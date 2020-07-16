Successfully reported this slideshow.
Efectos de Distorsión Presentes en el Canal de Propagación en un Sistema de Comunicaciones de Banda-Ancha WiMAX basado en ...
  1. 1. Efectos de Distorsión Presentes en el Canal de Propagación en un Sistema de Comunicaciones de Banda-Ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS Autores: Israel-Romualdo Palma-Lázgare, José-Antonio Delgado-Penín ipalma@tsc.upc.edu, delpen@tsc.upc.edu Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña (UPC) – Campus Nord Union Radio Scientifique Internationale | XXIII Simposium URSI España Universidad Complutense de Madrid, 22-24 Septiembre 2008 1
  2. 2. Contenido Objetivos Background Conclusiones Resultados Sistema WiMAX-HAPS 2 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS
  3. 3. i. Correcto modelo de canal para el diseño de un sistema basado en HAPS. ii. Desglose del proceso de efectos de distorsión en downlink: desvanecimientos a largo y corto plazo. iii. Uso de la tecnología de acceso inalámbrico de banda- ancha: Fixed-WiMAX. iv. Aproximación del performance del sistema HAPS- WiMAX por medio de la simulación. Objetivos 3 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS
  4. 4.  Futuro panorama: proporcionar rápido despliegue, fácil escalamiento, y mayor flexibilidad.  Servicios de comunicaciones de banda-ancha con amplias coberturas.  Requerimientos de mayores velocidades de transmisión y de servicios de calidad.  Modelo de canal preciso para la optimización del sistema radio.  Caracterización apropiada de efectos críticos sobre el modelado de canal de propagación de banda- ancha. Background 4 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS
  5. 5. Sistema WiMAX-HAPS (1/3) Rx Short-term fading Long-term fading Señal transmitida desde el HAPS 1 2 ( , ) ( ( )) ( , ( ))shn k c t g p t h p t d              %% High altitude plaform station (HAPS) ( ) ( ) ( )overall LOS LOS shadowing shadowingf r p f r p f r    0 log 0 00 ( ) (1 )· ( ) · ( | ) ( )·Lutz Rice Rayleigh normalp S A p S A p S S p S dS      5 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS
  6. 6. Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS Sistema WiMAX-HAPS (2/3) G0 AWGN Gi τi G2 τ2 G1 τ1 Σ Tx Rx h(t,0) h(t,Δτ1) h(t, Δτ2) h(t, Δτi) τA + τB ( , ) ( ( ))· ( ( ))i i i i i h t A t t      Terminal de usuario HAPS Rayo directo (LOS) , ángulo de elevación hHAP r, radio de cobertura en el entorno urbano,  ≥ 30º d Ecos cercanos y lejanos (NLOS) Señal directa (LOS) τ  ( 1) 0( ) · 2K S Ricep S K e I K S    0 0 0 1 ( | ) S S Rayleighp S S e S    τ τ Exponential 1 (τ ) τ i av i av p e    ( ) ( ) ( , ) ( )r t s t h t n t   , 1,2,...,i i i n    2 0 2 (10log ) 2 log 0 0 10 1( ) · · 2 ln10 S normalp S e S      6
  7. 7. Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS Sistema WiMAX-HAPS (3/3) Data source Data sink Outer encoder Inner encoder Subcarrier modulator CP insertion HAP channel Outer decoder Inner decoder Subcarrier demodulator CP removalEqualization Channel estimation …… …… IFFT P/S S/P …… …… FFT S/P P/S 1 1 2 · · 0 0 ( ) · ( ) · FFT FFT k N N j f t k k k k k s t D t D e           Frecuencia de trabajo = 2 GHz, Altura del HAP = 21 km Factor de Rice = 5.5 dB Fading = Rayleigh/Log-normal ó Rice BW = 5, 10 MHz Zona HAP de cobertura urbana, α = 43º Modelo WSSUS, i-taps = 8, Δτ = 0.1μs fDmax = 2 Hz M-QAM = 4, 16, 64 Porcentaje tiempo shadowing, A = 54 Pot. media @ Rx (dB), Si = -15, -27, - 26, -28, -30, -32, -32, -35 NFFT = 256, Ndata = 192 FEC (RS-CC)= 1/2, 2/3, 3/4 Nivel potencia media shadowing = -13.6 dB Ecos cercanos = [0,0.5 μs] Npilots = 8, Nnull = 55, NDC = 1 Rb,max = 15.53 Mbps Desviación lognormal shadowing = 2.9 dB Ecos lejanos = [>0.6μs] G = 1/4, 1/32 η64QAM = 1.55 7
  8. 8. Resultados Canal estratosférico (shadowing & multicamino), M-QAM RS-CC ½ & ¾, G=1/32, BW=5MHz. Canal estratosférico (shadowing & multicamino), 4-QAM (FEC ½), 16-QAM (FEC ½), 64-QAM (FEC 2/3), NFFT = 256, G = ¼, BW = 10 MHz. 8 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS
  9. 9. Conclusiones  Resultados de funcionamiento del sistema con índices de error y nivel de SNR bajos.  Aproximación del modelo de canal HAPS es correcto + IEEE-802.16-2004 = sistema flexible.  Los efectos de fading en downlink son contrarrestados.  Desventajas: valores altos en codificación y CP, mejoras para un mayor aprovechamiento del espectro, terminales fijos.  Trabajo futuro: terminales móviles, otras técnicas avanzadas de transmisión. 9 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS
  10. 10. Gracias! I. R. Palma-Lázgare, J. A. Delgado-Penín ipalma@tsc.upc.edu, delpen@tsc.upc.edu Departamento de Teoría de la Señal y Comunicaciones Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña - Campus Nord C/Jordi Girona 1-3, 08034, Spain 10 Efectos de distorsión presentes en el canal de propagación en un sistema de comunicaciones de banda-ancha WiMAX basado en HAPS

