Resumen historia ieee spain.2009

Historias de la Sección española del IEEE (1968-2008) Prof. José A. Delgado-Penín Ex- Presidente de la Sección Conmemoraci...
Indice -Comentarios introductorios -Algunas historias previas a 1968 -Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -Intervalo 1977-1983 -In...
Comentarios introductorios -Mi conferencia tendrá una perspectiva muy ligada a las personas que desarrollaron la Sección e...
Algunas historias previas a 1968 -Hubo en España después de los años cuarenta algunos profesionales ingenieros miembros de...
AlgunAs Historias previAs a 1968 -En los años 1963 y 1964 se iniciaron los contactos con el Director de R8 de la época, Dr...
AlgunAs Historias previas a 1968 -Se crea la primera Rama de estudiantes de España en la ETSIT de Madrid en 1966 cuando el...
Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -En 1967 se constituye una junta gestora de lo que sería la Sección presidida por el Prof. Rog...
Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -Primer Presidente oficial de la Sección española: Rogelio Segovia Torres -Vicepresidente: And...
Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -En 1971 fallece el Prof. R. Segovia -Le sucede como Presidente el Prof. Andrés Lara Saenz -En...
Historias entre 1968 y 1977 - En el intervalo del Prof. A. Lara, le acompañan entre otros dos personas muy activas para la...
Intervalo 1977-1983 -En este intervalo se suceden dos Presidencias de personas de ámbitos diferentes: la Industria y la Ac...
Intervalo 1977-1983 -Nuevamente una personalidad académica toma las riendas de la Sección. El Prof. Antonio Luque de la ET...
Intervalo 1977-1983 -Al final del año 1981, se comienzan a tener y proponer actividades que reflejan el aumento de asociad...
Intervalo 1983-1993 -Este intervalo es el de la Presidencia mas longeva. El Presidente es el Prof. Aníbal Figueiras Vidal ...
Intervalo 1983-1993 • En 1985 se reconocen tres Capítulos y se tramita uno mas. • Hay una representación internacional muy...
Alternancia 1993-1996 -En este intervalo es elegido Presidente el Prof. Elías Fusté de la UPC (Barcelona) -Se edita por se...
Intervalo 1996-2002 -En este intervalo la sección es presidida por primera vez por una mujer: la catedrática Magdalena Sal...
Intervalo 2002-2007 -En el año 2002 resulta elegido el Prof. José A. Delgado- Penín de la UPC -En 2003 se crean 4 nuevos C...
Intervalo 2002-2007 • -Se redactan unos nuevos Estatutos acordes con el Estado democrático y con las enmiendas de Headquar...
Deseo Que dure la sección al menos otros cuarenta años GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
Resumen historia ieee spain.2009

