesión médico.2
  2. 2. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.1. Características del flujo circular. –  Es circular.  Se usa para consumo o inversión.  Tienen usos públicos o privados.  Constituye la limitación del presupuesto de la nación Cuando una economía tiene mal funcionamiento surgen dos fenómenos que son la recesión y la inflación.3 La recesión (desaceleración en el aparato productivo, cuando baja la producción nacional) se produce debido a que existe muy poco egreso para cubrir los costos de producir el P.I.B. en cambio la inflación surge debido a que el egreso excede a los costos. La recesión se produce, por ejemplo; cuando el gobierno no apoya a las empresas e inflación cuando se incrementa constantemente el precio de la mercancía o baja de valor el papel moneda. La estanflación se produce cuando en una economía se tiene estancamiento e inflación.3 La economía de flujo circular nunca necesitará conocer una situación de auge (fase del proceso económico donde la economía va en constante movimiento) es decir, no crecerá y su estándar de vida permanecerá con variaciones. Este estándar de vida puede ser bajo, puesto que pudiéramos tener una economía de flujo circular, de pobreza o de abundancia. No obstante, en cualquiera de estos estados un factor fundamental será que no tenga variaciones. Prestar atención, y toma en cuenta que, si aumenta su población, su ingreso per cápita disminuirá, esto es consecuencia del hecho de que su ingreso no varía. Es por eso que el modelo de una economía de flujo circular pone en claro cuánto puede volver a comprar de su propia producción una economía de este tipo.3
  3. 3. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2.2. Tipos de flujos. – - Flujo de los insumos y productos. – Las familias ofrecen sus insumos (trabajo, capital y tierra) en el mercado de los insumos. Las empresas demandan a su vez estos insumos para poder fabricar los productos. Las empresas ofrecen los productos que obtienen en el mercado de los bienes y servicios, donde las familias demandan estos bienes y servicios. Luego las familias ofrecen sus insumos y el ciclo empieza otra vez.4 - Flujo monetario. - Las familias acuden al mercado de los bienes y servicios, y entregan dinero a cambio de lo que consumen. Este dinero les llega a los oferentes de los bienes y servicios, que son las empresas, y con este dinero pueden acudir al mercado de los insumos a demandar trabajo, capital y tierra. Así a las familias, que son las dueñas de estos insumos les llega dinero que lo utilizan para comprar bienes y servicios y empieza el ciclo otra vez.4
  4. 4. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Las empresas producen bienes y servicios mediante la prestación de servicios productivos por parte de las familias, y a su vez las familias consumen bienes y servicios que son producidos por las compañías.5 El modelo toma en cuenta dos diferentes tipos de mercado:  Mercado de bienes y servicios, donde las familias pueden consumir los productos y servicios producidos por las empresas.5  Mercado de factores de producción, en donde las familias prestas sus servicios productivos a las empresas, y donde además las familias obtienen el ingreso para poder consumir.5
  5. 5. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 3. Conclusiones. – El flujo circular de la economía ayuda a entender cómo funciona una economía donde hay intercambio de dinero entre consumidores y productores. Este modelo se podría hacer más complejo si agregamos al Estado o el comercio internacional, pero la cualidad de este modelo es su simplicidad para entender el funcionamiento de la economía. 4. Referencias. - 1. https://www.rankia.mx/blog/indicadores-economicos-mexico/3777535-que-flujo- circular-economia 2. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/flujo-circular-de-la- renta.html#:~:text=El%20flujo%20circular%20de%20la,vez%20hacia%20el%20siglo %20XVIII. 3. http://ecomunicacion.weebly.com/uploads/1/4/9/6/14961492/comportamiento_ del_mercado_en_la_economa_actual.pdf 4. https://libertelia.org/economia/macroeconomia/el-flujo-circular-de-la-economia/ 5. https://www.rankia.mx/blog/indicadores-economicos-mexico/3777535-que-flujo- circular-economia 5. Videos. – - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_5p5rTlQos&feature=youtu.be
  6. 6. Nombre: José Fernando Peña Aruquipa Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q2ekkZHZfw

