Trabajando en capas

Trabajando en capas
Octavo grado
Clase Práctica

Trabajando en capas

  1. 1. OCTAVO GRADO Clase Final de Unidad Trabajar en capas Para este ultimo ejercicio necesitaremos dos imágenes: 1. De una persona 2. fondo 1. Copia Y pega la siguiente dirección: https://fixthephoto.com/online-gimp-editor.html 2. Ve a file y da clic en open busca la imagen del personaje 3. Damo clic en erase tool,, y borramos el fondo, recuerda puede hacer el borrador mas grande, para que cueste menos borrar, dando clic derecho en el mouse y en size (tamaño)
  2. 2. 4. Una vez termines quedará algo así
  3. 3. 5. Ahora ve a file – open y carga la imagen que será el fondo 8. va a la imagen del personaje y da clic en lay y en esa capa pequeña da clic y jalalo hasta el otro archivo y te quedara algo asi
  4. 4. 9. Y te quedara algo así 10. ve a la herramienta move tool y mueve la imagen donde quieras que quede
  5. 5. 11. Ahora ve a file export as, selecciona la opción Jpeg y guárdala (SAVE) la imagen en el escritorio y envíala a la plataforma, Messenger o WhatsApp

