Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES ESCUELA DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DE ADMINIS...
“UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACT...
“UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACT...
“UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACT...
PLAN DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES “UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCT...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan de-practicas damian chaca jhordyn luis[329]

29 views

Published on

Eductivo modelo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan de-practicas damian chaca jhordyn luis[329]

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES ESCUELA DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL DE ADMINISTRACIÓN COORDINACIÓN DE PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES SUPERVISOR DE PRÁCTICAS: • Dr. CARDENAS SINCHE José PRACTICANTE: • DAMIAN CHACA, Jhordyn Luis CERRO DE PASCO - 2020 PLAN DE PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES
  2. 2. “UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES I. DATOS GENERALES: 1.1. ENTIDAD • GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE PASCO 1.2. ÁREA DE EJECUCIÓN DE LAS PRACTICAS • SUB GERENCIA DE ESTUDIO DE PRE - INVERSIÓN 1.3. UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA: ● Departamento: Pasco ● Provincia: Pasco ● Distrito: Yanacancha ● Edificio Estatal N° 01 San Juan Pampa. 1.4. PRACTICANTE: • DAMIAN CHACA, Jhordyn Luis 1.5. SUPERVISOR: • Dr. CARDENAS SINCHE José 1.6. FECHA DE INICIO: 09 de Julio del 2020 1.7. FECHA DE FINALIZACIÓN: 08 de Octubre del 2020 1.8. TIEMPO DE EJECUCIÓN DE LAS PRACTICAS: Tres (03) meses.
  3. 3. “UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES II. BASE LEGAL 2.1 Ley Universitaria N° 30220 2.2 Estatuto de la Universidad Nacional Daniel Alcides Carrión 2.3 Reglamento de Grados y Títulos de la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas, Contables y Administrativas. 2.4 Reglamentos de Practicas Pre Profesionales de FACE 2.5 CARTA N° 063 -2020-CPPP-FACE/UNDAC 2.6 UNDACMEMORANDO N° 063 -2020-CPPP-FACE/UNDAC III. JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LAS PRÁCTICAS Que siendo requisito indispensable para obtener el grado de bachiller y título profesional como Licenciado en Administración emitido por las normas de nuestra casa superior de estudios Universidad Daniel Alcides Carrión, realizo mis practicas pre profesionales en la entidad en mención, razón a ello elaboro mi plan de prácticas con el objetivo de dar a conocer las actividades que realizaré durante el periodo de prácticas. Al realizar nuestras prácticas pre profesionales nos es una oportunidad para que podamos adquirir experiencia, habilidades y destrezas en todo lo referente al mundo laboral y las situaciones que en él se presentan. De misma manera dicha actividad lo realizo con el fin de introducirme en un espacio que combine la enseñanza teórica con el aprendizaje práctico, como medio de perfeccionamiento profesional y desarrollo personal.
  4. 4. “UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES PLAN DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES IV. OBJETIVOS DE LAS PRÁCTICAS: 4.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL Fortalecer los conocimientos adquiridos en el transcurso de la carrera, colocando en práctica lo que sabemos y aprendiendo nuevos métodos aplicables al área administrativa para nuestra formación profesional; de la misma manera contribuir con nuestro apoyo a que la empresa sea más eficiente y eficaz, alcanzando así un alto nivel de competitividad. 4.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS ● Complementar y afirmar los conocimientos adquiridos en el periodo de mi formación profesional. ● Desarrollar destrezas para un mejor desempeño profesional, fomentado actitudes de responsabilidad, cooperación y trabajo en equipos. ● Lograr una adecuada adaptación a la actividad profesional. ● Conocer el funcionamiento de la Sub Gerencia de Pre – Inversión del Gobierno Regional de Pasco y realizar todas las actividades asignadas por el jefe. ● Asistir de forma responsable a la realización de práctica, respetando el horario establecido.
  5. 5. PLAN DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES “UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES PRÁCTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES CRONOGRAMA DE PRACTICAS PRE PROFESIONALES ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR JULIO 2020 AGOSTO 2020 SETIEMBRE 2020 Octubre 2020 2da. Sem. 3ra. Sem. 4ta. Sem. 1ra. Sem 2da. Sem. 3ra. Sem. 4ta. Sem. 1ra. Sem. 2da. Sem. 3ra. Sem. 4ta. Sem. 1ra. Sem. Elaboración de datas, cuadros estadísticos, informes y o documentos solicitados por el jefe inmediato. X X X X X X X X X X X X Avance del inventario del acervo documentario relacionado a los proyectos de inversión pública e IOARR existentes en la Sub Gerencia de Estudios de Pre Inversión. X X X X X X Seguimiento y reporte de diagnóstico y actualización en el banco de proyectos de inversión pública e IOARR al levantamiento de las observaciones de los proyectos. X X X Actualización y sistematización de la base de datos en el banco de proyectos de inversión pública e IOARR existentes en la Sub Gerencia de Estudios de Pre Inversión. X X X Reportes de las condiciones de los proyectos de inversión pública e IOARR, de acuerdo a la base de datos existente. X X Desarrollar otras actividades afines a la Sub Gerencia de Estudios de Pre Inversión, previa coordinación. X X X X X X X X X X X X Elaboración del informe final de Prácticas. X X __________________________ __________________________________ SUPERVISOR DE PRÁCTICAS JEFE DE LA UNIDAD

×