IGUALDAD DE GÉNERO Marzo 2020 Desarrollo de la función directiva José Ma. Fdez.
ÍNDICE • 1. DESIGUALDAD DE GÉNERO • 2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD • 3. ¿QUÉ HACER? • 4. ACTITUDES DEL ALUMNADO
1. DESIGUALDAD DE GÉNERO
1. DESIGUALDAD DE GÉNERO Violencia de género
1. DESIGUALDAD DE GÉNERO Desigualdad laboral, salarial y de conciliación
1. DESIGUALDAD DE GÉNERO Representación en puestos de Poder
2. EN BUSCA DE LA IGUALDAD
2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD ONU - Fundamental para el desarrollo sostenible
2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD Principio jurídico universal
2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD Empoderamiento de la mujer
2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD Erradicar la Violencia de Género
2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD Igualdad Laboral, salarial y de conciliación
2. EN BÚSQUEDA DE LA IGUALDAD Igual representación en puestos de poder
3. ¿QUÉ HACER?
3. ¿QUÉ HACER? = Acceso a la Educación + Educación en igualdad
3. ¿QUÉ HACER? Marco jurídico garante de Igualdad
3. ¿QUÉ HACER? Trabajar por la igualdad real y efectiva
3. ACTITUDES DEL ALUMNADO
PÉREZ, Rafael García, et al. Actitudes del alumnado hacia la igualdad de género. Revista de investigación educativa, 2010, vol. 28, no 1, p. 217-232.
Gracias por su atención IGUALDAD DE GÉNERO Marzo 2020 Desarrollo de la función directiva José Ma. Fdez.
1.3. pechakucha

18 views

Published on

Violencia de Género.
1.3. Pechakucha sobre temas delicados

Published in: Education
1.3. pechakucha

×