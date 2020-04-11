Nasa u3 a2_dagc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Administración en Salud

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA DE MÉXICO LICENCIATURA EN NUTRICIÓN APLICADA Asignatura: Administración en salud Número de Unidad: 3 Nombre de la Unidad: Las áreas funcionales de una organización Evidencia de aprendizaje: Act. 2, Áreas funcionales Docente: Efraín Aparicio Nieto Estudiante: Daziel Garay Chapa Matrícula: ES1921007671 Fecha: Marzo 11 de 2020
  2. 2. Introducción Existe una gran cantidad de factores que están influyendo permanentemente en la organización, el funcionamiento y la administración de las empresas; sin importar su tamaño y sus funciones, para darnos cuenta de esto, lo primero que se debe de tomar en cuenta es que las empresas buscan su permanencia, es decir, seguir siempre activos y realizando todas sus funciones normalmente. Uno de los factores que pueden afectar la administración de una empresa, es la competencia, ya que otras compañías que también están activas y ofreciendo sus productos o sus servicios; también es necesario que se tome en cuenta todos los impuestos que la empresa debe de reportar, ya que como es común cada sexenio persisten cambios muy importantes y a la vez que tienen una gran afectación en la producción y venta de los que la empresa produce. Finalmente, otro de los tantos inconvenientes que se presentan obstaculizando el desarrollo normal y el lograr los éxitos planeados, es el que se refiere a la globalización, ya que si la empresa para su desarrollo requiere de la exportación de sus productos, también esto afecta el normal funcionamiento, así como en general toda su administración.
  3. 3. Desarrollo Algunas de las áreas funcionales de una empresa son las siguientes:  Operaciones (producción)  Recursos humanos  Administración y finanzas  Mercadotecnia  Dirección  Logística En la siguiente tabla encontramos las principales funciones de cada una de las áreas funcionales anteriores: Operaciones Recursos humanos Administración y finanzas Mercadotecnia Dirección Logística Es el área encargada de trasformar la materia prima en productos y servicios terminados, utilizando los recursos humanos, económicos y materiales (herramientas y maquinaria) necesarios para su elaboración. Entre las principales funciones del área Es el área encargada de la dirección eficiente y efectiva del recurso humano de la empresa. Dentro de las principales funciones de esta área, se pueden mencionar: Reclutamiento y selección de personal capaz, responsable y adecuado a los puestos de la empresa, la Es el área que se encarga del optimo control, manejo de recursos económicos y financieros de la empresa, esto incluye la obtención de recursos financieros tanto internos como externos, necesarios para alcanzar los objetivos y metas empresariales y al mismo tiempo velar Es el área que se encarga de canalizar los bienes y servicios desde el producto hasta el consumidor o usuario final. Entre las funciones de mercadeo podemos mencionar: la investigación de mercados, el presupuesto de mercadeo, la determinación de empaque, envase, etiqueta y marca, la Es un área considerada la cabeza de la empresa. Establece los objetivos y la dirige hacia ellos. Está relacionada con el resto de áreas funcionales, ya que es quien las controla. Esta área supone la ejecución, planificación y control de todas las actividades relacionadas con la obtención, almacenamiento y traslado de materiales.
