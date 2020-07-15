Slides on haps comms. sibircon 2008.novosibirsk.rusia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Overview. What the HAPS systems are?
Some examples of platforms for wireless In Rusia was proposed as HAPS an advanced plane derived from M-55 GN plane
Features. Coverage Coverage areas Semi- urban Urban Rural HAP h=21-25 km Area Angle of Elevación Coverage (radio. km) h=21...
Features. Coverage SPP 30º15º5º 43Km UAC90.5Km SAC 234Km RAC 25 Km HAP Elevation angle
HAPS vs Terrestrial Systems • HAPs Advantages : – Serve a large number of people from a distance – Less obstructions. – Pr...
Activities on HAPS in ITU Current Spectrum Identification 47.9-48.2 GHz 47.2-47.5 GHz 31.0-31.3 GHz 27.5-28.35 GHz 1.9-2.1...
Spectrum choice for Broadband Wireless using HAPs Rain attenuation in 48 GHz band and 30 GHz band (ITU-R Rec.618-5) 26.7 1...
HAPS transmission 25 Km HAPS 3 Km 28 GHz Transmission problems with rainy conditions
LDPC/M-APSK SYSTEM MODEL
Channel coding LDPC • LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) codes are a class of linear block codes. The name comes from the cha...
M-APSK constellations With labelling 32-APSK16-APSK
16-32APSK constellations I 11000 Q 01000 11001 01101 11101 01100 01001 11100 11110 01110 11111 01111 01011 11010 01010 110...
Ka. Band Channel Model (1) Time series generator AWGN Fading due to hydrometers Data from experimental results in 40GHz
Time series generator (2) Gaussian generator r(t-Δt)-r(t) New mean and Std deviation Estimation of monotony Time Series Fr...
Output from Time series generator(3) Hydrometers Attenuation Sky Clair + with rare Events of rain
Frequency scaling(4) )( )( 2 1 2 1 fg fg A A = 272.17 72.1 )(1031 )( f f fg ××+ = − where Attenuation for f1 = 40 GHz Atte...
Simulation parameters *Experience for getting a BER near to 10-4.Minimum/maximum: 106 to 15·106 samples (bits) *LDPC codin...
BER vs. Eb/No vs. rate performance Rainy channel Rainy channel
Conclusions • This approach is the first in the context of HAPS for 28 GHz carrier frequency • The channel model considers...
  1. 1. “HAPS systems performance evaluation by simulation techniques at Ka band” Luca Dell´Orletta and José A. Delgado-Penín Presented by Prof. J.A. Delgado-Penín Department of Signal Theory and Communications Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya Barcelona, Spain July 2008
  2. 2. Objective To propose a digital coded transmission scheme for HAPS in Ka band and to evaluate your performance by simulation techniques
  3. 3. Outline • Overview. What the HAPS systems are? Some examples of platforms for wireless Features.Coverage HAPS vs Terrestrial Systems Activities on HAPS in ITU • Spectrum choice for Broadband Wireless using HAPs • LDPC/M-APSK System model • Short- Term Ka Band Channel Model • Simulation parameters • Simulation results.BER vs. Eb / No vs. code rate. • Conclusions.
  4. 4. Overview. What the HAPS systems are?
  5. 5. Some examples of platforms for wireless In Rusia was proposed as HAPS an advanced plane derived from M-55 GN plane
  6. 6. Features. Coverage Coverage areas Semi- urban Urban Rural HAP h=21-25 km Area Angle of Elevación Coverage (radio. km) h=21 km h=25 km Urban 90-30 0-36 0-43 Semi-urban 30-15 36-76.5 43-90.5 Rural 15-5 76.5-203 90.5- Area Elevation angle Coverage (radio. km) h=21 km h=25 km Urban 90-30 0-36 0-43 Semi-urban 30-15 36-76.5 43-90.5 Rural 15-5 76.5-203 90.5-
  7. 7. Features. Coverage SPP 30º15º5º 43Km UAC90.5Km SAC 234Km RAC 25 Km HAP Elevation angle
  8. 8. HAPS vs Terrestrial Systems • HAPs Advantages : – Serve a large number of people from a distance – Less obstructions. – Provide Line of Sight Communications – Higher Frequencies – Higher Data Rates – Portable – Can be re-positioned at any time. – Affordable – Cheaper than the terrestrial and Satellite infrastructure. • HAPs Disadvantages : – Station Keeping – Need to make sure that users can maintain tracking. – Clouds and Rain can significantly attenuate the signal.
