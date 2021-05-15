Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GEOGRAFIA 8º ANO – SEDE: EBS PROF. GABRIEL ROCHA
PERCURSO 5 – Origens e bases do mundo global.
1 – Nunca estivemos tão próximos • Globalização: corresponde à crescente interdependência econômica entre as diversas naçõ...
pela intensificação das relações sociais mundiais. 2 – Como tudo começou: as economias-mundo • Até o século XV, o meio nat...
• Até o século XV, a Terra abrigava cinco economias-mundo: 1 – Europa 4 – África Árabe 2 – China 5 - América 3 - Índia
3 – As quatro fases da globalização e o sistema-mundo a) Primeira Fase • Grandes navegações marítimas • Busca de metais pr...
3 – As quatro fases da globalização e o sistema-mundo b) Segunda Fase • Entre a segunda metade do século XIX e o fim da Se...
3 – As quatro fases da • Expansão das ferrovias, uso dos automóveis, aviões, telégrafos, telefones e rádios. globalização ...
3 – As quatro fases da • Avanços tecnológicos na informática, nas telecomunicações e nos transportes. globalização e o sis...
3 – As quatro fases da • Avanço do capitalismo em direção aos países que adotavam o socialismo. • Os avanços tecnológicos ...
4 – Transportes e telecomunicações: os motores tecnológicos da globalização. • Nas últimas décadas, os transportes se mode...
os deslocamentos de pessoas e mercadorias. • Os avanços tecnológicos na informática permitiram que os fluxos de informação...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
55 views
May. 15, 2021

Origens e bases do mundo global

Conteúdo

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Origens e bases do mundo global

  1. 1. GEOGRAFIA 8º ANO – SEDE: EBS PROF. GABRIEL ROCHA
  2. 2. PERCURSO 5 – Origens e bases do mundo global.
  3. 3. 1 – Nunca estivemos tão próximos • Globalização: corresponde à crescente interdependência econômica entre as diversas nações do planeta. • A globalização passa a ideia de que estamos vivendo em um mundo marcado
  4. 4. pela intensificação das relações sociais mundiais. 2 – Como tudo começou: as economias-mundo • Até o século XV, o meio natural limitava as relações econômicas e culturais entre os povos. Dessa maneira, o isolamento e a autossuficiência econômica eram condições comuns à maioria dos povos.
  5. 5. • Até o século XV, a Terra abrigava cinco economias-mundo: 1 – Europa 4 – África Árabe 2 – China 5 - América 3 - Índia
  6. 6. 3 – As quatro fases da globalização e o sistema-mundo a) Primeira Fase • Grandes navegações marítimas • Busca de metais preciosos e especiarias. • Avanços técnicos de navegação.
  7. 7. 3 – As quatro fases da globalização e o sistema-mundo b) Segunda Fase • Entre a segunda metade do século XIX e o fim da Segunda Guerra Mundial. • Expansão da dominação política, econômica e militar europeia sobre a Ásia e a África (impérios coloniais).
  8. 8. 3 – As quatro fases da • Expansão das ferrovias, uso dos automóveis, aviões, telégrafos, telefones e rádios. globalização e o sistema-mundo c) Terceira Fase • Entre 1945 e 1989 (Guerra Fria) • Capitalismo (EUA) x Socialismo (URSS)
  9. 9. 3 – As quatro fases da • Avanços tecnológicos na informática, nas telecomunicações e nos transportes. globalização e o sistema-mundo d) Quarta Fase • Desde a última década do século XX (fim da Guerra Fria)
  10. 10. 3 – As quatro fases da • Avanço do capitalismo em direção aos países que adotavam o socialismo. • Os avanços tecnológicos provocaram grandes mudanças na produção e na circulação de mercadorias, nos transportes de cargas e passageiros, na difusão de bens culturais e de artigos de consumo.
  11. 11. 4 – Transportes e telecomunicações: os motores tecnológicos da globalização. • Nas últimas décadas, os transportes se modernizaram, tornando-se mais rápidos e mais baratos, intensificando
  12. 12. os deslocamentos de pessoas e mercadorias. • Os avanços tecnológicos na informática permitiram que os fluxos de informação se tornassem cada vez mais intensos e velozes.

×