  4. 4. de producción, el mantenimiento y reparación de maquinaria o equipo, el almacenamiento de materia prima. motivación, capacitación y evaluación del personal; el establecimiento de un medio ambiente agradable para el desarrollo de las actividades. por que los recursos externos requeridos por la empresa sean adquiridos a plazos e intereses favorables. distribución y venta de los productos, la determinación del precio de los artículos la publicidad y la promoción. Otras Funciones: El principal objetivo es el de encontrar una o varias ventajas competitivas para la compañía, teniendo como prioridad ser lo más diferenciadas de la competencia y más sostenibles en el tiempo. Otras Funciones: Hace referencia al conjunto de trabajadores, empleados o personal que conforma un negocio o empresa. Otras Funciones: Los medios financieros son el objeto propio de quienes desempeñan esta labor. Toman decisiones adecuadas en función de la situación. Otras Funciones: El departamento de Mercadotecnia de una empresa debe manejar y coordinar estrategias de venta. Esta es su función principal. Otras Funciones: Establecer los objetivos. Tiene relación con el resto de áreas funcionales, ya que es quien las controla. Otras Funciones: El área de compras es una pieza clave en el desempeño de la empresa. Su función primordial es disminuir el valor de los gastos de compra. Las Operaciones en una empresa son todas aquellas actividades que podríamos decir que son la “forma de hacer las cosas El reclutamiento, para la búsqueda y la atracción de candidatos en el momento en que lo necesitan, teniendo esos candidatos Registrar operaciones contables y datos financieros, con el fin de obtener ordenadamente la información actual e histórica del Esta función se refiere a la necesidad de conocer quiénes son los consumidores o clientes potenciales, Otra función consiste en gestionar los recursos productivos de la organización para alcanzar las metas fijadas con la Como es lógico, el almacenaje es una de las principales funciones de las que se encarga el departamento logístico. Este almacenaje puede
  5. 5. dentro de la empresa. como reserva a contratar. negocio para planificar y tomar las decisiones adecuadas. identificar sus características. mayor eficiencia posible. hacerse dentro de las propias instalaciones o externalizar a un operador logístico especializado. Crear un equipo calificado; las personas son el gran valor de una empresa, y la productividad del negocio pasa por sus manos. La capacitación y el desarrollo, para mejorar los conocimientos, actitudes y/o capacidades de las personas en la empresa. Buscar fuentes de financiamiento y seleccionar la más conveniente para el emprendimiento. Dar a conocer el servicio o producto a los consumidores. Es importante persuadir a la audiencia, pero para que sea más efectiva, la conquista de confianza es fundamental. También el dotar a la empresa de las diversas funciones (u órganos) necesarias para su correcto funcionamiento. También este departamento tiene como función, la responsabilidad sobre el transporte sea para depositar en nuestro almacén las compras de materia prima sea para el transporte de entrega a cliente final de nuestro producto. Las personas que están a cargo de este departamento deben de buscar siempre los puntos débiles y los fallos, realizando controles de calidad periódicos y comprobando cómo llega su producto o Administrar sueldos, así como los beneficios y las prestaciones, con todo lo que ello conlleva y procurando la satisfacción de los trabajadores en pro de la empresa. Controlar las operaciones ejecutadas y registradas con el fin de, si es necesario, rectificar errores u omisiones para el posterior análisis de desvíos en relación al presupuesto La venta es toda actividad que proporcione clientes. Para que una venta sea concluida, es fundamental que las etapas anteriores sean hechas correctamente. Comprobar que todo va según las instrucciones del plan de empresa, de modo que cualquier error pueda ser corregido tan pronto como sea posible. Además, es muy importante llevar el control de entrada y de salida de productos del almacén para conocer en todo momento la cantidad de mercancías de las que se dispone.
  6. 6. servicio al consumidor. inicialmente desarrollado. Conclusiones  Comprendimos que las áreas funcionales son las divisiones que se realizan en una empresa para lograr su mejor funcionamiento, así el éxito de la empresa consiste en la correcta coordinación de las diversas áreas funcionales; para ello cada área debe de tener un responsable y subalternos, que están bajo las órdenes del primero.  Ya en pleno ejercicio de todas las áreas funcionales de una empresa y de las actividades que realiza cada integrante se pueden obtener algunas ventajas, con toda esa organización en donde está registrado todo lo requerido para producir un producto o brindar un servicio de calidad a la sociedad; siempre debe de existir una coordinación con todos los elementos y en todas las áreas funcionales.  Cuando se hace una toma de decisiones es de mayor calidad, ya que al hacerse de esta forma, en la división que está más cerca del mercado, puede ser mucho más acertada, por otra parte se puede comprobar el desempeño, éste se puede medir en función de pérdidas o ganancias. Referencias (APA) Ponce, M. (Dirección). (2015). Áreas Funcionales de la empresa [Película]. Quiroga, F. (s.f.). https://tueconomiafacil.com/cuales-son-las-areas-funcionales-de-una-empresa/. School, E. B. (18 de Noviembre de 2016). https://retos-operaciones-logistica.eae.es/funciones-clave-de-la-logistica-empresarial-que-no-puedes- perder-de-vista/. Solutions, D. N. (17 de Julio de 2015). https://www.gestiopolis.com/areas-funcionales-de-una-empresa/. yañez, A. (Dirección). (2016). Áreas Funcionales de una organización [Película].
  7. 7. Zúñiga, O. (s.f.). http://www.pymerang.com/administracion-de-empresas/recursos-humanos/funciones-de-recursos-humanos/226-que-hace- recursos-humanos-en-la-empresa.