  9. 9. Activities on HAPS in ITU Current Spectrum Identification 47.9-48.2 GHz 47.2-47.5 GHz 31.0-31.3 GHz 27.5-28.35 GHz 1.9-2.1 GHz Freq.highlow Worldwide allocation for FS (up) (down) Worldwide allocation for IMT-2000 (WRC-2000) WRC: World Radiocommunication Conference, FS: Fixed Service Heavy rain attenuation (Sharing study ongoing in ITU-R) Made available in 20 countries in Asia and Russia, and all countries in North/South American countries. But restriction for HAPS still remained. (Sharing study ongoing in ITU-R)
  10. 10. Spectrum choice for Broadband Wireless using HAPs Rain attenuation in 48 GHz band and 30 GHz band (ITU-R Rec.618-5) 26.7 18.2 14.6 12.6 32.7 28.1 20.2 27.9 25 9.6 17.2 11.1 8.6 7.3 22.1 20.1 12.3 17.9 16 5.4 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Tokyo, Seoul Washington, D.C. Paris London Bangkok, Hanoi Jakarta Rome Shanghai Sydney Moscow Rain Attenuation (dB) 30GHz band 48GHz band
  11. 11. HAPS transmission 25 Km HAPS 3 Km 28 GHz Transmission problems with rainy conditions
  12. 12. LDPC/M-APSK SYSTEM MODEL
  13. 13. Channel coding LDPC • LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) codes are a class of linear block codes. The name comes from the characteristic of their parity-check matrix which contains only a few 1’s in comparison to the amount of 0’s. Like all linear block codes they can be described via matrices • The iterative decoding approach is already used in turbo codes but the structure of LDPC codes give even better results. In many cases they allow a higher code rate and also a lower error floor rate. • Their main advantage is that they provide a performance which is very close to the capacity for a lot of different channels and linear time complex algorithms for decoding
  14. 14. M-APSK constellations With labelling 32-APSK16-APSK
  15. 15. 16-32APSK constellations I 11000 Q 01000 11001 01101 11101 01100 01001 11100 11110 01110 11111 01111 01011 11010 01010 11011 00001 1000 10110 0111 10100 0110 00100 0010 00101 1010 10000 0100 10010 0101 00110 0011 00000 0000 00111 1011 00011 1001 00010 0001 10111 1111 10011 1101 10001 1100 10101 1110 1R 2R3R • Labelling pseudo- Gray
  16. 16. Ka. Band Channel Model (1) Time series generator AWGN Fading due to hydrometers Data from experimental results in 40GHz
  17. 17. Time series generator (2) Gaussian generator r(t-Δt)-r(t) New mean and Std deviation Estimation of monotony Time Series Frequency scaling New attenuation values 1. 2.3. 4. “C” costant “D” decrea. “A” increas.
  18. 18. Output from Time series generator(3) Hydrometers Attenuation Sky Clair + with rare Events of rain
  19. 19. Frequency scaling(4) )( )( 2 1 2 1 fg fg A A = 272.17 72.1 )(1031 )( f f fg ××+ = − where Attenuation for f1 = 40 GHz Attenuation for f2 = 28 GHz
  20. 20. Simulation parameters *Experience for getting a BER near to 10-4.Minimum/maximum: 106 to 15·106 samples (bits) *LDPC coding: -short frame 16200 bits -long frame 62400 bits. (DVB-S2 standard values) -Rates 1 /2, 1/3, 1/4, 2/3. *Modulation schemes -16-APSK with radius 1 and 2.7, respectively -32-APSK with radius 1, 2.7 and 4.1 , respectively *Filters: roll-off for 0.25, 0.30 , 0.35 * LDPC decoding -iterations number for probability propagation algorithm decoding 50 or 250
  21. 21. BER vs. Eb/No vs. rate performance Rainy channel Rainy channel
  22. 22. Conclusions • This approach is the first in the context of HAPS for 28 GHz carrier frequency • The channel model considers all aspects of rainy situation and is adequate to short-time fading analysis. • The rain fading was simulated considering a time series generator based in real data obtained from satellites measurements with frequency scaling permitted. • Frequency scaling follows the hypothesis recognized by ITU-R in your Recommendation series about propagation in these frequency bands. • In this analysis with the hypothesis proposed, the better system is composed by a LDPC (rate 1/3)+16-APSK with Codeword of 16200 bits. Adequate iterations number must be 50.
