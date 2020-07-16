STB coding and realistic channel.ist 2000

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

STB coding and realistic channel.ist 2000

35 views

Published on

Efectos de la correlacion en un canal realistico cunado se emplea STB coding

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

STB coding and realistic channel.ist 2000

  1. 1. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 1 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 1 IST 2000 Channel Correlation Effect on Space-Time Block Coding Using a Realistic Mobile Radio Channel Model H. Carrasco Espinosa, J. A. Delgado Penín and Javier R. Fonollosa Department of Signal Theory and Communications Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya October 2000
  2. 2. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 2 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 2 IST 2000 Outline 1.- Introduction and motivation 2.- Directional channel model 3.- Space - Time Coding: The Model 4.- Space - Time Block Codes 5.- Simulation Results 6.- Conclusions
  3. 3. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 3 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 3 IST 2000 1.- Introduction and motivation • Future generation of wireless communications systems must support many users at high data rate • Advanced diversity and spatial filtering and FEC coding schemes are some of the potential techniques can significantly increase the capacity of terrestrial cellular systems • Communication theory research has shown that the rich-scattering wireless channel is capable of enormous theoretical capacities if the multipath is properly exploited using multiple-element transmit and receive antennas. • Indeed, implementation of antenna arrays at the base station (BS) is expected to yield a significant capacity gain. The spatial properties of the channel therefore have an enormous impact on the performance of antenna array systems
  4. 4. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 4 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 4 IST 2000 1.- (Cont.) • Moreover, Space-Time (ST) codes have been proposed to overcome the impairments of wireless channels. These codes are designed to provide a certain diversity order on flat Rayleigh fading channels when perfect CSI is available • ST block coding (STBC) has been included as an option in the 3rd generation mobile communications. This family of codes is able to fully achieve their inherent diversity based on a very simple ML decoding algorithm • However, it is necessary to evaluate these codes considering critical parameters and system features related to real environments and applications • Performance evaluations by simulation were obtained for STBC codes when a stochastic radio channel model is considered which includes both temporal and azimuthal dispersion seen at the BS in urban propagation environments
  5. 5. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 5 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 5 IST 2000 2.- Directional channel model Illustration of the used signal model with L=3 Base station with M antennas (Receiver) Mobile station (Transmitter)  111 ,,   222 ,,   333 ,,  )(1 tY )(2 tY )(tYM )(tu
  6. 6. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 6 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 6 IST 2000 2.- (Cont.) • In multipath channels, multiples replicas of the signal are received from different directions seen from BS • Received baseband signal vector at the BS • Components of c(l ) for an Uniform Linear Array (ULA) )()()()( 1 ttut L l lll NcY      )(/2)1(exp)()( llnln sindnfc  
  7. 7. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 7 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 7 IST 2000 2.- (Cont.) • Model for the expected power of the scatters (Pl) (IEEE Trans. Vehicular Technology -March 2000- pp. 437-447)           )) 11 (exp()exp( for)) 11 (exp()2 2 exp( ),( * * *2* 2 DDA A max DDAA lP             BS Array N elements L waves (scatters) MS  l  m (Pl)  lll  ,,
  8. 8. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 8 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 8 IST 2000 3.- Space - Time Coding: The Model • N transmit and M receive antennas • The overall channel is made up of NxM Slowly varying sub-channels • Each sub-channel is Rayleigh fading • At any time interval, N signals are transmitted simultaneously, one from each transmit antenna • The sub-channels undergo independent fading • The fade coefficients are assumed to be fixed during a slot and independent from slot to another
