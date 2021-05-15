Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEOGRAFIA 8º ANO – SEDE: EBS PROF. GABRIEL ROCHA PERCURSO 6 – A economia global.
1 – Fluxos de mercadorias: o comércio global desigual. • Na atual fase da globalização, tem-se observado um extraordinário...
foram fatores que estimularam o crescimento do comércio internacional. • O comércio internacional apresenta desigualdades ...
• Essas três áreas apresentam grande capacidade de produção e de consumo. Além disso, possuem barreiras comerciais que imp...
PROTECIONISMO • Sistema de proteção da economia de um país, caracterizado por leis que proíbem ou inibem a importação de p...
OMC (Organização Mundial do Comércio) • É uma organização criada com o objetivo de supervisionar e liberalizar o comércio ...
• Estabelece as regras do comércio entre as nações. TRANSNACIONAIS • São grandes empresas que possuem filiais em diversos ...
• Essas empresas tem um enorme poder de influenciar a economia global de acordo com seus próprios interesses. TRANSNACIONA...
• Disponibilidade de matéria-prima e mão de obra baratas. • Leis ambientais menos rigorosas. • Incentivos fiscais oferecid...
TRANSNACIONAIS
TRANSNACIONAIS
SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO • Tipo de sociedade que se encontra numa avançada etapa de desenvolvimento industrial capitalista e q...
SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO
SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO
SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO
2 – A fábrica global e a nova divisão internacional do trabalho. • As transnacionais são responsáveis por uma nova forma d...
DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL DO TRABALHO (DIT) • Os países ricos fornecem produtos industrializados de tecnologia de ponta e os p...
DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL DO TRABALHO (DIT) Os países ricos possuem economias avançadas, vivem em pleno vapor a Terceira Revol...
DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL dois elementos que perdem valor a cada dia DO TRABALHO (DIT)
DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL
POBRES
PAÍSES RICOS x PAÍSES POBRES
DESEMPREGO DESEMPREGO ESTRUTURAL: Substituição da mão de obra humana pela máquina. Ocorre uma redução definitiva dos posto...
crise econômica força o trabalhador a ser demitido. As demissões são temporárias e os empregos voltam quando a crise é sup...
DESEMPREGO ESTRUTURAL
DESEMPREGO ESTRUTURAL
DESEMPREGO CONJUNTURAL
DESEMPREGO CONJUNTURAL
  1. 1. GEOGRAFIA 8º ANO – SEDE: EBS PROF. GABRIEL ROCHA PERCURSO 6 – A economia global.
  2. 2. 1 – Fluxos de mercadorias: o comércio global desigual. • Na atual fase da globalização, tem-se observado um extraordinário crescimento do comércio internacional. • A melhoria e a diminuição dos custos dos transportes, o crescimento populacional e o aumento do rendimento das famílias
  3. 3. foram fatores que estimularam o crescimento do comércio internacional. • O comércio internacional apresenta desigualdades marcantes. • Europa Ocidental, América do Norte (EUA e Canadá) e parte da Ásia representam os três principais polos da economia mundial.
  4. 4. • Essas três áreas apresentam grande capacidade de produção e de consumo. Além disso, possuem barreiras comerciais que impedem a entrada de produtos mais baratos, vindos de países subdesenvolvidos e emergentes.
  5. 5. PROTECIONISMO • Sistema de proteção da economia de um país, caracterizado por leis que proíbem ou inibem a importação de produtos, por meio da cobrança de impostos sobre produtos estrangeiros. • Protege a economia por meio de barreiras alfandegárias.
  6. 6. OMC (Organização Mundial do Comércio) • É uma organização criada com o objetivo de supervisionar e liberalizar o comércio internacional.
  7. 7. • Estabelece as regras do comércio entre as nações. TRANSNACIONAIS • São grandes empresas que possuem filiais em diversos países. • A mais poderosas transnacionais estão situadas nos países desenvolvidos.
  8. 8. • Essas empresas tem um enorme poder de influenciar a economia global de acordo com seus próprios interesses. TRANSNACIONAIS As empresas transnacionais são atraídas pelos países subdesenvolvidos e emergentes em razão dos seguintes fatores:
  9. 9. • Disponibilidade de matéria-prima e mão de obra baratas. • Leis ambientais menos rigorosas. • Incentivos fiscais oferecidos.
  10. 10. TRANSNACIONAIS
  11. 11. TRANSNACIONAIS
  12. 12. SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO • Tipo de sociedade que se encontra numa avançada etapa de desenvolvimento industrial capitalista e que se caracteriza pelo consumo massivo de bens e serviços disponíveis. • Consumo supérfluo (desnecessário)
  13. 13. SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO
  14. 14. SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO
  15. 15. SOCIEDADE DE CONSUMO
  16. 16. 2 – A fábrica global e a nova divisão internacional do trabalho. • As transnacionais são responsáveis por uma nova forma de produção, chamada de: fábrica global. • Forma descentralizada de produção. • Fortalecimento dos fluxos financeiros.
  17. 17. DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL DO TRABALHO (DIT) • Os países ricos fornecem produtos industrializados de tecnologia de ponta e os países pobres fornecem produtos primários e mão de obra barata. • A DIT contribui para aumentar, ainda mais, as desigualdades econômicas entre os países ricos e pobres.
  18. 18. DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL DO TRABALHO (DIT) Os países ricos possuem economias avançadas, vivem em pleno vapor a Terceira Revolução Industrial e estão substituindo sua força de trabalho desqualificada por máquinas, já os países pobres, só tem duas coisas a oferecer: matérias-primas e mão de obra barata,
  19. 19. DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL dois elementos que perdem valor a cada dia DO TRABALHO (DIT)
  20. 20. DIVISÃO INTERNACIONAL
  21. 21. POBRES
  22. 22. PAÍSES RICOS x PAÍSES POBRES
  23. 23. DESEMPREGO DESEMPREGO ESTRUTURAL: Substituição da mão de obra humana pela máquina. Ocorre uma redução definitiva dos postos de trabalho em razão da modernização da estrutura produtiva. DESEMPREGO CONJUNTURAL: Uma
  24. 24. crise econômica força o trabalhador a ser demitido. As demissões são temporárias e os empregos voltam quando a crise é superada.
  25. 25. DESEMPREGO ESTRUTURAL
  26. 26. DESEMPREGO ESTRUTURAL
  27. 27. DESEMPREGO CONJUNTURAL
  28. 28. DESEMPREGO CONJUNTURAL