Historia Sección española IEEE.2009

  1. 1. Historias de la Sección española del IEEE (1968-2008) Prof. José A. Delgado-Penín Ex- Presidente de la Sección Conmemoración 125 años de las sociedades del IEEE 9 de Junio 2009 Sevilla
  2. 2. Indice -Comentarios introductorios -Algunas historias previas a 1968 -Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -Intervalo 1977-1983 -Intervalo 1983-1993 -Alternancia 1993-1996 -Intervalo 1996-2002 -Intervalo 2002-2007
  3. 3. Comentarios introductorios -Mi conferencia tendrá una perspectiva muy ligada a las personas que desarrollaron la Sección española del IEEE en España. -Plantearé en algún momento la cuestión de si esta asociación ha incidido de alguna forma en el panorama científico-técnico español. -Y se pondrá de manifiesto la fuerte incidencia del mundo académico ingenieril y muy poco el industrial o de los Servicios. -En mi opinión un aspecto todavía sin resolver en España.
  4. 4. Algunas historias previas a 1968 -Hubo en España después de los años cuarenta algunos profesionales ingenieros miembros de IRE y AIEE tanto en Barcelona como en Madrid antes de la existencia del IEEE como fusión de ambas sociedades. -A principios de los años sesenta algunos miembros del mundo académico español que habían estado en USA o asistido a los primeros congresos en USA como los Profs. García Santesmases, Rogelio Segovia, Andrés Lara, R.Companys, saben de colegas que son miembros en España y se ponen en contacto -El Prof. Rogelio Segovia de la ETSIT de Madrid inicia movimientos para constituir una Sección española .
  5. 5. AlgunAs Historias previAs a 1968 -En los años 1963 y 1964 se iniciaron los contactos con el Director de R8 de la época, Dr.Ing H Rinia de Holanda - En Barcelona y Madrid se promueven actividades de motivación técnica de los estudiantes de ingeniería (Industrial y Telecom) de la época. Conferencias,Seminarios,etc. -Se llegan a celebrar actos y conferencias estudiantiles en el intervalo 1965-1968 en Madrid y Barcelona en algunas Escuelas Técnicas promovidas por profesores como: Rogelio Segovia, A.Millán, R. Companys, G.Ferraté, A. Fernández Huertas.
  6. 6. AlgunAs Historias previas a 1968 -Se crea la primera Rama de estudiantes de España en la ETSIT de Madrid en 1966 cuando el Prof.Segovia es elegido Director de la ETSIT .La rama consigue un Premio Vincent Bendix. Su primer Counselor es el Prof. A.Millán de la ETSIT de Madrid. -Se publica la primera revista técnica(1966) de las ramas: BIT y se crea una junta de estudiantes que gestiona las primeras conferencias y seminarios internacionales -Participan en esta época los pocos estudiantes de Barcelona de la ETSII (los mas activos Josep Amat y Pere Esteva) y un grupo de entusiastas de Madrid,Hoy todos Catedráticos de Universidad en España.
  7. 7. Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -En 1967 se constituye una junta gestora de lo que sería la Sección presidida por el Prof. Rogelio Segovia de Madrid. -El 16 de Abril de 1968 , la R8 bajo la dirección del Dr.R.G.Williams reconoce la constitución de una sección española presidida por el Prof. R. Segovia y cuyo Vicepresidente es el Prof. Andrés Lara del CSIC.
  8. 8. Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -Primer Presidente oficial de la Sección española: Rogelio Segovia Torres -Vicepresidente: Andrés Lara -Prof. responsable estudiantes: Antonio Millán -Miembros de la Junta, Profs. Jesús S. Miñana y JM. Hernando Rábanos ,jóvenes profs. no numerarios. -Reconocimiento de los primeros Estatutos con 29 artículos por parte del Ministerio del Interior el 22 de Mayo de 1970
  9. 9. Historias entre 1968 y 1977 -En 1971 fallece el Prof. R. Segovia -Le sucede como Presidente el Prof. Andrés Lara Saenz -Entra como Prof. responsable de los estudiantes, el Prof. JA Martín Pereda -No poseemos Actas de reuniones de la Junta o de las actividades que se hayan patrocinado. -No obstante, al conferenciante le constan algunas actividades promovidas por aquella junta.
  10. 10. Historias entre 1968 y 1977 - En el intervalo del Prof. A. Lara, le acompañan entre otros dos personas muy activas para la época y una de ellas todavía hoy. Los Drs. Jimenez Asenjo del CSIC y Luis Ruiz de Gopegui de NASA en España. -Rindo reconocimiento a estas dos personas por la labor incansable que han realizado, junto con otro personaje de paso por España: Roger Freeman (USA) de ITT España, que hizo durante esta época de Secretario de la Sección aun cuando no tengamos sus Actas. -No tenemos información escrita de quien siguió como Presidente desde 1973 hasta 1977.
  11. 11. Intervalo 1977-1983 -En este intervalo se suceden dos Presidencias de personas de ámbitos diferentes: la Industria y la Academia -En el intervalo 1977-1981 el presidente es un destacado ingeniero de Standard Eléctrica: J. Enríquez de Salamanca -Es bajo esta presidencia que se organizan las Actas. En su Junta hay personas de la Industria y los Servicios: R.Freeman, A.Bustinduy, E.Used, L. Ruiz de Gopegui y otros mas. -Se crea la Rama de Barcelona en 1980
  12. 12. Intervalo 1977-1983 -Nuevamente una personalidad académica toma las riendas de la Sección. El Prof. Antonio Luque de la ETSIT de Madrid que permanece como Presidente desde 1981 hasta 1983 -Se empieza a participar en las reuniones internacionales en USA y R8.De alguna manera se inicia una participación activa de España en el desarrollo científico-tecnológico mundial. -Se eligen personas que participan en Subcomités de R8. -Se incluyen en esta Junta, hasta 21 nuevos vocales, que muestran su deseo de realizar muchas actividades. Pero……
  13. 13. Intervalo 1977-1983 -Al final del año 1981, se comienzan a tener y proponer actividades que reflejan el aumento de asociados y el despegue científico-técnico del pais. -Se inicia la política de creación de Chapters -Los primeros propuestos son: *Acoustics and Signal Processing *Antennas and Propagation *Computers *Electron Devices
  14. 14. Intervalo 1983-1993 -Este intervalo es el de la Presidencia mas longeva. El Presidente es el Prof. Aníbal Figueiras Vidal que fue reelegido en años sucesivos durante este intervalo. -Se celebran y llevan a cabo numerosas actividades propias del IEEE: Conferencias, Invitaciones , Participaciones en diferentes Comités, etc. -Se celebra el centenario en 1984 y se promueven las medallas a personalidades españolas que han tenido que ver con la Sección: cinco en total.
  15. 15. Intervalo 1983-1993 • En 1985 se reconocen tres Capítulos y se tramita uno mas. • Hay una representación internacional muy activa • Se celebra el MELECON por primera vez en España
  16. 16. Alternancia 1993-1996 -En este intervalo es elegido Presidente el Prof. Elías Fusté de la UPC (Barcelona) -Se edita por segunda vez una revista técnica gestionada por la Rama de Barcelona con distribución internacional. Ha llegado hasta el numero 20 y solía publicar dos números por año . En la actualidad está en fase de aparición de nuevo
  17. 17. Intervalo 1996-2002 -En este intervalo la sección es presidida por primera vez por una mujer: la catedrática Magdalena Salazar Palma después de unas elecciones con candidatura alternativa por primera vez en nuestra historia. -Se celebra por primera vez la reunión del Comité de la R8 en Sevilla en el 2000. -En este intervalo (año 2000) la Sección llega a tener 14 Capítulos de los cuales dos son conjuntos -En 1998 la Sección tiene aproximadamente 2200 miembros -El número de Ramas de estudiantes llega a las once funcionando.
  18. 18. Intervalo 2002-2007 -En el año 2002 resulta elegido el Prof. José A. Delgado- Penín de la UPC -En 2003 se crean 4 nuevos Capítulos -En este intervalo el numero de miembros de las diversas categorías aumenta hasta llegar a los 3700 , fluctuando entre este número y 3200. -La Sección tiene por primera vez una Fellow procedente del mundo universitario andaluz -En el año 2007 se llega a tener 20 Capítulos
  19. 19. Intervalo 2002-2007 • -Se redactan unos nuevos Estatutos acordes con el Estado democrático y con las enmiendas de Headquarters y R8.Son aprobados por el Ministerio en 2007 y son los actualmente vigentes • -Celebramos elecciones y en 2008 se asentó una nueva Junta que preside el Prof. Manuel Sierra Pérez • -La Historia seguirá……..
  20. 20. Deseo Que dure la sección al menos otros cuarenta años GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