  9. 9. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 9 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 9 IST 2000 4.- Space - Time Block Codes (STBC) • In the following, an illustration of a simple scheme for transmission using two transmit antennas is shown 1X * 2X 1t 2t)(1 tr )(trM 1,1  M,1  M,2  1,2  1X 2X Data 2X * 1X
  10. 10. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 10 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 10 IST 2000 • The principal idea is to consider a coding matrix as: • 4.- (Cont.) Data ST Block code [C1C2] Constellation Mapper Constellation Mapper   0* 21* 12 * 21 21         CCthen CC CC CCC H
  11. 11. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 11 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 11 IST 2000 • A receiving architecture may be in this case (Two transmit antennas) • Where the received complex baseband signals by the mth antenna element are: 4.- (Cont.) ML Decision ML Decision Linear Combiner mr,1  mr ,2  mr,1 ~ mr ,2 ~ 1 ˆX 2 ˆX 1H 2H )()( 12,21,11 tnXXtr mmmm   )()( 2 * 1,2 * 2,12 tnXXtr mmmm  
  12. 12. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 12 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 12 IST 2000 • In this case, an interpretation of the orthogonality may mathematically be the following Where n,m represents the complex channel gain from the nth transmit to the mth receive antennas. nm(t) represents the received Gaussian complex baseband noise. X1 and X2 are data symbols. UTRA standard considers 2 symbols QPSK 4.- (Cont.)                    )( )( )( )( 1 1 2 1 2 * 1 tn tn X X tr tr Hr         * 1 * 2 21   H
  13. 13. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 13 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 13 IST 2000 5.- Simulation Results • Envelope correlation of the channel gain (n,m ) (Envelope correlation of the channel gain (n,m ) as function of relative spacing between antenna elements, mean angle of arrival and angular spread) 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 CorrelationCoefficient Correlation Coefficient for BS Antenna Elements.   * cos Amd   A BS Array reference d
  14. 14. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 14 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 14 IST 2000 • Examples of BER for 1[b/s/Hz]. Correlation Coefficient as parameter. 5.- (Cont.) 5 10 15 20 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 BER CC 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 SNR [dB] BER for STBC, 2Tx 1Rx, 1[b/s/Hz]. 0 2 4 6 8 10 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 BER CC 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 SNR [dB] BER for STBC, 4Tx 2Rx, 1[b/s/Hz].
  15. 15. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 15 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 15 IST 2000  BER for 2[b/s/Hz], 2Tx 2Rx scheme. Correlation Coefficient as parameter. 5.- (Cont.) 5 10 15 20 25 30 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 BER No Coding 2x1 CC= 0 2x2 CC= 1 2x2 CC=.8 2x2 CC=.6 2x2 CC=.4 2x2 CC=.2 2x2 CC= 0 SNR [dB] BER for STBC, 2Tx 2Rx, 2[b/s/Hz].
  16. 16. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 16 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 16 IST 2000  Required SNR for BER = 1E-3 and 1E-4. 1[b/s/Hz]. N=2, 3, 4 and M=1, 2. 5.- (Cont.) 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 5 10 15 20 25 SNR[dB] NxM 2x1 3x1 4x1 2x2 3x2 4x2 Correlation Coefficient SNR for BER=, 1[b/s/Hz]. 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 SNR[dB] NxM 2x1 3x1 4x1 2x2 3x2 4x2 Correlation Coefficient SNR for BER=, 1[b/s/Hz].
  17. 17. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 17 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 17 IST 2000  Correlation Loss (respect to CC=0) for BER = 1E-3 and 1E-4. 1[b/s/Hz]. N=2, 3, 4 and M=1, 2. 5.- (Cont.) 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 2 4 6 8 10 CorrelationLoss[dB] NxM 2x1 3x1 4x1 2x2 3x2 4x2 Correlation Coefficient Correlation Loss for BER=, 1[b/s/Hz]. 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 0 2 4 6 8 10 CorrelationLoss[dB] NxM 2x1 3x1 4x1 2x2 3x2 4x2 Correlation Coefficient Correlation Loss for BER=, 1[b/s/Hz].
  18. 18. Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 18 Haga clic para modificar el estilo de título del patrón • Haga clic para modificar el estilo de texto del patrón • Segundo nivel • Tercer nivel • Cuarto nivel • Quinto nivel 18 IST 2000 6.- Conclusions • The effect of channel correlation on the Bit Error Rate performance of several codes STBC was analyzed in realistic conditions (urban macrocellular environment) in this paper • BER performance degradation due to the correlation is not significant if correlat. Coeff. Remains under the value of 0.4 • For fully correlated channels, BER performance corresponds to Maximal-Ratio Receiver Combining (MRRC)

×