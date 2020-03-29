Successfully reported this slideshow.
IGUALDAD de género EN LOS CENTROS ESCOLARES
Introducción y detección de problemas - Desigualdad salarial entre hombres y mujeres 01 - Más desempleo en mujeres 02 - Vi...
Claves para promover la equidad “La equidad de géneros es una meta que entre todos y todas y, precisamente desde la escuel...
Eliminar prejuicios y las ideas preconcebidas Desmontar prejuicios y hábitos sexistas. Razonamiento crítico
Todos y todas pueden hacer todo Eliminar concepciones erróneas. Empezar por el ámbito doméstico Continuidad en las escuela...
Afrontar las diferencias de género  Enseñar a afrontar diferencias fisiológicas.  Respuesta a dudas sobre preguntas incó...
Evitar acceso a estímulos sexistas  Evitar una percepción sexista  Impedir una sobreexposición a contenidos sexistas  D...
Utilizar el juego como base para la equidad Fomentar juegos inclusivos Promoción de equipos mixtos. Fomentar valores Espac...
Ofrecer patrones de conducta ejemplares Tener en cuenta el aprendizaje a través de la repetición Tomar como ejemplo person...
Seguimiento del desarrollo cognitivo Evitar que las concepciones erróneas se afiancen dentro del entendimiento Estar atent...
Objetivo general  Analizar desde la atención temprana la influencia de los comportamientos sexistas en los niños y niñas ...
Objetivos específicos  Reflexionar sobre el estado actual en los centros escolares en cuanto a materia de igualdad y coed...
Metodología para un proyecto coeducativo Identificación del problema y objetivos a alcanzar Diseño de las actividades Ejec...
Diseño de actividades a través de las preguntas ¿Qué sabemos? ¿Qué queremos saber?
Para el alumnado Talleres coeducativos Actividades para trabalar las conmemoraciones Talleres de prevención ante la violen...
Para el profesorado-familias Acciones formativas en materia de prevención de la violencia de género Acciones formativas pa...
Mecanismos de evaluación Nivel de consecución de objetivos Dinámica de trabajo Grado de incidencia en el aula y el centro ...
Indicadores de éxito  Participación e implicación del alumnado, profesorado y familias implicadas  Dinámica de grupos fl...
Criterios de evaluación  Para el alumnado:  Utiliza o sabe utilizar el lenguaje coeducativo  Respeta las diferencias de...
Conclusión  Desarrolar una educación que valore el respeto a los derechos y libertades fundamentales de todas las persona...
Igualdad

Presentación de igualdad en un centro educativo

